Seahawks-49ers Preview
The stakes for this season's finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago.
Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title, the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye, while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season.
''Honestly, it's no different than last year when you're playing for home-field advantage and playing for the West,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''I know it is mentally to some people, and if you let the mental part of that change how you go about yourself, it'll be a joke in what you put on tape and what you put on the field.''
The 49ers (6-9) are trying to show enough to spoil things for the Seahawks (11-4) when the teams play Sunday at the Niners' temporary home in Arizona.
Seattle clinched the division last week and is still in the running for the top seed and the lone bye in the NFC in the expanded seven-team playoff format.
The Seahawks will earn the top seed with a win and losses by Green Bay and New Orleans. They can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win and a loss by the Packers or the Saints, which would guarantee them a home game if they advance to the divisional round.
Coach Pete Carroll made clear the Seahawks are ''going for it'' even though the odds might be against them to get the top seed.
''We're competing,'' Carroll said. ''Either you're competing or you're not. If you're letting up, you're letting up. We ain't letting up. We're going.''
RECORD WATCH
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are likely to set team records for Seattle. Metcalf needs 5 yards to move past Steve Largent for the most yards receiving in a single season. Largent set the record of 1,287 back in 1985. Metcalf seemed set to zoom past the mark much earlier, but has just one game over 100 yards receiving in the past seven. Earlier this season, Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards and two TDs against the 49ers.
Lockett needs 36 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the season. It would make Lockett and Metcalf the second duo in franchise history to have 1,000 yards in the same season, joining Joey Galloway and Brian Blades in 1995. It would also be the second straight 1,000-yard season for Lockett, something done by only five players in team history.
BETTER BEATHARD
C.J. Beathard made his first start at quarterback in more than two years last week for the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens out with injuries. Beathard looked more comfortable than in his two stints as starter in 2017-18, completing 13 of 22 passes for 189 yards and three TDs. Most importantly, he threw no interceptions after having 12 in his first 12 starts.
''I felt like I didn't have to do much, which was nice,'' he said. ''We didn't throw it a bunch of times, that's just the way the game played out. I just knew I had to take care of the ball and, the way the guys were playing, just be smart with the ball, take care of the ball and we'll put ourselves in a good position to win the game once the game comes down to the end.''
FEEL THE HEAT
Seattle's Week 8 victory over the 49ers was the start of its defensive turnaround and an uptick in its pass rush. The Seahawks had three sacks, which to that point was a big day from the pass rush. But it proved to be a spark, and including that game, the Seahawks have 34 sacks in the past nine outing, the most in the league.
Seattle has at least two sacks in every game and it's been a wide range of players getting to the quarterback. Jamal Adams leads the way with 9 1/2 on the season, but six others have at least three sacks. Bobby Wagner had two of his three sacks on the season in the last meeting with San Francisco.
JUST FOR KICKS
The kicking game could be a bit of an adventure for the 49ers after placing kicker Robbie Gould and long snapper Taybor Pepper on the COVID-19 list. San Francisco signed Colin Holba and planned to bring in former Minnesota practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino for placekicking once he passed coronavirus protocols. Vizcaino has never appeared in an NFL game but made 12 of 19 field goals in college in 2017 at Washington.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:23
|8:01
|1st Downs
|7
|1
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|117
|24
|Total Plays
|31
|15
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|1.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|30
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|-6
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|-0.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-57.0
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|14
|10
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|-6
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|24
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
4
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|11/19
|101
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|8
|7
|57
|0
|26
|5
|
C. Carson 32 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Carson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|3
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|5
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 29 FS
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayowa 95 DE
|B. Mayowa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
6
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|36
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|57.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Reed 29 FS
0
FPTS
|D. Reed
|2
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|2/6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|5
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 64 DE
|A. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coatney DT
|J. Coatney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|45.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|2
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SEA 23(6:47 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 61 yards to SF 16 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SF 21 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SEA 34(7:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 23 for -11 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 32(8:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 34 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(8:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SF 20(8:17 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to SEA 35 Center-C.Holba. D.Reed to SEA 42 for 7 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles; M.Cole). PENALTY on SEA-F.Swain Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at SEA 42.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - SF 32(8:47 - 2nd) C.Beathard sacked at SF 20 for -12 yards (B.Mayowa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(9:22 - 2nd) C.Beathard left end pushed ob at SF 32 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(9:27 - 2nd) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep middle to K.Juszczyk.
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SF 12(9:31 - 2nd) J.Myers 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SF 12(9:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Lockett.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 19(10:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 12 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(10:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 21(11:02 - 2nd) C.Wheeler reported in as eligible. C.Carson up the middle to SF 19 for 2 yards (A.Armstead; J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SF 25(11:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SF 21 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(12:26 - 2nd) R.Penny up the middle to SF 25 for 5 yards (K.Street).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(13:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SF 30 for 4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 39(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SF 34 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 43(14:24 - 2nd) C.Carson left end pushed ob at SF 39 for 4 yards (T.Moore).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SF 43 for 26 yards (J.Verrett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(0:30 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle pushed ob at SEA 31 for 1 yard (J.Verrett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SF 28(0:40 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to SEA 23 Center-C.Holba. D.Reed to SEA 30 for 7 yards (M.Cole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 28(0:46 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left [R.Green].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(1:23 - 1st) J.Wilson right end to SF 28 for 3 yards (Sq.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:09 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 25 for no gain (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 17(2:12 - 1st) J.Myers 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 17(2:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 17(2:26 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(3:06 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SF 17 for no gain (D.Jones; D.Johnson).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 46(3:36 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Carson pushed ob at SF 17 for 29 yards (J.Verrett) [A.Armstead]. Penalty on SF-J.Ward Defensive Holding declined.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 48(4:20 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SF 46 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 50(5:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SF 48 for 2 yards (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(5:38 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 35(5:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 43 for 8 yards (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:36 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 35 for 3 yards (D.Johnson; A.Barrett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SF 28(6:41 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 40 yards to SEA 32 Center-C.Holba fair catch by D.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SF 28(6:47 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to R.James.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SF 28(7:27 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 28 for no gain (B.Mayowa; J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(8:09 - 1st) C.Beathard scrambles up the middle to SF 28 for 7 yards (P.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SF 18(8:51 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 21 for 3 yards (J.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 11(9:26 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 18 for 7 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 11(9:32 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left [C.Dunlap].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SEA 26(9:39 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 63 yards to SF 11 Center-T.Ott fair catch by R.Cracraft.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SEA 20(10:11 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SEA 26 for 6 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SEA 20(10:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Metcalf.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 17(10:51 - 1st) C.Carson up the middle to SEA 20 for 3 yards (F.Warner; D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 34(10:58 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to SEA 17 Center-C.Holba fair catch by D.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(11:35 - 1st) K.Juszczyk up the middle to SF 34 for no gain (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 31(12:16 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 34 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Wilson right end to SF 31 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SEA 33(13:07 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 47 yards to SF 20 Center-T.Ott. R.Cracraft to SF 25 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SEA 33(13:10 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete to J.Hollister (A.Armstead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SEA 33(13:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:00 - 1st) C.Carson left end to SEA 33 for -2 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(14:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 35 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 30 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
