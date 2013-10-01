Drive Chart
|
|
|NE
|LV
Preview not available
Preview not available
NE
3 Pass
3 Rush
57 YDS
3:10 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 LV 4
3:11
N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
+5 YD
3RD & Goal LV 9
3:53
B.Zappe pass short right to J.Hammond to LV 4 for 5 yards (S.Webb).
-1 YD
2ND & Goal LV 8
4:35
P.Strong right end to LV 9 for -1 yards (A.Robertson).
+5 YD
1ST & 13 LV 13
4:58
B.Zappe pass short left to M.Sokol to LV 8 for 5 yards (D.Butler - B.Cosby). LV-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
Penalty
1ST & Goal LV 3
5:03
P.Strong left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-J.Wydermyer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
+33 YD
1ST & 10 LV 36
5:36
K.Harris right guard to LV 3 for 33 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
+15 YD
2ND & 10 NE 49
6:11
B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to LV 36 for 15 yards (B.Cosby). LV-C.Bolton was injured during the play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NE 49
6:17
B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to J.Hammond.
LV
1 Pass
63 Rush
20 YDS
4:28 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 NE 49
6:23
B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms - M.Wilson).
No Gain
3RD & 1 NE 49
7:06
B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms).
Field Goal 3:11
N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
7
plays
57
yds
3:10
pos
6
13
Field Goal 6:44
D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Field Goal 9:20
N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
11
plays
56
yds
5:29
pos
3
10
0
10
Field Goal 9:05
D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
7
plays
57
yds
10:45
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:52
|18:01
|1st Downs
|10
|7
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|216
|187
|Total Plays
|43
|36
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|57
|Rush Attempts
|13
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|138
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-52.0
|4-57.3
|Return Yards
|56
|70
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|3-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|9/13
|71
|0
|1
|1
|
B. Hoyer 5 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Hoyer
|6/7
|47
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|6/7
|47
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Harris 36 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Harris
|1
|33
|0
|33
|3
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hammond 80 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Hammond
|5
|4
|33
|0
|13
|7
|
H. Henry 85 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|2
|16
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Nixon 82 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Nixon
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
M. Sokol 87 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Sokol
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Parker 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Parker
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|2
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
2
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Wydermyer 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Wydermyer
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pharms 72 DE
|J. Pharms
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 36 DB
|B. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
|K. Dugger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
6
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|5
|52.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|4/6
|72
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|5/11
|72
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Brown 38 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Brown
|8
|21
|0
|8
|3
|
Z. White 35 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. White
|5
|17
|1
|6
|7
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|3
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Walter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|5
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|2
|2
|35
|0
|30
|5
|
C. Fotheringham 85 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
K. Cole 89 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Stoner 16 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Stoner
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Brown 38 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
I. Zuber 89 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Zuber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Walter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Webb 48 CB
|S. Webb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 40 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosby 44 CB
|B. Cosby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 69 DE
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Brown 46 DB
|I. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 73 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 63 DT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|57.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 4(3:11 - 3rd) N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NE 9(3:53 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Hammond to LV 4 for 5 yards (S.Webb).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - NE 8(4:35 - 3rd) P.Strong right end to LV 9 for -1 yards (A.Robertson).
|+5 YD
1 & 13 - NE 13(4:58 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to M.Sokol to LV 8 for 5 yards (D.Butler - B.Cosby). LV-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NE 3(5:03 - 3rd) P.Strong left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-J.Wydermyer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(5:36 - 3rd) K.Harris right guard to LV 3 for 33 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(6:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to LV 36 for 15 yards (B.Cosby). LV-C.Bolton was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(6:17 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to J.Hammond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LV 49(6:23 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms - M.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 49(7:06 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LV 44(7:47 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to NE 49 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(8:29 - 3rd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 44 for 2 yards (M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - LV 22(8:57 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to J.Horsted pushed ob at LV 27 for 5 yards (B.Hawkins). PENALTY on NE-J.Peppers - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LV 27.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LV 22(9:02 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to I.Zuber (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27(9:39 - 3rd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 22 for -5 yards (A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 24(10:12 - 3rd) B.Brown right guard to LV 27 for 3 yards (S.Roberts).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(10:45 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 24 for 8 yards (S.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 32(10:52 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 52 yards to LV 16 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NE 23(11:32 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to M.Sokol to NE 32 for 9 yards (I.Pola-Mao - D.Butler).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - NE 26(12:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe Aborted. J.Ferentz FUMBLES at NE 23 - touched at NE 24 - recovered by NE-B.Zappe at NE 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23(12:54 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 26 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(13:26 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Hammond to NE 23 for 10 yards (S.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 25(13:34 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 62 yards to NE 13 - Center-T.Sieg. J.Peppers to NE 13 for no gain.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - LV 28(14:11 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to A.Walter to LV 30 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - ball out of bounds at LV 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 28(14:20 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to C.Fotheringham.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale - M.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 36(0:10 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 40 yards to NE 24 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - LV 18(0:22 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to K.Cole to LV 36 for 18 yards (Ma.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - LV 18(0:26 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to B.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27(0:32 - 2nd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 18 for -9 yards (D.Ekuale).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 42(0:47 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to LV 13 - Center-J.Cardona. J.Hall to LV 27 for 14 yards (D.Mitchell; M.Sokol).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 42(0:52 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short right to T.Nixon.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - NE 30(1:12 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 42 for 12 yards (A.Robertson; C.Bolton).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NE 38(1:21 - 2nd) B.Hoyer sacked at NE 30 for -8 yards (T.Bower). FUMBLES (T.Bower) - recovered by NE-J.Taylor at NE 30. LV-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NE 25(1:25 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to J.Hammond ran ob at NE 38 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(1:43 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 25 for 4 yards (T.Bower).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 31(1:55 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 63 yards to NE 6 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 21 for 15 yards (L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 31(2:00 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to I.Zuber (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 26(2:34 - 2nd) A.Walter left guard to LV 31 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(3:07 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 26 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 44(3:18 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to LV 7 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner pushed ob at LV 22 for 15 yards (M.Sokol).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NE 39(4:03 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short right to J.Hammond to NE 44 for 5 yards (S.Webb) [M.Butler].
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NE 36(4:40 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Wydermyer to NE 39 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(5:20 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to NE 36 for 1 yard (C.Bolton; D.Butler).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NE 25(5:56 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 35 for 10 yards (C.Bolton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(6:33 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (D.Butler; M.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to NE -2. P.Strong to NE 22 for 24 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LV 32(6:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LV 32(6:47 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LV 22(7:13 - 2nd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 18 for 4 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on LV-N.Bowers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 22(7:50 - 2nd) B.Brown right guard to NE 22 for no gain (J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(8:31 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles left end pushed ob at NE 22 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:15 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to T.Johnson to NE 30 for 45 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NE 17(9:20 - 2nd) N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NE 17(9:28 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 7(9:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-D.Parker - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LV 7 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - NE 20(10:06 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end pushed ob at LV 7 for 13 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 14(10:45 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at LV 20 for -6 yards (T.Bower).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(11:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry pushed ob at LV 14 for 16 yards (B.Cosby).
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - NE 42(12:01 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to LV 30 for 12 yards (I.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 42(12:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NE 45(12:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 42 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(13:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to LV 45 for 4 yards (S.Webb).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NE 38(14:02 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to LV 49 for 13 yards (L.Masterson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(14:44 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 38 for 1 yard (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LV 16(15:00 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 64 yards to NE 20 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 37 for 17 yards (L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 16(0:05 - 1st) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right [M.Judon].
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LV 9(0:53 - 1st) C.Garbers pass short right to B.Brown to LV 16 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 9(1:36 - 1st) B.Brown left guard to LV 9 for no gain (R.McMillan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 34(1:45 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by D.Turner.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NE 27(2:30 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry to NE 34 for 7 yards (S.Webb).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(3:14 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 27 for 2 yards (K.Vickers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:20 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker [A.Robertson].
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LV 4(3:25 - 1st) Z.White left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 4(3:33 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - LV 24(4:16 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to C.Fotheringham to NE 4 for 20 yards (A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32(4:56 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to D.Stoner to NE 24 for 8 yards (J.Jones; R.McMillan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(5:02 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47(5:16 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by L.Masterson at LV 38. L.Masterson to NE 32 for 30 yards (C.Strange).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NE 47(5:54 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to LV 47 for 6 yards (T.Bower - L.Masterson).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NE 42(6:16 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 47 for 5 yards (L.Masterson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(6:48 - 1st) T.Montgomery up the middle to NE 42 for 4 yards (T.Lancaster; K.Peko). NE-T.Montgomery was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NE 25(7:26 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left tackle to NE 38 for 13 yards (B.Cosby).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 20(8:04 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 25 for 5 yards (A.Robertson).
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - NE 15(8:39 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 20 for 5 yards (D.Butler).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:00 - 1st) T.Montgomery right end pushed ob at NE 25 for no gain (S.Webb). PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 5(9:05 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 5(9:48 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 5 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7(10:24 - 1st) Z.White right tackle to NE 5 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(10:56 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 7 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43(11:34 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep middle to J.Horsted to NE 13 for 30 yards (J.Mills).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - LV 43(12:21 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to D.Turner to NE 43 for 14 yards (J.Tavai - A.Jennings).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:53 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to LV 43 for 5 yards (L.Guy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - NE 16(13:08 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 27 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner to LV 38 for 11 yards (J.Bethel).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 29(13:48 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 16 for -13 yards (M.Koonce).
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - NE 33(14:23 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to NE 29 for -4 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 33 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
4th 1:52
-
LAC
NO
10
24
4th 13:31
-
SEA
DAL
20
13
3rd 4:59 NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
13
3rd 3:07
-
JAC
ATL
0
037 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
0
037.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 6:00pm NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm
-
CHI
CLE
0
041.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm
-
PHI
MIA
0
037.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm
-
WAS
BAL
0
039.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm
-
TB
IND
0
041.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIN
DEN
0
035.5 O/U
PK
Sat 9:00pm NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN