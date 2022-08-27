Drive Chart
JAC
ATL

Kickoff
Kickoff
7:54
J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
JAC
1 Pass
15 Rush
18 YDS
3:38 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 10 ATL 20
7:59
J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3RD & 10 ATL 20
8:04
E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (M.Ford).
No Gain
2ND & 10 ATL 20
8:42
S.Conner left end to ATL 20 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ATL 20
8:48
E.Perry pass incomplete deep right to L.Treadwell.
Penalty
4TH & 5 ATL 25
8:48
PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 5 ATL 25
8:52
E.Perry pass incomplete short right to G.Prince.
No Gain
2ND & 5 ATL 25
9:34
S.Conner left end to ATL 25 for no gain (A.Anderson - N.Thurman).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 ATL 30
10:16
S.Conner right end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (J.Brailford; D.Daniels).
+17 YD
2ND & 14 ATL 47
10:55
E.Perry pass short right to G.Prince to ATL 30 for 17 yards (T.Tabor).
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 7:59
J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
9
plays
18
yds
3:38
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:30
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:34
D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
8:58
pos
3
6
Field Goal 13:34
J.McCourt 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:22
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 9:41 12:25
1st Downs 4 6
Rushing 0 2
Passing 3 4
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-5 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 85 62
Total Plays 19 22
Avg Gain 4.5 2.8
Net Yards Rushing 2 37
Rush Attempts 7 11
Avg Rush Yards 0.3 3.4
Net Yards Passing 83 25
Comp. - Att. 6-12 6-9
Yards Per Pass 6.9 2.3
Penalties - Yards 1-10 3-25
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-56.0 2-59.5
Return Yards 30 8
Punts - Returns 2-20 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-10 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jaguars 0-3 33--6
Falcons 1-1 70--7
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 83 PASS YDS 25
2 RUSH YDS 37
85 TOTAL YDS 62
Jacksonville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
E. Perry  4 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 83 0 0 108.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 92 0 1 44.5
E. Perry 6/12 83 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Conner  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 50 0
S. Conner 7 2 0 5 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Jones  83 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 62 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 116 0
T. Jones 2 2 62 0 49 8
G. Prince  86 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 40 0
G. Prince 2 1 17 0 17 2
L. Treadwell  18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 37 0
L. Treadwell 5 1 7 0 7 1
L. Farrell  89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 61 0
L. Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Conner  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 27 0
S. Conner 2 2 -3 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
S. Quarterman  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 4-0 0.0 0 0
D. Lloyd  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Lloyd 3-2 0.0 0 0
R. Ford  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Ford 2-0 1.0 0 0
M. Brown  30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Williams  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Dixon  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dixon 1-1 1.0 0 0
T. Herndon  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Herndon 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jones  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Thomas  20 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-2 0.0 1 0
J. Tufele  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Tufele 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt  1 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. McCourt 2/2 54 0/0 6
J. Verity  6 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Verity 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Cooke  9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 6
L. Cooke 1 56.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.5 22 0
W. Johnson 2 10.0 12 0
Atlanta
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Ridder  4 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 36 1 1 114.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 246 2 0 98.0
D. Ridder 6/9 36 1 1 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
Q. Ollison  30 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
Q. Ollison 3 20 0 8 4
C. Huntley  42 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 52 0
C. Huntley 4 17 0 9 1
D. Ridder  4 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 59 0
D. Ridder 1 2 0 2 5
T. Allgeier  25 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
T. Allgeier 3 -2 0 1 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Byrd  14 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 52 0
D. Byrd 3 1 17 0 17 2
Q. Ollison  30 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -3 0
Q. Ollison 1 1 12 0 12 4
A. Firkser  86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 56 0
A. Firkser 1 1 4 0 4 1
T. Allgeier  25 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 12 0
T. Allgeier 1 1 2 1 2 7
C. Batson  16 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 6 0
C. Batson 2 2 1 0 5 2
F. Darby  88 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
F. Darby 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Ebiketie  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ebiketie 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Tabor  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
T. Tabor 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Tangelo  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hall  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Ballentine  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Ballentine 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Anderson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0 0
H. Black  36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
H. Black 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Daniels  69 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Daniels 0-1 0.0 0 0
N. Kwiatkoski  53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Kwiatkoski 0-2 0.0 0 0
J. Brailford  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Brailford 0-1 0.0 0 0
N. Thurman  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Thurman 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Y. Koo  7 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/5 4/4
Y. Koo 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Pinion  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 59.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 1
B. Pinion 2 59.5 0 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Bernhardt 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 ATL 35 1:22 4 -1 FG
4:30 JAX 25 2:18 5 47 FG Miss
0:41 JAX 20 2:23 4 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 ATL 43 3:38 9 23 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ATL 25 0:10 1 0 INT
13:28 ATL 25 8:58 15 75 TD
2:12 ATL 36 1:31 3 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 ATL 21 1:46 3 -11 Punt

JAX
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:54 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - JAC 20
(7:59 - 2nd) J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 20
(8:04 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (M.Ford).
No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 20
(8:42 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 20 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20
(8:48 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete deep right to L.Treadwell.
Penalty
4 & 5 - JAC 25
(8:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 25
(8:52 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to G.Prince.
No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 25
(9:34 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 25 for no gain (A.Anderson - N.Thurman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30
(10:16 - 2nd) S.Conner right end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (J.Brailford; D.Daniels).
+17 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 47
(10:55 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to G.Prince to ATL 30 for 17 yards (T.Tabor).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43
(11:32 - 2nd) S.Conner right tackle to ATL 47 for -4 yards (D.Tangelo).

ATL
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - ATL 10
(11:43 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 56 yards to JAC 34 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson ran ob at JAC 42 for 8 yards (Q.Ollison). PENALTY on ATL-Q.Ollison - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 42.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 21
(12:17 - 2nd) D.Ridder sacked at ATL 10 for -11 yards (D.Dixon).
Penalty
3 & 5 - ATL 26
(12:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 26 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 21
(13:11 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right end to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 21
(13:18 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short right to F.Darby (R.Ford).

JAX
Jaguars
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 31
(13:30 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to ATL 13 - Center-R.Matiscik. J.Bernhardt to ATL 21 for 8 yards (D.Thomas; T.Adams).
No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 31
(13:35 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Farrell (T.Horne).
No Gain
2 & 12 - JAC 31
(14:16 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 31 for no gain (C.Ballentine).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to JAC 31 for -2 yards (A.Ebiketie).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20
(0:41 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to T.Jones to JAC 33 for 13 yards (T.Tabor).

ATL
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - ATL 29
(0:52 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 63 yards to JAC 8 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson to JAC 20 for 12 yards (J.Raine).
-4 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33
(1:25 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to ATL 29 for -4 yards (J.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 33
(1:32 - 1st) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to D.Byrd.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36
(2:12 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 33 for -3 yards (S.Quarterman).

JAX
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - JAC 28
(2:17 - 1st) J.Verity 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
Penalty
4 & 2 - JAC 18
(2:24 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep right to L.Shenault for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-Da.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - JAC 18
(2:28 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (D.Malone).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 19
(3:09 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 18 for 1 yard (T.Tabor; N.Kwiatkoski).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26
(3:47 - 1st) E.Perry pass short right to L.Treadwell to ATL 19 for 7 yards (H.Black).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25
(4:30 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep left to T.Jones to ATL 26 for 49 yards (D.Hall).
Kickoff
(4:30 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

ATL
Falcons
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:30 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 2
(4:34 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4
(5:19 - 1st) C.Huntley left guard to JAC 2 for 2 yards (J.Tufele; J.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 9
(6:01 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to JAC 4 for 5 yards (D.Thomas - D.Lloyd).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18
(6:36 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to JAC 9 for 9 yards (D.Thomas; D.Dixon). JAC-A.Alufohai was injured during the play.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 25
(7:14 - 1st) Q.Ollison left end pushed ob at JAC 18 for 7 yards (D.Lloyd).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33
(7:41 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to JAC 25 for 8 yards (S.Quarterman).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 45
(8:24 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to Q.Ollison to JAC 33 for 12 yards (D.Thomas; R.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46
(9:05 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to JAC 45 for 1 yard (R.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46
(9:45 - 1st) D.Ridder sacked ob at JAC 46 for 0 yards (R.Ford).
+17 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 37
(10:17 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep left to D.Byrd pushed ob at JAC 46 for 17 yards (Mo.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 35
(10:55 - 1st) D.Ridder scrambles left end to ATL 37 for 2 yards (S.Quarterman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 35
(11:33 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 35 for no gain (R.Ford).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 31
(12:21 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to ATL 35 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26
(12:57 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to C.Batson to ATL 31 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25
(13:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 26 for 1 yard (S.Quarterman - D.Lloyd).
Kickoff
(13:28 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.

JAX
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - JAC 36
(13:34 - 1st) J.McCourt 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
-3 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 33
(14:13 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to ATL 36 for -3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 33
(14:16 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (T.Horne).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35
(14:50 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; A.Ebiketie).

ATL
Falcons
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Thomas at ATL 45. D.Thomas to ATL 35 for 10 yards (F.Darby).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
