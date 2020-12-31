|
|
MIA
BUF
Dolphins-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) There are two Buffalo-related memories Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey would prefer not be brought up as Miami travels to face the Bills and needing only a win to clinch a playoff spot in the season finale Sunday.
The first was the teary-eyed speech Gailey provided upon being fired by the Bills following the 2012 season, which he concluded by saying: ''I think it will be the first place that's ever fired me that I'll pull for.''
Reminded of his comments, the 68-year-old Gailey on Tuesday jokingly chalked it up to youth.
''You make a lot of statements when you're young that you wish you had back,'' he said. ''That said, I love the people up there, they're great people. But I want to beat their butts this weekend.''
The other moment came in the 2015 season finale when Gailey was the New York Jets coordinator. Needing a win at Buffalo to clinch a playoff berth, the Jets instead produced a dud in a 22-17 loss.
''It still sticks in my craw,'' Gailey said.
The Bills (12-3) have little to play for having already clinched their third playoff berth in four years and first AFC East title in 25 years. Coach Sean McDermott won't reveal whether he'll rest his starters. Buffalo will clinch the AFC's second seed with a win or a Steelers loss, and unable to fall further than the No. 3 spot.
There's more on the line for the Dolphins, who would still clinch a berth should either Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis lose.
Here then is a chance to make amends for Gailey and Dolphins backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who departed Buffalo soon after Gailey was fired and was the Jets starter in 2015.
Both have played significant roles in nudging the young, rebuilding Dolphins to a better-than-expected 10-5 record and the cusp of their third playoff berth since 2002. Fitzpatrick did his part in helping Miami retain control of its playoff chances by replacing Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and rallying the Dolphins to a last-second 26-25 win at Las Vegas last weekend.
Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick won't be around to perform any of his ''FitzMagic'' on Sunday.
Tagovailoa was already pegged to start against Buffalo, and he'll have to finish, too, after Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
''He's our guy,'' receiver Isaiah Ford said. ''But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we've got a job to do.''
Now the burden falls on Tagovailoa, who has a 6-2 record.
''I'd say for me there's no extra added pressure,'' he said earlier in the week. ''Obviously, this past weekend, I didn't play to that standard. It's more so me knowing that we've go to go out there and got to get the job done.''
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same role at Alabama during Tagovailoa's freshman season in 2017, when he led the Crimson Tide to win the National Championship. Replacing Jalen Hurts in the second half of the title game, Tagovailoa completed three touchdown passes, capped by a 41-yarder to Devonta Smith to clinch a 26-23 overtime win against Georgia.
''Tua's a mentally tough player. I'm sure he can handle a lot of things,'' Daboll said.
REST EASY?
McDermott wouldn't provide any hints on his roster plans, saying he wants to keep those decisions internal. Last year, most Bills starters were limited to playing the first quarter in the season finale, with Buffalo already locked in as the AFC's fifth seed.
Receiver Cole Beasely is unlikely to play and listed week to week after hurting his knee Monday. Receiver John Brown's status remains uncertain after being placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, and after missing the four previous games with a knee injury.
CLUTCH KICKER
The Dolphins are on pace to top 400 points for the first time since 1986, and kicker Jason Sanders is leading the way. He ranks second in the league with 136 points and 34 field goals.
''What I've learned is that I can't be too comfortable,'' Sanders said, of kicking the winner last weekend. ''I think a little nerves helps and it helps you focus a little more.''
GETTING OFF THE FIELD
The Dolphins have allowed the fewest points in the NFL in large part because they have the best third-down defense. The 31% conversion rate is by far the league's best, with every other team above 35%. Last week the Raiders failed to convert any of their third-down chances.
RECORDS IN REACH
Buffalo's 445 points scored are 13 short of matching the single-season team record set in 1991. With 4,320 yards passing, quarterback Josh Allen needs 30 to break the team mark set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. The Bills have an opportunity to finish their first season with at least 20 first downs in each of their 16 games.
REMATCH?
Potential scenarios include the Dolphins traveling back to play the Bills in a wild-card playoff the following weekend. The Bills have a 3-1 playoff record against Miami, with the Dolphins winning the last meeting 24-17 on Jan. 2, 1999.
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:33
|14:57
|1st Downs
|6
|14
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|122
|235
|Total Plays
|30
|34
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|22
|Rush Attempts
|9
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-8
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|2-55.5
|Return Yards
|0
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-84
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|122
|TOTAL YDS
|235
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|12/19
|89
|0
|0
|3
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|5
|12
|0
|5
|5
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|4
|3
|46
|0
|32
|5
|
L. Bowden 15 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|7
|6
|29
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Parker 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Rudock QB
0
FPTS
|J. Rudock
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
I. Ford 84 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 NT
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/2
|49
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|5
|43.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|18/25
|224
|3
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|8
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|24
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
16
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|8
|7
|76
|0
|18
|7
|
J. Brown 15 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Brown
|4
|4
|72
|1
|32
|13
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
16
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|5
|4
|47
|2
|19
|16
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 56 DE
|M. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
4
FPTS
|T. Bass
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|55.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
16
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
16
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|84.0
|84
|1
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 30(0:41 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 55 yards to BUF 15 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-M.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 30(0:47 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gaskin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(0:54 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to L.Bowden to MIA 30 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(1:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to I.Ford (D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(1:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to J.Brown for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(1:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(1:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to J.Brown ran ob at MIA 32 for 27 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:44 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 41 for 16 yards (B.McCain).
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MIA 14(1:48 - 2nd) J.Sanders 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIA 14(1:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(2:00 - 2nd) L.Bowden right end to BUF 14 for -7 yards (M.Love T.Edmunds). End-around.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(2:12 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right guard to BUF 7 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 41(2:53 - 2nd) L.Bowden pass short left to M.Gaskin pushed ob at BUF 9 for 32 yards (M.Milano). Lateral from T.Tagovailoa to L.Bowden before pass.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(3:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe pushed ob at BUF 41 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 46(3:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (L.Wallace). PENALTY on BUF-L.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 38(4:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to MIA 46 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 35(4:47 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 38 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(5:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden pushed ob at MIA 35 for 10 yards (M.Hyde).
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 29(5:44 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 55 yards to BUF 16 Center-B.Ferguson. I.McKenzie for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 29(5:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 28(6:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to MIA 29 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(6:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to MIA 28 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 14(7:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIA-Z.Sieler Defensive Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 20(7:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to MIA 14 for 6 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(7:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to I.McKenzie. Pressure on QB: E.Ogbah.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(8:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to I.McKenzie to MIA 20 for 19 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(8:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left. Thrown away.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:31 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 46 for 16 yards (B.McCain). PENALTY on MIA-C.Wilkins Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 46.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 20(9:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 30 for 10 yards (X.Howard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(9:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 20 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 46(9:50 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 34 yards to BUF 12 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by I.McKenzie.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 49(10:27 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to L.Bowden to BUF 46 for 3 yards (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 49(10:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:04 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to BUF 49 for no gain (T.Murphy; T.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 29(11:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Shaheen pushed ob at BUF 49 for 22 yards (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:09 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 29 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa).
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 7(12:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 11(12:58 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end to MIA 7 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 13(13:29 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to MIA 11 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins; J.Baker).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 31(13:59 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to MIA 13 for 18 yards (B.McCain).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(14:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIA 31 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to MIA 39 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(0:28 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at MIA 45 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIA 8(0:41 - 1st) M.Haack punts 42 yards to 50 Center-B.Ferguson out of bounds.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 1(1:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to L.Bowden to MIA 8 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 2(2:01 - 1st) M.Gaskin left end to MIA 1 for -1 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 1(2:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 2 for 1 yard (E.Oliver T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUF 45(2:49 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 54 yards to MIA 1 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUF 45(2:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. Pressure on QB: K.Van Noy.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 42(3:37 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 45 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(4:12 - 1st) I.McKenzie right end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy). End-around.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 29(4:22 - 1st) M.Haack punts 32 yards to BUF 39 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-C.Munson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIA 21(5:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker to MIA 29 for 8 yards (J.Norman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIA 15(5:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin to MIA 21 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIA 15(5:50 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(5:50 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-D.Smythe False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUF 43(5:59 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 57 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUF 43(6:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to D.Knox.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 43(6:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Knox. Pressure on QB: J.Baker.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 41(6:37 - 1st) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 43 for 2 yards (R.Davis; J.Baker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 28(7:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss to BUF 41 for 13 yards (A.Van Ginkel E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(8:01 - 1st) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 28 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 68 yards from MIA 35 to BUF -3. I.McKenzie to BUF 24 for 27 yards (N.Holley).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MIA 31(8:12 - 1st) J.Sanders 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIA 22(8:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at BUF 31 for -9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIA 22(9:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to L.Bowden.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 27(9:38 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to BUF 22 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 38(10:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to BUF 27 for 11 yards (M.Milano). BUF-T.Johnson was injured during the play. T.Johnson walks off.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(10:42 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to BUF 38 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 21 - BUF 37(10:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis (By.Jones). Miami challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass short left intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by By.Jones at BUF 41. By.Jones ran ob at BUF 41 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(11:33 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 37 for -11 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 43(12:13 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (By.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 44(12:57 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to BUF 43 for -1 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 44 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 30(14:19 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to BUF 37 for 7 yards (J.Baker; K.Van Noy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen at WR. (Shotgun) Direct snap to D.Singletary. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 30 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy; E.Rowe).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
