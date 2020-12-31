|
Raiders-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are jockeying for draft position, not the playoffs.
The Raiders' once promising season was derailed by five losses in the last six games following a 6-3 start, and their playoff hopes were extinguished by Jon Gruden's dubious decision in the closing minutes last week that resulted in a 26-25 last-second loss to Miami.
That leaves the Raiders (7-8) outside the playoffs for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons. All that's left to play for is a win in the finale to avoid their fourth straight losing season.
''If we can show that our team is improving with getting that eighth win, even if it's slight, it still shows improvement,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''As a team, that's what we're striving for.''
Denver's season was arguably derailed before it even began. Von Miller suffered a freak season-ending ankle injury six days before the opener, and the cavalcade of injured teammates who followed included Courtland Sutton, Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell and Albert Okwuegbunam.
In December, the Broncos (5-10) lost starting cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (foot) and A.J. Bouye (suspension) and then watched their top three backups suffer season-ending knee injuries within two weeks.
The injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic were the primary drivers in Denver's fourth consecutive losing season and fifth straight year without a playoff berth.
That, and the league's worst turnover differential - minus-20, double that of the next worst team, the 49ers, at minus-10.
Denver has managed only a dozen takeaways, one shy of the franchise low set in 2008, to go with 32 giveaways, including an NFL-high 23 interceptions.
''Sometimes when you get out of whack that way, it's one side or the other being the major culprit, but it's been a team problem this year on both sides of the ball,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, ''and obviously we have to rectify it.''
SMITTEN WITTEN
Raiders tight end Jason Witten will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez's record for tight ends by playing in his 271st career game. Witten has missed only one game in 17 NFL seasons and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.
''To have an opportunity like this, I think that's just the way I tried to play,'' Witten said. ''I think in this league, the minute you feel like you've arrived or you belong, you're going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it.''
WONDEROUS WALLER
Darren Waller is putting the finishing touches on one of the most productive seasons in Raiders history. He has 34 catches for 537 yards the past four weeks, giving him 98 catches for 1,079 yards on the season. Waller needs seven catches to break Hall of Famer Tim Brown's single-season franchise record of 104 set in 1997.
''He's got the Tim Brown, Hall of Fame, All-Pro work ethic, concentration, focus, desire and he has the right attitude every single day,'' Gruden said. ''He's a premier competitor in the walkthroughs, in the meetings and on the field, and that's why he's standing where he is today as one of the best.''
BROODY JEUDY
Jerry Jeudy's rough rookie season hit a low point last week when he was targeted 15 times but caught just six passes and dropped five balls, derailing a comeback against the Chargers in a 19-16 loss in L.A. Fangio said he's certain his fiery first-round draft pick will use the letdown as kindling for a prosperous career, but he's not going to force feed him the ball Sunday.
''We'll just run our offense, just like we have been and last week,'' Fangio said. ''If the routes against certain coverages against certain looks dictate the ball will go to Jerry, then the ball will go to Jerry. If it goes to him as much as it went last week, it will go there as much. If not, then it won't. Anything and everything we're doing is trying to win the game.''
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:05
|12:30
|1st Downs
|5
|11
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|138
|166
|Total Plays
|18
|29
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|57
|Rush Attempts
|9
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-27
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|138
|TOTAL YDS
|166
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Carr
|6/9
|116
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|1
|57
|0
|57
|5
|
D. Waller 83 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Waller
|4
|4
|51
|1
|28
|9
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Morrow 50 OLB
|N. Morrow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
4
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|8/15
|109
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|11
|31
|0
|7
|3
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
D. Lock 3 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Lock
|1
|5
|0
|5
|10
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|4
|2
|46
|0
|29
|4
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|3
|3
|41
|0
|17
|4
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|3
|2
|15
|1
|14
|7
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
N. Fant 87 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Motley CB
|P. Motley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 27 SS
|W. Parks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 47(8:25 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 42 for 5 yards (N.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 45(9:03 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to T.Cleveland to LV 47 for 8 yards (N.Lawson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DEN 40(9:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 40(9:08 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon [M.Crosby].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(9:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 24(9:55 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to T.Cleveland to DEN 40 for 16 yards (D.Arnette).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 26(10:39 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 24 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(11:15 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 26 for 1 yard (A.Key).
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 28(11:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN [J.Attaochu].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 30(12:01 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to DEN 28 for 2 yards (W.Parks; D.Tuszka).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(12:40 - 2nd) D.Booker up the middle to DEN 30 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(12:48 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Jacobs [M.Reed]. PENALTY on DEN-J.Simmons Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 46(13:13 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 41 for 5 yards (A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(13:59 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to DEN 46 for 8 yards (J.Attaochu).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - DEN 37(14:04 - 2nd) B.McManus 56 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DEN 37(14:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 37(14:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant (D.Worley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 39(14:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 37 for 2 yards (D.Arnette).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 35 for 9 yards (M.Ojemudia). FUMBLES (M.Ojemudia) RECOVERED by DEN-K.Jackson at LV 39. K.Jackson to LV 39 for no gain (D.Booker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(0:17 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (S.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(0:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to T.Fumagalli for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - DEN 0(0:26 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland. PENALTY on LV-D.Arnette Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 9(1:01 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at LV 3 for 6 yards (D.Worley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - DEN 8(1:37 - 1st) M.Gordon left end to LV 9 for -1 yards (D.Arnette). LV-J.Abram was injured during the play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 37(2:09 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to LV 8 for 29 yards (N.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(2:53 - 1st) D.Spencer right end to LV 37 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(3:34 - 1st) R.Freeman up the middle to LV 38 for 20 yards (J.Heath).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(3:48 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep left to T.Cleveland ran ob at DEN 42 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(3:53 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to T.Patrick.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:34 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 25 for no gain (J.Hankins; C.Littleton).
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LV 15(4:38 - 1st) D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|
4 & 10 - LV(4:53 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-B.Parker False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - LV 15(5:34 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to DEN 10 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - LV 17(6:09 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 15 for 2 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - LV 17(6:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - LV 0(6:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LV-Z.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at DEN 7 - No Play.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(7:08 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to DEN 7 for 57 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 34(7:49 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle to LV 36 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 34(8:27 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 34 for no gain (J.Attaochu).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 25(9:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 34 for 9 yards (P.Motley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:05 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow.
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DEN 4(9:08 - 1st) B.McManus 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 4(9:12 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick (J.Heath).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - DEN 9(9:52 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 4 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - DEN 9(9:58 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Fumagalli.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(10:39 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to LV 9 for 14 yards (J.Abram).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - DEN 40(11:25 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 45(12:08 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to LV 40 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 48(12:45 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to LV 45 for 3 yards (J.Hankins; J.Heath).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - DEN 45(13:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy to LV 48 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(12:15 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 35(12:55 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 40 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(13:33 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 35 for 7 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LV 29(13:47 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to DEN 15 Center-T.Sieg. D.Spencer to DEN 28 for 13 yards (D.Carrier K.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LV 29(13:51 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 29 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (J.Attaochu; D.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
