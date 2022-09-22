|
Texans-Bears Preview
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears were riding high after a surprising victory over San Francisco in a rain-soaked season opener at Soldier Field, only to get taken down by Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers yet again.
They will try to bounce back when Lovie Smith - their former coach - and the winless Houston Texans visit Sunday.
Both teams have experienced their share of frustration. The Bears (1-1) have some big issues in their passing game, and the Texans (0-1-1) are simply searching for ways to win after failing to finish the first two weeks.
Houston settled for a 20-20 tie in the opener against Indianapolis after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Texans also led entering the fourth last week against Denver, only to lose 16-9.
As frustrating as those two games have been, the Texans see encouraging signs coming off a 4-13 season.
''Absolutely,'' receiver Brandin Cooks said. ''Like I said, I think early on we do a great job of moving the ball and having those details correctly, so I'm definitely encouraging that aspect. It's time to kind of take that next step to be able to turn these L's into W's really.''
The Bears got their run game going in a 27-10 loss at Green Bay. But when it comes to passing, they're not getting much.
Justin Fields, in his second season, is 15 of 28 for 191 yards. He has the fewest attempts in the NFL among qualifiers. Only Dallas' Dak Prescott has fewer completions and yards, and he missed last week's game following thumb surgery.
Though Fields would obviously like to open up the passing game more, he said his job is to execute the game plan.
''If our offensive coordinator thinks the plays he's giving me are going to help us win games, that's all I care about,'' he said.
FAMILIAR SURROUNDINGS
Smith had nothing but good things to say about his time in Chicago.
''Absolutely. I get a chance to have my dream job here based on starting there,'' he said. ''A lot of great times, we still have a home there, friends. My wife is from Chicago. All positive, appreciative of everything that happened there during my time there.''
Smith led the Bears to an 81-63 record and a Super Bowl appearance from 2004-12. He was fired following a 10-win season.
The Bears have just one winning record and two playoff appearances since they let him go. They're also on their fourth coach since, with Matt Eberflus in his first season.
CATCHING ON
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney isn't ready to panic about his slow start.
''It's Week 2, so don't need to worry about it too much,'' he said. ''The team believes in me. Players believe in me, so whenever my opportunity will be there, I'll take advantage of it.''
Mooney has just two receptions for 4 yards and has been targeted five times. It's not what he or the Bears envisioned after he had 1,055 yards last season - his second.
Chicago also needs to get tight end Cole Kmet more involved. He has zero receptions.
DAMEON'S DRIVE
Though the Texans have had trouble finishing, one player who hasn't had a problem doing so is rookie running back Dameon Pierce. Both Smith and Cooks raved this week about the fourth-round pick's ability to finish.
''We as a football team need to finish. I haven't said that an awful lot to Dameon,'' Smith said. ''He finishes plays ... that toughness, extra effort, all those things you talk about, that's exactly what we see from him every time he gets the ball.''
Added Cooks: ''From the moment he stepped into the building, that's what he's all about. Even in practice finishing runs, even when he's not touched, even when it's hard out there. It's a mindset.''
Pierce had 15 carries for 69 yards and was solid in pass protection a week after managing just 33 yards on 11 carries in his NFL debut. His yards rushing last week were the most by a Houston rookie since 2017.
GROUND GAINS
Chicago's ground game took off last week.
The Bears ran for 180 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt against Green Bay. David Montgomery played a big part in that with 122 yards on 15 rushes, after managing just 26 yards on 17 carries in a rain-soaked season-opening win against San Francisco. Khalil Herbert added 38 yards on four attempts.
BRITT OUT
The Texans are without center Justin Britt after he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list this week. Britt started 11 games last season in his first year in Houston and started in the opener before leaving the team for what Smith called personal reasons.
Smith wouldn't provide any details on why Britt was out this week. Scott Quessenberry, who started against the Broncos, will fill in at center.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:00
|9:54
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|117
|134
|Total Plays
|16
|19
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|120
|Rush Attempts
|8
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|10.9
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|11.5
|1.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|2
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Mills
|4/8
|92
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|7
|21
|0
|7
|2
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Moore 15 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|6
|
N. Collins 12 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Collins
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Akins 88 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Akins
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
1
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Fields
|3/7
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
4
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|41
|0
|41
|4
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|4
|40
|1
|11
|11
|
J. Fields 1 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Fields
|2
|29
|0
|29
|0
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|3
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|11
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
4
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 23(13:45 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 46 yards to HOU 31 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by D.King.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - CHI 13(14:18 - 2nd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 23 for 10 yards (S.Nelson; J.Owens).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 13 for -7 yards (J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 15(0:45 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to K.Herbert to CHI 20 for 5 yards (R.Lopez).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(0:45 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-L.Borom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|INT Return
2 & Goal - HOU 7(0:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson (K.Vildor) at CHI -2. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 5(1:31 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to CHI 7 for -2 yards (R.Smith).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(2:08 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to CHI 5 for 19 yards (E.Jackson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(2:46 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to CHI 24 for 17 yards (K.Vildor) [Ju.Jones].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 19(2:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep middle intended for C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by J.Pitre at CHI 43. J.Pitre to CHI 42 for 1 yard (C.Kmet). FUMBLES (C.Kmet) - and recovers at CHI 41. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(3:33 - 1st) T.Ebner right guard to CHI 19 for -1 yards (M.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to CHI 3. T.Ebner to CHI 20 for 17 yards (G.Wallow).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 4(3:45 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 6(4:25 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to CHI 4 for 2 yards (K.Vildor; J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 11(5:00 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CHI 6 for 5 yards (A.Muhammad - J.Brisker).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - HOU 20(5:31 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CHI 13 for 7 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) - touched at CHI 13 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at CHI 11. HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play.
|+52 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 28(6:11 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep middle to C.Moore pushed ob at CHI 20 for 52 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 28(6:16 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:45 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 28 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 11(6:53 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 22(7:28 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to HOU 11 for 11 yards (J.Owens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(8:04 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to HOU 22 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 35(8:40 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to HOU 27 for 8 yards (S.Nelson - J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(9:24 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 35 for 5 yards (R.Green - J.Owens).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(10:01 - 1st) E.St. Brown left end pushed ob at HOU 40 for 41 yards (D.King).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 31(10:11 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 51 yards to CHI 18 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 19 for 1 yard (E.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 31(10:15 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to J.Akins.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(10:42 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 31 for 2 yards (A.Blackson - N.Morrow). HOU-S.Quessenberry was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:22 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones - A.Muhammad).
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 30(11:26 - 1st) C.Santos 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 35(12:10 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 30 for 5 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 35(12:16 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to E.St. Brown [R.Green].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(12:22 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right [O.Okoronkwo].
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 36(13:08 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles up the middle pushed ob at HOU 35 for 29 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 35(13:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 36 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:51 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney (D.King).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 24(14:25 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to B.Pringle ran ob at CHI 35 for 11 yards.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 25 - touched at CHI 24 - and recovers at CHI 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
