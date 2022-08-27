Drive Chart
|JAC
|ATL
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:54
J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
JAC
1 Pass
15 Rush
18 YDS
3:38 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 10 ATL 20
7:59
J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
No Gain
3RD & 10 ATL 20
8:04
E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (M.Ford).
No Gain
2ND & 10 ATL 20
8:42
S.Conner left end to ATL 20 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ATL 20
8:48
E.Perry pass incomplete deep right to L.Treadwell.
Penalty
4TH & 5 ATL 25
8:48
PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 5 ATL 25
8:52
E.Perry pass incomplete short right to G.Prince.
No Gain
2ND & 5 ATL 25
9:34
S.Conner left end to ATL 25 for no gain (A.Anderson - N.Thurman).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 ATL 30
10:16
S.Conner right end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (J.Brailford; D.Daniels).
+17 YD
2ND & 14 ATL 47
10:55
E.Perry pass short right to G.Prince to ATL 30 for 17 yards (T.Tabor).
Field Goal 7:59
J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
9
plays
18
yds
3:38
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:30
Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:34
D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
8:58
pos
3
6
Field Goal 13:34
J.McCourt 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:22
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:41
|12:25
|1st Downs
|4
|6
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|85
|62
|Total Plays
|19
|22
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|2
|37
|Rush Attempts
|7
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|83
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|6-12
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|2-59.5
|Return Yards
|30
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|2
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|85
|TOTAL YDS
|62
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
E. Perry 4 QB
3
FPTS
|E. Perry
|6/12
|83
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|7
|2
|0
|5
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Jones 83 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|62
|0
|49
|8
|
G. Prince 86 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Prince
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
L. Treadwell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 5 DB
|R. Ford
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 30 CB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 47 LB
|D. Dixon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 40 LB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 1 K
6
FPTS
|J. McCourt
|2/2
|54
|0/0
|6
|
J. Verity 6 K
0
FPTS
|J. Verity
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|2
|10.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Ridder 4 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Ridder
|6/9
|36
|1
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
4
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|3
|20
|0
|8
|4
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|4
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Ridder 4 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Ridder
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|3
|-2
|0
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
4
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Batson 16 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|
F. Darby 88 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Darby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tabor 20 CB
|T. Tabor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 99 DL
|D. Tangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ballentine 39 DB
|C. Ballentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 98 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 36 SAF
|H. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 69 DT
|D. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 53 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brailford 49 LB
|J. Brailford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Thurman 91 DE
|N. Thurman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
1
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|2
|59.5
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - JAC 20(7:59 - 2nd) J.McCourt 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 20(8:04 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (M.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 20(8:42 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 20 for no gain (D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(8:48 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete deep right to L.Treadwell.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - JAC 25(8:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 25(8:52 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to G.Prince.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 25(9:34 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to ATL 25 for no gain (A.Anderson - N.Thurman).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(10:16 - 2nd) S.Conner right end to ATL 25 for 5 yards (J.Brailford; D.Daniels).
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 47(10:55 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short right to G.Prince to ATL 30 for 17 yards (T.Tabor).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(11:32 - 2nd) S.Conner right tackle to ATL 47 for -4 yards (D.Tangelo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - ATL 10(11:43 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 56 yards to JAC 34 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson ran ob at JAC 42 for 8 yards (Q.Ollison). PENALTY on ATL-Q.Ollison - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 21(12:17 - 2nd) D.Ridder sacked at ATL 10 for -11 yards (D.Dixon).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ATL 26(12:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-F.Franks - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 21(13:11 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right end to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 21(13:18 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short right to F.Darby (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 31(13:30 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to ATL 13 - Center-R.Matiscik. J.Bernhardt to ATL 21 for 8 yards (D.Thomas; T.Adams).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 31(13:35 - 2nd) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Farrell (T.Horne).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - JAC 31(14:16 - 2nd) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 31 for no gain (C.Ballentine).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(15:00 - 2nd) S.Conner left end to JAC 31 for -2 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(0:41 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to T.Jones to JAC 33 for 13 yards (T.Tabor).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - ATL 29(0:52 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 63 yards to JAC 8 - Center-L.McCullough. W.Johnson to JAC 20 for 12 yards (J.Raine).
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33(1:25 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to ATL 29 for -4 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 33(1:32 - 1st) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to D.Byrd.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(2:12 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 33 for -3 yards (S.Quarterman).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - JAC 28(2:17 - 1st) J.Verity 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - JAC 18(2:24 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep right to L.Shenault for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-Da.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - JAC 18(2:28 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (D.Malone).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 19(3:09 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 18 for 1 yard (T.Tabor; N.Kwiatkoski).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(3:47 - 1st) E.Perry pass short right to L.Treadwell to ATL 19 for 7 yards (H.Black).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:30 - 1st) E.Perry pass deep left to T.Jones to ATL 26 for 49 yards (D.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 2(4:34 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4(5:19 - 1st) C.Huntley left guard to JAC 2 for 2 yards (J.Tufele; J.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 9(6:01 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to JAC 4 for 5 yards (D.Thomas - D.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(6:36 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to JAC 9 for 9 yards (D.Thomas; D.Dixon). JAC-A.Alufohai was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 25(7:14 - 1st) Q.Ollison left end pushed ob at JAC 18 for 7 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(7:41 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to JAC 25 for 8 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 45(8:24 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to Q.Ollison to JAC 33 for 12 yards (D.Thomas; R.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(9:05 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to JAC 45 for 1 yard (R.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(9:45 - 1st) D.Ridder sacked ob at JAC 46 for 0 yards (R.Ford).
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 37(10:17 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep left to D.Byrd pushed ob at JAC 46 for 17 yards (Mo.Brown).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 35(10:55 - 1st) D.Ridder scrambles left end to ATL 37 for 2 yards (S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 35(11:33 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 35 for no gain (R.Ford).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 31(12:21 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to ATL 35 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 26(12:57 - 1st) D.Ridder pass short left to C.Batson to ATL 31 for 5 yards (T.Herndon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 26 for 1 yard (S.Quarterman - D.Lloyd).
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - JAC 36(13:34 - 1st) J.McCourt 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 33(14:13 - 1st) E.Perry pass short left to S.Conner to ATL 36 for -3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 33(14:16 - 1st) E.Perry pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell (T.Horne).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(14:50 - 1st) S.Conner left tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; A.Ebiketie).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Ridder pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Thomas at ATL 45. D.Thomas to ATL 35 for 10 yards (F.Darby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
