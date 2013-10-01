Field Goal 4 & 2 - LV 5 (9:05 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.

No Gain 3 & Goal - LV 5 (9:48 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 5 for no gain (K.Dugger).

+2 YD 2 & Goal - LV 7 (10:24 - 1st) Z.White right tackle to NE 5 for 2 yards (M.Judon).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - LV 13 (10:56 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 7 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).

+30 YD 1 & 10 - LV 43 (11:34 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep middle to J.Horsted to NE 13 for 30 yards (J.Mills).

+14 YD 2 & 5 - LV 43 (12:21 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to D.Turner to NE 43 for 14 yards (J.Tavai - A.Jennings).