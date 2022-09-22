|
|KC
|IND
Chiefs-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts understand the predicament.
They're winless after two games and have the NFL's fewest points. They've struggled to protect quarterback Matt Ryan or produce turnovers.
And they've lost six of their past eight home openers as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrive in town Sunday.
So naturally, fans who have seen Indy start 1-5 twice in the past four seasons worry it could be happening all over again.
Inside the locker room, though, the Colts don't sound like a flailing team. They're confident, upbeat and determined to move beyond last week's embarrassing shutout at Jacksonville.
''Obviously, last week sucked, but last week doesn't matter anymore,'' running back Nyheim Hines said. ''We've got to defend our home turf against a really great team, one of the best teams in the AFC. That's what we're going to do this week, we're going to defend Lucas Oil (Stadium) with pride.''
Backing that up will almost certainly prove more difficult.
In a league where early season oddities now seem the norm, the Chiefs (2-0) appear to be in midseason form as they chase a fifth straight conference championship game appearance.
Mahomes, despite playing with a new cast of receivers, has completed 73% of his throws with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense has played well, too, and because the Chiefs started this season playing twice in five days, they even had extra time to prepare for Indy (0-1-1).
But Mahomes and coach Andy Reid know better than to buy the conventional wisdom.
''I know what their record is - you can put that aside. This is their first game back at home and they've got good talent and good coaches,'' Reid said. ''As you saw - or as we all saw (Sunday) with that day off - anything goes on any Sunday.''
Besides, the Colts are motivated to prove the doubters wrong.
They've climbed out of big holes before by following an old formula - giving the ball to Jonathan Taylor, controlling the clock and stiffening up on defense. Indy didn't do any of those things well last week, but the Colts insist they will again.
All they have to do now is prove it.
''We've got to do a better job across the board - myself protecting it, we've got to be better up front, we've got to be better outside,'' said Ryan, the NFL's 2016 MVP. ''We've got guys that have been playing at a high level for a long time in this league. I just have belief that we have the right makeup and the guys have the right stuff in them.''
BETTER INDOORS OR OUTDOORS?
Mahomes has done just about everything since taking over as Kansas City's full-time starting quarterback in 2018. He's won a Super Bowl ring, been the league's MVP and the Super Bowl MVP, selected to four straight Pro Bowls and continued to amass historic numbers.
And he's done most of it while playing in a home stadium that can be susceptible to rain, snow and wind.
And while it's unclear whether the Colts will open their retractable roof or keep it closed, Mahomes was asked this week about posting better stats indoors than outdoors.
''I think most quarterbacks are usually better in indoors,'' he said. ''But I think you just go out there and play the game. I never really notice it. I try to be better outdoors because that's where we play, and I want the playoffs to be in GEHA Field at Arrowhead.''
INJURY UPDATE
Three-time All-Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed the Colts first two games as he worked his way back into game shape following back surgery in June. But it sounds as if he could play Sunday.
Leonard told reporters Thursday he felt more explosive this week and was feeling much better than last week.
Indy also was missing its top two receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) and Alec Pierce (concussion protocol) last week.
Coach Frank Reich won't likely make a decision about any of the three until at least Friday.
Leonard and Pierce were both full participants in Wednesday's practice. Pittman did limited work.
''They're both trending in the right direction,'' Reich said Wednesday when asked about the receivers. ''After last week, I'm hesitant to say anything because I thought they both were going to play last week. But they are trending in the right direction.''
MISSING OUT
The Chiefs will not be at full strength even if kicker Harrison Butker returns from an injured left ankle. It was announced this week Chiefs starting linebacker Willie Gay had been suspended for four games because he violated the league's personal conduct policy. He's expected to be replaced by Darrius Harris on a defense that has played well.
''He's smart, he's instinctive, he's tough. He's got a good grasp of the defense,'' Reid said, referring to Harris. ''(Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) does quite a few things within the scheme, so he's got to be able to process all of that and he does a good job of that.''
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:07
|14:56
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|58
|85
|Total Plays
|12
|28
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|43
|Rush Attempts
|3
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|58
|42
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-61.5
|2-57.0
|Return Yards
|39
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|2-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|42
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|58
|TOTAL YDS
|85
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
8
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|7/9
|58
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
8
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|8
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
12
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|3
|38
|1
|29
|12
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 19 K
0
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|61.5
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|19.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|9/13
|52
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|4
|3
|4
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Woods 80 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
4
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|2
|57.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|28.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - KC 17(8:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 26 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin). IND-J.Blackmon was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15(9:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to KC 17 for 2 yards (K.Moore - K.Paye).
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to KC 1. I.Pacheco to KC 15 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 25(9:44 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - IND 23(10:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to KC 25 for -2 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 23(11:04 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to KC 23 for no gain (K.Saunders; G.Karlaftis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to KC 23 for 3 yards (K.Saunders; L.Sneed).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IND 33(12:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to KC 26 for 7 yards (R.Fenton).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 40(13:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(13:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(13:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to KC 40 for 17 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IND 35(14:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 43 for 8 yards (R.Fenton).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IND 34(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 35 for 1 yard (M.Herring; D.Harris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(0:29 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 34 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 29 for 26 yards (J.Fortson).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:34 - 1st) M.Ammendola extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(0:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - KC 32(1:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to IND 3 for 29 yards (B.Okereke).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - KC 29(2:02 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to IND 32 for -3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(2:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to IND 29 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 1 - IND 49(2:45 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 41 for -10 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed) [L.Sneed] - touched at IND 41 - recovered by IND-J.Taylor at IND 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 49(3:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to KC 49 for no gain (G.Karlaftis; K.Saunders).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 45(4:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to KC 49 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(4:42 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end to IND 45 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 10(4:54 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 58 yards to IND 32 - Center-J.Winchester. N.Hines to IND 42 for 10 yards (D.Bootle - E.Lee).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KC 4(5:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 10 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 1(6:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 4 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 1(6:55 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 1 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 42(7:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 57 yards to KC 1 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-K.Granson.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - IND 43(7:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 42 for -1 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(8:30 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 43 for 4 yards (G.Karlaftis; F.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(8:36 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox [K.Saunders].
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - IND 30(9:14 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 39 for 9 yards (K.Saunders).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(9:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at IND 30 for 9 yards (R.Fenton).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 20(10:19 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 21 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi - D.Harris).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 14(10:43 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 20 for 6 yards (L.Sneed - F.Clark).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11(11:16 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 14 for 3 yards (J.Reid - N.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - KC 24(11:26 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 65 yards to IND 11 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-C.Lammons.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 24(11:32 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 21(12:13 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right guard to KC 24 for 3 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 21(12:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to KC -4. I.Pacheco to KC 21 for 25 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 1(12:28 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [K.Saunders].
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(13:10 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to KC 1 for 2 yards (D.Harris; J.Reid).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 4(13:47 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to KC 3 for 1 yard (M.Herring; R.Fenton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 39(13:57 - 1st) M.Haack punts 53 yards to KC 8 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Moore MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by IND-K.Granson at KC 4.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 39(14:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor [J.Reid].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 34(14:49 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 39 for 5 yards (F.Clark; D.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:52 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 34 for 31 yards (M.Ammendola - M.Burton).
-
BAL
NE
7
3
2nd 9:19 FOX
-
BUF
MIA
14
7
2nd 11:59 CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
14
6
2nd 10:13 CBS
-
DET
MIN
14
0
2nd 11:29 FOX
-
HOU
CHI
7
10
2nd 13:39 CBS
-
KC
IND
6
10
2nd 8:57 CBS
-
LV
TEN
10
14
2nd 6:11 FOX
-
NO
CAR
0
10
2nd 10:05 FOX
-
PHI
WAS
10
0
2nd 11:15 FOX
-
JAC
LAC
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
ATL
SEA
0
043.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
GB
TB
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAR
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN