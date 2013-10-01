Drive Chart
NE
LV




NE
3 Pass
3 Rush
57 YDS
3:10 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 LV 4
3:11
N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
+5 YD
3RD & Goal LV 9
3:53
B.Zappe pass short right to J.Hammond to LV 4 for 5 yards (S.Webb).
-1 YD
2ND & Goal LV 8
4:35
P.Strong right end to LV 9 for -1 yards (A.Robertson).
+5 YD
1ST & 13 LV 13
4:58
B.Zappe pass short left to M.Sokol to LV 8 for 5 yards (D.Butler - B.Cosby). LV-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
Penalty
1ST & Goal LV 3
5:03
P.Strong left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-J.Wydermyer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
+33 YD
1ST & 10 LV 36
5:36
K.Harris right guard to LV 3 for 33 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
+15 YD
2ND & 10 NE 49
6:11
B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to LV 36 for 15 yards (B.Cosby). LV-C.Bolton was injured during the play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NE 49
6:17
B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to J.Hammond.
LV
1 Pass
63 Rush
20 YDS
4:28 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 NE 49
6:23
B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms - M.Wilson).
No Gain
3RD & 1 NE 49
7:06
B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms).
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 3:11
N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
7
plays
57
yds
3:10
pos
6
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:44
D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Field Goal 9:20
N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
11
plays
56
yds
5:29
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:20
D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 3:25
Z.White left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
32
yds
1:42
pos
0
9
Field Goal 9:05
D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
7
plays
57
yds
10:45
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 23:52 18:01
1st Downs 10 7
Rushing 3 2
Passing 7 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-10 1-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 216 187
Total Plays 43 36
Avg Gain 5.0 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 78 57
Rush Attempts 13 17
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 3.4
Net Yards Passing 138 130
Comp. - Att. 21-27 9-17
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.8
Penalties - Yards 4-45 1-10
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-52.0 4-57.3
Return Yards 56 70
Punts - Returns 3-32 3-40
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-30
Red Zone Eff. 0-2 -0% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-1 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Patriots 1-1 033-6
Raiders 3-0 1030-13
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 138 PASS YDS 130
78 RUSH YDS 57
216 TOTAL YDS 187
New England
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Jones  10 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 71 0 1 99.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 61 0 0 75.5
M. Jones 9/13 71 0 1 1
B. Hoyer  5 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 47 0 0 142.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 89 1 0 119.1
B. Hoyer 6/7 47 0 0 1
B. Zappe  4 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 47 0 0 142.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 378 1 2 72.1
B. Zappe 6/7 47 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Harris  36 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 1
K. Harris 1 33 0 33 3
R. Stevenson  38 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Stevenson 5 22 0 13 2
M. Jones  10 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Jones 1 13 0 13 1
J. Taylor  42 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
J. Taylor 3 7 0 3 4
T. Montgomery  14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
T. Montgomery 1 4 0 4 0
B. Zappe  4 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
B. Zappe 1 0 0 0 1
P. Strong Jr.  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
P. Strong Jr. 1 -1 0 -1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Hammond  80 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 33 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
J. Hammond 5 4 33 0 13 7
H. Henry  85 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 23 0
H. Henry 2 2 23 0 16 4
J. Taylor  42 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 11 0
J. Taylor 2 2 22 0 12 4
K. Bourne  84 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 16 0
K. Bourne 3 2 16 0 12 3
T. Nixon  82 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 137 0
T. Nixon 2 1 15 0 15 2
M. Sokol  87 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 0
M. Sokol 2 2 14 0 9 3
N. Agholor  15 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 52 0
N. Agholor 1 1 13 0 13 2
D. Parker  1 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
D. Parker 4 2 9 0 8 2
L. Humphrey  83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 133 1
L. Humphrey 2 2 7 0 4 2
J. Smith  81 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
J. Smith 1 1 5 0 5 1
J. Meyers  16 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
J. Meyers 1 1 5 0 5 1
J. Wydermyer  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
J. Wydermyer 1 1 3 0 3 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
M. Wilson  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
M. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0 0
S. Roberts  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
S. Roberts 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. McMillan  46 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
R. McMillan 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Peppers  3 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Peppers 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Ekuale  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Ekuale 2-0 1.0 0 0
J. Pharms  72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pharms 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Jennings  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Jennings 1-1 1.0 0 0
J. Jones  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 1
M. Judon  9 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Judon 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. McCourty  32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. McCourty 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Tavai  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Guy  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Guy 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Phillips  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Jones  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Mills  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mills 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Mitchell  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Hawkins  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Dugger  23 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Dugger 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jones  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Folk  6 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
N. Folk 2/2 35 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey  7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 52.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 5
J. Bailey 5 52.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Strong Jr.  35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
P. Strong Jr. 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 24 0
M. Jones 2 16.0 17 0
J. Peppers 3 FS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Peppers 1 0.0 0 0
Las Vegas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Stidham  3 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 72 0 0 167.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 244 0 0 79.6
J. Stidham 4/6 72 0 0 2
C. Garbers  15 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 72 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 108 0 0 82.6
C. Garbers 5/11 72 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Brown  38 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 124 1
B. Brown 8 21 0 8 3
Z. White  35 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 73 1
Z. White 5 17 1 6 7
C. Garbers  15 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
C. Garbers 3 14 0 8 3
A. Walter  32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 84 1
A. Walter 1 5 0 5 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Johnson  1 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 45 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 78 0
T. Johnson 1 1 45 0 45 5
J. Horsted  80 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 73 0
J. Horsted 2 2 35 0 30 5
C. Fotheringham  85 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
C. Fotheringham 2 1 20 0 20 3
K. Cole  89 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 101 0
K. Cole 1 1 18 0 18 2
D. Turner  19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 79 1
D. Turner 1 1 14 0 14 2
D. Stoner  16 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
D. Stoner 2 1 8 0 8 1
B. Brown  38 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 14 0
B. Brown 2 1 7 0 7 3
I. Zuber  89 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
I. Zuber 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Walter  32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 6 0
A. Walter 1 1 -3 0 -3 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Bower  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
T. Bower 5-0 2.0 0 1
S. Webb  48 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
S. Webb 5-0 0.0 0 0
A. Robertson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Robertson 5-1 0.0 0 0
I. Pola-Mao  40 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 3-0 0.0 0 0
B. Cosby  44 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Cosby 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Butler  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
D. Butler 2-4 0.0 0 0
L. Masterson  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 0.0
L. Masterson 2-2 0.0 1 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa  69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Bolton  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Bolton 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Koonce  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Koonce 1-0 1.0 0 0
K. Vickers  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Vickers 1-0 0.0 0 0
I. Brown  46 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Butler  73 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Butler 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Lancaster  63 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lancaster 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Peko  92 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Peko 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Carlson  2 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 6/7
D. Carlson 2/2 50 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole  6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 57.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 6
A. Cole 4 57.3 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
D. Turner 2 13.0 15 0
J. Hall 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
J. Hall 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NE 25 2:07 3 -9 Punt
9:00 NE 25 3:58 7 28 INT
3:20 NE 25 1:44 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 NE 37 5:29 11 46 FG
6:39 NE 22 3:32 5 22 Punt
1:43 NE 21 1:11 5 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 NE 13 2:41 4 19 Punt
6:17 NE 49 3:10 7 47 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 LV 38 3:53 7 57 FG
5:02 NE 32 1:42 5 32 TD
1:36 LV 9 1:52 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 LV 25 2:36 5 43 FG
3:07 LV 22 1:24 3 9 Punt
0:32 LV 27 0:32 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LV 25 1:34 3 0 Punt
10:45 LV 16 4:28 9 35 Downs

NE
Patriots
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 4
(3:11 - 3rd) N.Folk 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - NE 9
(3:53 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Hammond to LV 4 for 5 yards (S.Webb).
-1 YD
2 & Goal - NE 8
(4:35 - 3rd) P.Strong right end to LV 9 for -1 yards (A.Robertson).
+5 YD
1 & 13 - NE 13
(4:58 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to M.Sokol to LV 8 for 5 yards (D.Butler - B.Cosby). LV-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
Penalty
1 & Goal - NE 3
(5:03 - 3rd) P.Strong left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-J.Wydermyer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 3 - No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36
(5:36 - 3rd) K.Harris right guard to LV 3 for 33 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49
(6:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to LV 36 for 15 yards (B.Cosby). LV-C.Bolton was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49
(6:17 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to J.Hammond.

LV
Raiders
 - Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - LV 49
(6:23 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms - M.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 49
(7:06 - 3rd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 49 for no gain (J.Pharms).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LV 44
(7:47 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to NE 49 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42
(8:29 - 3rd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 44 for 2 yards (M.Wilson).
+5 YD
3 & 15 - LV 22
(8:57 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to J.Horsted pushed ob at LV 27 for 5 yards (B.Hawkins). PENALTY on NE-J.Peppers - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LV 27.
No Gain
2 & 15 - LV 22
(9:02 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to I.Zuber (Ja.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27
(9:39 - 3rd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 22 for -5 yards (A.Jennings).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 24
(10:12 - 3rd) B.Brown right guard to LV 27 for 3 yards (S.Roberts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16
(10:45 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 24 for 8 yards (S.Roberts).

NE
Patriots
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NE 32
(10:52 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 52 yards to LV 16 - Center-J.Cardona - out of bounds.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - NE 23
(11:32 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to M.Sokol to NE 32 for 9 yards (I.Pola-Mao - D.Butler).
Fumble
2 & 7 - NE 26
(12:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe Aborted. J.Ferentz FUMBLES at NE 23 - touched at NE 24 - recovered by NE-B.Zappe at NE 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23
(12:54 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 26 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13
(13:26 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Hammond to NE 23 for 10 yards (S.Webb).

LV
Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LV 25
(13:34 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 62 yards to NE 13 - Center-T.Sieg. J.Peppers to NE 13 for no gain.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - LV 28
(14:11 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to A.Walter to LV 30 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - ball out of bounds at LV 25.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 28
(14:20 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to C.Fotheringham.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale - M.Wilson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LV
Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - LV 36
(0:10 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 40 yards to NE 24 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
+18 YD
3 & 19 - LV 18
(0:22 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to K.Cole to LV 36 for 18 yards (Ma.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 19 - LV 18
(0:26 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right to B.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 27
(0:32 - 2nd) C.Garbers sacked at LV 18 for -9 yards (D.Ekuale).

NE
Patriots
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NE 42
(0:47 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to LV 13 - Center-J.Cardona. J.Hall to LV 27 for 14 yards (D.Mitchell; M.Sokol).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 42
(0:52 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short right to T.Nixon.
+12 YD
2 & 18 - NE 30
(1:12 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 42 for 12 yards (A.Robertson; C.Bolton).
Fumble
1 & 10 - NE 38
(1:21 - 2nd) B.Hoyer sacked at NE 30 for -8 yards (T.Bower). FUMBLES (T.Bower) - recovered by NE-J.Taylor at NE 30. LV-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa was injured during the play.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NE 25
(1:25 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to J.Hammond ran ob at NE 38 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21
(1:43 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short left to L.Humphrey to NE 25 for 4 yards (T.Bower).

LV
Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - LV 31
(1:55 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 63 yards to NE 6 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 21 for 15 yards (L.Masterson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 31
(2:00 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to I.Zuber (T.Mitchell).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 26
(2:34 - 2nd) A.Walter left guard to LV 31 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22
(3:07 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to LV 26 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).

NE
Patriots
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NE 44
(3:18 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to LV 7 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner pushed ob at LV 22 for 15 yards (M.Sokol).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NE 39
(4:03 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short right to J.Hammond to NE 44 for 5 yards (S.Webb) [M.Butler].
+3 YD
2 & 9 - NE 36
(4:40 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Wydermyer to NE 39 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35
(5:20 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to NE 36 for 1 yard (C.Bolton; D.Butler).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - NE 25
(5:56 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short middle to J.Taylor to NE 35 for 10 yards (C.Bolton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22
(6:33 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (D.Butler; M.Butler).
Kickoff
(6:39 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to NE -2. P.Strong to NE 22 for 24 yards (T.Davis).

LV
Raiders
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 43 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - LV 32
(6:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
No Gain
3 & 12 - LV 32
(6:47 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right.
Penalty
3 & 2 - LV 22
(7:13 - 2nd) B.Brown up the middle to NE 18 for 4 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on LV-N.Bowers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 22 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 22
(7:50 - 2nd) B.Brown right guard to NE 22 for no gain (J.Peppers).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30
(8:31 - 2nd) C.Garbers scrambles left end pushed ob at NE 22 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(9:15 - 2nd) C.Garbers pass deep right to T.Johnson to NE 30 for 45 yards (T.Mitchell).
Kickoff
(9:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.

NE
Patriots
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 46 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - NE 17
(9:20 - 2nd) N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
No Gain
3 & 13 - NE 17
(9:28 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left.
Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 7
(9:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NE-D.Parker - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LV 7 - No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 16 - NE 20
(10:06 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end pushed ob at LV 7 for 13 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 14
(10:45 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at LV 20 for -6 yards (T.Bower).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30
(11:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to H.Henry pushed ob at LV 14 for 16 yards (B.Cosby).
+12 YD
4 & 3 - NE 42
(12:01 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to LV 30 for 12 yards (I.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 42
(12:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NE 45
(12:46 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to LV 42 for 3 yards (A.Robertson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49
(13:19 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to LV 45 for 4 yards (S.Webb).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - NE 38
(14:02 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to LV 49 for 13 yards (L.Masterson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37
(14:44 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 38 for 1 yard (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).

LV
Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - LV 16
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 64 yards to NE 20 - Center-T.Sieg. Ma.Jones to NE 37 for 17 yards (L.Masterson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 16
(0:05 - 1st) C.Garbers pass incomplete short right [M.Judon].
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LV 9
(0:53 - 1st) C.Garbers pass short right to B.Brown to LV 16 for 7 yards (R.McMillan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 9
(1:36 - 1st) B.Brown left guard to LV 9 for no gain (R.McMillan).

NE
Patriots
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NE 34
(1:45 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by D.Turner.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - NE 27
(2:30 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to H.Henry to NE 34 for 7 yards (S.Webb).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25
(3:14 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 27 for 2 yards (K.Vickers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25
(3:20 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker [A.Robertson].
Kickoff
(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LV
Raiders
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:20 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - LV 4
(3:25 - 1st) Z.White left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 4
(3:33 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right.
+20 YD
3 & 2 - LV 24
(4:16 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to C.Fotheringham to NE 4 for 20 yards (A.Phillips).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32
(4:56 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to D.Stoner to NE 24 for 8 yards (J.Jones; R.McMillan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32
(5:02 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to D.Stoner.

NE
Patriots
 - Interception (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47
(5:16 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by L.Masterson at LV 38. L.Masterson to NE 32 for 30 yards (C.Strange).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - NE 47
(5:54 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to LV 47 for 6 yards (T.Bower - L.Masterson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NE 42
(6:16 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 47 for 5 yards (L.Masterson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38
(6:48 - 1st) T.Montgomery up the middle to NE 42 for 4 yards (T.Lancaster; K.Peko). NE-T.Montgomery was injured during the play.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - NE 25
(7:26 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left tackle to NE 38 for 13 yards (B.Cosby).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 20
(8:04 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 25 for 5 yards (A.Robertson).
+5 YD
1 & 20 - NE 15
(8:39 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 20 for 5 yards (D.Butler).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25
(9:00 - 1st) T.Montgomery right end pushed ob at NE 25 for no gain (S.Webb). PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
Kickoff
(9:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.

LV
Raiders
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 57 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 5
(9:05 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 5
(9:48 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 5 for no gain (K.Dugger).
+2 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7
(10:24 - 1st) Z.White right tackle to NE 5 for 2 yards (M.Judon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13
(10:56 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to NE 7 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43
(11:34 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep middle to J.Horsted to NE 13 for 30 yards (J.Mills).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - LV 43
(12:21 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to D.Turner to NE 43 for 14 yards (J.Tavai - A.Jennings).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38
(12:53 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to LV 43 for 5 yards (L.Guy).

NE
Patriots
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - NE 16
(13:08 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to LV 27 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Turner to LV 38 for 11 yards (J.Bethel).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 29
(13:48 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 16 for -13 yards (M.Koonce).
-4 YD
2 & 2 - NE 33
(14:23 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to NE 29 for -4 yards (D.Butler; L.Masterson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NE 33 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
