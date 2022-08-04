No Good 4 & 5 - JAC 42 (0:51 - 1st) R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.

No Gain 3 & 5 - JAC 42 (0:57 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.

+1 YD 2 & 6 - JAC 43 (1:41 - 1st) S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).

+4 YD 1 & 10 - JAC 47 (2:19 - 1st) S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).

+17 YD 1 & 10 - JAC 36 (2:56 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).

+6 YD 3 & 5 - JAC 30 (3:42 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).

+3 YD 2 & 8 - JAC 27 (4:11 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - JAC 25 (4:49 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; D.Parham).