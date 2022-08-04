Drive Chart
|
|
|JAC
|LV
JAC
3 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
4:07 POS
No Good
4TH & 5 LV 42
0:51
R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3RD & 5 LV 42
0:57
J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 LV 43
1:41
S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 LV 47
2:19
S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 36
2:56
J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).
+6 YD
3RD & 5 JAC 30
3:42
J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
+3 YD
2ND & 8 JAC 27
4:11
J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 JAC 25
4:49
S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; D.Parham).
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:54
D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. S.Conner to JAC 25 for 20 yards (M.Koonce).
LV
3 Pass
31 Rush
47 YDS
6:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 22 JAC 37
4:59
D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
12
plays
47
yds
6:41
pos
0
6
D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
6
plays
46
yds
2:25
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|5:07
|9:06
|1st Downs
|2
|7
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|36
|93
|Total Plays
|10
|16
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|47
|Rush Attempts
|4
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|26
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-57.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|20
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|26
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|36
|TOTAL YDS
|93
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Luton 9 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Luton
|3/6
|26
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|4
|10
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
L. Treadwell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Jones 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 38 SAF
|A. Cisco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 98 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Santoso 19 K
0
FPTS
|R. Santoso
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|57.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|5/7
|61
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Cole 89 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|4
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|14
|0
|14
|6
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham 66 OG
|D. Parham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
6
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|55
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Phillips
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - JAC 42(0:51 - 1st) R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 42(0:57 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 43(1:41 - 1st) S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:19 - 1st) S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(2:56 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(3:42 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(4:11 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:49 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; D.Parham).
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. S.Conner to JAC 25 for 20 yards (M.Koonce).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - LV 37(4:59 - 1st) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 25(5:48 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 37 for -12 yards (A.Key).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 22(6:28 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 25 for -3 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:10 - 1st) Z.White left end to JAC 22 for 3 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - LV 39(7:43 - 1st) Z.White left guard to JAC 25 for 14 yards (A.Cisco).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(8:27 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to A.Abdullah to JAC 39 for 6 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LV 41(9:08 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 45 for 14 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(9:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(10:12 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 39 for 10 yards (S.Quarterman). JAC-T.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LV 25(10:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis; C.Muma).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 16(11:28 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 25 for 9 yards (T.Campbell; D.Smoot).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 16(11:35 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28(11:43 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to LV 15 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Phillips pushed ob at LV 16 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28(11:47 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 28(11:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:35 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 28 for 3 yards (K.Vickers - K.Peko).
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 14(12:39 - 1st) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 14(12:43 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 17(13:16 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at JAC 14 for 3 yards (C.Muma).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 17(13:52 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 17 for no gain (T.Herndon).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(14:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to JAC 17 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep left to K.Cole pushed ob at JAC 44 for 31 yards (T.Campbell). PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.