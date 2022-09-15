|
MIA
BAL
Dolphins-Ravens Preview
By the time last season ended, Miami's prime-time victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a lot more sense.
That November matchup was a turning point of sorts for both teams. The Dolphins came into the game at 2-7. The visiting Ravens were 6-2. Yet Miami won 22-10 - and the Dolphins actually went on to finish with a better record than the Ravens.
The teams meet again Sunday in Baltimore, and this time, a close, hard-fought contest won't be much of a surprise. The Ravens do have more time to prepare than they did last year, when they played Miami on a Thursday night.
''I wish we could take the points that we scored or the points that we didn't allow scored and apply it to this game,'' Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. ''Unfortunately, that is not the case. Teams are a collection of human beings that are in the present moment.''
McDaniel wasn't Miami's coach last season, although defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was on that staff, and it was the defense that keyed the victory over Baltimore. That was the second of what turned out to be seven straight wins for the Dolphins, who nearly made the playoffs after a terrible start. Baltimore faded badly down the stretch and finished under .500 in an injury-plagued season.
Both teams won their openers impressively this year. The Ravens beat the New York Jets 24-9 in the first of four consecutive games they will play against AFC East opponents. Miami topped New England 20-7 in McDaniel's head coaching debut.
Tyreek Hill had 94 yards receiving in his first game since being acquired by the Dolphins. He gives quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another big-play threat to throw to along with Jaylen Waddle.
''Obviously, speed - they have two of the fastest receivers in football playing for them,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. ''Two running backs who run that scheme extremely well, and what I mean by that (is) the wide zone-type scheme. So, that's kind of how they're built on offense.''
UNDER PRESSURE
The Dolphins had success last year by blitzing Jackson and keeping him under pressure. It was one of the defense's best performances.
Jackson was sacked four times and intercepted once. Miami may be able to duplicate that success, but it won't be easy.
''He's a very dynamic player,'' said safety Jevon Holland, who had a tackle for loss and a sack against the Ravens last season. ''One of a kind. You try to replicate it as much as possible, but game speed and practice speed are completely different.''
TARGETS
The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, so the expectation was that second-year man Rashod Bateman would play a bigger role. He came through with a 55-yard touchdown catch in the opener, but Devin Duvernay's performance may have been even more noteworthy. After mostly making an impact as a returner last season, Duvernay caught two TD passes from Jackson.
''We're not concerned about what anyone else has been saying about us,'' Bateman said. ''I think it showed last weekend.''
Baltimore didn't need to rely that heavily on star tight end Mark Andrews, but he did have a team-high five catches.
RUNNING GAME
Though McDaniel brought with him a reputation for employing creative, dominant running games, the Dolphins haven't yet shown much improvement from a year ago.
Questions remain about what exactly the Dolphins' rushing attack will look like, and how much it will be a featured part of Miami's offense.
McDaniel said he hasn't seen a common theme through the preseason and the opener that would point to why Miami hasn't been productive on the ground, but he expects the Dolphins to have more yards rushing in the future, depending on the type of defenders they face.
''The whole idea of the offense in general is not to have a ton of yards rushing every week,'' he said. ''It's to have a productive offense and to take advantage of what the defense is giving you. There will be games with that type of effort.''
Miami rushed for 65 yards against the Patriots. Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert carried the ball most, combining for 41 yards.
HISTORY
The Ravens will try to improve to 14-1 in home openers under Harbaugh. The lone defeat came in 2015 against Cincinnati in a season when Baltimore went 5-11.
INJURIES
The Ravens put LT Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) and CB Kyle Fuller on injured reserve. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) could play LT if he's able to return from his own injury problems, but if not, Patrick Mekari is next on the depth chart. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is still trying to make it back from a knee injury that kept him out all last season.
Both of Miami's starting offensive tackles were hurt last weekend. Terron Armstead was listed with a toe injury, and Austin Jackson an ankle injury.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:44
|11:15
|1st Downs
|8
|6
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|142
|152
|Total Plays
|21
|19
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|31
|Rush Attempts
|6
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|20.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-7
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|103
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-103
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|152
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|10/14
|135
|1
|1
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|4
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|4
|85
|1
|59
|18
|
T. Hill 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|3
|21
|0
|15
|5
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
1
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
11
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5/6
|121
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
11
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|3
|10
|0
|10
|11
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
19
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|3
|3
|101
|1
|75
|19
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
I. Likely 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Likely
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Clark 36 DB
|C. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pierce 58 DT
|M. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 LB
|P. Queen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
2
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|103.0
|103
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 18 - BAL 27(7:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds. Penalty on MIA-[78] - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 35(7:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 27 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 35(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 34(8:32 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.Ingold. A.Ingold up the middle to MIA 35 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 33(9:17 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 34 for 1 yard (Da.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 30(10:03 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 33 for 3 yards (M.Pierce - C.Campbell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(10:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 30 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 6(10:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(11:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to BAL 6 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(12:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Sherfield to BAL 11 for 12 yards (M.Williams).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(13:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to BAL 23 for 15 yards (C.Clark).
|+59 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 3(14:14 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle pushed ob at BAL 38 for 59 yards (C.Clark).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(14:43 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 3 for -3 yards (B.Washington - M.Harrison). BAL-S.Means was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & Goal - MIA 1(14:47 - 2nd) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 1 - recovered by BAL-M.Davis at MIA 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Faalele and D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson right tackle to MIA 1 for no gain (S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:35 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to MIA 1 for no gain (Z.Sieler; S.Eguavoen).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 2(1:10 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to MIA 1 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah; J.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIA 4(1:21 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to MIA 9 for -5 yards (M.Ingram). PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Face Mask - 2 yards - enforced at MIA 4 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 14(1:57 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at MIA 4 for 10 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 14(2:38 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to MIA 14 for no gain (Br.Jones; R.Davis).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 30(3:03 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to MIA 14 for 16 yards (Br.Jones). Penalty on MIA-N.Needham - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIA 35(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 39(4:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to I.Likely to MIA 35 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 34(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 37(5:12 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Andrews. M.Andrews up the middle to MIA 34 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 37(5:58 - 1st) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. M.Davis right guard to MIA 37 for no gain (S.Eguavoen - E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 37(6:40 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to MIA 37 for no gain (C.Wilkins).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to MIA 37 for 9 yards (E.Roberts; X.Howard).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 49(7:57 - 1st) P.Ricard left guard to MIA 46 for 5 yards (D.Riley).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 46(8:42 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to BAL 49 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; Z.Sieler).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(9:21 - 1st) K.Drake right end to BAL 46 for 6 yards (R.Davis; N.Needham).
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 23(10:08 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to BAL 40 for 17 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 23(10:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(10:35 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to BAL 23 for 3 yards (D.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 29(10:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at BAL 20. M.Williams to BAL 20 for no gain (T.Hill).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(11:26 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey - J.Houston).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 45(12:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to BAL 33 for 12 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 45(12:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(12:54 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to BAL 45 for 3 yards (M.Williams; M.Humphrey). end around
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(13:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to BAL 48 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(14:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 38 for 6 yards (J.Bynes).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:47 - 1st) R.Mostert right end pushed ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (M.Peters; P.Queen).
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
