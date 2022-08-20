Drive Chart
|WAS
|KC
WAS
1 Pass
15 Rush
31 YDS
3:31 POS
No Gain
3RD & 10 WAS 41
14:20
S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (J.Kaindoh).
No Gain
2ND & 10 WAS 41
14:24
S.Howell pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WAS 41
15:00
J.Williams right guard to WAS 41 for no gain (L.Chenal).
+8 YD
2ND & 8 WAS 33
0:30
A.Erickson right end pushed ob at WAS 41 for 8 yards (C.Lammons).
+12 YD
1ST & 20 WAS 21
1:13
S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 33 for 12 yards (C.Lammons).
Penalty
1ST & 10 WAS 31
1:40
J.Williams left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 5 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Monteiro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
+7 YD
2ND & 6 WAS 24
2:15
J.Williams right end to WAS 31 for 7 yards (L.Chenal).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WAS 20
2:51
J.Williams left end to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth).
KC
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
2:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 KC 40
2:59
T.Townsend punts 40 yards to WAS 20 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
No Gain
3RD & 7 KC 47
3:40
S.Buechele sacked at KC 40 for -7 yards (S.Toney).
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:53
H.Butker 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
7
plays
42
yds
2:10
pos
7
17
7
14
Touchdown 0:21
T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
82
yds
3:16
pos
6
14
Point After TD 13:14
H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:22
P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
82
yds
5:25
pos
0
13
Point After TD 5:12
H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:25
|21:15
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|219
|260
|Total Plays
|46
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|41
|Rush Attempts
|16
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|56
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|164
|PASS YDS
|219
|55
|RUSH YDS
|41
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Heinicke 4 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|9/12
|83
|1
|0
|9
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
2
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|6/9
|64
|0
|0
|2
|
S. Howell 14 QB
1
FPTS
|S. Howell
|4/7
|31
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Williams 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|12
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|6
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|37
|0
|22
|6
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
4
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Sims 89 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|2
|23
|1
|14
|10
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Milne 15 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Milne
|3
|3
|15
|0
|12
|4
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
D. Brown 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Brown
|6
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Williams 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
K. McGowan 83 WR
0
FPTS
|K. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 51 OLB
|D. Mayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 SAF
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 56 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
W. Jackson 3 CB
|W. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Toney 58 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
C. Elder 26 CB
|C. Elder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|40.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 83 WR
0
FPTS
|K. McGowan
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|12/19
|162
|2
|0
|18
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
4
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|7/13
|64
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
4
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|4
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|4
|8
|0
|6
|3
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Gore 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Gore
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Watson 84 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Watson
|3
|2
|53
|0
|39
|7
|
N. Gray 83 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
D. Fountain 82 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Fountain
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|3
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|23
|0
|14
|4
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|5
|2
|14
|0
|11
|3
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
16
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|4
|3
|13
|2
|7
|16
|
J. Gordon 12 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Gordon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Powell 14 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Powell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
R. Jones 2 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Gore 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Gore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 53 LB
|J. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bootle 2 CB
|D. Bootle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 59 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 DB
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee 44 OLB
|E. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Nnadi 91 NT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/2
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|2
|12.5
|16
|0
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 41(14:20 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (J.Kaindoh).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 41(14:24 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to WAS 41 for no gain (L.Chenal).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 33(0:30 - 3rd) A.Erickson right end pushed ob at WAS 41 for 8 yards (C.Lammons).
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 21(1:13 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 33 for 12 yards (C.Lammons).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 31(1:40 - 3rd) J.Williams left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 5 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Monteiro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 24(2:15 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 31 for 7 yards (L.Chenal).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(2:51 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - KC 40(2:59 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to WAS 20 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 47(3:40 - 3rd) S.Buechele sacked at KC 40 for -7 yards (S.Toney).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 47(4:23 - 3rd) D.Gore left end to KC 47 for no gain (D.Mayo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(4:55 - 3rd) D.Gore left guard to KC 47 for 3 yards (W.Bradley-King).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(5:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to C.Powell pushed ob at KC 29 for 8 yards (C.Holmes). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 50(5:24 - 3rd) T.Way punts 45 yards to KC 5 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 21 for 16 yards (J.Patterson).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 50(5:29 - 3rd) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (C.Lammons).
|+10 YD
2 & 23 - WAS 40(6:05 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to R.Bonnafon to 50 for 10 yards (E.Lee).
|Penalty
2 & 18 - WAS 45(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-W.Beavers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47(7:14 - 3rd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 45 for -8 yards (K.Saunders).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 48(7:38 - 3rd) R.Bonnafon up the middle to KC 47 for 1 yard (B.Cook).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAS 48(8:08 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to KC 48 for no gain (Ja.Watson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(8:46 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to J.Williams to KC 48 for 9 yards (C.Lammons).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - KC 35(8:50 - 3rd) H.Butker 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - KC 35(8:58 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right [D.Wise].
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KC 25(9:29 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 7 for 18 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 26(10:14 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to D.Gore to WAS 25 for 1 yard (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 26(10:17 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep right to J.Fortson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(10:47 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to J.Gordon to WAS 41 for 10 yards (C.Elder; J.Reaves). PENALTY on WAS-J.Reaves - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(10:52 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep left to C.Coleman.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(11:04 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to C.Coleman ran ob at KC 49 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 24(11:15 - 3rd) T.Way punts 50 yards to KC 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 35 for 9 yards (S.Toney).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 24(11:20 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to D.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 19(12:01 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to WAS 24 for 5 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(12:45 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 19 for 1 yard (D.Harris - E.Lee).
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to WAS 5. K.Mcgowan to WAS 18 for 13 yards (Z.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 18(12:53 - 3rd) H.Butker 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - KC 22(13:33 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (C.Toohill).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(14:10 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to R.Jones pushed ob at WAS 22 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to D.Fountain (E.Obada).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KC 48(14:38 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 40 for 8 yards (P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-P.Butler - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 48(14:42 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short left to J.Gordon.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass deep right to D.Fountain pushed ob at WAS 48 for 27 yards (J.Reaves).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 9(0:10 - 2nd) S.Buechele kneels to KC 8 for -1 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 74 yards from WAS 35 to KC -9. I.Pacheco to KC 17 for 26 yards (M.Eifler). PENALTY on KC-N.Gray - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at KC 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 9(0:21 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 9(0:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown (Ja.Watson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 12(0:51 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to D.Milne to KC 9 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WAS 24(0:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (D.Bush). PENALTY on KC-K.Saunders - Roughing the Passer - 12 yards - enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WAS 14(0:58 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown. PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at KC 14 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(1:03 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at KC 14 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 43(1:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to KC 21 for 22 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(1:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to KC 43 for 4 yards (J.Williams; J.Carter).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (D.Bush).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 38(2:13 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 42 for 4 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 38(2:19 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (J.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(2:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 38 for 8 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(3:32 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 30 for 14 yards (J.Williams) [T.Stallworth].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - KC 41(3:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 52 yards to WAS 7 - Center-J.Winchester. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 9 yards (E.Lee).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 41(4:19 - 2nd) S.Buechele sacked ob at KC 41 for 0 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 41(4:23 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short middle to C.Coleman.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(4:56 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 41 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - KC 27(5:40 - 2nd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - KC 26(6:15 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 27 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(6:50 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 26 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - KC 40(6:56 - 2nd) T.Way punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 34(7:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at KC 40 for -6 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WAS 29(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 29(8:55 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to KC 29 for no gain (K.Saunders).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(9:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 29 for 5 yards (D.Bootle).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 36(10:20 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (J.Carter).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(11:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at KC 36 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:37 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Rogers pushed ob at KC 45 for 15 yards (J.Williams). KC-R.Fenton was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 39(12:24 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 40 for 1 yard (J.Carter).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(13:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 39 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to WAS -2. A.Erickson to WAS 15 for 17 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on KC-J.Williams - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KC 7(13:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 7(13:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 7(14:11 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to WAS 7 for no gain (K.Curl).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19(14:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 7 for 12 yards (K.Curl; K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KC 33(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to WAS 19 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33(0:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Moore (K.Fuller).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 47(1:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson to WAS 33 for 14 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 47(1:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling (K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(2:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 47 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - KC 19(3:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to N.Gray to KC 49 for 30 yards (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 18(3:39 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 19 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; D.Payne).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 48(3:48 - 1st) T.Way punts 35 yards to KC 17 - Center-C.Cheeseman. S.Moore to KC 18 for 1 yard (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 48(3:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 48(3:57 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(4:37 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 48 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill; G.Karlaftis).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(5:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 43 for 18 yards (J.Reid).
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5(5:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8(5:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to WAS 5 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - KC 47(6:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to Ju.Watson to WAS 8 for 39 yards (K.Curl) [B.St-Juste].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 47(6:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 47(7:29 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to WAS 47 for no gain (D.Wise).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 39(8:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon pushed ob at WAS 47 for 14 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 35(8:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 39 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 35(8:49 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Ju.Watson.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KC 33(9:31 - 1st) M.Burton left guard to KC 35 for 2 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 33(9:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(10:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(10:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at KC 24 for 11 yards (W.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 47(10:47 - 1st) T.Way punts 34 yards to KC 13 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by S.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 47(10:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel (L.Sneed).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 46(11:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to KC 47 for -1 yards (M.Danna).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(12:22 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 46 for 5 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 47(13:00 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 49 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(13:43 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 47 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 26(14:19 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson pushed ob at WAS 38 for 12 yards (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 26 for 3 yards (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 59 yards from KC 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 23 for 17 yards (C.Lammons).
