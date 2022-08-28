Punt 4 & 8 - DET 46 (12:43 - 1st) J.Fox punts 45 yards to PIT 9 - Center-S.Daly. G.Olszewski to PIT 21 for 12 yards (W.Harris - C.Board).

-5 YD 3 & 3 - DET 49 (13:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for -5 yards (T.Watt).

+2 YD 2 & 5 - DET 49 (13:56 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to PIT 49 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi - C.Heyward).

No Gain 1 & 5 - DET 49 (14:00 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.

Penalty 1 & 10 - DET 44 (14:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for 2 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-L.Ogunjobi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.

+15 YD 1 & 10 - DET 29 (14:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 44 for 15 yards (D.Bush).