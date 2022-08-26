Drive Chart
BUF
CAR

No Gain
3RD & 6 CAR 47
2:00
P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Rambo.
CAR
3 Pass
15 Rush
25 YDS
3:58 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 7 CAR 46
2:11
J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Miller; K.Jonathan).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 43
2:54
J.Lovett left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
+4 YD
3RD & 3 CAR 39
3:13
P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud). FUMBLES (N.McCloud) - RECOVERED by BUF-N.McCloud at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 43 for 4 yards (N.McCloud - J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2ND & 8 CAR 34
3:57
P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 39 for 5 yards (B.Spector; K.Jonathan).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 32
4:41
J.Lovett right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Spector; J.Giles-Harris).
+4 YD
2ND & 4 CAR 28
5:15
J.Lovett left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Emili).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 22
5:58
P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
BUF
4 Pass
0 Rush
47 YDS
2:52 POS
No Gain
4TH & Goal CAR 5
6:03
M.Barkley sacked at CAR 22 for -17 yards (A.Larkin).
+6 YD
3RD & 10 CAR 11
6:43
M.Barkley pass short right to I.Hodgins to CAR 5 for 6 yards (T.Hayes; A.Mosby).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 7:00
J.Hekker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-P.Walker.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:05
S.Darnold left end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
45
yds
5:07
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 12:09
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:14
B.Mayfield pass deep right to S.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
27
yds
1:35
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:05
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:09
B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Foreman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
48
yds
6:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 28:19 29:41
1st Downs 11 15
Rushing 5 3
Passing 6 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-5 0-2
Total Net Yards 176 238
Total Plays 51 61
Avg Gain 3.5 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 66 50
Rush Attempts 22 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.0
Net Yards Passing 110 188
Comp. - Att. 17-26 22-36
Yards Per Pass 3.8 5.2
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-15
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-40.0 4-52.3
Return Yards 96 58
Punts - Returns 3-27 2-28
Kickoffs - Returns 3-69 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-3
Red Zone Eff. 0-2 -0% 3-3 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bills 2-0 00000
Panthers 1-1 777021
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
 110 PASS YDS 188
66 RUSH YDS 50
176 TOTAL YDS 238
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Barkley  11 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 100 0 0 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.1% 289 0 1 91.3
M. Barkley 9/13 100 0 0 4
C. Keenum  18 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 46 0 1 75.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 278 1 2 82.9
C. Keenum 8/13 46 0 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Blackshear  35 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 69 2
R. Blackshear 10 32 0 12 6
D. Johnson  22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 64 2
D. Johnson 6 20 0 10 3
J. Cook  28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
J. Cook 3 13 0 9 2
C. Keenum  18 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Keenum 2 1 0 2 0
M. Barkley  11 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Barkley 1 0 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
N. Pau'u  82 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 46 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 0
N. Pau'u 5 4 46 0 26 8
T. Sweeney  89 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 36 0
T. Sweeney 2 2 36 0 25 5
I. Hodgins  16 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 105 0
I. Hodgins 6 4 19 0 8 5
J. Kumerow  15 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 39 0
J. Kumerow 3 1 14 0 14 2
Q. Morris  85 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 43 0
Q. Morris 3 1 12 0 12 2
R. Blackshear  35 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 81 0
R. Blackshear 2 2 12 0 10 6
T. Gentry  87 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 11 0
T. Gentry 2 1 5 0 5 1
D. Johnson  22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 1 0
D. Johnson 2 1 2 0 2 3
J. Cook  28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 17 0
J. Cook 1 1 0 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Johnson  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Hamlin  31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 4-0 0.0 0 0
A. Smith  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
A. Smith 3-3 0.0 0 0
T. Dodson  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Giles-Harris  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Giles-Harris 2-2 0.0 0 0
N. McCloud  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. McCloud 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Brewer  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Brewer 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. Spector  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.0
B. Spector 2-6 0.0 0 0
T. Bernard  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bernard 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-3 0.0 0 0
C. Lewis  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0 0
S. Lawson  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lawson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ingram  46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Miller  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-1 0.0 0 0
P. Emili  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
P. Emili 1-2 0.0 0 0
C. Benford  47 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Benford 0-2 0.0 0 0
D. Joseph  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Jonathan  59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 0-3 0.0 0 0
M. Love  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Love 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Barkley  11 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
M. Barkley 4 40.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackshear  35 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
R. Blackshear 2 25.0 32 0
Q. Morris  85 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
Q. Morris 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
K. Shakir 2 13.5 21 0
R. Blackshear 35 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
R. Blackshear 1 0.0 0 0
Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Mayfield  6 QB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 89 2 0 153.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 45 0 0 76.5
B. Mayfield 9/15 89 2 0 15
P. Walker  11 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 50 0 0 122.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 243 0 2 51.5
P. Walker 8/10 50 0 0 2
S. Darnold  14 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 49 0 0 82.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 16 1 0 119.4
S. Darnold 5/11 49 0 0 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Lovett  37 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
J. Lovett 14 35 0 7 10
D. Foreman  33 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
D. Foreman 3 6 0 5 9
B. Mayfield  6 QB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
B. Mayfield 1 4 0 4 15
C. Hubbard  30 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
C. Hubbard 4 4 0 7 5
S. Darnold  14 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
S. Darnold 2 1 1 1 7
G. Ricci  45 FB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Ricci 1 0 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Lovett  37 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 36 0
J. Lovett 4 4 36 0 19 10
S. Smith  12 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 42 0
S. Smith 4 3 32 1 19 12
C. Hubbard  30 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -4 0
C. Hubbard 6 3 25 0 11 5
T. Tremble  82 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
T. Tremble 4 3 23 0 8 5
C. Rambo  85 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
C. Rambo 3 2 21 0 15 4
S. Sullivan  84 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 12 0
S. Sullivan 1 1 21 0 21 3
D. Foreman  33 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 1
D. Foreman 2 2 10 1 8 9
G. Ricci  45 FB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 57 0
G. Ricci 1 1 8 0 8 1
D. Wright  83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 78 0
D. Wright 1 1 6 0 6 1
J. Babicz  87 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
J. Babicz 1 1 3 0 3 1
R. Henry  13 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
R. Henry 2 1 3 0 3 1
R. Higgins  17 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 33 1
R. Higgins 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Marshall Jr.  88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Smith  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
B. Smith 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Watson  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 2-0 0.0 0 0
X. Woods  25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Woods 2-3 0.0 0 0
A. Larkin  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Larkin 2-0 1.0 0 0
C. Henderson  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Henderson 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Littleton  55 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Littleton 2-2 0.0 0 0
Y. Gross-Matos  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Y. Gross-Matos 2-1 0.0 0 0
S. Chandler  34 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
S. Chandler 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Hartsfield  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Burris  31 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Burris 1-1 0.0 0 0
F. Herron  69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Herron 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Robinson  27 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Jackson  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson  57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-2 0.0 0 0
B. Roy  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Roy 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Chinn  21 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Chinn 1-1 0.0 1 0
M. McCall  78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-0 1.0 0 0
T. Hayes  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
T. Hayes 0-2 0.0 0 0
F. Luvu  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Luvu 0-8 0.0 0 0
M. Ioannidis  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Ioannidis 0-1 0.5 0 0
A. Mosby  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Mosby 0-3 0.0 0 0
J. Horn  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Horn 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Brown  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Brown 0-1 0.5 0 0
M. Haynes  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Gonzalez  5 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 3/3
Z. Gonzalez 0/0 0 2/2 2
J. Hekker  10 P
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Hekker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hekker  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 1
J. Hekker 4 52.3 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hubbard  30 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
C. Hubbard 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 12 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 22 0
S. Smith 1 5.0 5 0
C. Saunders 81 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
C. Saunders 1 23.0 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 BUF 25 1:26 3 0 Punt
6:05 BUF 25 4:13 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 BUF 28 0:08 1 0 INT
12:09 BUF 19 10:34 19 71 Downs
0:13 BUF 20 0:13 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUF 37 2:53 5 8 Downs
7:00 BUF 38 2:37 4 8 Punt
3:16 BUF 14 3:23 5 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 BUF 31 2:52 7 47 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAR 24 0:59 3 8 Punt
12:35 CAR 47 6:30 12 53 TD
1:52 CAR 8 3:00 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 BUF 27 1:35 3 27 TD
1:35 CAR 10 1:22 6 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 BUF 45 5:07 10 45 TD
4:23 CAR 38 1:07 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 CAR 38 6:03 10 31 Downs
5:58 CAR 22 3:58 8 25 Fumble

CAR
Panthers
 - Fumble (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 47
(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Rambo.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 46
(2:11 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Miller; K.Jonathan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43
(2:54 - 4th) J.Lovett left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 39
(3:13 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud). FUMBLES (N.McCloud) - RECOVERED by BUF-N.McCloud at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 43 for 4 yards (N.McCloud - J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 34
(3:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 39 for 5 yards (B.Spector; K.Jonathan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32
(4:41 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Spector; J.Giles-Harris).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 28
(5:15 - 4th) J.Lovett left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Emili).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22
(5:58 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).

BUF
Bills
 - Downs (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 5
(6:03 - 4th) M.Barkley sacked at CAR 22 for -17 yards (A.Larkin).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 11
(6:43 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to I.Hodgins to CAR 5 for 6 yards (T.Hayes; A.Mosby).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 11
(6:49 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to I.Hodgins.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 11
(6:53 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short right to N.Pau'u.
+26 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 37
(7:32 - 4th) M.Barkley pass deep right to N.Pau'u to CAR 11 for 26 yards (K.Robinson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44
(8:10 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to N.Pau'u to CAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Watson).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31
(8:50 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney to CAR 44 for 25 yards (J.Burris).

CAR
Panthers
 - Downs (10 plays, 31 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 9 - CAR 31
(8:55 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to R.Henry.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - CAR 39
(9:43 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Lovett to BUF 31 for 8 yards (A.Smith; P.Emili).
Penalty
3 & 12 - CAR 34
(9:49 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-J.Lovett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 34 - No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 33
(10:33 - 4th) J.Lovett left end to BUF 34 for -1 yards (J.Miller).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32
(11:07 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 35
(11:38 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to R.Henry to BUF 32 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 37
(12:20 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 35 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43
(12:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Wright to BUF 37 for 6 yards (N.McCloud).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 42
(13:33 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to BUF 43 for 15 yards (J.Ingram).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 39
(14:21 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Babicz to CAR 42 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38
(14:53 - 4th) J.Lovett right tackle to CAR 39 for 1 yard (J.Giles-Harris).

BUF
Bills
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BUF 27
(15:00 - 4th) M.Barkley punts 35 yards to CAR 38 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
Fumble
3 & 3 - BUF 33
(0:20 - 3rd) M.Barkley Aborted. J.Capra FUMBLES at BUF 27 - recovered by BUF-M.Barkley at BUF 27.
-1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 34
(1:06 - 3rd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Larkin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26
(1:42 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u ran ob at BUF 34 for 8 yards (S.Chandler).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 16
(2:29 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short middle to R.Blackshear to BUF 26 for 10 yards (J.Watson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14
(3:16 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right guard to BUF 16 for 2 yards (B.Roy).

CAR
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 42
(3:22 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to BUF 11 - Center-J.Jansen. R.Blackshear MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at BUF 14.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 42
(3:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [C.Brewer]. CAR-S.Darnold was injured during the play. He is Out.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38
(4:15 - 3rd) J.Lovett left end to CAR 42 for 4 yards (C.Brewer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38
(4:23 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.

BUF
Bills
 - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BUF 46
(4:35 - 3rd) M.Barkley punts 39 yards to CAR 15 - Center-R.Ferguson. C.Saunders pushed ob at CAR 38 for 23 yards (J.Ingram).
No Gain
3 & 13 - BUF 46
(4:39 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BUF 46
(4:44 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to Q.Morris.
Penalty
2 & 3 - BUF 44
(5:15 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end pushed ob at CAR 35 for 9 yards (S.Chandler). PENALTY on BUF-T.Sweeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 44 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - BUF 46
(6:01 - 3rd) D.Johnson left guard to CAR 44 for 2 yards (D.Wilson; A.Mosby).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 49
(6:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-D.Wilson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 49 - No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38
(6:51 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney pushed ob at BUF 49 for 11 yards (B.Smith).
Kickoff
(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker kicks 46 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 19. Q.Morris to BUF 38 for 19 yards (A.Larkin).

CAR
Panthers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 45 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-P.Walker.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1
(7:05 - 3rd) S.Darnold left end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 4
(7:46 - 3rd) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 1 for 3 yards (B.Spector; A.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 6
(8:27 - 3rd) J.Lovett left guard to BUF 4 for 2 yards (C.Brewer).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 13
(9:02 - 3rd) J.Lovett right tackle to BUF 6 for 7 yards (B.Spector).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19
(9:17 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 13 for 6 yards (C.Lewis; K.Jonathan). BUF-C.Lewis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+19 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 38
(9:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Lovett to BUF 19 for 19 yards (C.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CAR 38
(10:00 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall.
Fumble
1 & 10 - CAR 35
(10:43 - 3rd) S.Darnold FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 38 - and recovers at BUF 38.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 43
(11:30 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to G.Ricci ran ob at BUF 35 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45
(12:07 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (M.Love; A.Smith).

BUF
Bills
 - Downs (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - BUF 46
(12:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley sacked at BUF 45 for -9 yards (M.McCall).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 49
(12:46 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u pushed ob at CAR 46 for 5 yards (B.Smith).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 49
(13:30 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right end to BUF 49 for -2 yards (B.Smith; A.Mosby).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49
(14:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 49 for 2 yards (B.Smith).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37
(14:53 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left tackle to BUF 49 for 12 yards (J.Burris; T.Hayes).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 0. R.Blackshear to BUF 32 for 32 yards (K.Robinson). PENALTY on CAR-A.Mosby - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 32.

BUF
Bills
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20
(0:13 - 2nd) C.Keenum kneels to BUF 19 for -1 yards.

CAR
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 32
(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to BUF 14 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (M.Hartsfield).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 32
(0:32 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 26
(0:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Hubbard to CAR 32 for 6 yards (B.Spector).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 26
(0:50 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 18
(1:11 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 26 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 18
(1:16 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble (B.Spector).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10
(1:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Foreman to CAR 18 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris; B.Spector).

BUF
Bills
 - Downs (19 plays, 71 yards, 10:34 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 8
(1:39 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to CAR 10 for -2 yards (F.Luvu; X.Woods).
+12 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 20
(2:00 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to Q.Morris to CAR 8 for 12 yards (X.Woods; F.Luvu).
-5 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 15
(2:44 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CAR 20 for -5 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17
(3:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to D.Johnson to CAR 15 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; C.Henderson).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 25
(4:11 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end pushed ob at CAR 17 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 26
(4:47 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right tackle to CAR 25 for 1 yard (F.Herron).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34
(5:22 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 26 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 36
(5:52 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at CAR 34 for 2 yards (C.Henderson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 39
(6:38 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to CAR 36 for 3 yards (M.Haynes; F.Luvu).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 43
(7:18 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end to CAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Chinn; F.Luvu).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45
(7:51 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right guard to CAR 43 for 2 yards (F.Luvu; D.Wilson).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - BUF 48
(8:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 45 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 47
(9:14 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to T.Gentry to CAR 48 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 47
(9:16 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to T.Gentry.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44
(10:02 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 47 for 3 yards (F.Luvu; B.Roy).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 38
(10:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to BUF 44 for 6 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 38
(10:38 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right to Q.Morris.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29
(11:15 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to BUF 38 for 9 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19
(12:01 - 2nd) D.Johnson right tackle to BUF 29 for 10 yards (J.Chinn).
Kickoff
(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 1. R.Blackshear to BUF 19 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).

CAR
Panthers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 27 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
+19 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 19
(12:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to S.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 20
(13:05 - 2nd) C.Hubbard right guard to BUF 19 for 1 yard (J.Johnson - C.Brewer).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27
(13:44 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 20 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).

BUF
Bills
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 28
(13:52 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short right intended for J.Kumerow INTERCEPTED by J.Chinn (Y.Gross-Matos) at BUF 30. J.Chinn to BUF 27 for 3 yards (J.Capra).

CAR
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt Return
4 & 1 - CAR 28
(14:06 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 65 yards to BUF 7 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir ran ob at BUF 28 for 21 yards (J.Hekker).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 28
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Ricci right guard to CAR 28 for no gain (P.Emili; D.Joseph).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 24
(0:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 28 for 4 yards (T.Dodson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19
(0:58 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 24 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 8
(1:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Hubbard to CAR 19 for 11 yards (T.Dodson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 8
(1:46 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to S.Smith.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 8
(1:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left.

BUF
Bills
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 39
(2:04 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 53 yards to CAR 8 - Center-R.Ferguson - downed by BUF-N.McCloud.
Penalty
4 & 2 - BUF 44
(2:25 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-T.Owen - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 16 - BUF 30
(3:10 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Kumerow to BUF 44 for 14 yards (X.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BUF 40
(3:56 - 1st) C.Keenum sacked at BUF 30 for -10 yards (sack split by M.Ioannidis and D.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36
(4:39 - 1st) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 40 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 34
(5:18 - 1st) C.Keenum scrambles up the middle to BUF 36 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; F.Luvu).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 25
(6:00 - 1st) J.Cook right guard to BUF 34 for 9 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25
(6:05 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to J.Kumerow.
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.

CAR
Panthers
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 53 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - CAR 2
(6:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Foreman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1
(6:50 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 2 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
+2 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 3
(7:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 1 for 2 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10
(8:15 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to BUF 3 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 15
(8:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 15 for 0 yards (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 23
(9:07 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Hubbard to BUF 15 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 23
(9:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Hubbard.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 21
(9:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to BUF 23 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).
+15 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 36
(10:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to BUF 21 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin).
No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 36
(10:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard [M.Love].
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34
(11:21 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 36 for -2 yards (T.Bernard).
+21 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 45
(11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Sullivan pushed ob at BUF 34 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47
(12:35 - 1st) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 45 for -2 yards (S.Lawson).

BUF
Bills
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 25
(12:43 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 33 yards to CAR 42 - Center-R.Ferguson. S.Smith to CAR 47 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 25
(12:48 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short middle to I.Hodgins (C.Littleton). Penalty on BUF-J.Cook - Chop Block - declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 25
(13:39 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Cook to BUF 25 for no gain (J.Horn; F.Luvu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25
(14:01 - 1st) J.Cook right end pushed ob at BUF 25 for no gain (D.Wilson).

CAR
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 32
(14:08 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to BUF 25 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by K.Shakir.
No Gain
3 & 2 - CAR 32
(14:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins (K.Elam).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24
(14:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble pushed ob at CAR 32 for 8 yards (T.Bernard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24
(14:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 68 yards from BUF 35 to CAR -3. C.Hubbard to CAR 24 for 27 yards (D.Hamlin).
NFL Scores