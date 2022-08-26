Drive Chart
|
|
|BUF
|CAR
Preview not available
Preview not available
No Gain
3RD & 6 CAR 47
2:00
P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Rambo.
CAR
3 Pass
15 Rush
25 YDS
3:58 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 7 CAR 46
2:11
J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Miller; K.Jonathan).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 43
2:54
J.Lovett left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
+4 YD
3RD & 3 CAR 39
3:13
P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud). FUMBLES (N.McCloud) - RECOVERED by BUF-N.McCloud at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 43 for 4 yards (N.McCloud - J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2ND & 8 CAR 34
3:57
P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 39 for 5 yards (B.Spector; K.Jonathan).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 32
4:41
J.Lovett right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Spector; J.Giles-Harris).
+4 YD
2ND & 4 CAR 28
5:15
J.Lovett left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Emili).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CAR 22
5:58
P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
BUF
4 Pass
0 Rush
47 YDS
2:52 POS
No Gain
4TH & Goal CAR 5
6:03
M.Barkley sacked at CAR 22 for -17 yards (A.Larkin).
+6 YD
3RD & 10 CAR 11
6:43
M.Barkley pass short right to I.Hodgins to CAR 5 for 6 yards (T.Hayes; A.Mosby).
No scoring this quarter
0
21
Point After TD 12:09
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:14
B.Mayfield pass deep right to S.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
27
yds
1:35
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:05
Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:19
|29:41
|1st Downs
|11
|15
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|176
|238
|Total Plays
|51
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|50
|Rush Attempts
|22
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|4-52.3
|Return Yards
|96
|58
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|238
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|9/13
|100
|0
|0
|4
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|8/13
|46
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|10
|32
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|20
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|3
|13
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Pau'u 82 WR
8
FPTS
|N. Pau'u
|5
|4
|46
|0
|26
|8
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Sweeney
|2
|2
|36
|0
|25
|5
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
5
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|6
|4
|19
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
2
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|6
|
T. Gentry 87 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Gentry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 31 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 9 LB
|A. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 42 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 38 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 98 DT
|C. Brewer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 54 LB
|B. Spector
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 36 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ingram 46 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 32 DB
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Emili 94 DT
|P. Emili
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Joseph 96 DE
|D. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 59 DE
|K. Jonathan
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 56 DE
|M. Love
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
|M. Barkley
|4
|40.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|25.0
|32
|0
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
2
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|13.5
|21
|0
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|9/15
|89
|2
|0
|15
|
P. Walker 11 QB
2
FPTS
|P. Walker
|8/10
|50
|0
|0
|2
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|5/11
|49
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|14
|35
|0
|7
|10
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|3
|6
|0
|5
|9
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|4
|0
|4
|15
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
G. Ricci 45 FB
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|4
|4
|36
|0
|19
|10
|
S. Smith 12 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Smith
|4
|3
|32
|1
|19
|12
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|6
|3
|25
|0
|11
|5
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|4
|3
|23
|0
|8
|5
|
C. Rambo 85 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Rambo
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
3
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|2
|10
|1
|8
|9
|
G. Ricci 45 FB
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Wright 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Babicz 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Babicz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
R. Henry 13 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Henry
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
R. Higgins 17 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 40 LB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 69 DE
|F. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 SAF
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 OLB
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 SAF
|J. Chinn
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hayes 36 DB
|T. Hayes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 LB
|F. Luvu
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DE
|M. Ioannidis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Mosby 46 LB
|A. Mosby
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
2
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
J. Hekker 10 P
1
FPTS
|J. Hekker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|52.3
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
C. Saunders 81 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Saunders
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 47(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to C.Rambo.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 46(2:11 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Miller; K.Jonathan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(2:54 - 4th) J.Lovett left tackle to CAR 46 for 3 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 39(3:13 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 44 for 5 yards (N.McCloud). FUMBLES (N.McCloud) - RECOVERED by BUF-N.McCloud at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 43 for 4 yards (N.McCloud - J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 34(3:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to J.Lovett to CAR 39 for 5 yards (B.Spector; K.Jonathan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(4:41 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (B.Spector; J.Giles-Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 28(5:15 - 4th) J.Lovett left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (P.Emili).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(5:58 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 28 for 6 yards (J.Thomas; B.Spector).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 5(6:03 - 4th) M.Barkley sacked at CAR 22 for -17 yards (A.Larkin).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 11(6:43 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to I.Hodgins to CAR 5 for 6 yards (T.Hayes; A.Mosby).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 11(6:49 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to I.Hodgins.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 11(6:53 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete short right to N.Pau'u.
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 37(7:32 - 4th) M.Barkley pass deep right to N.Pau'u to CAR 11 for 26 yards (K.Robinson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(8:10 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to N.Pau'u to CAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Watson).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(8:50 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney to CAR 44 for 25 yards (J.Burris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 9 - CAR 31(8:55 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to R.Henry.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - CAR 39(9:43 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Lovett to BUF 31 for 8 yards (A.Smith; P.Emili).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - CAR 34(9:49 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-J.Lovett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 34 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 33(10:33 - 4th) J.Lovett left end to BUF 34 for -1 yards (J.Miller).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(11:07 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Smith).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 35(11:38 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to R.Henry to BUF 32 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 37(12:20 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 35 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(12:57 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Wright to BUF 37 for 6 yards (N.McCloud).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 42(13:33 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to C.Rambo to BUF 43 for 15 yards (J.Ingram).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 39(14:21 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Babicz to CAR 42 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(14:53 - 4th) J.Lovett right tackle to CAR 39 for 1 yard (J.Giles-Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BUF 27(15:00 - 4th) M.Barkley punts 35 yards to CAR 38 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Fumble
3 & 3 - BUF 33(0:20 - 3rd) M.Barkley Aborted. J.Capra FUMBLES at BUF 27 - recovered by BUF-M.Barkley at BUF 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 34(1:06 - 3rd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 33 for -1 yards (A.Larkin).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(1:42 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u ran ob at BUF 34 for 8 yards (S.Chandler).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 16(2:29 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short middle to R.Blackshear to BUF 26 for 10 yards (J.Watson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 14(3:16 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right guard to BUF 16 for 2 yards (B.Roy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 42(3:22 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to BUF 11 - Center-J.Jansen. R.Blackshear MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at BUF 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 42(3:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [C.Brewer]. CAR-S.Darnold was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38(4:15 - 3rd) J.Lovett left end to CAR 42 for 4 yards (C.Brewer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(4:23 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUF 46(4:35 - 3rd) M.Barkley punts 39 yards to CAR 15 - Center-R.Ferguson. C.Saunders pushed ob at CAR 38 for 23 yards (J.Ingram).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUF 46(4:39 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BUF 46(4:44 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to Q.Morris.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BUF 44(5:15 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end pushed ob at CAR 35 for 9 yards (S.Chandler). PENALTY on BUF-T.Sweeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 44 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - BUF 46(6:01 - 3rd) D.Johnson left guard to CAR 44 for 2 yards (D.Wilson; A.Mosby).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 49(6:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-D.Wilson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 49 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(6:51 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Sweeney pushed ob at BUF 49 for 11 yards (B.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker kicks 46 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 19. Q.Morris to BUF 38 for 19 yards (A.Larkin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 3rd) J.Hekker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-P.Walker.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1(7:05 - 3rd) S.Darnold left end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 4(7:46 - 3rd) J.Lovett up the middle to BUF 1 for 3 yards (B.Spector; A.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 6(8:27 - 3rd) J.Lovett left guard to BUF 4 for 2 yards (C.Brewer).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 13(9:02 - 3rd) J.Lovett right tackle to BUF 6 for 7 yards (B.Spector).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(9:17 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 13 for 6 yards (C.Lewis; K.Jonathan). BUF-C.Lewis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 38(9:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Lovett to BUF 19 for 19 yards (C.Lewis).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAR 38(10:00 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:43 - 3rd) S.Darnold FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 38 - and recovers at BUF 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 43(11:30 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to G.Ricci ran ob at BUF 35 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(12:07 - 3rd) J.Lovett left tackle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (M.Love; A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BUF 46(12:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley sacked at BUF 45 for -9 yards (M.McCall).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 49(12:46 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to N.Pau'u pushed ob at CAR 46 for 5 yards (B.Smith).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 49(13:30 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right end to BUF 49 for -2 yards (B.Smith; A.Mosby).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(14:11 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to R.Blackshear to CAR 49 for 2 yards (B.Smith).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(14:53 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left tackle to BUF 49 for 12 yards (J.Burris; T.Hayes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 0. R.Blackshear to BUF 32 for 32 yards (K.Robinson). PENALTY on CAR-A.Mosby - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 32(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to BUF 14 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 32(0:32 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 26(0:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to C.Hubbard to CAR 32 for 6 yards (B.Spector).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 26(0:50 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 18(1:11 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 26 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 18(1:16 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to T.Tremble (B.Spector).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(1:35 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Foreman to CAR 18 for 8 yards (J.Giles-Harris; B.Spector).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 8(1:39 - 2nd) D.Johnson up the middle to CAR 10 for -2 yards (F.Luvu; X.Woods).
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 20(2:00 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to Q.Morris to CAR 8 for 12 yards (X.Woods; F.Luvu).
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 15(2:44 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CAR 20 for -5 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(3:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to D.Johnson to CAR 15 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; C.Henderson).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 25(4:11 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end pushed ob at CAR 17 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 26(4:47 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right tackle to CAR 25 for 1 yard (F.Herron).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(5:22 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 26 for 8 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 36(5:52 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins pushed ob at CAR 34 for 2 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 39(6:38 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to CAR 36 for 3 yards (M.Haynes; F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 43(7:18 - 2nd) R.Blackshear left end to CAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Chinn; F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(7:51 - 2nd) R.Blackshear right guard to CAR 43 for 2 yards (F.Luvu; D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - BUF 48(8:29 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to CAR 45 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 47(9:14 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to T.Gentry to CAR 48 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 47(9:16 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to T.Gentry.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(10:02 - 2nd) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 47 for 3 yards (F.Luvu; B.Roy).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 38(10:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to BUF 44 for 6 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 38(10:38 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right to Q.Morris.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(11:15 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to BUF 38 for 9 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19(12:01 - 2nd) D.Johnson right tackle to BUF 29 for 10 yards (J.Chinn).
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from CAR 35 to BUF 1. R.Blackshear to BUF 19 for 18 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 19(12:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to S.Smith for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 20(13:05 - 2nd) C.Hubbard right guard to BUF 19 for 1 yard (J.Johnson - C.Brewer).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27(13:44 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 20 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt Return
4 & 1 - CAR 28(14:06 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 65 yards to BUF 7 - Center-J.Jansen. K.Shakir ran ob at BUF 28 for 21 yards (J.Hekker).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 28(15:00 - 2nd) G.Ricci right guard to CAR 28 for no gain (P.Emili; D.Joseph).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 24(0:18 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 28 for 4 yards (T.Dodson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(0:58 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 24 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 8(1:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.Hubbard to CAR 19 for 11 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 8(1:46 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to S.Smith.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 8(1:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 39(2:04 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 53 yards to CAR 8 - Center-R.Ferguson - downed by BUF-N.McCloud.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BUF 44(2:25 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-T.Owen - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - BUF 30(3:10 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Kumerow to BUF 44 for 14 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BUF 40(3:56 - 1st) C.Keenum sacked at BUF 30 for -10 yards (sack split by M.Ioannidis and D.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(4:39 - 1st) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 40 for 4 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 34(5:18 - 1st) C.Keenum scrambles up the middle to BUF 36 for 2 yards (C.Littleton; F.Luvu).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 25(6:00 - 1st) J.Cook right guard to BUF 34 for 9 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:05 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to J.Kumerow.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - CAR 2(6:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Foreman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 1(6:50 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 2 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 3(7:29 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to BUF 1 for 2 yards (J.Johnson; C.Benford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(8:15 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble to BUF 3 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 15(8:22 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at BUF 15 for 0 yards (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 15 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 23(9:07 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.Hubbard to BUF 15 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 23(9:13 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.Hubbard.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 21(9:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to BUF 23 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 36(10:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to BUF 21 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAR 36(10:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard [M.Love].
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 34(11:21 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to BUF 36 for -2 yards (T.Bernard).
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 45(11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Sullivan pushed ob at BUF 34 for 21 yards (D.Hamlin).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(12:35 - 1st) C.Hubbard left guard to CAR 45 for -2 yards (S.Lawson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 25(12:43 - 1st) M.Barkley punts 33 yards to CAR 42 - Center-R.Ferguson. S.Smith to CAR 47 for 5 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 25(12:48 - 1st) C.Keenum pass incomplete short middle to I.Hodgins (C.Littleton). Penalty on BUF-J.Cook - Chop Block - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 25(13:39 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Cook to BUF 25 for no gain (J.Horn; F.Luvu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 25(14:01 - 1st) J.Cook right end pushed ob at BUF 25 for no gain (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 32(14:08 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to BUF 25 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CAR 32(14:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins (K.Elam).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(14:50 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to T.Tremble pushed ob at CAR 32 for 8 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 68 yards from BUF 35 to CAR -3. C.Hubbard to CAR 24 for 27 yards (D.Hamlin).
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
4th 2:00
-
LAC
NO
10
24
4th 15:00
-
SEA
DAL
20
13
3rd 4:59 NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
13
3rd 3:07
-
JAC
ATL
0
037 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
0
037.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:00pm NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm
-
CHI
CLE
0
041.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm
-
PHI
MIA
0
037.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm
-
WAS
BAL
0
039.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm
-
TB
IND
0
041.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIN
DEN
0
035.5 O/U
PK
Sat 9:00pm NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN