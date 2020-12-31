|
|
|TEN
|HOU
Titans-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) The Tennessee Titans will secure their first AFC South title since 2008 with a victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday.
They'll also capture the division if Indianapolis loses, and can secure a playoff berth for the second straight season with losses by Baltimore or Miami or three other scenarios involving ties or losses.
But the Titans (10-5) aren't interested in relying on anyone else to get into the postseason, and are focused on taking care of business against the Texans (4-11).
''It doesn't get any more clear than it is for us right now. We win this game, find a way to win, (we) win the division,'' Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''That's one of the things we set out to do this year. It's pretty clear what we need to do. We just have to go out and make it happen.''
A key to doing that will be the performance of running back Derrick Henry.
''It's whatever it takes to win and keeps us an opportunity to get in the playoffs,'' Henry said. ''Even though their record is not good ... they've been playing good football. Every game they've been in, they've been pretty close.''
He can step on the field Sunday with his second straight NFL rushing title locked up, making him the first to do that in consecutive seasons since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.
Henry has a career-high 1,777 yards rushing and a 220-yard lead over the closest running back, and Dalvin Cook won't be playing for Minnesota in the wake of his father's death. Henry is 223 yards from becoming the eighth player in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season and the first since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.
Henry has run for 200-plus yards in his last two meetings with Houston. In Week 6, he had 212 yards rushing his 5-yard score in overtime lifted the Titans to a 42-36 win. In last year's finale against Houston, he had 211 rushing and three TDs.
Houston interim coach Romeo Crennel hopes his team can keep Henry from reaching the 2,000-yard mark.
''That would be great if we could do that,'' Crennel said. ''I know that he's probably planning on it. But what we have to do is we have to keep him from getting to the second level, because once he gets to the second level, he becomes a different animal then.''
Long out of playoff contention, the Texans are desperate for a win to snap a four-game skid and end this dismal season on a positive note. To have any chance for that to happen, they'll need another big game from Deshaun Watson, who ranks second in the NFL with 4,458 yards passing.
''He's fantastic,'' Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. ''There's a calmness. I don't think there ever looks like there's any panic when things break down sometimes in the pocket. He's got amazing play strength, quick release, can throw from different platforms with guys hanging all over him. It's a huge challenge.''
KICKING HELP
The Titans put four-time Pro Bowl punter Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and added three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the list Tuesday.
The Titans do have help on the practice squad with Sam Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams earlier this year. Sloman played seven games for Los Angeles before being released. Sloman was 18 of 21 on extra points and was 8 of 11 on field goals with a long of 42. Trevor Daniel spent the past two seasons with Houston and has punted in two games for Tennessee as a member of the practice squad. He had a shanked punt and a blocked punt that contributed to a loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 29.
So, are the Titans ruling out Kern or Gostkowski for a must-win game?
''With respect to that question, we'll let you know on Sunday,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
WATSON'S WORK
Watson is putting up the best statistics of his four-year career this season. He needs just 313 yards passing on Sunday to pass Matt Schaub (4,770) for most in a single season in franchise history.
Watson, who was the 12th overall pick in 2017, has thrown just one interception in his last 10 games and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of his last six games. His 4,458 yards passing and 30 touchdowns are both career highs and he has nine 300-yard games this year.
I'M BACK
David Quessenberry started his NFL career as a sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013. But the first five starts of his career have come with Tennessee at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out for the season with a torn ACL.
Now he gets the start against his former team and likely will see J.J. Watt a few times. Quessenberry is excited about this game and that going back to Houston will be cool. The Titans also know they have to be ready for wherever Watt lines up.
''I remember playing J.J. in Houston, I remember playing J.J. in college, so I'm really looking forward to playing him now with the Titans,'' Quessenberry said.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:45
|15:27
|1st Downs
|8
|8
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|181
|150
|Total Plays
|18
|27
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|31
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|12.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|55
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|2
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|181
|TOTAL YDS
|150
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|5/8
|55
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Henry
|9
|116
|1
|52
|17
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|29
|0
|21
|2
|
C. Davis 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Davis
|5
|2
|20
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
|K. Raymond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Reed 50 LB
|B. Reed
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman K
4
FPTS
|S. Sloman
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Watson
|9/15
|113
|0
|1
|2
|
A. McCarron 2 QB
0
FPTS
|A. McCarron
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|26
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Watson 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Watson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|3
|51
|0
|42
|5
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|6
|4
|44
|0
|20
|4
|
S. Mitchell 11 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Mitchell
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
P. Brown 85 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
C. Hansen 17 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Hansen
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Johnson 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Moore 33 SAF
|A. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 OLB
|T. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
6
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|43
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hilliard RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|22.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 16 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(5:48 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard pushed ob at HOU 1 for 28 yards (A.Moore).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to HOU 29 for 19 yards (J.Greenard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(6:59 - 2nd) D.Henry right end ran ob at HOU 48 for 16 yards (A.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(7:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill left end ran ob at TEN 36 for 10 yards (J.Greenard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(8:15 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis to TEN 26 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham; J.Greenard).
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - HOU 25(8:19 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - HOU 18(9:03 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at TEN 25 for -7 yards (H.Landry III).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 25(9:43 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks ran ob at TEN 18 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(10:28 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at TEN 25 for -7 yards (B.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 28(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson left end to TEN 18 for 10 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(11:47 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 28 for 6 yards (D.Long; L.Murchison).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - HOU 46(12:36 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.McCarron. A.McCarron pass deep right to S.Mitchell to TEN 34 for 20 yards (K.Raymond).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HOU 46(12:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 45(13:29 - 2nd) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to HOU 46 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:05 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to HOU 45 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(14:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to P.Brown to HOU 38 for 14 yards (D.Long).
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to HOU 2. D.Hilliard to HOU 24 for 22 yards (N.Dzubnar).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+52 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(0:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 48 for 8 yards (K.Crossen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 32(0:48 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 40 for 8 yards (C.Omenihu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEN 27(1:05 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-C.Watkins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:42 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham L.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - HOU 6(1:45 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 6(1:49 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 8(2:35 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to K.Coutee to TEN 6 for 2 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - HOU 8(2:38 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 17(3:25 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to TEN 8 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(4:06 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to TEN 17 for 3 yards (H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:09 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (R.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 18(4:23 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown to TEN 18 for 7 yards (D.Long). PENALTY on TEN-D.King Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(4:58 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep left to K.Coutee ran ob at TEN 25 for 42 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 31(5:29 - 1st) R.Johnson reported in as eligible. D.Johnson left end pushed ob at HOU 33 for 2 yards (H.Landry III; M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 30(6:02 - 1st) D.Johnson up the middle to HOU 31 for 1 yard (K.Vaccaro D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(6:35 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 30 for 8 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to HOU -1. D.Hilliard to HOU 22 for 23 yards (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEN 29(6:46 - 1st) S.Sloman 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEN 29(6:52 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 29(6:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(7:36 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 29 for 2 yards (J.Watt; T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - HOU 20(7:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by A.Hooker at HOU 33. A.Hooker pushed ob at HOU 31 for 2 yards (B.Cooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(8:24 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to HOU 20 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(9:01 - 1st) D.Johnson left tackle to HOU 19 for 3 yards (D.Long; D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 40(9:11 - 1st) B.Kern punts 46 yards to HOU 14 Center-M.Overton. K.Coutee to HOU 16 for 2 yards (D.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - TEN 34(9:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to TEN 40 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham; A.Moore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TEN 39(10:07 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(10:53 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 39 for -3 yards (J.Watt C.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(10:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis [J.Greenard].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 34(11:37 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 42 for 8 yards (J.Greenard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(12:10 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 34 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 10(12:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Brown to TEN 31 for 21 yards (V.Hargreaves) [C.Omenihu]. TEN-A.Brown was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 48(12:41 - 1st) B.Anger punts 42 yards to TEN 10 Center-J.Weeks fair catch by K.Raymond.
|
4 & 2 - HOU 47(12:54 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 49(13:48 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles up the middle to TEN 47 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 45(14:29 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to C.Hansen to HOU 49 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(14:33 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to C.Hansen.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep middle to B.Cooks to HOU 45 for 20 yards (M.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
