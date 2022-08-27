Drive Chart
TB
IND

Preview not available

Preview not available
TB
1 Pass
0 Rush
3 YDS
0:16 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TB 19
0:13
B.Gabbert pass short right to R.White to TB 22 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:16
R.Blankenship kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to TB 7. J.Darden ran ob at TB 19 for 12 yards (K.Granson).
IND
3 Pass
3 Rush
48 YDS
2:35 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:16
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
+1 YD
2ND & Goal TB 1
0:22
D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & Goal TB 1
0:50
D.Jackson up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (O.Fatukasi). Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
+17 YD
2ND & 6 TB 18
1:31
M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Pittman to TB 1 for 17 yards (N.Turner).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TB 22
2:09
M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TB 18 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
+26 YD
1ST & 10 TB 48
2:51
M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to TB 22 for 26 yards (N.Turner).
TB
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 TB 14
3:00
J.Camarda punts 48 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 48 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
No Gain
3RD & 5 TB 14
3:03
B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:16
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 0:22
D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
48
yds
2:35
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:35
R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
11
plays
57
yds
4:29
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 8:35 6:25
1st Downs 4 4
Rushing 1 2
Passing 2 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-4 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 62 66
Total Plays 17 13
Avg Gain 3.6 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 8 14
Rush Attempts 6 5
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 2.8
Net Yards Passing 54 52
Comp. - Att. 8-11 5-7
Yards Per Pass 4.9 6.5
Penalties - Yards 1-4 1-9
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-55.5 2-47.0
Return Yards 34 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buccaneers 0-2 30--3
Colts 0-2 70--7
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
 54 PASS YDS 52
8 RUSH YDS 14
62 TOTAL YDS 66
Tampa Bay
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Brady  12 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 44 0 0 121.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 44 0 0 121.2
T. Brady 6/8 44 0 0 1
B. Gabbert  11 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 0 0 94.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.0% 69 1 0 128.8
B. Gabbert 2/3 10 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
L. Fournette  7 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
L. Fournette 2 13 0 13 2
R. White  29 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
R. White 4 -5 0 2 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jones  85 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
J. Jones 1 1 20 0 20 3
T. Johnson  18 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 97 0
T. Johnson 2 1 10 0 10 2
C. Brate  84 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 10 0
C. Brate 2 2 10 0 7 3
C. Otton  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
C. Otton 2 1 7 0 7 1
R. White  29 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
R. White 1 1 3 0 3 1
L. Fournette  7 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 6 0
L. Fournette 1 1 2 0 2 2
J. Darden  1 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 23 1
J. Darden 1 1 2 0 2 1
M. Evans  13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
M. Evans 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
N. Turner  34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Dean  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dean 1-0 0.0 0 0
O. Fatukasi  53 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 1.5
O. Fatukasi 1-0 0.0 0 0
V. Vea  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Vea 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Davis  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. David  54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. David 1-0 1.0 0 0
S. Barrett  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Barrett 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Edwards  32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. White  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. White 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Succop  3 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
R. Succop 1/1 30 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 55.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 2
J. Camarda 2 55.5 0 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. White  29 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
R. White 1 22.0 22 0
J. Darden  1 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
J. Darden 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Indianapolis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Ryan  2 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 59 0 0 142.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 58 0 0 76.3
M. Ryan 5/7 59 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Ryan  2 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Ryan 1 11 0 11 3
D. Jackson  35 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
D. Jackson 4 3 1 2 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Jackson  35 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 13 0
D. Jackson 3 2 30 0 26 11
M. Pittman  11 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 30 0
M. Pittman 3 3 29 0 17 5
M. Alie-Cox  81 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
M. Alie-Cox 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Okereke  58 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Okereke 2-0 0.0 0 0
G. Stewart  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Stewart 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Lewis  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Facyson  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Facyson 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. McLeod  26 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. McLeod 1-1 0.0 0 0
S. Gilmore  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Moore  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Moore 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Cross  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Cross 1-1 0.0 0 0
R. McIntosh  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. McIntosh 0-1 0.0 0 0
Y. Ngakoue  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Y. Ngakoue 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Cowart  68 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Cowart 0-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Franklin  44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. Franklin 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Domann  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Domann 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Blackmon  32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 0-1 0.0 0 0
E. Speed  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Speed 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship  35 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Haack  3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 2
M. Haack 2 47.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
K. Coutee 2 12.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TB 22 4:29 11 66 FG
7:31 TB 10 2:15 3 -7 Punt
4:26 TB 9 1:35 3 5 Punt
0:16 TB 19 0:16 1 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 IND 25 3:00 5 16 Punt
5:16 IND 44 0:50 3 2 Punt
2:51 TB 48 2:35 5 48 TD

TB
Buccaneers

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19
(0:13 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short right to R.White to TB 22 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
Kickoff
(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to TB 7. J.Darden ran ob at TB 19 for 12 yards (K.Granson).

IND
Colts
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:16 - 1st) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1
(0:22 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1
(0:50 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to TB 1 for no gain (O.Fatukasi). Indianapolis challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
+17 YD
2 & 6 - IND 18
(1:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Pittman to TB 1 for 17 yards (N.Turner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22
(2:09 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TB 18 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48
(2:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to TB 22 for 26 yards (N.Turner).

TB
Buccaneers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TB 14
(3:00 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 48 yards to IND 38 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee to TB 48 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 14
(3:03 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - TB 7
(3:50 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 14 for 7 yards (B.Cowart; J.Domann).
+2 YD
1 & 14 - TB 5
(4:26 - 1st) R.White left tackle to TB 7 for 2 yards (E.Speed; R.McLeod).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 9
(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-T.Johnson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TB 9 - No Play.

IND
Colts
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - IND 46
(4:33 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to TB 9 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 46
(4:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox.
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 46
(4:43 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44
(5:16 - 1st) D.Jackson left guard to IND 46 for 2 yards (V.Vea).

TB
Buccaneers
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - TB 3
(5:26 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to IND 34 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Coutee ran ob at IND 44 for 10 yards (C.Cooper).
No Gain
3 & 17 - TB 3
(6:08 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 3 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue; G.Stewart).
-2 YD
2 & 15 - TB 5
(6:53 - 1st) R.White right guard to TB 3 for -2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10
(7:31 - 1st) 11-B.Gabbert in at QB. R.White left tackle to TB 5 for -5 yards (G.Stewart - R.McIntosh).

IND
Colts
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41
(7:38 - 1st) M.Haack punts 49 yards to TB 10 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Darden.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - IND 33
(8:12 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40
(8:48 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 33 for -7 yards (L.David).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40
(9:28 - 1st) D.Jackson up the middle to IND 40 for no gain (M.Edwards; D.White).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29
(10:03 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to IND 40 for 11 yards (M.Edwards).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(10:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson pushed ob at IND 29 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
Kickoff
(10:31 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.

TB
Buccaneers
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 66 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 12
(10:35 - 1st) R.Succop 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TB 15
(11:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 12 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TB 17
(11:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to IND 15 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 19
(12:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Darden to IND 17 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39
(13:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Jones pushed ob at IND 19 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
+10 YD
4 & 3 - TB 49
(13:29 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to IND 39 for 10 yards (N.Cross).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - TB 44
(13:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to IND 49 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 44
(14:01 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 44
(14:24 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 44 for no gain (T.Lewis).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 35
(14:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. PENALTY on IND-S.Gilmore - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35
(14:32 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22
(14:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 35 for 13 yards (N.Cross; J.Blackmon).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to TB 0. R.White to TB 22 for 22 yards (T.Brown - K.Granson). IND-A.Watts was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola