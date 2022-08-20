Drive Chart
|
|
|DAL
|LAC
Preview not available
Preview not available
DAL
1 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
2:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 DAL 24
13:03
B.Anger punts 60 yards to LARC 16 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Bradford to LARC 24 for 8 yards (A.Brown - J.Ferguson).
+8 YD
3RD & 19 DAL 16
13:37
M.Davis right tackle to DAL 24 for 8 yards (C.Kemp - J.Davis).
Penalty
3RD & 14 DAL 21
13:37
PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 21 - No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 14 DAL 21
13:39
W.Grier pass incomplete short left to S.McKeon (C.Christiansen).
Penalty
2ND & 4 DAL 31
14:25
M.Davis up the middle pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DAL 25
15:00
W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert to DAL 31 for 6 yards (K.Hall).
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
LAC
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:23 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 25
0:23
E.Stick kneels to LARC 24 for -1 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:23
B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DAL
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
0:23 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:23
B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
No scoring this quarter
29
10
Point After TD 0:52
L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
plays
yds
pos
22
10
Touchdown 1:12
J.Scott punts 54 yards to DAL 14 - Center-J.Harris. K.Turpin for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
9
yds
1:38
pos
21
10
Two Point Conversion 8:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rush pass to J.Ferguson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
15
10
Point After TD 14:14
J.McCourt extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 14:23
E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
12
plays
82
yds
6:51
pos
7
9
7
3
Touchdown 6:17
D.Hopkins kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to DAL 2. K.Turpin for 98 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
0:12
pos
6
3
Field Goal 6:21
D.Hopkins 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
9
plays
76
yds
4:21
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:24
|16:46
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|7
|1
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|156
|181
|Total Plays
|31
|36
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|57
|Rush Attempts
|18
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|79
|124
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|216
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-86
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-130
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|124
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|181
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Ferguson 48 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|29
|0
|24
|6
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|4
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
R. Dowdle 23 RB
11
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|11
|
M. Davis 34 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|9
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
0
FPTS
|S. McKeon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Wright 25 CB
|N. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 30 CB
|D. Bland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 14 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 DE
|T. Basham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harper 50 LB
|D. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coyle 31 SAF
|T. Coyle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
2
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
L. Hajrullahu 9 K
1
FPTS
|L. Hajrullahu
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|3
|47.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|86.0
|86
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
E. Stick 2 QB
9
FPTS
|E. Stick
|11/20
|134
|1
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Stick 2 QB
9
FPTS
|E. Stick
|2
|24
|0
|25
|9
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|4
|11
|0
|5
|2
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|4
|3
|75
|1
|41
|16
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|3
|3
|24
|0
|15
|5
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Carter 82 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Moore 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Moore
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Sebastian 38 CB
|B. Sebastian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 50 LB
|C. Christiansen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 57 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 SAF
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kemp 54 LB
|C. Kemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Layne 41 SAF
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hall 37 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 46 SAF
|B. DeLuca
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|
J. McCourt 1 K
1
FPTS
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|2
|47.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 86 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Bradford
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAC 24(13:03 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 60 yards to LARC 16 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Bradford to LARC 24 for 8 yards (A.Brown - J.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - LAC 16(13:37 - 3rd) M.Davis right tackle to DAL 24 for 8 yards (C.Kemp - J.Davis).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - LAC 21(13:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LAC 21(13:39 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to S.McKeon (C.Christiansen).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:25 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert to DAL 31 for 6 yards (K.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1(0:29 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 9(0:35 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to LARC 1 for 8 yards (C.Covington - B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 9(0:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(0:46 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at LARC 9 for 6 yards (C.Christiansen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 32(1:12 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 54 yards to DAL 14 - Center-J.Harris. K.Turpin for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 32(1:17 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 32(1:21 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to J.Kelley.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(1:40 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 32 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - LAC 12(1:44 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright). PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at LARC 12 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 22(1:56 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to LARC 39 for 17 yards (D.Bland) [M.Tafua]. PENALTY on LARC-R.Hunter - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 22(1:59 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to I.Spiller.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19(2:30 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy pushed ob at LARC 22 for 3 yards (D.Bland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAC 46(2:38 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 35 yards to LARC 19 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by M.Bandy.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 46(2:45 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 49(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 49(3:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left tackle to LARC 49 for no gain (B.Fehoko; C.Covington).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(4:19 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 49 for 3 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - J.Davis).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 37(5:05 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko to DAL 48 for 11 yards (J.Woods).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 39(5:38 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to DAL 37 for -2 yards (J.Davis - J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(6:11 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to DAL 39 for 7 yards (C.Christiansen).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 8(6:47 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 32 for 24 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 44(6:56 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to DAL 16 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-B.Bryant - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at DAL 16.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 44(7:03 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore (I.Mukuamu).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 44(7:07 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Moore (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 44(7:10 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(7:45 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (M.Bell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:18 - 2nd) I.Spiller left tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (C.Golston - N.Gallimore).
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(8:18 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rush pass to J.Ferguson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2(8:24 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 2(8:28 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - LAC 4(9:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 2 for 2 yards (N.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4(9:42 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 4 for no gain (M.Fox - C.Rumph).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 4(9:48 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13(10:28 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to LARC 4 for 9 yards (B.DeLuca).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(11:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left end to LARC 13 for 15 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32(11:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 28 for 4 yards (C.Rumph).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:18 - 2nd) K.Turpin right end pushed ob at LARC 32 for 7 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(12:59 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle to J.Tolbert to LARC 39 for 19 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 35(13:35 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right end to DAL 42 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31(14:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right guard to DAL 35 for 4 yards (J.Tillery).
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 66 yards from LARC 35 to DAL -1. M.Davis to DAL 31 for 32 yards (J.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 18(14:23 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 18(15:00 - 2nd) I.Spiller left end to DAL 18 for no gain (S.Williams; D.Harper).
|+25 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 43(0:04 - 1st) E.Stick scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 18 for 25 yards (N.Wright).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 43(0:49 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to L.Rountree to DAL 43 for no gain (J.Cox).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(1:34 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to DAL 43 for -3 yards (D.Fowler).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 45(1:57 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to DAL 45 for no gain (L.Gifford - C.Watkins). PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - DAL 40(2:20 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(2:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DAL 40 for 9 yards (L.Gifford).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 45(3:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to DAL 49 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 40(4:10 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter ran ob at LARC 45 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40(4:17 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton (J.Thomas).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 24(4:52 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 40 for 16 yards (K.Joseph) [T.Basham].
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 23(5:30 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 24 for 1 yard (T.Basham).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(5:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 23 for 5 yards (J.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 74 yards from DAL 30 to LARC -4. J.Reed to LARC 18 for 22 yards (T.Coyle - D.Harper).
|Penalty
|(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on DAL-S.Jackson - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAC 4(6:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4(6:24 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to L.Rountree.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 5(7:03 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 4 for 1 yard (M.Bell).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 7(7:37 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 5 for 2 yards (C.Golston).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 23(8:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer to DAL 7 for 16 yards (D.Bland).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(8:44 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to DAL 23 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 34(9:20 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter to DAL 26 for 8 yards (M.Bell - K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(9:57 - 1st) L.Rountree right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Cox - K.Joseph).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left to J.Palmer to DAL 39 for 41 yards (N.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 48(10:46 - 1st) B.Anger punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 48(10:51 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert (M.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 47(11:29 - 1st) R.Dowdle right guard to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Niemann; T.Reeder).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(12:03 - 1st) R.Dowdle left tackle to DAL 47 for -3 yards (C.Rumph).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 45(12:37 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to 50 for 5 yards (J.Woods).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(13:04 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to R.Dowdle pushed ob at DAL 45 for 8 yards (R.Layne).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAC 36(13:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left intended for J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 37. I.Mukuamu ran ob at DAL 37 for no gain.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(13:47 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 36 for 1 yard (T.Hill - T.Coyle).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAC 30(13:51 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DAL-T.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28(14:29 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley right end to LARC 28 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
DAL
LAC
29
10
3rd 12:50 NFLN
-
PHI
CLE
0
035.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
CIN
NYG
0
038.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 7:00pm NFLN
-
BAL
ARI
0
038.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:00pm FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
039 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN
-
DEN
BUF
15
42
Final NFLN
-
DET
IND
27
26
Final
-
WAS
KC
14
24
Final NFLN
-
LV
MIA
15
13
Final
-
PIT
JAC
16
15
Final
-
SF
MIN
17
7
Final
-
TB
TEN
3
13
Final NFLN