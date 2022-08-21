Drive Chart
BAL
ARI

Preview not available

Preview not available
ARI
2 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
2:02 POS
No Gain
2ND & 7 ARI 41
0:03
T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 38
0:41
T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Crawford).
+13 YD
2ND & 11 ARI 25
1:15
T.McSorley pass short middle to V.Bolden to ARI 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone; J.Ross).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 26
1:57
T.McSorley pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 25 for -1 yards (Z.McClain).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:02
J.Stout kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 6. T.Pledger to ARI 26 for 20 yards (D.Fagot).
BAL
2 Pass
1 Rush
44 YDS
1:37 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:02
J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
+38 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 38
2:09
A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 38
2:17
A.Brown pass incomplete short right to T.Badie.
Penalty
3RD & 4 BAL 46
2:22
A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to M.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
+4 YD
2ND & 8 BAL 42
3:00
A.Brown pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 46 for 4 yards (C.Wooten; J.Whittaker).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:02
J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 2:09
A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
44
yds
1:37
pos
23
3
Point After TD 4:51
J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 4:56
A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
35
yds
3:11
pos
16
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:12
M.Prater 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
11
plays
73
yds
3:02
pos
10
3
Point After TD 3:11
J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:17
T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
90
yds
6:07
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:16
J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
12
plays
45
yds
7:22
pos
3
0
Team Stats
Time of Pos 26:54 18:06
1st Downs 16 13
Rushing 5 1
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 3-6 3-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 276 199
Total Plays 45 42
Avg Gain 6.1 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 69 31
Rush Attempts 21 13
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.4
Net Yards Passing 207 168
Comp. - Att. 21-23 14-28
Yards Per Pass 8.6 5.8
Penalties - Yards 10-106 4-32
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-48.0 2-49.0
Return Yards 41 135
Punts - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-135
Int. - Returns 2-29 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-3 -67% 0-1 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-3 -67% 0-1 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ravens 1-0 3714024
Cardinals 1-0 03003
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
 207 PASS YDS 168
69 RUSH YDS 31
276 TOTAL YDS 199
Baltimore
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Huntley  2 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
92.9% 129 1 0 193.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 109 1 0 110.4
T. Huntley 13/14 129 1 0 11
A. Brown  12 QB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 81 2 0 237.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 117 0 0 90.1
A. Brown 8/9 81 2 0 15
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Badie  30 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
T. Badie 7 28 0 8 9
M. Davis  28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 1
M. Davis 6 18 0 7 2
T. Huntley  2 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
T. Huntley 2 9 0 10 11
N. McCrary  47 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
N. McCrary 1 9 0 9 1
J. Hill  43 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Hill 5 5 0 3 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
I. Likely  80 TE
24
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 100 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 44 0
I. Likely 8 8 100 1 31 24
R. Webb  11 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 46 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 34 0
R. Webb 2 2 46 1 38 12
M. Polk  18 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 43 0
M. Polk 1 1 19 0 19 2
B. Gaither  29 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 18 0
B. Gaither 2 2 18 0 10 3
J. Hill  43 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
J. Hill 1 1 8 0 8 1
N. McCrary  47 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
N. McCrary 1 1 7 0 7 1
M. Davis  28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
M. Davis 1 1 5 0 5 2
T. Badie  30 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
T. Badie 2 1 3 1 3 9
J. Oliver  84 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
J. Oliver 1 1 3 0 3 1
P. Ricard  42 FB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 0
P. Ricard 1 1 1 0 1 1
S. Bridges  85 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 62 1
S. Bridges 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Boyle  86 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 0 0
N. Boyle 2 2 0 0 4 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Stephens  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 4-0 0.0 0 0
T. Jefferson  23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Jefferson 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Welch  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Harrison  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Harrison 2-2 0.5 0 0
K. Hamilton  14 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hayes  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Urban  68 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Urban 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Worley  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Worley 1-1 0.5 0 0
J. Ross  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-1 0.0 0 0
I. Mack  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. Mack 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Williams  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 1 0
A. Crawford  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Crawford 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Fuller  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Fuller 1-0 0.0 1 0
Z. McClain  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McClain 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Means  60 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
S. Means 0-2 0.0 0 0
G. Stone  26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
G. Stone 0-1 0.0 0 0
O. Oweh  99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Oweh 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Madubuike  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Seymour  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Seymour 0-1 0.0 0 0
R. Nichols  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Nichols 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Tucker  9 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
J. Tucker 1/1 29 2/2 5
J. Stout  11 P
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Stout 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Stout  11 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 1
J. Stout 2 48.0 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 22 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
D. Williams 1 12.0 12 0
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. McSorley  19 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 168 0 2 86.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 163 1 0 97.3
T. McSorley 14/28 168 0 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
E. Benjamin  26 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
E. Benjamin 4 12 0 8 1
J. Ward  29 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 2
J. Ward 3 11 0 5 4
K. Ingram  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 1
K. Ingram 1 4 0 4 1
D. Williams  24 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Williams 1 3 0 3 0
T. McSorley  19 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
T. McSorley 3 3 0 3 2
T. Pledger  21 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Pledger 1 -2 0 -2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Isabella  17 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 48 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 57 0
A. Isabella 5 4 48 0 16 8
G. Dortch  83 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 53 0
G. Dortch 7 4 47 0 34 8
V. Bolden  38 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 15 0
V. Bolden 8 4 47 0 23 8
J. Ward  29 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 26 0
J. Ward 1 1 27 0 27 4
J. Payton  32 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Payton 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Benjamin  26 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
E. Benjamin 1 0 0 0 0 1
T. McBride  85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. McBride 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ingram  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 18 0
K. Ingram 2 1 -1 0 -1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
Z. Turner  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Turner 4-1 0.0 0 0
C. Matthew  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Matthew 4-0 0.0 0 0
C. Wooten  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 3-1 0.0 0 0
B. Niemann  56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Niemann 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jackson  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ledbetter  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 2-1 0.5 0 0
A. Hamilton  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Whittaker  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Whittaker 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Washington  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Wiggins  38 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Wiggins 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Daley  48 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Daley 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Sanders  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Collins  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Collins 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Thomas  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0 0
V. Dimukeje  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
V. Dimukeje 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Kennard  42 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
D. Kennard 1-2 0.5 0 0
D. Gardeck  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gardeck 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Thompson  22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Luketa  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Ringo  70 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ringo 0-1 0.0 0 0
A. Woods  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Woods 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Jones  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Prater  5 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/5
M. Prater 1/2 21 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Cooney  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 1
N. Cooney 1 54.0 0 54
A. Lee  14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
A. Lee 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ward  29 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 30.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 30.0 48 0
J. Ward 3 30.0 48 0
T. Pledger  21 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Pledger 1 20.0 20 0
G. Dortch  83 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
G. Dortch 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 BLT 44 7:22 12 45 FG
0:06 BLT 30 2:58 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:18 BLT 20 6:07 10 80 TD
0:09 BLT 25 0:09 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BLT 25 5:30 8 26 Punt
8:02 ARZ 35 3:11 6 35 TD
3:39 BLT 40 1:37 4 60 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARZ 16 4:26 10 48 FG Miss
3:12 ARZ 45 3:06 5 17 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 ARZ 3 2:50 6 53 Punt
3:11 ARZ 20 3:02 11 77 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 ARZ 3 1:28 5 56 INT
4:51 ARZ 15 1:12 3 3 Punt
2:02 ARZ 26 2:02 4 15

ARI
Cardinals

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 41
(0:03 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38
(0:41 - 3rd) T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Crawford).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 25
(1:15 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short middle to V.Bolden to ARI 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone; J.Ross).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26
(1:57 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 25 for -1 yards (Z.McClain).
Kickoff
(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 6. T.Pledger to ARI 26 for 20 yards (D.Fagot).

BAL
Ravens
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 38
(2:09 - 3rd) A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 38
(2:17 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete short right to T.Badie.
Penalty
3 & 4 - BAL 46
(2:22 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to M.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 42
(3:00 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 46 for 4 yards (C.Wooten; J.Whittaker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40
(3:39 - 3rd) J.Hill left end to BAL 42 for 2 yards (C.Wooten).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 18
(3:51 - 3rd) N.Cooney punts 54 yards to BAL 28 - Center-A.Brewer. Da.Williams to BAL 40 for 12 yards (D.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 18
(3:56 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden.
Penalty
3 & 12 - ARI 13
(3:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-I.Mack - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 13 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - ARI 13
(4:01 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch [I.Mack].
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15
(4:45 - 3rd) T.Pledger up the middle to ARI 13 for -2 yards (J.Ross).
Kickoff
(4:51 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 30 for 30 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on ARI-J.Kirklin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 25.

BAL
Ravens
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:51 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 3
(4:56 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 5
(5:35 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 3 for 2 yards (J.Ledbetter - C.Ringo).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 11
(6:14 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 5 for 6 yards (T.Daley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19
(6:46 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 11 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 28
(7:23 - 3rd) N.McCrary up the middle to ARI 19 for 9 yards (C.Matthew).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35
(8:02 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short middle to N.McCrary to ARI 28 for 7 yards (J.Luketa).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Interception (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41
(8:13 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left intended for V.Bolden INTERCEPTED by Da.Williams at BAL 36. Da.Williams to ARI 35 for 29 yards (K.Ingram).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 43
(8:38 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass deep right to A.Isabella to BAL 41 for 16 yards (B.Stephens).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 43
(8:42 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43
(8:45 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch.
Penalty
2 & 7 - ARI 6
(8:52 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Pass Interference - 37 yards - enforced at ARI 6 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 11 - ARI 2
(9:30 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 6 for 4 yards (S.Means; R.Nichols).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3
(9:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Ingram - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 5:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 49
(9:37 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 46 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by G.Dortch.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 45
(10:12 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 49 for -4 yards (C.Wooten).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 45
(10:48 - 3rd) A.Brown pass middle to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 10 yards (C.Matthew).
Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 45
(11:11 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 42 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on BAL-B.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47
(11:36 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 8 yards (C.Matthew).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 39
(12:15 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to R.Webb to BAL 47 for 8 yards (J.Whittaker).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 36
(12:58 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to J.Oliver to BAL 39 for 3 yards (B.Niemann).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BAL 41
(13:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37
(13:47 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (T.Daley).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 31
(14:25 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 37 for 6 yards (J.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brown in at QB T.Badie up the middle to BAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Wooten).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.

BAL
Ravens
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(0:09 - 2nd) T.Huntley kneels to BAL 24 for -1 yards.
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.

ARI
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 77 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARI 3
(0:12 - 2nd) M.Prater 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 3
(0:19 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden [I.Mack].
-2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 1
(0:24 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to BAL 3 for -2 yards (M.Harrison).
No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 1
(0:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley sacked at BAL 1 for 0 yards (sack split by M.Harrison and D.Worley).
Penalty
3 & Goal - ARI 5
(0:46 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-Da.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 5 - No Play.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 7
(0:51 - 2nd) T.McSorley up the middle to BAL 5 for 2 yards (K.Welch).
No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 7
(0:55 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden (K.Hamilton).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 16
(1:31 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short middle to A.Isabella to BAL 7 for 9 yards (B.Stephens).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23
(2:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short right to V.Bolden to BAL 16 for 7 yards (T.Jefferson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43
(2:21 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to G.Dortch to BAL 23 for 34 yards (T.Jefferson).
+23 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20
(3:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to V.Bolden to ARI 43 for 23 yards (D.Worley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20
(3:04 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin.
Kickoff
(3:11 - 2nd) J.Stout kicks 69 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -4. J.Ward to ARI 20 for 24 yards (M.Harrison).

BAL
Ravens
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 80 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:11 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 8
(3:17 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10
(4:01 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to ARI 8 for 2 yards (J.Wiggins).
+31 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 41
(4:48 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 10 for 31 yards (J.Whittaker).
+8 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 49
(5:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 41 for 8 yards (J.Wiggins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 44
(5:58 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to R.Webb to ARI 27 for 17 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 44 - No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 42
(6:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 44 for 14 yards (C.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 4 - BAL 47
(6:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41
(7:28 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 47 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 31
(8:02 - 2nd) T.Huntley scrambles right end to BAL 41 for 10 yards (J.Wiggins; M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 31
(8:10 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep left to S.Bridges.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 28
(8:43 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 31 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20
(9:18 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 28 for 8 yards (J.Jackson - A.Woods).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 44
(9:26 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 44
(9:33 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 44
(9:40 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to T.McBride.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47
(10:18 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to BAL 44 for 3 yards (I.Mack).
+27 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 26
(10:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to J.Ward to BAL 47 for 27 yards (D.Hayes).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 21
(11:19 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 26 for 5 yards (D.Hayes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18
(12:03 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 21 for 3 yards (B.Urban; I.Mack).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3
(12:08 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-T.Jones - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 47
(12:19 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 50 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
Penalty
4 & 3 - BAL 48
(12:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 48 - No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 47
(13:12 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 48 for -1 yards (V.Dimukeje). BAL-D.Faalele was injured during the play.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 48
(13:50 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to M.Davis to ARI 47 for 5 yards (C.Matthew).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45
(14:32 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 48 for 3 yards (M.Sanders).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 45 for 8 yards (D.Thompson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30
(0:06 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 37 for 7 yards (C.Washington).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - ARI 38
(0:12 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 34 for 4 yards (T.McBride). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 30 for no gain (T.McBride).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 42
(0:53 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch to BAL 38 for 4 yards (Da.Williams).
Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 37
(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-A.Isabella - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 40
(1:52 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (K.Hamilton - J.Madubuike).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44
(2:30 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to BAL 40 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45
(3:03 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at BAL 44 for 11 yards (K.Hamilton).
Kickoff
(3:12 - 1st) J.Stout kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -3. J.Ward to ARI 45 for 48 yards (K.Seymour - K.Hamilton).

BAL
Ravens
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 45 yards, 7:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAL 11
(3:16 - 1st) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 8
(4:01 - 1st) T.Huntley sacked at ARI 11 for -3 yards (sack split by D.Kennard and J.Ledbetter).
-1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 7
(4:44 - 1st) M.Davis left end to ARI 8 for -1 yards (D.Kennard).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10
(5:20 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to ARI 7 for 3 yards (C.Washington).
+19 YD
3 & 15 - BAL 29
(6:06 - 1st) T.Huntley pass deep middle to M.Polk to ARI 10 for 19 yards (E.Turner).
-4 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 25
(6:48 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to N.Boyle to ARI 29 for -4 yards (Z.Collins) [D.Gardeck].
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24
(7:22 - 1st) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 25 for -1 yards (D.Gardeck).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 44
(8:04 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to ARI 24 for 20 yards (A.Hamilton - E.Turner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45
(8:40 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to P.Ricard to ARI 44 for 1 yard (A.Hamilton).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 50
(9:22 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 45 for 5 yards (E.Turner).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 46
(10:02 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (E.Turner - D.Kennard).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44
(10:34 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 46 for 2 yards (E.Turner).

ARI
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - ARI 36
(10:39 - 1st) M.Prater 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 36
(10:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to J.Payton.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 36
(10:50 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to G.Dortch.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39
(11:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to G.Dortch to BAL 36 for 3 yards (M.Harrison; K.Seymour).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 42
(12:07 - 1st) E.Benjamin right tackle to BAL 39 for 3 yards (M.Harrison - A.Crawford).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50
(12:39 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to BAL 42 for 8 yards (K.Welch).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - ARI 38
(13:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to 50 for 12 yards (B.Stephens).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 40
(13:52 - 1st) T.McSorley right end to ARI 38 for -2 yards (B.Urban).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37
(14:34 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 40 for 3 yards (O.Oweh; S.Means).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16
(14:56 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 22 for 6 yards (B.Stephens). PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 22.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 67 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -2. J.Ward to ARI 16 for 18 yards (K.Welch).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola