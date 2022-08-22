Drive Chart
|
|
|ATL
|NYJ
NYJ
3 Pass
3 Rush
47 YDS
3:44 POS
Penalty
2ND & 4 ATL 39
0:47
C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 26 for 13 yards (M.Hankins). NYJ-I.Charles was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Charles - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ATL 45
1:25
C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 39 for 6 yards (H.Black).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 NYJ 44
2:05
Z.Knight right guard to ATL 45 for 11 yards (H.Black - M.Hankins).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYJ 44
2:10
C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to I.Charles.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 NYJ 32
2:49
C.Streveler pass short right to T.Black to NYJ 44 for 12 yards (L.Pitts).
+11 YD
2ND & 13 NYJ 21
3:24
C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (M.Hankins).
+7 YD
1ST & 20 NYJ 14
4:06
C.Streveler scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NYJ 24
4:31
Z.Knight left end to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (M.Hankins). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
ATL
2 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
2:55 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 ATL 30
4:39
B.Pinion punts 46 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by C.Jackson.
-3 YD
3RD & 13 ATL 33
5:17
F.Franks pass short left to Q.Ollison to ATL 30 for -3 yards (J.Marshall).
Point After TD 7:26
E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 7:34
C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
84
yds
4:13
pos
16
9
Field Goal 0:05
G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
5
plays
37
yds
0:32
pos
16
3
Field Goal 0:35
Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
8
plays
77
yds
1:38
pos
16
0
Field Goal 4:20
Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
13
plays
83
yds
8:13
pos
13
0
Point After TD 5:16
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:20
M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
2:48
pos
9
0
Field Goal 11:26
Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
7
plays
72
yds
3:38
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:48
|22:25
|1st Downs
|14
|9
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|320
|230
|Total Plays
|41
|39
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|32
|Rush Attempts
|15
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|10.6
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|5-48.6
|Return Yards
|41
|100
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|4-95
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Ridder 4 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Ridder
|10/13
|143
|0
|0
|5
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6/10
|132
|1
|0
|11
|
F. Franks 15 QB
0
FPTS
|F. Franks
|2/2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|5
|15
|0
|7
|5
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
2
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|4
|14
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|4
|11
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Williams 6 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|3
|3
|67
|0
|34
|9
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|56
|0
|39
|7
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
6
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|6
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
8
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|1
|13
|1
|13
|8
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|4
|3
|12
|0
|6
|5
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Batson 16 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
F. Darby 88 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Darby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
2
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ballentine 39 DB
|C. Ballentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 36 SAF
|H. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 99 DL
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Pitts 38 CB
|L. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hankins 43 CB
|M. Hankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Thurman 91 DE
|N. Thurman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 LB
|L. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 98 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 48 ILB
|D. Etheridge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|40.7
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 16 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|1.5
|8
|0
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|7/8
|108
|1
|0
|10
|
M. White 5 QB
3
FPTS
|M. White
|12/17
|90
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|8
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|3
|7
|0
|11
|0
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
10
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|10
|
M. White 5 QB
3
FPTS
|M. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
B. Hall 20 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Hall
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Cager 81 TE
15
FPTS
|L. Cager
|4
|3
|65
|1
|34
|15
|
T. Black 3 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Black
|4
|4
|47
|0
|18
|8
|
D. Mims 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mims
|3
|3
|43
|0
|27
|7
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|3
|15
|0
|7
|4
|
I. Charles 82 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Charles
|4
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Wesco 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Yeboah 88 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Yeboah
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Ruckert 89 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ruckert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 96 DT
|J. Marshall
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 43 LB
|D. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
|A. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Dunn 27 CB
|I. Dunn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 31 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 41 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 22 DB
|T. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gardner 1 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 45 LB
|H. Nasirildeen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart 79 DT
|T. Smart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 53 LB
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Anae 50 DE
|B. Anae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 32 RB
|M. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
4
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|
E. Pineiro 15 K
1
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|48.6
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|2
|28.0
|38
|0
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NYJ 39(0:47 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 26 for 13 yards (M.Hankins). NYJ-I.Charles was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Charles - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(1:25 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 39 for 6 yards (H.Black).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 44(2:05 - 3rd) Z.Knight right guard to ATL 45 for 11 yards (H.Black - M.Hankins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(2:10 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to I.Charles.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 32(2:49 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short right to T.Black to NYJ 44 for 12 yards (L.Pitts).
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 21(3:24 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (M.Hankins).
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 14(4:06 - 3rd) C.Streveler scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (M.Hankins). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ATL 30(4:39 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by C.Jackson.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33(5:17 - 3rd) F.Franks pass short left to Q.Ollison to ATL 30 for -3 yards (J.Marshall).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 41(6:02 - 3rd) F.Franks sacked at ATL 33 for -8 yards (J.Marshall).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(6:45 - 3rd) Q.Ollison left tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - T.Smart).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:26 - 3rd) 15-F.Franks in at QB. F.Franks pass short right to M.Pruitt to ATL 36 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) Penalty yardage enforced on the kickoff. E.Pineiro kicks 60 yards from NYJ 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Penalty
|(7:26 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ATL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 34(7:34 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 30(8:02 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end pushed ob at ATL 34 for -4 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(8:45 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to J.Ruckert to ATL 30 for 4 yards (T.Andersen).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 48(9:20 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass deep middle to T.Black to ATL 34 for 18 yards (D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(9:57 - 3rd) Z.Knight right tackle to NYJ 48 for no gain (N.Thurman).
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 25(10:36 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager to NYJ 48 for 23 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 31(11:04 - 3rd) T.Johnson right tackle pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 14 yards (D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(11:39 - 3rd) 15O-C.Streveler in at QB. T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 5 yards (D.Tangelo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 29(11:48 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to NYJ 31 - Center-L.McCullough. C.Jackson to NYJ 36 for 5 yards (L.McCullough). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36. Penalty on NYJ-Z.Knight - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 29(12:23 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 29 for no gain (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 26(13:05 - 3rd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 29 for 3 yards (M.Clemons).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(13:38 - 3rd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 26 for 6 yards (B.Anae; D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 27(13:48 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 61 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson ran ob at ATL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 27(13:53 - 3rd) M.White pass incomplete short left to C.Jackson [T.Andersen].
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 24(14:23 - 3rd) M.White pass short right to I.Charles ran ob at NYJ 27 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 24 for -1 yards (J.Dalton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - NYJ 26(0:05 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to D.Mims to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:11 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to K.Yeboah.
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 42(0:18 - 2nd) M.White pass deep left to D.Mims to ATL 31 for 27 yards (D.Hall; D.Marlowe).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(0:23 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -1. Z.Knight to NYJ 37 for 38 yards (Q.Ollison - M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 12(0:35 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 12(0:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short left to F.Darby. Penalty on ATL-A.Williams - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+20 YD
2 & 28 - ATL 32(0:50 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 12 for 20 yards (I.Dunn).
|Penalty
2 & 18 - ATL 22(0:56 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to D.Byrd to NYJ 18 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ATL 12(1:04 - 2nd) D.Ridder scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 9 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(1:39 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (J.Zuniga).
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 49(1:47 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 21 yards (R.Wildgoose). PENALTY on NYJ-R.Wildgoose - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at NYJ 28.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 44(1:54 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep left to M.Pruitt to NYJ 19 for 25 yards (J.Guidry). PENALTY on ATL-M.Pruitt - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(1:58 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to F.Darby (J.Sherwood).
|+34 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 22(2:05 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 34 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(2:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on ATL-D.Ridder - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 24(2:24 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 39 yards to ATL 37 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson to ATL 32 for -5 yards (D.Phillips; T.Hennessy).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 24(3:24 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 24 for no gain (E.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYJ 24(3:30 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to I.Charles (C.Ballentine).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(4:12 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Black to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (E.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. Z.Knight to NYJ 15 for 18 yards (L.Pitts).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5(4:20 - 2nd) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ATL 1(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 4(5:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to T.Allgeier pushed ob at NYJ 1 for 3 yards (B.Echols).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 10(5:49 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier to NYJ 4 for 6 yards (D.Phillips).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 1(6:16 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 1 for no gain (H.Nasirildeen). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(6:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to NYJ 1 for 7 yards (T.Adams; H.Nasirildeen).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 20(7:16 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 8 for 12 yards (B.Hall). Penalty on NYJ-B.Hall - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 20(7:55 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to NYJ 20 for no gain (W.Parks).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 32(8:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to J.Bernhardt to NYJ 20 for 12 yards (B.Echols - D.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(9:19 - 2nd) Q.Ollison up the middle to NYJ 32 for 1 yard (W.Parks - T.Smart).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 42(9:47 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (M.Clemons). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Shepherd - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(10:26 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 38(11:15 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to NYJ 45 for 17 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:54 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 38 for no gain (M.Clemons).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(12:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Ridder in at QB. D.Ridder pass short left to M.Pruitt to ATL 38 for 18 yards (J.Marshall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - NYJ 44(12:37 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|+8 YD
3 & 27 - NYJ 48(13:26 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to L.Cager to ATL 44 for 8 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - NYJ 42(13:50 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at ATL 37 for 5 yards (C.Ballentine). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Feeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - NYJ 45(14:35 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to T.Johnson to ATL 42 for 3 yards (D.Etheridge; M.Ford).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(14:57 - 2nd) T.Johnson right end pushed ob at ATL 32 for 3 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to L.Cager.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 43(0:47 - 1st) T.Coleman left end to ATL 35 for 8 yards (R.Grant - M.Walker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(1:19 - 1st) M.White pass short right to T.Wesco pushed ob at ATL 43 for 7 yards (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 14(1:24 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to 50 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 14(1:27 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 14(1:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to Q.Ollison.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(1:56 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to ATL 14 for 4 yards (H.Nasirildeen; D.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 44(2:04 - 1st) B.Mann punts 46 yards to ATL 10 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by A.Williams.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 40(2:49 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (D.Alford).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 39(3:29 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 40 for 1 yard (A.Anderson; L.Carter).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:06 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 39 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYJ 22(4:10 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to J.Smith. PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYJ 27(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 27 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:07 - 1st) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (C.Ballentine).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:11 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ 3. T.Coleman to NYJ 20 for 17 yards (F.Darby).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 13(5:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 13(5:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to T.Allgeier.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(6:07 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
|+39 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 47(6:47 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to A.Firkser pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 39 yards (J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Smart - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29(7:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to ATL 42 for 13 yards (B.Hall - M.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:04 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Marshall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 35(8:15 - 1st) B.Mann punts 53 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. A.Williams to ATL 25 for 13 yards (K.Nacua - T.Hennessy).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 34(9:00 - 1st) M.White scrambles up the middle to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 26(9:38 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to T.Black to NYJ 34 for 8 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker) [L.Carter].
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:14 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 26 for -3 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(10:45 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 24 for 1 yard (C.Hayward). PENALTY on ATL-A.Rush - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(11:18 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 4 yards (C.Hayward).
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. T.Coleman to NYJ 19 for 22 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5(11:26 - 1st) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 8(12:08 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to NYJ 5 for 3 yards (J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 8(12:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to P.Hesse [B.Anae].
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(12:56 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to NYJ 8 for 1 yard (B.Hall - J.Sherwood).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(13:40 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to NYJ 9 for 12 yards (A.Gardner).
|+52 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 27(14:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to K.Pitts pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 52 yards (B.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(14:55 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to ATL 27 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 23 for 25 yards (D.Phillips; L.Cager).
