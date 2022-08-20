Drive Chart
DAL
LAC

DAL
1 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
2:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 DAL 24
13:03
B.Anger punts 60 yards to LARC 16 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Bradford to LARC 24 for 8 yards (A.Brown - J.Ferguson).
+8 YD
3RD & 19 DAL 16
13:37
M.Davis right tackle to DAL 24 for 8 yards (C.Kemp - J.Davis).
Penalty
3RD & 14 DAL 21
13:37
PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 21 - No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 14 DAL 21
13:39
W.Grier pass incomplete short left to S.McKeon (C.Christiansen).
Penalty
2ND & 4 DAL 31
14:25
M.Davis up the middle pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 DAL 25
15:00
W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert to DAL 31 for 6 yards (K.Hall).
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
LAC
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:23 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 LAC 25
0:23
E.Stick kneels to LARC 24 for -1 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:23
B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
DAL
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
0:23 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:23
B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:23
B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
plays
yds
pos
29
10
Touchdown 0:29
M.Davis left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
15
yds
0:23
pos
28
10
Point After TD 0:52
L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
plays
yds
pos
22
10
Touchdown 1:12
J.Scott punts 54 yards to DAL 14 - Center-J.Harris. K.Turpin for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
9
yds
1:38
pos
21
10
Two Point Conversion 8:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rush pass to J.Ferguson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
15
10
Touchdown 8:24
R.Dowdle up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
69
yds
5:56
pos
13
10
Point After TD 14:14
J.McCourt extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 14:23
E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
12
plays
82
yds
6:51
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:05
B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:17
D.Hopkins kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to DAL 2. K.Turpin for 98 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
0:12
pos
6
3
Field Goal 6:21
D.Hopkins 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
9
plays
76
yds
4:21
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 15:24 16:46
1st Downs 11 11
Rushing 7 1
Passing 4 7
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 2-6 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 156 181
Total Plays 31 36
Avg Gain 5.0 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 77 57
Rush Attempts 18 15
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.8
Net Yards Passing 79 124
Comp. - Att. 7-13 11-20
Yards Per Pass 6.1 5.9
Penalties - Yards 8-57 2-15
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.7 2-47.0
Return Yards 216 30
Punts - Returns 1-86 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 2-130 1-22
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 0-1 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cowboys 0-1 7220-29
Chargers 0-1 370-10
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
 79 PASS YDS 124
77 RUSH YDS 57
156 TOTAL YDS 181
Dallas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
W. Grier  15 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 47 0 0 113.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 47 0 0 113.5
W. Grier 4/7 47 0 0 1
C. Rush  10 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 32 0 0 94.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 84 0 1 48.8
C. Rush 3/6 32 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Dowdle  23 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
R. Dowdle 13 44 1 15 11
M. Davis  34 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
M. Davis 4 26 1 9 9
K. Turpin  2 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Turpin 1 7 0 7 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Ferguson  48 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
J. Ferguson 2 2 29 0 24 6
J. Tolbert  18 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 0
J. Tolbert 4 2 25 0 19 4
S. Fehoko  81 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 18 1
S. Fehoko 3 1 11 0 11 2
R. Dowdle  23 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
R. Dowdle 1 1 8 0 8 11
M. Davis  34 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 16 0
M. Davis 1 1 6 0 6 9
S. McKeon  84 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
S. McKeon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Hill  72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 3-0 1.0 0 1
N. Wright  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Bell  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Bland  30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bland 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Cox  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cox 3-0 0.0 0 0
C. Golston  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Joseph  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Joseph 2-2 0.0 0 0
L. Gifford  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Gifford 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Fowler  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Fowler 1-0 0.0 0 0
I. Mukuamu  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 1-0 0.0 1 0
Q. Bohanna  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Basham  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Basham 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Gallimore  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 0-1 0.0 0 0
S. Williams  54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Harper  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harper 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Coyle  31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coyle 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Maher  19 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Maher 0/0 0 2/2 2
L. Hajrullahu  9 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
L. Hajrullahu 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Anger  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 2
B. Anger 3 47.7 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Davis  34 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
M. Davis 1 32.0 32 0
K. Turpin  2 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 98.0 98 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Turpin 1 98.0 98 1
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 86.0 86 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Turpin 1 86.0 86 1
Los Angeles
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
E. Stick  2 QB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 134 1 1 117.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 119 0 1 63.5
E. Stick 11/20 134 1 1 9
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
E. Stick  2 QB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
E. Stick 2 24 0 25 9
J. Kelley  25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Kelley 7 18 0 9 1
L. Rountree III  34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
L. Rountree III 4 11 0 5 2
I. Spiller  28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
I. Spiller 2 4 0 4 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Palmer  5 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 75 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 75 1
J. Palmer 4 3 75 1 41 16
M. Bandy  83 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 73 1
M. Bandy 3 3 24 0 15 5
J. Guyton  15 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 6 0
J. Guyton 2 1 16 0 16 2
D. Carter  82 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 13 0
D. Carter 2 2 13 0 8 3
J. Moore  11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
J. Moore 5 1 6 0 6 1
L. Rountree III  34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 0 0
L. Rountree III 2 1 0 0 0 2
J. Kelley  25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 28 0
J. Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1
I. Spiller  28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
I. Spiller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Sebastian  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Sebastian 3-0 0.0 0 0
C. Christiansen  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Rumph II  94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Rumph II 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Woods  22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Niemann  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Niemann 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Tillery  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Kemp  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Kemp 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Fox  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fox 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-2 0.0 0 0
R. Layne  41 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Layne 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Hall  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hall 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. DeLuca  46 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. DeLuca 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Covington  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Covington 1-1 0.0 0 0
B. Fehoko  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Taylor  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Reeder  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
T. Reeder 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hopkins  6 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Hopkins 1/1 22 0/0 3
J. McCourt  1 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. McCourt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Scott  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 1
J. Scott 2 47.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed  12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Reed 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bradford 86 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Bradford 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 DAL 37 2:26 5 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 DAL 31 5:56 12 69 TD
6:47 DAL 8 4:17 7 38 Punt
0:46 LAC 15 0:23 4 15 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 25 2:10 3 -1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAC 25 1:56 4 11 INT
10:38 LAC 20 4:21 9 76 FG
6:05 LAC 18 6:51 12 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 LAC 25 1:31 5 19 Punt
2:30 LAC 19 1:38 5 13 Punt
0:52 LAC 25 0:06 1 -10 Fumble
0:23 LAC 25 0:23 1 -1 Half

LAC
Chargers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - LAC 24
(13:03 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 60 yards to LARC 16 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Bradford to LARC 24 for 8 yards (A.Brown - J.Ferguson).
+8 YD
3 & 19 - LAC 16
(13:37 - 3rd) M.Davis right tackle to DAL 24 for 8 yards (C.Kemp - J.Davis).
Penalty
3 & 14 - LAC 21
(13:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 21 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - LAC 21
(13:39 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to S.McKeon (C.Christiansen).
Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31
(14:25 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert to DAL 31 for 6 yards (K.Hall).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(0:23 - 2nd) E.Stick kneels to LARC 24 for -1 yards.
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAC
Chargers
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:23 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1
(0:29 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 9
(0:35 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to LARC 1 for 8 yards (C.Covington - B.DeLuca).
No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 9
(0:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15
(0:46 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at LARC 9 for 6 yards (C.Christiansen).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Fumble
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(0:52 - 2nd) E.Stick sacked at LARC 18 for -7 yards (T.Hill). FUMBLES (T.Hill) - RECOVERED by DAL-T.Hill at LARC 15.
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) L.Hajrullahu kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAC
Chargers
 - Fumble (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:52 - 2nd) L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 32
(1:12 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 54 yards to DAL 14 - Center-J.Harris. K.Turpin for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 32
(1:17 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 32
(1:21 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to J.Kelley.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(1:40 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 32 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
Penalty
3 & 17 - LAC 12
(1:44 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright). PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at LARC 12 - No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 22
(1:56 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to LARC 39 for 17 yards (D.Bland) [M.Tafua]. PENALTY on LARC-R.Hunter - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 22
(1:59 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to I.Spiller.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19
(2:30 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy pushed ob at LARC 22 for 3 yards (D.Bland).

LAC
Chargers
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LAC 46
(2:38 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 35 yards to LARC 19 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by M.Bandy.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 46
(2:45 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 49
(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 49 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 49
(3:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left tackle to LARC 49 for no gain (B.Fehoko; C.Covington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(4:19 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 49 for 3 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - J.Davis).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 37
(5:05 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko to DAL 48 for 11 yards (J.Woods).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 39
(5:38 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to DAL 37 for -2 yards (J.Davis - J.Taylor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32
(6:11 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to DAL 39 for 7 yards (C.Christiansen).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 8
(6:47 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 32 for 24 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 44
(6:56 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to DAL 16 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-B.Bryant - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at DAL 16.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 44
(7:03 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore (I.Mukuamu).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 44
(7:07 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Moore (K.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 44
(7:10 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29
(7:45 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (M.Bell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(8:18 - 2nd) I.Spiller left tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (C.Golston - N.Gallimore).
Kickoff
(8:18 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LAC
Chargers
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(8:18 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rush pass to J.Ferguson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2
(8:24 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 2
(8:28 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - LAC 4
(9:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 2 for 2 yards (N.Niemann).
No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4
(9:42 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 4 for no gain (M.Fox - C.Rumph).
No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 4
(9:48 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13
(10:28 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to LARC 4 for 9 yards (B.DeLuca).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28
(11:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left end to LARC 13 for 15 yards (B.Sebastian).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32
(11:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 28 for 4 yards (C.Rumph).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(12:18 - 2nd) K.Turpin right end pushed ob at LARC 32 for 7 yards (B.Sebastian).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42
(12:59 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle to J.Tolbert to LARC 39 for 19 yards (B.Sebastian).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 35
(13:35 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right end to DAL 42 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31
(14:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right guard to DAL 35 for 4 yards (J.Tillery).
Kickoff
(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 66 yards from LARC 35 to DAL -1. M.Davis to DAL 31 for 32 yards (J.Woods).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 18
(14:23 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 18
(15:00 - 2nd) I.Spiller left end to DAL 18 for no gain (S.Williams; D.Harper).
+25 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 43
(0:04 - 1st) E.Stick scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 18 for 25 yards (N.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 43
(0:49 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to L.Rountree to DAL 43 for no gain (J.Cox).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40
(1:34 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to DAL 43 for -3 yards (D.Fowler).
Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 45
(1:57 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to DAL 45 for no gain (L.Gifford - C.Watkins). PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 1 - DAL 40
(2:20 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49
(2:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DAL 40 for 9 yards (L.Gifford).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 45
(3:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to DAL 49 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 40
(4:10 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter ran ob at LARC 45 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40
(4:17 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton (J.Thomas).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 24
(4:52 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 40 for 16 yards (K.Joseph) [T.Basham].
+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 23
(5:30 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 24 for 1 yard (T.Basham).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18
(5:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 23 for 5 yards (J.Cox).
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 74 yards from DAL 30 to LARC -4. J.Reed to LARC 18 for 22 yards (T.Coyle - D.Harper).
Penalty
(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on DAL-S.Jackson - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.

LAC
Chargers
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 82 yards, 6:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:05 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
Kickoff
(6:17 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 63 yards from LARC 35 to DAL 2. K.Turpin for 98 yards - TOUCHDOWN.

LAC
Chargers
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 76 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAC 4
(6:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4
(6:24 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to L.Rountree.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 5
(7:03 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 4 for 1 yard (M.Bell).
+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 7
(7:37 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 5 for 2 yards (C.Golston).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 23
(8:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer to DAL 7 for 16 yards (D.Bland).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(8:44 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to DAL 23 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 34
(9:20 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter to DAL 26 for 8 yards (M.Bell - K.Joseph).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(9:57 - 1st) L.Rountree right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Cox - K.Joseph).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(10:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left to J.Palmer to DAL 39 for 41 yards (N.Wright).

DAL
Cowboys
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 48
(10:46 - 1st) B.Anger punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 48
(10:51 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert (M.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 47
(11:29 - 1st) R.Dowdle right guard to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Niemann; T.Reeder).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50
(12:03 - 1st) R.Dowdle left tackle to DAL 47 for -3 yards (C.Rumph).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 45
(12:37 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to 50 for 5 yards (J.Woods).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37
(13:04 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to R.Dowdle pushed ob at DAL 45 for 8 yards (R.Layne).

LAC
Chargers
 - Interception (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAC 36
(13:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left intended for J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 37. I.Mukuamu ran ob at DAL 37 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35
(13:47 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 36 for 1 yard (T.Hill - T.Coyle).
Penalty
3 & 5 - LAC 30
(13:51 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DAL-T.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 30 - No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28
(14:29 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley right end to LARC 28 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
