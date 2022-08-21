Drive Chart
|
|
|BAL
|ARI
Preview not available
Preview not available
ARI
2 Pass
1 Rush
15 YDS
2:02 POS
No Gain
2ND & 7 ARI 41
0:03
T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 38
0:41
T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Crawford).
+13 YD
2ND & 11 ARI 25
1:15
T.McSorley pass short middle to V.Bolden to ARI 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone; J.Ross).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 ARI 26
1:57
T.McSorley pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 25 for -1 yards (Z.McClain).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:02
J.Stout kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 6. T.Pledger to ARI 26 for 20 yards (D.Fagot).
BAL
2 Pass
1 Rush
44 YDS
1:37 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:02
J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
+38 YD
2ND & 10 ARI 38
2:09
A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARI 38
2:17
A.Brown pass incomplete short right to T.Badie.
Penalty
3RD & 4 BAL 46
2:22
A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to M.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
+4 YD
2ND & 8 BAL 42
3:00
A.Brown pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 46 for 4 yards (C.Wooten; J.Whittaker).
No scoring this quarter
24
3
23
3
17
3
16
3
Field Goal 0:12
M.Prater 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
11
plays
73
yds
3:02
pos
10
3
10
0
Touchdown 3:17
T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
90
yds
6:07
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:54
|18:06
|1st Downs
|16
|13
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|276
|199
|Total Plays
|45
|42
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|31
|Rush Attempts
|21
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|207
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|21-23
|14-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-106
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|41
|135
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-135
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|13/14
|129
|1
|0
|11
|
A. Brown 12 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8/9
|81
|2
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Badie 30 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Badie
|7
|28
|0
|8
|9
|
M. Davis 28 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|18
|0
|7
|2
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2
|9
|0
|10
|11
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
1
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hill
|5
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Likely 80 TE
24
FPTS
|I. Likely
|8
|8
|100
|1
|31
|24
|
R. Webb 11 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Webb
|2
|2
|46
|1
|38
|12
|
M. Polk 18 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Polk
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
B. Gaither 29 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Gaither
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Hill 43 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
1
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Davis 28 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
T. Badie 30 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Badie
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
S. Bridges 85 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Bridges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 23 SS
|T. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hayes 59 LB
|D. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 68 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Worley 29 CB
|D. Worley
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Ross 46 LB
|J. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mack 94 DT
|I. Mack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Crawford 97 DT
|A. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 18 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Z. McClain 49 LB
|Z. McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 LB
|O. Oweh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 25 CB
|K. Seymour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nichols 91 DT
|R. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|48.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 22 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
2
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|14/28
|168
|0
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|3
|11
|0
|5
|4
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
2
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
T. Pledger 21 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pledger
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|5
|4
|48
|0
|16
|8
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|7
|4
|47
|0
|34
|8
|
V. Bolden 38 WR
8
FPTS
|V. Bolden
|8
|4
|47
|0
|23
|8
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|4
|
J. Payton 32 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Payton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
T. McBride 85 TE
0
FPTS
|T. McBride
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wooten 50 LB
|C. Wooten
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 36 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 28 DB
|C. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 38 SAF
|J. Wiggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Daley 48 SAF
|T. Daley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 DE
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Luketa 43 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ringo 70 DE
|C. Ringo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 92 DT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 75 DL
|M. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/2
|21
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|3
|30.0
|48
|0
|
T. Pledger 21 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Pledger
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 41(0:03 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(0:41 - 3rd) T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Crawford).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 25(1:15 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short middle to V.Bolden to ARI 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone; J.Ross).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(1:57 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 25 for -1 yards (Z.McClain).
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 6. T.Pledger to ARI 26 for 20 yards (D.Fagot).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 38(2:09 - 3rd) A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 38(2:17 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete short right to T.Badie.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BAL 46(2:22 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to M.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 42(3:00 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 46 for 4 yards (C.Wooten; J.Whittaker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(3:39 - 3rd) J.Hill left end to BAL 42 for 2 yards (C.Wooten).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 18(3:51 - 3rd) N.Cooney punts 54 yards to BAL 28 - Center-A.Brewer. Da.Williams to BAL 40 for 12 yards (D.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 18(3:56 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ARI 13(3:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-I.Mack - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARI 13(4:01 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch [I.Mack].
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(4:45 - 3rd) T.Pledger up the middle to ARI 13 for -2 yards (J.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 30 for 30 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on ARI-J.Kirklin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 3(4:56 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 5(5:35 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 3 for 2 yards (J.Ledbetter - C.Ringo).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 11(6:14 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 5 for 6 yards (T.Daley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(6:46 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 11 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 28(7:23 - 3rd) N.McCrary up the middle to ARI 19 for 9 yards (C.Matthew).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(8:02 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short middle to N.McCrary to ARI 28 for 7 yards (J.Luketa).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41(8:13 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left intended for V.Bolden INTERCEPTED by Da.Williams at BAL 36. Da.Williams to ARI 35 for 29 yards (K.Ingram).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 43(8:38 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass deep right to A.Isabella to BAL 41 for 16 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 43(8:42 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43(8:45 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARI 6(8:52 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Pass Interference - 37 yards - enforced at ARI 6 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 11 - ARI 2(9:30 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 6 for 4 yards (S.Means; R.Nichols).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3(9:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Ingram - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 49(9:37 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 46 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 45(10:12 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 49 for -4 yards (C.Wooten).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 45(10:48 - 3rd) A.Brown pass middle to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 10 yards (C.Matthew).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 45(11:11 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 42 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on BAL-B.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(11:36 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 8 yards (C.Matthew).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 39(12:15 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to R.Webb to BAL 47 for 8 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 36(12:58 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to J.Oliver to BAL 39 for 3 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BAL 41(13:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:47 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (T.Daley).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 31(14:25 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 37 for 6 yards (J.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brown in at QB T.Badie up the middle to BAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Wooten).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARI 3(0:12 - 2nd) M.Prater 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 3(0:19 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden [I.Mack].
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 1(0:24 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to BAL 3 for -2 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 1(0:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley sacked at BAL 1 for 0 yards (sack split by M.Harrison and D.Worley).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ARI 5(0:46 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-Da.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 5 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 7(0:51 - 2nd) T.McSorley up the middle to BAL 5 for 2 yards (K.Welch).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 7(0:55 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden (K.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 16(1:31 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short middle to A.Isabella to BAL 7 for 9 yards (B.Stephens).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23(2:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short right to V.Bolden to BAL 16 for 7 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(2:21 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to G.Dortch to BAL 23 for 34 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20(3:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to V.Bolden to ARI 43 for 23 yards (D.Worley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(3:04 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin.
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Stout kicks 69 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -4. J.Ward to ARI 20 for 24 yards (M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 8(3:17 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(4:01 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to ARI 8 for 2 yards (J.Wiggins).
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 41(4:48 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 10 for 31 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 49(5:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 41 for 8 yards (J.Wiggins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 44(5:58 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to R.Webb to ARI 27 for 17 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 42(6:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 44 for 14 yards (C.Thomas).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BAL 47(6:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(7:28 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 47 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 31(8:02 - 2nd) T.Huntley scrambles right end to BAL 41 for 10 yards (J.Wiggins; M.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 31(8:10 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep left to S.Bridges.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 28(8:43 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 31 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(9:18 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 28 for 8 yards (J.Jackson - A.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 44(9:26 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 44(9:33 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 44(9:40 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to T.McBride.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(10:18 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to BAL 44 for 3 yards (I.Mack).
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 26(10:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to J.Ward to BAL 47 for 27 yards (D.Hayes).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 21(11:19 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 26 for 5 yards (D.Hayes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(12:03 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 21 for 3 yards (B.Urban; I.Mack).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3(12:08 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-T.Jones - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 47(12:19 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 50 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - BAL 48(12:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 48 - No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 47(13:12 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 48 for -1 yards (V.Dimukeje). BAL-D.Faalele was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 48(13:50 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to M.Davis to ARI 47 for 5 yards (C.Matthew).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(14:32 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 48 for 3 yards (M.Sanders).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 37(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 45 for 8 yards (D.Thompson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:06 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 37 for 7 yards (C.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARI 38(0:12 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 34 for 4 yards (T.McBride). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 30 for no gain (T.McBride).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 42(0:53 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch to BAL 38 for 4 yards (Da.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 37(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-A.Isabella - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 40(1:52 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (K.Hamilton - J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(2:30 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to BAL 40 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(3:03 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at BAL 44 for 11 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) J.Stout kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -3. J.Ward to ARI 45 for 48 yards (K.Seymour - K.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAL 11(3:16 - 1st) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 8(4:01 - 1st) T.Huntley sacked at ARI 11 for -3 yards (sack split by D.Kennard and J.Ledbetter).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 7(4:44 - 1st) M.Davis left end to ARI 8 for -1 yards (D.Kennard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(5:20 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to ARI 7 for 3 yards (C.Washington).
|+19 YD
3 & 15 - BAL 29(6:06 - 1st) T.Huntley pass deep middle to M.Polk to ARI 10 for 19 yards (E.Turner).
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 25(6:48 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to N.Boyle to ARI 29 for -4 yards (Z.Collins) [D.Gardeck].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(7:22 - 1st) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 25 for -1 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 44(8:04 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to ARI 24 for 20 yards (A.Hamilton - E.Turner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(8:40 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to P.Ricard to ARI 44 for 1 yard (A.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 50(9:22 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 45 for 5 yards (E.Turner).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 46(10:02 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (E.Turner - D.Kennard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(10:34 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 46 for 2 yards (E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - ARI 36(10:39 - 1st) M.Prater 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 36(10:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to J.Payton.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 36(10:50 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to G.Dortch.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(11:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to G.Dortch to BAL 36 for 3 yards (M.Harrison; K.Seymour).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 42(12:07 - 1st) E.Benjamin right tackle to BAL 39 for 3 yards (M.Harrison - A.Crawford).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(12:39 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to BAL 42 for 8 yards (K.Welch).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - ARI 38(13:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to 50 for 12 yards (B.Stephens).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 40(13:52 - 1st) T.McSorley right end to ARI 38 for -2 yards (B.Urban).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(14:34 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 40 for 3 yards (O.Oweh; S.Means).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(14:56 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 22 for 6 yards (B.Stephens). PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 67 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -2. J.Ward to ARI 16 for 18 yards (K.Welch).
-
BAL
ARI
24
3
4th 15:00 FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
038.5 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN
-
DEN
BUF
15
42
Final NFLN
-
DET
IND
27
26
Final
-
WAS
KC
14
24
Final NFLN
-
LV
MIA
15
13
Final
-
PIT
JAC
16
15
Final
-
SF
MIN
17
7
Final
-
TB
TEN
3
13
Final NFLN
-
DAL
LAC
32
18
Final NFLN
-
PHI
CLE
21
20
Final NFLN
-
CIN
NYG
22
25
Final NFLN