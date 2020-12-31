|
|
|MIN
|DET
Vikings-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) This season will end like so many others for Matthew Stafford: His Detroit Lions have a losing record and won't be in the postseason.
What's different now is that there are real questions about Stafford's future with the Lions.
''I'm not thinking about it,'' Stafford said earlier this week. ''All I'm thinking about is the Vikings and trying to get myself healthy. I know that's probably hard for people to believe, but that's the way this business is.''
Detroit hosts Minnesota on Sunday in a matchup of two teams that are out of the NFC playoff picture. The Lions are heading into an important offseason after firing their coach and general manager. Stafford has been a mainstay in Detroit for 12 years, but given the uncertainty about the team's plan going forward, it's easy to imagine him being elsewhere next season.
And if this is Stafford's last game with the Lions, it could be anticlimactic. The coronavirus pandemic means there won't be a packed stadium of fans in Detroit - and Stafford's own status has been unclear because of thumb, rib and ankle injuries. The Lions (5-10) are coming off a 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay in which Stafford didn't play much.
So Detroit will finish with double-digit losses for a third straight season and the sixth time in Stafford's tenure. That's despite the efforts of a quarterback who is closing in on 45,000 yards passing for his career.
''You play this game to go out there and play in big-time moments, and we didn't do a good enough job this year as a team to make sure we have those opportunities this late in the season,'' Stafford said. ''That's obviously disappointing and something that you want to rectify as a player, as a teammate, as a part of an organization.''
The Vikings (6-9) are also left to play for pride after three straight defeats. They lost 52-33 last week to New Orleans, allowing six touchdown runs by Alvin Kamara.
''Any time you go out there and play - you hear from athletes all the time, it doesn't matter what you're playing, what you're competing at - go out there to win. Go out there and compete,'' Minnesota safety Harrison Smith said. ''So that's the message. You don't want to put undisciplined play, uninspired play on film. Put who you see yourself as on film.''
ABSENT LIST
Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook won't play for the Vikings following the death of his father. Left tackle Riley Reiff was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, giving the Vikings the opportunity to give rookie Ezra Cleveland - who has started eight games at right guard - a look there if they want. Tight end Kyle Rudolph's 10th season is over early. He'll miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury.
Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss another game with a hip injury. He's played only five games this season.
NUMBERS GAME
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has some obvious goals to play for, needing 111 yards to break the NFL rookie record for yards receiving set by Anquan Boldin (1,377 in 2003) and just 47 yards to top the franchise rookie record held by Randy Moss (1,313 in 1998). Jefferson has already bested Moss in receptions.
''To actually reach my goals and reach beyond my goals, I mean, that's something special,'' said Jefferson, who set his aim before the season for 60 catches, 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. ''I've just got to keep going and keep building on my game and get better and better each season.''
Stafford needs 209 yards passing to reach 4,000 for the season. He hasn't achieved that since 2017. He is 184 yards shy of 45,000 for his career.
DISMAL DEFENSE
After ranking sixth, ninth, first, sixth, fifth and 11th in fewest points allowed over their first six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings have plummeted this year to 28th with an average of 29.3 points surrendered per game. They hit bottom in the loss at New Orleans last week, with 264 yards rushing allowed.
STILL UPBEAT
Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so last weekend he became the first head coach to miss a game because of the league's protocols during the pandemic.
He said this has still been a great experience.
''I've learned a lot,'' he said. ''There's been a lot that's been thrown at me in a short period of time, but like I've told you many, many times, I love this game, I love being around these players and I love, really, everything that goes on with it.''
EARLIER MEETING
Minnesota beat Detroit 34-20 on Nov. 8. Kirk Cousins threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings. Stafford left that game for concussion evaluation and backup Chase Daniel threw a touchdown and an interception.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:57
|11:03
|1st Downs
|16
|9
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|288
|219
|Total Plays
|39
|25
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|72
|Rush Attempts
|10
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|99
|37
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-79
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
28
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|19/26
|260
|3
|0
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|10
|50
|0
|20
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|5
|4
|57
|0
|20
|5
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|3
|2
|44
|1
|40
|10
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|2
|43
|1
|28
|15
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|5
|3
|40
|0
|19
|4
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|5
|3
|30
|0
|13
|3
|
I. Smith 84 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|2
|
C. Ham 30 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Ham
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|3
|7
|1
|6
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tankersley CB
|C. Tankersley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Yarbrough 52 DE
|E. Yarbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
3
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|45.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|3
|26.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|9/14
|152
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|3
|48
|0
|38
|4
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|17
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|18
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
16
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|4
|107
|1
|43
|16
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|2
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
8
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|8
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Swift 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Swift
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen 98 DE
|E. Griffen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
4
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/1
|54
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|50.5
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sanu 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIN 40(0:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to C.Beebe for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at DET 46 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(0:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to DET 46 for 10 yards (J.Tavai). FUMBLES (J.Tavai) ball out of bounds at DET 46.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIN 30(0:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 44 for 14 yards (D.Roberts).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(0:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Abdullah to MIN 30 for -3 yards (J.Tavai) [K.Strong].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 29(0:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe ran ob at MIN 33 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 29 for 8 yards (J.Tavai). DET-N.Williams was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DET 43(1:04 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 43 yards to MIN 14 Center-D.Muhlbach. C.Beebe to MIN 21 for 7 yards (M.Ford).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DET 48(1:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 43 for -5 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 48(1:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Sanu (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(1:25 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Johnson (J.Gladney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 44(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford scrambles right end to DET 48 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 42(2:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to DET 44 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(2:53 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 42 for 6 yards (A.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 23 - MIN 28(2:58 - 2nd) D.Bailey 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - MIN 19(3:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at DET 28 for -9 yards (K.Strong).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIN 14(4:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 14 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 15(4:40 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 14 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(4:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Ham.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 35(5:25 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 15 for 20 yards (D.Harmon D.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 40(5:57 - 2nd) A.Mattison up the middle to DET 35 for 5 yards (N.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(6:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to DET 40 for 9 yards (D.Roberts).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 31(7:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen to DET 49 for 20 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to MIN -2. A.Abdullah to MIN 31 for 33 yards (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 36(7:17 - 2nd) M.Prater 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 36(7:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanu (B.Lynch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 37(8:04 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to MIN 36 for 1 yard (T.Davis; E.Yarbrough).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(8:08 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Sanu.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:51 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to M.Jones to MIN 37 for 38 yards (J.Gladney).
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIN 4(8:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Abdullah for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(9:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen (D.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIN 9(9:44 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to DET 4 for 5 yards (D.Shelton).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 23(10:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to DET 9 for 14 yards (D.Harmon).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 42(11:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to DET 23 for 19 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 43(11:52 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 42 for 1 yard (T.Walker; J.Tavai).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(12:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to DET 43 for 11 yards (T.Walker).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(13:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to I.Smith to MIN 46 for 25 yards (D.Harmon).
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 61 yards from DET 35 to MIN 4. A.Abdullah to MIN 21 for 17 yards (J.Cabinda).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 20(13:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to Q.Cephus for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(13:44 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to MIN 20 for 4 yards (E.Wilson T.Dye).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - DET 39(14:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to MIN 24 for 15 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(14:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford to MIN 40 for -6 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at MIN 40. M.Stafford pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on DET-F.Ragnow Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at MIN 34 - No Play.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 28(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peterson up the middle pushed ob at MIN 34 for 38 yards (A.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 28 for 3 yards (C.Tankersley).
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIN 28(0:43 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIN 39(1:24 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 30 for 9 yards (J.Tavai). FUMBLES (J.Tavai) recovered by MIN-G.Bradbury at DET 30. G.Bradbury to DET 28 for 2 yards (T.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MIN 32(2:04 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at DET 39 for -7 yards (T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(2:40 - 1st) A.Mattison left end to DET 32 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(3:17 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Mattison to DET 36 for 15 yards (J.Coleman).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIN 36(3:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 49 for 13 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIN 36(4:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:39 - 1st) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 36 for 6 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to MIN 1. A.Abdullah pushed ob at MIN 30 for 29 yards (T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:45 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:53 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep right to M.Jones for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 46(5:25 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Sanu. M.Sanu up the middle to MIN 43 for 3 yards (E.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 49(6:00 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to MIN 46 for 5 yards (D.Wonnum; T.Dye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(6:35 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 49 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 22(7:13 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to DET 45 for 23 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 19(7:48 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to DET 22 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum H.Hand).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(8:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to DET 19 for 9 yards (A.Harris H.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIN 48(8:29 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 38 yards to DET 10 Center-A.DePaola fair catch by J.Agnew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MIN 48(8:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson (W.Harris).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIN 42(9:18 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at DET 48 for -6 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 42(9:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIN 34(9:37 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 50 yards to DET 16 Center-A.DePaola. J.Agnew to DET 28 for 12 yards (H.Nickerson). FUMBLES (H.Nickerson) RECOVERED by MIN-A.DePaola at DET 42. Penalty on DET-J.Coleman Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(10:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Abdullah to MIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 27(11:01 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 28 for 1 yard (K.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(11:37 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to MIN 27 for 2 yards (J.Davis; J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DET 30(11:50 - 1st) J.Fox punts 58 yards to MIN 12 Center-D.Muhlbach. C.Beebe to MIN 25 for 13 yards (J.Tavai; Ch.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DET 30(11:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to D.Amendola (A.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 31(12:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 30 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(13:09 - 1st) D.Swift right end to DET 31 for 4 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIN 34(13:22 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 49 yards to DET 17 Center-A.DePaola. J.Agnew to DET 27 for 10 yards (A.DePaola).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIN 34(13:26 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin (R.Ragland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIN 34(13:31 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to C.Beebe (N.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIN 29(14:07 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 34 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIN 44(14:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 44 for 5 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Ham to MIN 39 for 14 yards (J.Tavai T.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
NYJ
NE
7
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
NYG
6
20
2nd 0:39 FOX
-
MIN
DET
21
16
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
PIT
CLE
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
MIA
BUF
6
28
2nd 0:41 CBS
-
ATL
TB
10
23
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
BAL
CIN
17
3
3rd 15:00 CBS
-
LAC
KC
0
043 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
NO
CAR
0
046.5 O/U
+6
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LV
DEN
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
JAC
IND
0
048 O/U
-15.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
TEN
HOU
0
055 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
SEA
SF
0
045 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
CHI
0
048.5 O/U
+4.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
ARI
LAR
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
WAS
PHI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC