Drive Chart
|
|
|TB
|IND
TB
1 Pass
0 Rush
3 YDS
0:16 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TB 19
0:13
B.Gabbert pass short right to R.White to TB 22 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:16
R.Blankenship kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to TB 7. J.Darden ran ob at TB 19 for 12 yards (K.Granson).
IND
3 Pass
3 Rush
48 YDS
2:35 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:16
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
+1 YD
2ND & Goal TB 1
0:22
D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & Goal TB 1
0:50
D.Jackson up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (O.Fatukasi). Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
+17 YD
2ND & 6 TB 18
1:31
M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Pittman to TB 1 for 17 yards (N.Turner).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TB 22
2:09
M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TB 18 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
+26 YD
1ST & 10 TB 48
2:51
M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to TB 22 for 26 yards (N.Turner).
TB
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 TB 14
3:00
J.Camarda punts 48 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 48 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
No Gain
3RD & 5 TB 14
3:03
B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
Point After TD 0:16
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Field Goal 10:35
R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
11
plays
57
yds
4:29
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:35
|6:25
|1st Downs
|4
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|62
|66
|Total Plays
|17
|13
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|14
|Rush Attempts
|6
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|54
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-4
|1-9
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-55.5
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|34
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|62
|TOTAL YDS
|66
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Brady
|6/8
|44
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|2/3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|-5
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jones 85 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Otton 88 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Otton
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
J. Darden 1 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
M. Evans 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Turner 34 DB
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|55.5
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|5/7
|59
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|4
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|30
|0
|26
|11
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|3
|3
|29
|0
|17
|5
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 DB
|N. Cross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McIntosh 96 DT
|R. McIntosh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 68 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Domann 57 LB
|J. Domann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 SAF
|J. Blackmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 35 K
1
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 3 P
|M. Haack
|2
|47.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|2
|12.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(0:13 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short right to R.White to TB 22 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to TB 7. J.Darden ran ob at TB 19 for 12 yards (K.Granson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1(0:22 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1(0:50 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (O.Fatukasi). Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - IND 18(1:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Pittman to TB 1 for 17 yards (N.Turner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(2:09 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TB 18 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(2:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to TB 22 for 26 yards (N.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 14(3:00 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 48 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 14(3:03 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TB 7(3:50 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 14 for 7 yards (B.Cowart; J.Domann).
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - TB 5(4:26 - 1st) R.White left tackle to TB 7 for 2 yards (E.Speed; R.McLeod).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 9(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-T.Johnson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TB 9 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 46(4:33 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to TB 9 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 46(4:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 46(4:43 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(5:16 - 1st) D.Jackson left guard to IND 46 for 2 yards (V.Vea).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - TB 3(5:26 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to IND 34 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee ran ob at IND 44 for 10 yards (C.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TB 3(6:08 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 3 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue; G.Stewart).
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - TB 5(6:53 - 1st) R.White right guard to TB 3 for -2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(7:31 - 1st) 11-B.Gabbert in at QB. R.White left tackle to TB 5 for -5 yards (G.Stewart - R.McIntosh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41(7:38 - 1st) M.Haack punts 49 yards to TB 10 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - IND 33(8:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(8:48 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 33 for -7 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(9:28 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 40 for no gain (M.Edwards; D.White).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(10:03 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to IND 40 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 29 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 12(10:35 - 1st) R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TB 15(11:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 12 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TB 17(11:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to IND 15 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19(12:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Darden to IND 17 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(13:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Jones pushed ob at IND 19 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - TB 49(13:29 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to IND 39 for 10 yards (N.Cross).
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TB 44(13:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 49 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 44(14:01 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 44(14:24 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 44 for no gain (T.Lewis).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 35(14:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. PENALTY on IND-S.Gilmore - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35(14:32 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(14:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 35 for 13 yards (N.Cross; J.Blackmon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 22 for 22 yards (T.Brown - K.Granson). IND-A.Watts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
-
LAR
CIN
7
9
4th 8:42 NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
7
6
2nd 2:06
-
CHI
CLE
21
0
2nd 2:45
-
PHI
MIA
0
24
2nd 2:00
-
WAS
BAL
6
7
2nd 1:09
-
TB
IND
3
7
1st 0:00
-
MIN
DEN
0
036.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN