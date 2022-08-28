Drive Chart
|
|
|DET
|PIT
Preview not available
Preview not available
PIT
1 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
1:07 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 15 PIT 28
4:10
G.Olszewski left end to PIT 29 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Hughes).
No Gain
1ST & 15 PIT 28
4:16
M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens [T.Hockenson]. Coverage by 19-Smith.
Penalty
1ST & 10 PIT 33
4:36
PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 PIT 20
5:17
M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 33 for 13 yards (A.Parker).
DET
3 Pass
0 Rush
42 YDS
3:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 17 DET 45
5:24
J.Fox punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 17 DET 45
5:32
D.Blough pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (T.Edmunds).
No Gain
2ND & 17 DET 45
5:37
D.Blough pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (C.Wormley).
No Gain
1ST & 10 PIT 48
6:23
D.Blough sacked at DET 45 for -7 yards (D.Scott).
+24 YD
1ST & 10 DET 28
6:52
D.Blough to DET 28 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 28. D.Blough pass right to J.Reynolds to PIT 48 for 24 yards (A.Witherspoon).
+18 YD
3RD & 12 DET 10
7:31
D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 28 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
Field Goal 8:49
C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:31
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:34
C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
4
plays
3
yds
1:34
pos
0
6
Field Goal 3:25
C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
10
plays
78
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:22
|12:28
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|100
|93
|Total Plays
|26
|21
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|28
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|63
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.7
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|79
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-45
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|100
|TOTAL YDS
|93
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|6
|28
|0
|27
|4
|
D. Blough 10 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Blough
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
6
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|5
|3
|34
|0
|18
|6
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|
D. Chark 4 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Chark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Zylstra 84 TE
0
FPTS
|S. Zylstra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 DB
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hector 92 DT
|B. Hector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|46.7
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|26.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|8/12
|75
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|13
|0
|12
|1
|
N. Harris 22 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|10
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|4
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|4
|2
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
N. Harris 22 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Sims 82 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Scott 50 LB
|D. Scott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
9
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|3/3
|45
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 28(4:10 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to PIT 29 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 28(4:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens [T.Hockenson]. Coverage by 19-Smith.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 33(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(5:17 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 33 for 13 yards (A.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - DET 45(5:24 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - DET 45(5:32 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - DET 45(5:37 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (C.Wormley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(6:23 - 2nd) D.Blough sacked at DET 45 for -7 yards (D.Scott).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(6:52 - 2nd) D.Blough to DET 28 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 28. D.Blough pass right to J.Reynolds to PIT 48 for 24 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - DET 10(7:31 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 28 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 10(7:35 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. Coverage by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DET 19(8:06 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson left guard to DET 33 for 14 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at DET 19 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12(8:38 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 19 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to DET -3. Ju.Jackson to DET 41 for 44 yards (L.Stephens). PENALTY on DET-C.Board - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 20(8:49 - 2nd) C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 20(8:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth. Penalty on PIT - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(9:35 - 2nd) J.Warren right end pushed ob at DET 20 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to DET 25 for no gain (A.Oruwariye).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 25(10:21 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to DET 25 for no gain (D.Bush - M.Jack).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 18(11:03 - 2nd) D.Blough scrambles up the middle to DET 25 for 7 yards (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - DET 17(11:45 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 18 for 1 yard (L.Wallace).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:26 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 17 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to DET 4. C.Reynolds to DET 16 for 12 yards (M.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 16(12:34 - 2nd) C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 16(12:39 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 21(13:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to S.Sims to DET 16 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 19(14:06 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to DET 21 for -2 yards (J.Okudah).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DET 46(14:19 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass deep middle intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 36. C.Sutton pushed ob at DET 19 for 45 yards (J.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 46(14:24 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to S.Zylstra (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 49(15:00 - 2nd) T.Boyle sacked at DET 46 for -5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DET 42(0:29 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PIT 49 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:07 - 1st) Ju.Jackson right guard to DET 42 for 2 yards (A.Witherspoon; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+27 YD
3 & 17 - DET 13(1:53 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 40 for 27 yards (T.Norwood).
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - DET 12(2:34 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to J.Jefferson to DET 13 for 1 yard (A.Witherspoon).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DET 22(2:40 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete deep left. PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(3:14 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 22 for 2 yards (C.Heyward - D.Tuszka).
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to DET 5. C.Reynolds pushed ob at DET 40 for 35 yards (A.McFarland). Penalty on PIT-A.McFarland - Face Mask - offsetting - enforced at DET 20. Penalty on DET-A.Pittman - Offensive Holding - offsetting.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - PIT 27(3:25 - 1st) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - PIT 27(4:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to DET 27 for no gain (C.Board).
|Penalty
3 & 18 - PIT 22(4:03 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - PIT 22(4:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Olszewski.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 12(4:38 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at DET 12 for 0 yards (sack split by B.Hector and D.Taylor). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 24(5:19 - 1st) G.Olszewski right end to DET 12 for 12 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 14(5:47 - 1st) N.Harris left end to DET 7 for 7 yards (B.Hector; D.Elliott). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 14 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 19(6:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to M.Boykin pushed ob at DET 14 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(7:05 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to DET 19 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:38 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to DET 28 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 23(8:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson to DET 39 for 38 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - PIT 18(8:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-A.Hutchinson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 18 - No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 20(9:05 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 18 for -2 yards (D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(9:36 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 20 for 5 yards (M.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DET 45(9:44 - 1st) J.Fox punts 40 yards to PIT 15 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 45(9:48 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. Penalty on DET-T.Decker - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 45(9:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark (C.Heyward).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(10:29 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 45 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - PIT 14(10:40 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to DET 45 - Center-C.Kuntz. K.Raymond to DET 44 for -1 yards (D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 23(11:16 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 14 for -9 yards (sack split by C.Harris and A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 24(11:54 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 23 for -1 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(12:31 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 24 for 3 yards (B.Hector).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DET 46(12:43 - 1st) J.Fox punts 45 yards to PIT 9 - Center-S.Daly. G.Olszewski to PIT 21 for 12 yards (W.Harris - C.Board).
|-5 YD
3 & 3 - DET 49(13:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(13:56 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to PIT 49 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi - C.Heyward).
|No Gain
1 & 5 - DET 49(14:00 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 44(14:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for 2 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-L.Ogunjobi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(14:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 44 for 15 yards (D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to DET 1. Ju.Jackson to DET 29 for 28 yards (D.Kazee).
-
DET
PIT
0
9
2nd 4:10 CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN
-
LAR
CIN
7
16
Final NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
23
26
Final
-
CHI
CLE
21
20
Final
-
PHI
MIA
10
48
Final
-
WAS
BAL
15
17
Final
-
TB
IND
10
27
Final
-
MIN
DEN
13
23
Final NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
27
31
Final NFLN