Patriots-Packers Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.
While the two haven't matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from afar. They'll meet again Sunday when the Packers host Belichick and the New England Patriots.
''Best coach in the history of the game, I think,'' Rodgers said.
The Packers (2-1) and Patriots (1-2) have split the two previous matchups Rodgers started. Rodgers threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-21 home victory over the Patriots in 2014. His 259 yards passing and two touchdowns weren't quite enough in a 31-17 loss at New England in 2018.
Rodgers also came off the bench to replace an injured Brett Favre and went just 4 of 12 for 34 yards in a 35-0 home loss to the Patriots in 2006, two years before he became the Packers' starting quarterback.
The four-time MVP has come a long way since, throwing 453 career touchdown passes with only 95 interceptions.
''He doesn't make very many mistakes,'' Belichick said. ''He never has. He's a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there. Then he makes a few plays that really aren't there. Then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There's very, very few of those. I think that's one of the things that makes him a great quarterback.''
Belichick's team enters this game with less certainty at quarterback.
Usual starter Mac Jones' status is out for the game after an ankle injury knocked him out of the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran Brian Hoyer will be making his first start since 2020.
The difference in the two quarterback situations helps explain why the Packers are favored by 9 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Even so, the Packers realize they can't take anything for granted when they're facing a guy who has won six Super Bowl titles as a head coach.
''He's the best of the best, regardless of sport,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''It's not a shocker as to why he's won so many Super Bowls and why he's won so many games. He does a great job of taking what you do best away from you and keeping you off balance.''
CHANGING IT UP?
Jones averages 5.2 completed air yards per pass attempt to rank third in the NFL behind only New Orleans' Jameis Winston (5.7) and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (5.4), according to Pro Football Reference.
How much the passing plan will change with Jones unavailable is unclear. Recent history says there could be a significant drop-off if Hoyer is under center.
In 15 appearances since 2018, Hoyer has averaged only 3.6 completed air yards per pass attempt.
RUNNING BACK TANDEMS
Each of these teams relies on two running backs to share the load relatively equally.
Green Bay has Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Jones has 32 carries for 217 yards and nine catches for 76 yards. Dillon has 40 carries for 138 yards and eight receptions for 58 yards.
New England features Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris has 36 carries for 160 yards and six catches for 31 yards. Stevenson has 29 carries for 145 yards and seven catches for 34 yards.
SURGING PASS RUSHERS
New England's Matt Judon and Green Bay's Rashan Gary have both recorded a sack in each of the first three weeks.
They're not the only effective pass rushers on their respective teams.
New England's Deatrich Wise has a team-high four sacks and got three of them against the Ravens. Green Bay's Kenny Clark is coming off a two-sack performance in a 14-12 victory at Tampa Bay, and Preston Smith also has two sacks this season.
OUTSIDE MEN
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has an interception, two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. It's helped him rate as Pro Football Focus' top player as his position through three weeks.
He's excelled most as an outside defender, where he's played more than 80% of his snaps this season. Jones said he's embracing the challenge of defending there as opposed to the slot thus far.
''You're definitely on your own,'' he said. ''It's a different perspective than being on the inside. There's not as many bodies between you and the quarterback.''
The Packers' top cornerback is Jaire Alexander, who missed most of the Bucs game with a groin injury.
ROTATING AT TACKLE?
Green Bay offensive tackle David Bakhtiari played against Tampa Bay, marking just his second game appearance since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. Bakhtiari had played in the Packers' 2021 regular-season finale, but hadn't received any game action since until Sunday.
The Packers worked Bakhtiari in gradually by having him alternate series with Yosh Nijman at left tackle. The Packers haven't indicated whether they will continue that rotation against New England.
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:43
|9:31
|1st Downs
|6
|8
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|106
|118
|Total Plays
|29
|20
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|87
|Rush Attempts
|15
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|45
|31
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-49
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.8
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|25
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|31
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|106
|TOTAL YDS
|118
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|9
|38
|0
|8
|4
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|8
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|25
|0
|27
|4
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
H. Henry 85 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Parker 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|50.8
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
1
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3/7
|38
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|3
|2
|37
|0
|24
|5
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
C. Watson 9 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
1
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GB 31(3:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(4:27 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 31 for 7 yards (D.McCourty - A.Phillips).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - GB 11(5:07 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 24 for 13 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 9(5:46 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 11 for 2 yards (C.Barmore; D.Wise).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NE 46(5:53 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to GB 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NE 47(6:38 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to GB 46 for 7 yards (E.Stokes).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 45(7:22 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to NE 47 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(7:27 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(8:11 - 2nd) K.Bourne left end to NE 45 for 15 yards (Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:52 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 30 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - GB 22(8:59 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to NE 40 - Center-J.Coco - out of bounds. PENALTY on NE-Co.Davis - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at NE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 22(9:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 20(9:47 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 22 for 2 yards (C.Barmore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 20(9:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 38(10:01 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 36(10:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 38 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 36(10:44 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(11:21 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end to NE 36 for -2 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NE 34(12:08 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 38 for 4 yards (D.Campbell; P.Smith).
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - NE 36(12:24 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to N.Agholor to NE 34 for -2 yards (D.Savage).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(12:55 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to L.Humphrey pushed ob at NE 36 for 9 yards (E.Stokes).
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to NE 2. Ma.Jones to NE 27 for 25 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(13:05 - 2nd) C.Watson right end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(13:43 - 2nd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at NE 15 for 10 yards (J.Tavai).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - GB 32(14:21 - 2nd) A.Jones right end ran ob at NE 25 for 7 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GB 35(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to NE 32 for 3 yards (A.Phillips; M.Judon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(0:23 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to NE 35 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(1:03 - 1st) A.Jones right end to NE 40 for 10 yards (J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NE 10(1:14 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 59 yards to GB 31 - Center-J.Cardona. Am.Rodgers to GB 35 for 4 yards (B.Schooler). PENALTY on NE-B.Schooler - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at GB 35.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 10(1:19 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to R.Stevenson.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NE 6(2:05 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to NE 10 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - NE 4(2:25 - 1st) D.Harris right end to NE 6 for 2 yards (E.Stokes - R.Ford). Penalty on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 8(2:25 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NE 8 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - GB 46(2:32 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to NE 8 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 39(3:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at NE 46 for -7 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 39(3:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(3:52 - 1st) A.Jones left end to NE 39 for 1 yard (A.Jennings; D.Godchaux).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - GB 25(4:16 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 45 for 20 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on NE-M.Wilson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at GB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(5:00 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 25 for 5 yards (A.Phillips - C.Barmore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NE 45(5:07 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 37(5:46 - 1st) B.Hoyer sacked at GB 45 for -8 yards (R.Gary).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - NE 35(6:23 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short right to D.Harris to GB 37 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(6:59 - 1st) R.Stevenson right end to GB 35 for 2 yards (K.Clark - R.Gary).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NE 40(7:36 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to GB 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NE 46(8:16 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short middle to R.Stevenson to GB 40 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 49(8:52 - 1st) D.Harris right end pushed ob at GB 46 for 3 yards (E.Stokes).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(8:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to 50 for 1 yard (A.Phillips - Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - touched at NE 49 - RECOVERED by NE-Ja.Jones at GB 49.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 49 for 24 yards (D.McCourty - Ja.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 19(9:49 - 1st) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 19(9:53 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NE 18(10:31 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short left to D.Parker to GB 19 for -1 yards (R.Douglas).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(11:08 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to GB 18 for 1 yard (R.Gary; J.Reed).
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - NE 46(11:50 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass deep left to N.Agholor ran ob at GB 19 for 27 yards (R.Douglas) [J.Garvin].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(12:32 - 1st) D.Harris right end to GB 46 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NE 45(13:15 - 1st) D.Harris right tackle to NE 48 for 3 yards (J.Reed; R.Gary).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(13:51 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 45 for 8 yards (D.Campbell).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(14:30 - 1st) B.Hoyer pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 37 for 7 yards (D.Lowry; D.Savage).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 30 for 5 yards (D.Campbell - K.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
