Texans-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field.
Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
''I'm sure excited to play here at home,'' said Wilson, who had to settle for leading the Broncos (0-1) onto the field during a pair of preseason games, which he watched from the sideline in full pads and eye black.
''I've obviously gotten to experience the home energy during preseason and running out for the first time, but this is going to be a monumental moment, in a way, for me,'' Wilson said.
Traded from Seattle for three players and five picks, Wilson signed a massive contract extension that included a $50 million signing bonus before he even took his first real snap for the Broncos.
That came in Seattle, where the Broncos bungled their way to a 17-16 loss despite a big game from Wilson, who was mercilessly booed from start to startling finish.
The decibels were highest after rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's widely panned decision to opt for a 64-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus rather than let Wilson go for it on fourth-and-5 from the Seattle 46 in the final minute.
After Hackett strangely used his final two timeouts following Geno Smith's subsequent kneel-downs, inviting even more scrutiny of his problematic debut, Wilson exchanged jerseys with ex-teammate DK Metcalf, then trudged off the field, escorted by his left tackle Garett Bolles.
''I just wanted to show him that we love him,'' Bolles said. ''Going home, going into a hostile environment like that, being there for so many years, you're definitely going to have feelings and emotions. So I wanted him to know that we have his back and I wasn't going to let him walk off that field by himself.
''Now he can come here to Broncos Country and feel the love instead of the boos,'' Bolles added. ''It's going to be a special moment for him.''
Texans coach Lovie Smith had some rather recent game film to review as he developed his defensive game plan for Sunday - Wilson led the Seahawks to a 33-13 win at Houston last December.
''Experience of being in that situation, of seeing him on the other side, game planning for him, it doesn't matter where you are, the person doesn't change a lot,'' Smith said. ''Maybe some of the calls have. I see a similar offensive attack when we played the Seahawks last year. Nowadays, quarterbacks have a big say in what teams do, especially guys that have been around the game for a while.''
Wilson didn't have much of a say in how things ended Monday night in Seattle, and he vowed to speak up next time Hackett considers taking the ball out of his hands in a game-defining moment.
''(I) always trust his decisions and everything else, but I'm also always ready to go try to do it if we need to,'' Wilson said.
Either way, the Broncos insist they've moved on.
''There's no Marty McFly to go back in time or go forward,'' offensive coordinator Justin Outten said. ''We're focused on Houston.''
SIMMONS' STREAK
The Broncos will be without Justin Simmons for the first time since 2017 after the star safety injured a thigh in the opener. Second-year pro Caden Sterns replaces the ironman who has started 66 consecutive games.
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
The Texans got big contributions from two new faces in Week 1. D-lineman Jerry Hughes, who spent the last nine seasons in Buffalo, had two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in a 20-20 tie with Indianapolis. O.J. Howard, who signed Sept. 2 after his release by the Bills, became the third tight end in NFL history to catch a pair of TD passes in his first game with his new team.
COMEBACK KIDS
The Broncos are glad two veterans are already off to good starts after an injury- and disappointment-filled 2021 season. Bradley Chubb collected two sacks in the opener after getting shut out last year and Jerry Jeudy's 67-yard TD catch was his first in 18 months.
GROUNDED GAME
The Texans are focused on getting their running game going after managing just 77 yards in their opener, which was less than the league-low 83.6-yard average they posted last season. Rookie Dameon Pierce won the starting job but was held to 33 yards on 11 carries by the Colts.
DOUBLING DOWN
Letting Russ cook or Brandon kick? It's not clear which way Hackett would go next time.
Although he acknowledged a day later he shouldn't have tried the 64-yarder, he spent more time explaining and defending his decision that perplexed so many, including Peyton Manning, who frantically called timeout 62 times on his Manningcast before the Broncos stopped the clock and McManus trotted onto the field.
---
AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:40
|8:04
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|73
|75
|Total Plays
|18
|20
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|49
|Rush Attempts
|6
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|40
|26
|Comp. - Att.
|6-12
|2-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|2.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-62
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-56.0
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|22
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|40
|PASS YDS
|26
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|73
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Mills
|6/12
|40
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|5
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Brown 85 TE
4
FPTS
|P. Brown
|3
|2
|20
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Moore 15 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|
N. Collins 12 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Collins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 SAF
|J. Pitre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
3
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|2
|56.0
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|2/10
|32
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|21
|0
|9
|2
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 LB
|J. Griffith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 DE
|R. Gregory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 49(14:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 45 for -6 yards (R.Green).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Saubert [R.Lopez].
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 49(15:00 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to HOU 49 for 2 yards (S.Nelson).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 44(0:28 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 49 for 5 yards (D.King).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(1:00 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 44 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - DEN 34(1:06 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland. PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - DEN 30(1:39 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 26 for -4 yards (K.Hinish). PENALTY on HOU-O.Okoronkwo - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to DEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - HOU 22(2:23 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 22(2:28 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to R.Burkhead.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - HOU 27(2:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 27(2:33 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 27(2:38 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to N.Collins (A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 37(3:13 - 1st) J.Driskel left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 39(3:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to P.Brown to DEN 37 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(4:16 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 39 for 7 yards (C.Sterns - D.Williams).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 36(4:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to P.Brown pushed ob at DEN 46 for 18 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 36(4:48 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to P.Brown.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(5:24 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 36 for 12 yards (D.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to HOU 2. T.Smith pushed ob at HOU 24 for 22 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DEN 2(5:33 - 1st) B.McManus 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 2(5:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams (R.Lopez).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 2(5:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 2(5:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 44(5:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 42 yards - enforced at HOU 44 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-K.Hinish - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 44(6:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (S.Nelson). DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 1 - DEN 45(6:44 - 1st) J.Jeudy right end to HOU 44 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46(7:09 - 1st) M.Washington left end ran ob at HOU 15 for 39 yards (D.Stingley). PENALTY on DEN-M.Gordon - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy ran ob at DEN 46 for 11 yards (D.Stingley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 36(8:00 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to DEN 16 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 35 for 19 yards (M.Stewart).
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 40(8:40 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 36 for -4 yards (R.Gregory).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 31(9:19 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 40 for 9 yards (J.Griffith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 31(9:23 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 26(9:52 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 25(10:26 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 26 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:46 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 25 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 48(10:54 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 48(10:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Okwuegbunam.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 48(11:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(11:47 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to HOU 48 for -1 yards (K.Hinish - O.Okoronkwo).
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 32(12:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to HOU 47 for 21 yards (D.Stingley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:55 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 32 for 5 yards (J.Hughes; J.Pitre).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - DEN 17(12:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 17 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(13:29 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at DEN 17 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Owens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 33(13:43 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 64 yards to DEN 3 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 16 for 13 yards (E.Murray; J.Weeks). PENALTY on DEN-A.Beck - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 18.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 33(14:20 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 33 for no gain (Dj.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 33 for 8 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
