WAS
KC

WAS
1 Pass
15 Rush
31 YDS
3:31 POS
No Gain
3RD & 10 WAS 41
14:20
S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (J.Kaindoh).
No Gain
2ND & 10 WAS 41
14:24
S.Howell pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WAS 41
15:00
J.Williams right guard to WAS 41 for no gain (L.Chenal).
+8 YD
2ND & 8 WAS 33
0:30
A.Erickson right end pushed ob at WAS 41 for 8 yards (C.Lammons).
+12 YD
1ST & 20 WAS 21
1:13
S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 33 for 12 yards (C.Lammons).
Penalty
1ST & 10 WAS 31
1:40
J.Williams left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 5 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Monteiro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
+7 YD
2ND & 6 WAS 24
2:15
J.Williams right end to WAS 31 for 7 yards (L.Chenal).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WAS 20
2:51
J.Williams left end to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth).
KC
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 KC 40
2:59
T.Townsend punts 40 yards to WAS 20 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
No Gain
3RD & 7 KC 47
3:40
S.Buechele sacked at KC 40 for -7 yards (S.Toney).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 12:53
H.Butker 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
42
yds
2:10
pos
7
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:16
J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:21
T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
82
yds
3:16
pos
6
14
Point After TD 13:14
H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:22
P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
82
yds
5:25
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:12
H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:16
P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
87
yds
5:28
pos
0
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 24:25 21:15
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 7 2
Passing 7 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-9 6-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 219 260
Total Plays 46 47
Avg Gain 4.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 55 41
Rush Attempts 16 13
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.2
Net Yards Passing 164 219
Comp. - Att. 19-28 19-32
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.4
Penalties - Yards 7-75 4-45
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.8 2-46.0
Return Yards 56 52
Punts - Returns 1-9 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 1-26
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Commanders 0-1 07007
Chiefs 0-1 773017
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
 164 PASS YDS 219
55 RUSH YDS 41
219 TOTAL YDS 260
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Heinicke  4 QB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 83 1 0 160.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 21 0 1 12.0
T. Heinicke 9/12 83 1 0 9
C. Wentz  11 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 0 126.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 74 0 0 89.9
C. Wentz 6/9 64 0 0 2
S. Howell  14 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 31 0 0 94.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 145 0 0 86.7
S. Howell 4/7 31 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Robinson Jr.  8 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
B. Robinson Jr. 8 31 0 9 3
J. Williams  41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Williams 4 12 0 7 2
A. Erickson  86 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Erickson 1 8 0 8 0
A. Gibson  24 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
A. Gibson 2 3 0 4 6
R. Bonnafon  38 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
R. Bonnafon 1 1 0 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Gibson  24 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
A. Gibson 4 3 37 0 22 6
T. McLaurin  17 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 16 0
T. McLaurin 2 2 27 0 18 4
C. Sims  89 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 23 1
C. Sims 2 2 23 1 14 10
J. Dotson  1 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 23 0
J. Dotson 2 2 23 0 12 4
A. Rogers  88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 12 0
A. Rogers 1 1 15 0 15 2
D. Milne  15 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 30 0
D. Milne 3 3 15 0 12 4
R. Bonnafon  38 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
R. Bonnafon 1 1 10 0 10 2
C. Samuel  10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
C. Samuel 4 2 10 0 5 3
D. Brown  2 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
D. Brown 6 2 9 0 5 2
J. Williams  41 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
J. Williams 2 1 9 0 9 2
K. McGowan  83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 27 0
K. McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
K. Curl  31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 5-1 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Mayo  51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Mayo 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Payne  94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Payne 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Holcomb  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Holcomb 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. McCain  20 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. McCain 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Toohill  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Toohill 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Sweat  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Sweat 1-0 1.0 0 0
K. Hudson  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reaves  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Reaves 1-1 0.0 0 0
W. Bradley-King  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Holmes  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Fuller  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fuller 1-1 0.0 0 0
P. Butler  35 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Butler 1-0 0.0 0 0
W. Jackson  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Wise  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Wise 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Toney  58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Toney 1-0 1.0 0 0
C. Elder  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Elder 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Slye  6 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Slye 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Way  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 1
T. Way 5 40.8 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan  83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
K. McGowan 1 13.0 13 0
A. Gibson  24 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Gibson 1 17.0 17 0
A. Erickson  86 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
A. Erickson 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Milne 15 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
D. Milne 1 9.0 9 0
Kansas City
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
P. Mahomes  15 QB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 162 2 0 169.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 60 1 0 142.0
P. Mahomes 12/19 162 2 0 18
S. Buechele  6 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 64 0 0 95.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 99 1 1 72.0
S. Buechele 7/13 64 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Buechele  6 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Buechele 4 24 0 13 4
I. Pacheco  10 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
I. Pacheco 4 8 0 6 3
C. Edwards-Helaire  25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 4 0 4 0
D. Gore  40 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
D. Gore 2 3 0 3 1
M. Burton  45 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Burton 1 2 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Watson  84 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 53 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 45 1
J. Watson 3 2 53 0 39 7
N. Gray  83 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 30 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
N. Gray 1 1 30 0 30 4
D. Fountain  82 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 24 0
D. Fountain 2 1 27 0 27 3
T. Kelce  87 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 19 0
T. Kelce 3 2 23 0 14 4
I. Pacheco  10 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
I. Pacheco 2 2 16 0 12 3
C. Coleman  19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 14 0
C. Coleman 3 1 14 0 14 2
M. Valdes-Scantling  11 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 11 0
M. Valdes-Scantling 5 2 14 0 11 3
J. McKinnon  1 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 14 0
J. McKinnon 1 1 14 0 14 2
J. Fortson  88 TE
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 13 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 13 2
J. Fortson 4 3 13 2 7 16
J. Gordon  12 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
J. Gordon 2 1 10 0 10 2
C. Powell  14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 10 0
C. Powell 1 1 8 0 8 1
R. Jones  2 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
R. Jones 1 1 3 0 3 1
D. Gore  40 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
D. Gore 1 1 1 0 1 1
S. Moore  24 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 23 0
S. Moore 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Lammons  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lammons 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Carter  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Bootle  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Bootle 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-0 0.0 0 0
L. Chenal  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Chenal 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Williams  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Saunders  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Saunders 2-0 1.0 0 0
J. Reid  20 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Watson  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Kaindoh  59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kaindoh 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thornhill  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Thornhill 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Bolton  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 1-2 0.0 0 0
G. Karlaftis  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Karlaftis 1-1 1.0 0 0
T. McDuffie  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Danna  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Danna 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Cook  6 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Cook 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Stallworth  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Stallworth 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. Lee  44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Lee 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Bush  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Bush 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Nnadi  91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Nnadi 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Butker  7 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
H. Butker 1/2 36 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 3
T. Townsend 2 46.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Pacheco  10 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
I. Pacheco 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Coleman 19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Coleman 2 12.5 16 0
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
S. Moore 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAS 23 4:20 7 30 Punt
5:12 WAS 25 1:33 4 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 WAS 30 6:24 8 30 Punt
3:32 WAS 16 3:16 11 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 WAS 18 1:46 3 6 Punt
8:46 WAS 43 3:35 6 7 Punt
2:51 WAS 20 3:31 7 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 KC 13 5:28 12 87 TD
3:39 KC 18 5:25 12 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:50 KC 20 3:18 6 21 Punt
0:16 KC 9 0:16 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KC 25 2:10 7 57 FG
11:04 KC 35 2:18 7 30 FG Miss
5:11 KC 21 2:20 4 19 Punt

WAS
Commanders

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 41
(14:20 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (J.Kaindoh).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 41
(14:24 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41
(15:00 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to WAS 41 for no gain (L.Chenal).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 33
(0:30 - 3rd) A.Erickson right end pushed ob at WAS 41 for 8 yards (C.Lammons).
+12 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 21
(1:13 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 33 for 12 yards (C.Lammons).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 31
(1:40 - 3rd) J.Williams left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 5 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Monteiro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 24
(2:15 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 31 for 7 yards (L.Chenal).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20
(2:51 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth).

KC
Chiefs
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - KC 40
(2:59 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to WAS 20 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 47
(3:40 - 3rd) S.Buechele sacked at KC 40 for -7 yards (S.Toney).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 47
(4:23 - 3rd) D.Gore left end to KC 47 for no gain (D.Mayo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44
(4:55 - 3rd) D.Gore left guard to KC 47 for 3 yards (W.Bradley-King).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21
(5:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to C.Powell pushed ob at KC 29 for 8 yards (C.Holmes). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 29.

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 50
(5:24 - 3rd) T.Way punts 45 yards to KC 5 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 21 for 16 yards (J.Patterson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 50
(5:29 - 3rd) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (C.Lammons).
+10 YD
2 & 23 - WAS 40
(6:05 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to R.Bonnafon to 50 for 10 yards (E.Lee).
Penalty
2 & 18 - WAS 45
(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-W.Beavers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47
(7:14 - 3rd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 45 for -8 yards (K.Saunders).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 48
(7:38 - 3rd) R.Bonnafon up the middle to KC 47 for 1 yard (B.Cook).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WAS 48
(8:08 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to KC 48 for no gain (Ja.Watson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43
(8:46 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to J.Williams to KC 48 for 9 yards (C.Lammons).

KC
Chiefs
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 19 - KC 35
(8:50 - 3rd) H.Butker 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
No Gain
3 & 19 - KC 35
(8:58 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right [D.Wise].
Penalty
3 & 9 - KC 25
(9:29 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 7 for 18 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 26
(10:14 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to D.Gore to WAS 25 for 1 yard (D.Mayo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 26
(10:17 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep right to J.Fortson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49
(10:47 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to J.Gordon to WAS 41 for 10 yards (C.Elder; J.Reaves). PENALTY on WAS-J.Reaves - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49
(10:52 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep left to C.Coleman.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35
(11:04 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to C.Coleman ran ob at KC 49 for 14 yards.

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 24
(11:15 - 3rd) T.Way punts 50 yards to KC 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 35 for 9 yards (S.Toney).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 24
(11:20 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to D.Brown.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 19
(12:01 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to WAS 24 for 5 yards (J.Kaindoh).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18
(12:45 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 19 for 1 yard (D.Harris - E.Lee).
Kickoff
(12:50 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to WAS 5. K.Mcgowan to WAS 18 for 13 yards (Z.Anderson).

KC
Chiefs
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 57 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 18
(12:53 - 3rd) H.Butker 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - KC 22
(13:33 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (C.Toohill).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25
(14:10 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to R.Jones pushed ob at WAS 22 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25
(14:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to D.Fountain (E.Obada).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - KC 48
(14:38 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 40 for 8 yards (P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-P.Butler - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 48
(14:42 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short left to J.Gordon.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass deep right to D.Fountain pushed ob at WAS 48 for 27 yards (J.Reaves).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.

KC
Chiefs
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 9
(0:10 - 2nd) S.Buechele kneels to KC 8 for -1 yards.
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 74 yards from WAS 35 to KC -9. I.Pacheco to KC 17 for 26 yards (M.Eifler). PENALTY on KC-N.Gray - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at KC 17.

WAS
Commanders
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 84 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
+9 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 9
(0:21 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 9
(0:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown (Ja.Watson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 12
(0:51 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to D.Milne to KC 9 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
Penalty
2 & 13 - WAS 24
(0:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (D.Bush). PENALTY on KC-K.Saunders - Roughing the Passer - 12 yards - enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 3 - WAS 14
(0:58 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown. PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at KC 14 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21
(1:03 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at KC 14 for 7 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 43
(1:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to KC 21 for 22 yards (D.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47
(1:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to KC 43 for 4 yards (J.Williams; J.Carter).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (D.Bush).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 38
(2:13 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 42 for 4 yards (J.Kaindoh).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 38
(2:19 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (J.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30
(2:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 38 for 8 yards (Ja.Watson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16
(3:32 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 30 for 14 yards (J.Williams) [T.Stallworth].

KC
Chiefs
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - KC 41
(3:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 52 yards to WAS 7 - Center-J.Winchester. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 9 yards (E.Lee).
No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 41
(4:19 - 2nd) S.Buechele sacked ob at KC 41 for 0 yards (M.Sweat).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 41
(4:23 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short middle to C.Coleman.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40
(4:56 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 41 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - KC 27
(5:40 - 2nd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - KC 26
(6:15 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 27 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20
(6:50 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 26 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - KC 40
(6:56 - 2nd) T.Way punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 34
(7:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at KC 40 for -6 yards (G.Karlaftis).
Penalty
3 & 5 - WAS 29
(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 29
(8:55 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to KC 29 for no gain (K.Saunders).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34
(9:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 29 for 5 yards (D.Bootle).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 36
(10:20 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (J.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(11:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at KC 36 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40
(11:37 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Rogers pushed ob at KC 45 for 15 yards (J.Williams). KC-R.Fenton was injured during the play. He is Out.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 39
(12:24 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 40 for 1 yard (J.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30
(13:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 39 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
Kickoff
(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to WAS -2. A.Erickson to WAS 15 for 17 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on KC-J.Williams - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 15.

KC
Chiefs
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 82 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
+7 YD
3 & Goal - KC 7
(13:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 7
(13:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 7
(14:11 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to WAS 7 for no gain (K.Curl).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19
(14:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 7 for 12 yards (K.Curl; K.Fuller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19
(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - KC 33
(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to WAS 19 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33
(0:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Moore (K.Fuller).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 47
(1:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson to WAS 33 for 14 yards (C.Holcomb).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 47
(1:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling (K.Fuller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49
(2:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 47 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
+30 YD
2 & 9 - KC 19
(3:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to N.Gray to KC 49 for 30 yards (B.McCain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 18
(3:39 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 19 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; D.Payne).

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 48
(3:48 - 1st) T.Way punts 35 yards to KC 17 - Center-C.Cheeseman. S.Moore to KC 18 for 1 yard (D.Forrest).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 48
(3:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (N.Bolton).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 48
(3:57 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43
(4:37 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 48 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill; G.Karlaftis).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(5:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 43 for 18 yards (J.Reid).
Kickoff
(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.

KC
Chiefs
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 87 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5
(5:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8
(5:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to WAS 5 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
+39 YD
3 & 10 - KC 47
(6:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to Ju.Watson to WAS 8 for 39 yards (K.Curl) [B.St-Juste].
No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 47
(6:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 47
(7:29 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to WAS 47 for no gain (D.Wise).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 39
(8:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon pushed ob at WAS 47 for 14 yards (K.Curl).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 35
(8:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 39 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 35
(8:49 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Ju.Watson.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KC 33
(9:31 - 1st) M.Burton left guard to KC 35 for 2 yards (D.Payne).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 33
(9:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24
(10:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13
(10:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at KC 24 for 11 yards (W.Jackson).

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 47
(10:47 - 1st) T.Way punts 34 yards to KC 13 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by S.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 47
(10:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel (L.Sneed).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 46
(11:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to KC 47 for -1 yards (M.Danna).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49
(12:22 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 46 for 5 yards (T.McDuffie).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 47
(13:00 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 49 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38
(13:43 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 47 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 26
(14:19 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson pushed ob at WAS 38 for 12 yards (N.Bolton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23
(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 26 for 3 yards (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 59 yards from KC 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 23 for 17 yards (C.Lammons).
