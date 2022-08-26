PAT Good (6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.

+2 YD 4 & Goal - CAR 2 (6:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Foreman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.

-1 YD 3 & Goal - CAR 1 (6:50 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 2 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).

+2 YD 2 & Goal - CAR 3 (7:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 1 for 2 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).

+7 YD 1 & 10 - CAR 10 (8:15 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to BUF 3 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).

Penalty 4 & 4 - CAR 15 (8:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 15 for 0 yards (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.

+8 YD 3 & 12 - CAR 23 (9:07 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Hubbard to BUF 15 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).

No Gain 2 & 12 - CAR 23 (9:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Hubbard.

-2 YD 1 & 10 - CAR 21 (9:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to BUF 23 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).

+15 YD 3 & 12 - CAR 36 (10:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to BUF 21 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin).

No Gain 2 & 12 - CAR 36 (10:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard [M.Love].

-2 YD 1 & 10 - CAR 34 (11:21 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 36 for -2 yards (T.Bernard).

+21 YD 2 & 12 - CAR 45 (11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Sullivan pushed ob at BUF 34 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin).