JAC
LV

JAC
3 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
4:07 POS
No Good
4TH & 5 LV 42
0:51
R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3RD & 5 LV 42
0:57
J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 LV 43
1:41
S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 LV 47
2:19
S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 36
2:56
J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).
+6 YD
3RD & 5 JAC 30
3:42
J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
+3 YD
2ND & 8 JAC 27
4:11
J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 25
4:49
S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; D.Parham).
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:54
D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. S.Conner to JAC 25 for 20 yards (M.Koonce).
LV
3 Pass
31 Rush
47 YDS
6:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 22 JAC 37
4:59
D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:59
D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
12
plays
47
yds
6:41
pos
0
6
Field Goal 12:39
D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
6
plays
46
yds
2:25
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 5:07 9:06
1st Downs 2 7
Rushing 0 3
Passing 2 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-3 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 36 93
Total Plays 10 16
Avg Gain 3.6 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 10 47
Rush Attempts 4 7
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 6.7
Net Yards Passing 26 46
Comp. - Att. 3-6 5-7
Yards Per Pass 4.3 5.1
Penalties - Yards 1-15 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-57.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 20 1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-1 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jaguars 0-0 0---0
Raiders 0-0 6---6
Tom Benson HOF Stadium Canton, OH
 26 PASS YDS 46
10 RUSH YDS 47
36 TOTAL YDS 93
Jacksonville
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Luton  9 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 26 0 0 86.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 26 0 0 86.4
J. Luton 3/6 26 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Conner  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
S. Conner 4 10 0 4 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Conner  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
S. Conner 1 1 6 0 6 2
L. Treadwell  18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
L. Treadwell 2 1 3 0 3 1
T. Jones  83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
S. Quarterman  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 3-0 0.0 0 0
A. Cisco  38 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cisco 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Jenkins  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Campbell  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Gotsis  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Gotsis 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Herndon  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Herndon 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Walker  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Walker 1-0 1.0 0 0
A. Key  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Key 1-0 1.0 0 0
C. Muma  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Muma 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Smoot  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Smoot 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Santoso  19 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
R. Santoso 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke  9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 1
L. Cooke 1 57.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Conner  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
S. Conner 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Las Vegas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Stidham  3 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 61 0 0 144.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 61 0 0 144.6
J. Stidham 5/7 61 0 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jacobs  28 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
J. Jacobs 5 30 0 12 6
Z. White  35 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
Z. White 2 17 0 14 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Cole  89 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 31 0
K. Cole 1 1 31 0 31 4
J. Jacobs  28 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
J. Jacobs 2 2 14 0 14 6
A. Abdullah  22 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
A. Abdullah 1 1 6 0 6 1
T. Johnson  1 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Brown  50 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Deablo  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Deablo 1-2 0.0 0 0
D. Phillips  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Vickers  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vickers 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Parham  66 OG
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Parham 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Abram  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Abram 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Peko  92 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Peko 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Carlson  2 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
D. Carlson 2/2 55 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Phillips 20 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Phillips 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 JAX 25 1:00 3 3 Punt
4:54 JAX 25 4:07 8 33 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LV 25 2:25 6 61 FG
11:35 LV 16 6:41 12 47 FG

JAX
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - JAC 42
(0:51 - 1st) R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 42
(0:57 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 43
(1:41 - 1st) S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47
(2:19 - 1st) S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36
(2:56 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30
(3:42 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27
(4:11 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(4:49 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; D.Parham).
Kickoff
(4:54 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. S.Conner to JAC 25 for 20 yards (M.Koonce).

LV
Raiders
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 22 - LV 37
(4:59 - 1st) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 25
(5:48 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 37 for -12 yards (A.Key).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 22
(6:28 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 25 for -3 yards (T.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(7:10 - 1st) Z.White left end to JAC 22 for 3 yards (S.Quarterman).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - LV 39
(7:43 - 1st) Z.White left guard to JAC 25 for 14 yards (A.Cisco).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45
(8:27 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to A.Abdullah to JAC 39 for 6 yards (S.Quarterman).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - LV 41
(9:08 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 45 for 14 yards (A.Gotsis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39
(9:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29
(10:12 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 39 for 10 yards (S.Quarterman). JAC-T.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LV 25
(10:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis; C.Muma).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 16
(11:28 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 25 for 9 yards (T.Campbell; D.Smoot).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 16
(11:35 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.

JAX
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28
(11:43 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to LV 15 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Phillips pushed ob at LV 16 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28
(11:47 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell.
No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 28
(11:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(12:35 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 28 for 3 yards (K.Vickers - K.Peko).
Kickoff
(12:35 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LV
Raiders
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 14
(12:39 - 1st) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 14
(12:43 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 17
(13:16 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at JAC 14 for 3 yards (C.Muma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 17
(13:52 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 17 for no gain (T.Herndon).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29
(14:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to JAC 17 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep left to K.Cole pushed ob at JAC 44 for 31 yards (T.Campbell). PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 44.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
