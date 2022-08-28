Drive Chart
DET
PIT

Preview not available

Preview not available
PIT
1 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
1:07 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 15 PIT 28
4:10
G.Olszewski left end to PIT 29 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Hughes).
No Gain
1ST & 15 PIT 28
4:16
M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens [T.Hockenson]. Coverage by 19-Smith.
Penalty
1ST & 10 PIT 33
4:36
PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 PIT 20
5:17
M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 33 for 13 yards (A.Parker).
DET
3 Pass
0 Rush
42 YDS
3:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 17 DET 45
5:24
J.Fox punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 17 DET 45
5:32
D.Blough pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (T.Edmunds).
No Gain
2ND & 17 DET 45
5:37
D.Blough pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (C.Wormley).
No Gain
1ST & 10 PIT 48
6:23
D.Blough sacked at DET 45 for -7 yards (D.Scott).
+24 YD
1ST & 10 DET 28
6:52
D.Blough to DET 28 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 28. D.Blough pass right to J.Reynolds to PIT 48 for 24 yards (A.Witherspoon).
+18 YD
3RD & 12 DET 10
7:31
D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 28 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:49
C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:31
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:34
C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
4
plays
3
yds
1:34
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:25
C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
10
plays
78
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 13:22 12:28
1st Downs 5 4
Rushing 1 1
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 100 93
Total Plays 26 21
Avg Gain 3.8 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 37 28
Rush Attempts 9 7
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.0
Net Yards Passing 63 65
Comp. - Att. 7-15 8-12
Yards Per Pass 3.7 4.6
Penalties - Yards 4-34 5-35
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.7 1-41.0
Return Yards 79 57
Punts - Returns 1--1 1-12
Kickoffs - Returns 4-80 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-45
Red Zone Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-2 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lions 1-1 00--0
Steelers 2-0 36--9
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
 63 PASS YDS 65
37 RUSH YDS 28
100 TOTAL YDS 93
Detroit
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Blough  10 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 50 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.0% 217 1 1 75.2
D. Blough 4/7 50 0 0 2
T. Boyle  12 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 25 0 1 38.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 210 2 1 94.8
T. Boyle 3/8 25 0 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jefferson  28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 44 0
J. Jefferson 6 28 0 27 4
D. Blough  10 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
D. Blough 1 7 0 7 2
J. Jackson  22 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 65 0
J. Jackson 2 2 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. St. Brown  14 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 29 0
A. St. Brown 5 3 34 0 18 6
J. Reynolds  8 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 24 0
J. Reynolds 3 1 24 0 24 3
T. Hockenson  88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 15 0
T. Hockenson 2 1 15 0 15 2
J. Jefferson  28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 2 0
J. Jefferson 2 2 2 0 1 4
D. Chark  4 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
D. Chark 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Zylstra  84 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 36 0
S. Zylstra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Elliott  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Elliott 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Okudah  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Walker  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Walker 2-0 1.0 0 0
B. Hector  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
B. Hector 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Barnes  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Anzalone  34 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anzalone 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Board  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Board 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Hughes  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hughes 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Oruwariye  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Oruwariye 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Parker  41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Harris  53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 0-1 0.5 0 0
A. Hutchinson  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 0-1 0.5 0 0
J. Hughes  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Hughes 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Fox  3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
J. Fox 3 46.7 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Reynolds  46 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
C. Reynolds 2 13.5 15 0
J. Jackson  22 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 28 0
J. Jackson 2 26.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
K. Raymond 1 -1.0 -1 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Trubisky  10 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 75 0 0 119.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 123 1 0 108.5
M. Trubisky 8/12 75 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
G. Olszewski  89 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
G. Olszewski 2 13 0 12 1
N. Harris  22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
N. Harris 4 10 0 11 3
J. Warren  30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
J. Warren 1 5 0 5 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Johnson  18 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 38 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 33 0
D. Johnson 1 1 38 0 38 4
G. Pickens  14 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 49 1
G. Pickens 4 2 13 0 13 3
N. Harris  22 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 9 0
N. Harris 2 2 9 0 9 3
P. Freiermuth  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 35 0
P. Freiermuth 2 1 5 0 5 1
S. Sims  82 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 11 0
S. Sims 1 1 5 0 5 1
M. Boykin  13 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 26 0
M. Boykin 1 1 5 0 5 1
G. Olszewski  89 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 53 1
G. Olszewski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Bush  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bush 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Fitzpatrick  39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Fitzpatrick 2-1 1.0 0 0
C. Sutton  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Sutton 2-0 0.0 1 0
A. Witherspoon  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Witherspoon 2-1 0.0 0 0
L. Ogunjobi  65 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Ogunjobi 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Norwood  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Norwood 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Watt  90 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Watt 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Edmunds  34 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Edmunds 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Wallace  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
L. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Jack  51 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
M. Jack 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Heyward  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Heyward 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Scott  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Scott 1-0 1.0 0 0
D. Tuszka  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Tuszka 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Boswell  9 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
C. Boswell 3/3 45 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III  6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 1
P. Harvin III 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
G. Olszewski 1 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DET 29 2:29 4 17 Punt
10:29 DET 44 0:53 3 1 Punt
3:22 DET 20 4:16 8 26 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 DET 16 2:16 4 9 Downs
8:45 DET 12 3:28 7 33 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 PIT 21 2:02 3 -7 Punt
9:36 PIT 15 6:14 10 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 DET 19 1:34 4 3 FG
10:16 DET 25 1:31 4 5 FG
5:17 PIT 20 1:07 3 9

PIT
Steelers

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 28
(4:10 - 2nd) G.Olszewski left end to PIT 29 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; J.Hughes).
No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 28
(4:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens [T.Hockenson]. Coverage by 19-Smith.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 33
(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20
(5:17 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 33 for 13 yards (A.Parker).

DET
Lions
 - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - DET 45
(5:24 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 17 - DET 45
(5:32 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (T.Edmunds).
No Gain
2 & 17 - DET 45
(5:37 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (C.Wormley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48
(6:23 - 2nd) D.Blough sacked at DET 45 for -7 yards (D.Scott).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28
(6:52 - 2nd) D.Blough to DET 28 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 28. D.Blough pass right to J.Reynolds to PIT 48 for 24 yards (A.Witherspoon).
+18 YD
3 & 12 - DET 10
(7:31 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 28 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 10
(7:35 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. Coverage by 39-M.Fitzpatrick.
Penalty
2 & 3 - DET 19
(8:06 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson left guard to DET 33 for 14 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on DET-Jo.Jackson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at DET 19 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 12
(8:38 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 19 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
Kickoff
(8:45 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to DET -3. Ju.Jackson to DET 41 for 44 yards (L.Stephens). PENALTY on DET-C.Board - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22.

PIT
Steelers
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 20
(8:49 - 2nd) C.Boswell 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 20
(8:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth. Penalty on PIT - Illegal Formation - declined.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25
(9:35 - 2nd) J.Warren right end pushed ob at DET 20 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(10:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to DET 25 for no gain (A.Oruwariye).

DET
Lions
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 25
(10:21 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to DET 25 for no gain (D.Bush - M.Jack).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 18
(11:03 - 2nd) D.Blough scrambles up the middle to DET 25 for 7 yards (C.Sutton).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - DET 17
(11:45 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 18 for 1 yard (L.Wallace).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16
(12:26 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 17 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
Kickoff
(12:32 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 61 yards from PIT 35 to DET 4. C.Reynolds to DET 16 for 12 yards (M.Robinson).

PIT
Steelers
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - PIT 16
(12:34 - 2nd) C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 16
(12:39 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (J.Okudah).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 21
(13:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to S.Sims to DET 16 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 19
(14:06 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to DET 21 for -2 yards (J.Okudah).

DET
Lions
 - Interception (8 plays, 26 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 15 - DET 46
(14:19 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass deep middle intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 36. C.Sutton pushed ob at DET 19 for 45 yards (J.Jefferson).
No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 46
(14:24 - 2nd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to S.Zylstra (C.Heyward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 49
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Boyle sacked at DET 46 for -5 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - DET 42
(0:29 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PIT 49 for 9 yards (C.Sutton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40
(1:07 - 1st) Ju.Jackson right guard to DET 42 for 2 yards (A.Witherspoon; M.Fitzpatrick).
+27 YD
3 & 17 - DET 13
(1:53 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 40 for 27 yards (T.Norwood).
+1 YD
2 & 18 - DET 12
(2:34 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short right to J.Jefferson to DET 13 for 1 yard (A.Witherspoon).
Penalty
2 & 8 - DET 22
(2:40 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete deep left. PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20
(3:14 - 1st) J.Jefferson up the middle to DET 22 for 2 yards (C.Heyward - D.Tuszka).
Kickoff
(3:22 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to DET 5. C.Reynolds pushed ob at DET 40 for 35 yards (A.McFarland). Penalty on PIT-A.McFarland - Face Mask - offsetting - enforced at DET 20. Penalty on DET-A.Pittman - Offensive Holding - offsetting.

PIT
Steelers
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 58 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 23 - PIT 27
(3:25 - 1st) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Offside - declined.
No Gain
3 & 23 - PIT 27
(4:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to DET 27 for no gain (C.Board).
Penalty
3 & 18 - PIT 22
(4:03 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 22 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - PIT 22
(4:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Olszewski.
Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 12
(4:38 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at DET 12 for 0 yards (sack split by B.Hector and D.Taylor). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 24
(5:19 - 1st) G.Olszewski right end to DET 12 for 12 yards (A.Anzalone).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 14
(5:47 - 1st) N.Harris left end to DET 7 for 7 yards (B.Hector; D.Elliott). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 14 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 19
(6:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to M.Boykin pushed ob at DET 14 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28
(7:05 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to DET 19 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39
(7:38 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to DET 28 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
+38 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 23
(8:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson to DET 39 for 38 yards (D.Elliott).
Penalty
3 & 7 - PIT 18
(8:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-A.Hutchinson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 18 - No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 20
(9:05 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 18 for -2 yards (D.Barnes).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15
(9:36 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 20 for 5 yards (M.Hughes).

DET
Lions
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - DET 45
(9:44 - 1st) J.Fox punts 40 yards to PIT 15 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by S.Sims.
No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 45
(9:48 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. Penalty on DET-T.Decker - Illegal Formation - declined.
No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 45
(9:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to D.Chark (C.Heyward).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44
(10:29 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to DET 45 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).

PIT
Steelers
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - PIT 14
(10:40 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to DET 45 - Center-C.Kuntz. K.Raymond to DET 44 for -1 yards (D.Tuszka).
No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 23
(11:16 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 14 for -9 yards (sack split by C.Harris and A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 24
(11:54 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 23 for -1 yards (T.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21
(12:31 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 24 for 3 yards (B.Hector).

DET
Lions
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - DET 46
(12:43 - 1st) J.Fox punts 45 yards to PIT 9 - Center-S.Daly. G.Olszewski to PIT 21 for 12 yards (W.Harris - C.Board).
-5 YD
3 & 3 - DET 49
(13:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49
(13:56 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to PIT 49 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi - C.Heyward).
No Gain
1 & 5 - DET 49
(14:00 - 1st) T.Boyle pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 44
(14:20 - 1st) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 46 for 2 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-L.Ogunjobi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 44 - No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29
(14:54 - 1st) T.Boyle pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 44 for 15 yards (D.Bush).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to DET 1. Ju.Jackson to DET 29 for 28 yards (D.Kazee).
