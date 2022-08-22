Drive Chart
NYJ
3 Pass
3 Rush
47 YDS
3:44 POS
Penalty
2ND & 4 ATL 39
0:47
C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 26 for 13 yards (M.Hankins). NYJ-I.Charles was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Charles - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 ATL 45
1:25
C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 39 for 6 yards (H.Black).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 NYJ 44
2:05
Z.Knight right guard to ATL 45 for 11 yards (H.Black - M.Hankins).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NYJ 44
2:10
C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to I.Charles.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 NYJ 32
2:49
C.Streveler pass short right to T.Black to NYJ 44 for 12 yards (L.Pitts).
+11 YD
2ND & 13 NYJ 21
3:24
C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (M.Hankins).
+7 YD
1ST & 20 NYJ 14
4:06
C.Streveler scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NYJ 24
4:31
Z.Knight left end to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (M.Hankins). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
ATL
2 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
2:55 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 ATL 30
4:39
B.Pinion punts 46 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by C.Jackson.
-3 YD
3RD & 13 ATL 33
5:17
F.Franks pass short left to Q.Ollison to ATL 30 for -3 yards (J.Marshall).
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 7:26
E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 7:34
C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
84
yds
4:13
pos
16
9
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:05
G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
5
plays
37
yds
0:32
pos
16
3
Field Goal 0:35
Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
8
plays
77
yds
1:38
pos
16
0
Field Goal 4:20
Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
13
plays
83
yds
8:13
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:16
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:20
M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
2:48
pos
9
0
Field Goal 11:26
Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
7
plays
72
yds
3:38
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 21:48 22:25
1st Downs 14 9
Rushing 0 2
Passing 12 5
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-7 2-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 320 230
Total Plays 41 39
Avg Gain 7.8 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 45 32
Rush Attempts 15 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.3
Net Yards Passing 275 198
Comp. - Att. 18-25 19-25
Yards Per Pass 10.6 7.9
Penalties - Yards 9-73 10-89
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 5-48.6
Return Yards 41 100
Punts - Returns 3-16 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 4-95
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-4 -25% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-2 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Falcons 1-0 1060-16
Jets 1-0 037-10
MetLife Stadium E. Rutherford, NJ
 275 PASS YDS 198
45 RUSH YDS 32
320 TOTAL YDS 230
Atlanta
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Ridder  4 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 143 0 0 169.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 103 2 0 89.8
D. Ridder 10/13 143 0 0 5
M. Mariota  1 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 132 1 0 203.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 36 0 0 118.8
M. Mariota 6/10 132 1 0 11
F. Franks  15 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 133.6
F. Franks 2/2 8 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Allgeier  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Allgeier 5 15 0 7 5
Q. Ollison  30 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
Q. Ollison 4 14 0 5 2
C. Huntley  42 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
C. Huntley 4 11 0 6 1
D. Williams  6 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
D. Williams 2 5 0 4 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Bernhardt  83 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 67 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 21 1
J. Bernhardt 3 3 67 0 34 9
A. Firkser  86 TE
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 56 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 56 0
A. Firkser 2 2 56 0 39 7
K. Pitts  8 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 52 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 52 0
K. Pitts 1 1 52 0 52 6
D. Byrd  14 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
D. Byrd 2 2 32 0 20 5
M. Pruitt  85 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 29 0
M. Pruitt 2 2 29 0 18 4
K. Hodge  12 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
K. Hodge 1 1 13 0 13 2
O. Zaccheaus  17 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 13 1
O. Zaccheaus 2 1 13 1 13 8
T. Allgeier  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 12 0
T. Allgeier 4 3 12 0 6 5
B. Edwards  89 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
B. Edwards 1 1 12 0 12 2
C. Batson  16 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
C. Batson 1 1 0 0 0 1
F. Darby  88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
F. Darby 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hesse  46 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 1
P. Hesse 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Ollison  30 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -3 0
Q. Ollison 2 1 -3 0 -3 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Marlowe  21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Marlowe 5-1 0.0 0 0
E. Harris  23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Harris 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Hayward  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hayward 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Alford  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
D. Alford 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Ballentine  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ballentine 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Andersen  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Andersen 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Ogundeji  92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 2-0 0.0 0 0
H. Black  36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Black 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Grant  27 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Grant 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Tangelo  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Pitts  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Pitts 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Ford  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ford 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Dalton  79 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Dalton 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Hankins  43 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 1-1 0.0 0 0
N. Thurman  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Thurman 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Graham  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Graham 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hall  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 0-1 0.0 0 0
L. Carter  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Carter 0-1 0.0 0 0
R. Evans  54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Evans 0-1 0.0 0 0
A. Anderson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Walker  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Walker 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Etheridge  48 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Y. Koo  7 K
10
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
Y. Koo 3/3 30 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Pinion  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 1
B. Pinion 3 40.7 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
A. Williams 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Batson 16 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 8 0
C. Batson 2 1.5 8 0
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
A. Williams 1 13.0 13 0
New York
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Streveler  15 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 108 1 0 242.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 62 2 0 125.9
C. Streveler 7/8 108 1 0 10
M. White  5 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 90 0 0 115.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 98 0 0 64.2
M. White 12/17 90 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Johnson  25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Johnson 3 8 0 5 1
T. Coleman  23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Coleman 2 8 0 8 0
Z. Knight  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 1
Z. Knight 3 7 0 11 0
C. Streveler  15 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
C. Streveler 1 7 0 7 10
M. White  5 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. White 1 1 0 1 3
B. Hall  20 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
B. Hall 4 1 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
L. Cager  81 TE
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 65 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 40 0
L. Cager 4 3 65 1 34 15
T. Black  3 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 47 0
T. Black 4 4 47 0 18 8
D. Mims  11 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 25 0
D. Mims 3 3 43 0 27 7
G. Wilson  17 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 25 0
G. Wilson 3 3 15 0 7 4
I. Charles  82 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 9 0
I. Charles 4 2 9 0 6 2
T. Wesco  85 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
T. Wesco 1 1 7 0 7 1
K. Yeboah  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
K. Yeboah 2 1 5 0 5 1
J. Ruckert  89 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 3 1
J. Ruckert 1 1 4 0 4 1
T. Johnson  25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
T. Johnson 1 1 3 0 3 1
J. Smith  16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
J. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Jackson Jr.  9 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 8 1
C. Jackson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Hall  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Hall 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Marshall  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 4-0 1.0 0 0
J. Sherwood  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 3-1 0.0 0 0
M. Clemons  72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
M. Clemons 3-0 0.0 0 0
B. Echols  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Phillips  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Phillips 2-2 0.0 0 0
A. Davis  21 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Davis 2-0 0.0 0 0
W. Parks  39 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Parks 2-0 0.0 0 0
I. Dunn  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Dunn 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Wildgoose  31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Pinnock  41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Adams  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Gardner  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gardner 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Shepherd  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shepherd 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Zuniga  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
J. Zuniga 1-0 0.0 0 0
H. Nasirildeen  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 0-2 0.0 0 0
T. Smart  79 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 2.0
T. Smart 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Thomas  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Anae  50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Anae 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Carter  32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Carter 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Zuerlein  14 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
G. Zuerlein 1/1 44 1/1 4
E. Pineiro  15 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
E. Pineiro 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann  7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 3
B. Mann 5 48.6 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Knight  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 52 0
Z. Knight 2 28.0 38 0
T. Coleman  23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
T. Coleman 2 19.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
C. Jackson Jr. 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ATL 23 3:38 7 72 FG
8:04 ATL 25 2:48 6 75 TD
1:56 ATL 10 0:37 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 ATL 20 8:13 13 75 FG
2:10 ATL 32 1:38 8 56 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 ATL 20 1:59 3 9 Punt
7:26 ATL 25 2:55 4 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 NYJ 19 3:18 5 16 Punt
5:16 NYJ 20 3:20 5 24 Punt
1:19 50 3:49 5 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:17 NYJ 15 2:07 3 9 Punt
0:32 NYJ 37 0:32 5 37 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYJ 25 1:22 3 2 Punt
11:39 NYJ 26 4:13 8 74 TD
4:31 NYJ 24 3:44 6 27

NYJ
Jets

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 4 - NYJ 39
(0:47 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 26 for 13 yards (M.Hankins). NYJ-I.Charles was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Charles - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45
(1:25 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 39 for 6 yards (H.Black).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 44
(2:05 - 3rd) Z.Knight right guard to ATL 45 for 11 yards (H.Black - M.Hankins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 44
(2:10 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to I.Charles.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 32
(2:49 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short right to T.Black to NYJ 44 for 12 yards (L.Pitts).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 21
(3:24 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (M.Hankins).
+7 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 14
(4:06 - 3rd) C.Streveler scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 24
(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (M.Hankins). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.

ATL
Falcons
 - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - ATL 30
(4:39 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by C.Jackson.
-3 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33
(5:17 - 3rd) F.Franks pass short left to Q.Ollison to ATL 30 for -3 yards (J.Marshall).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 41
(6:02 - 3rd) F.Franks sacked at ATL 33 for -8 yards (J.Marshall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36
(6:45 - 3rd) Q.Ollison left tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - T.Smart).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25
(7:26 - 3rd) 15-F.Franks in at QB. F.Franks pass short right to M.Pruitt to ATL 36 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
Kickoff
(7:26 - 3rd) Penalty yardage enforced on the kickoff. E.Pineiro kicks 60 yards from NYJ 40 to end zone - Touchback.

NYJ
Jets
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 74 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:26 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
Penalty
(7:26 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ATL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 34
(7:34 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
-4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 30
(8:02 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end pushed ob at ATL 34 for -4 yards (C.Ballentine).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34
(8:45 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to J.Ruckert to ATL 30 for 4 yards (T.Andersen).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 48
(9:20 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass deep middle to T.Black to ATL 34 for 18 yards (D.Marlowe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 48
(9:57 - 3rd) Z.Knight right tackle to NYJ 48 for no gain (N.Thurman).
+23 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 25
(10:36 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager to NYJ 48 for 23 yards (D.Marlowe).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 31
(11:04 - 3rd) T.Johnson right tackle pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 14 yards (D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26
(11:39 - 3rd) 15O-C.Streveler in at QB. T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 5 yards (D.Tangelo).

ATL
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 29
(11:48 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to NYJ 31 - Center-L.McCullough. C.Jackson to NYJ 36 for 5 yards (L.McCullough). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36. Penalty on NYJ-Z.Knight - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 29
(12:23 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 29 for no gain (T.Adams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 26
(13:05 - 3rd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 29 for 3 yards (M.Clemons).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20
(13:38 - 3rd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 26 for 6 yards (B.Anae; D.Thomas).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 27
(13:48 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 61 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson ran ob at ATL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 27
(13:53 - 3rd) M.White pass incomplete short left to C.Jackson [T.Andersen].
+3 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 24
(14:23 - 3rd) M.White pass short right to I.Charles ran ob at NYJ 27 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 24 for -1 yards (J.Dalton).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NYJ
Jets
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 37 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
3 & 5 - NYJ 26
(0:05 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 31
(0:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to D.Mims to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Marlowe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 31
(0:11 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to K.Yeboah.
+27 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 42
(0:18 - 2nd) M.White pass deep left to D.Mims to ATL 31 for 27 yards (D.Hall; D.Marlowe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37
(0:23 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -1. Z.Knight to NYJ 37 for 38 yards (Q.Ollison - M.Ford).

ATL
Falcons
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 56 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 12
(0:35 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 12
(0:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short left to F.Darby. Penalty on ATL-A.Williams - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
+20 YD
2 & 28 - ATL 32
(0:50 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 12 for 20 yards (I.Dunn).
Penalty
2 & 18 - ATL 22
(0:56 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to D.Byrd to NYJ 18 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 8 - ATL 12
(1:04 - 2nd) D.Ridder scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 9 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14
(1:39 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (J.Zuniga).
+21 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 49
(1:47 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 21 yards (R.Wildgoose). PENALTY on NYJ-R.Wildgoose - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at NYJ 28.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 44
(1:54 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep left to M.Pruitt to NYJ 19 for 25 yards (J.Guidry). PENALTY on ATL-M.Pruitt - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 44 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44
(1:58 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to F.Darby (J.Sherwood).
+34 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 22
(2:05 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 34 yards (A.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32
(2:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on ATL-D.Ridder - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 32.

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 24
(2:24 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 39 yards to ATL 37 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson to ATL 32 for -5 yards (D.Phillips; T.Hennessy).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 24
(3:24 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 24 for no gain (E.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NYJ 24
(3:30 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to I.Charles (C.Ballentine).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15
(4:12 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Black to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (E.Harris).
Kickoff
(4:17 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. Z.Knight to NYJ 15 for 18 yards (L.Pitts).

ATL
Falcons
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 75 yards, 8:13 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5
(4:20 - 2nd) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
Penalty
4 & Goal - ATL 1
(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 4
(5:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to T.Allgeier pushed ob at NYJ 1 for 3 yards (B.Echols).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 10
(5:49 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier to NYJ 4 for 6 yards (D.Phillips).
Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 1
(6:16 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 1 for no gain (H.Nasirildeen). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8
(6:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to NYJ 1 for 7 yards (T.Adams; H.Nasirildeen).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 20
(7:16 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 8 for 12 yards (B.Hall). Penalty on NYJ-B.Hall - Defensive Holding - declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 20
(7:55 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to NYJ 20 for no gain (W.Parks).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 32
(8:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to J.Bernhardt to NYJ 20 for 12 yards (B.Echols - D.Phillips).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33
(9:19 - 2nd) Q.Ollison up the middle to NYJ 32 for 1 yard (W.Parks - T.Smart).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 42
(9:47 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (M.Clemons). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Shepherd - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45
(10:26 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 38
(11:15 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to NYJ 45 for 17 yards (D.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 38
(11:54 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 38 for no gain (M.Clemons).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20
(12:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Ridder in at QB. D.Ridder pass short left to M.Pruitt to ATL 38 for 18 yards (J.Marshall).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - NYJ 44
(12:37 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
+8 YD
3 & 27 - NYJ 48
(13:26 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to L.Cager to ATL 44 for 8 yards (D.Marlowe).
Penalty
3 & 17 - NYJ 42
(13:50 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at ATL 37 for 5 yards (C.Ballentine). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Feeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - NYJ 45
(14:35 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to T.Johnson to ATL 42 for 3 yards (D.Etheridge; M.Ford).
Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 35
(14:57 - 2nd) T.Johnson right end pushed ob at ATL 32 for 3 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35
(15:00 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to L.Cager.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 43
(0:47 - 1st) T.Coleman left end to ATL 35 for 8 yards (R.Grant - M.Walker).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50
(1:19 - 1st) M.White pass short right to T.Wesco pushed ob at ATL 43 for 7 yards (M.Ford).

ATL
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 14
(1:24 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to 50 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by B.Berrios.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 14
(1:27 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 14
(1:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to Q.Ollison.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10
(1:56 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to ATL 14 for 4 yards (H.Nasirildeen; D.Phillips).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 44
(2:04 - 1st) B.Mann punts 46 yards to ATL 10 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by A.Williams.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 40
(2:49 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (D.Alford).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 39
(3:29 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 40 for 1 yard (A.Anderson; L.Carter).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37
(4:06 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 39 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji).
Penalty
3 & 8 - NYJ 22
(4:10 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to J.Smith. PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
Penalty
3 & 3 - NYJ 27
(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 27 - No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 20
(5:07 - 1st) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (C.Ballentine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20
(5:11 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith.
Kickoff
(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ 3. T.Coleman to NYJ 20 for 17 yards (F.Darby).

ATL
Falcons
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 13
(5:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 13
(5:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to T.Allgeier.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14
(6:07 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
+39 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 47
(6:47 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to A.Firkser pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 39 yards (J.Pinnock).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 42
(7:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Smart - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29
(7:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to ATL 42 for 13 yards (B.Hall - M.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25
(8:04 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Marshall).

NYJ
Jets
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 35
(8:15 - 1st) B.Mann punts 53 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. A.Williams to ATL 25 for 13 yards (K.Nacua - T.Hennessy).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 34
(9:00 - 1st) M.White scrambles up the middle to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 26
(9:38 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to T.Black to NYJ 34 for 8 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker) [L.Carter].
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29
(10:14 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 26 for -3 yards (A.Ogundeji).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23
(10:45 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 24 for 1 yard (C.Hayward). PENALTY on ATL-A.Rush - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19
(11:18 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 4 yards (C.Hayward).
Kickoff
(11:22 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. T.Coleman to NYJ 19 for 22 yards (D.Marlowe).

ATL
Falcons
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5
(11:26 - 1st) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 8
(12:08 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to NYJ 5 for 3 yards (J.Sherwood).
No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 8
(12:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to P.Hesse [B.Anae].
+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9
(12:56 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to NYJ 8 for 1 yard (B.Hall - J.Sherwood).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21
(13:40 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to NYJ 9 for 12 yards (A.Gardner).
+52 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 27
(14:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to K.Pitts pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 52 yards (B.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23
(14:55 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to ATL 27 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 23 for 25 yards (D.Phillips; L.Cager).
