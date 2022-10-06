|
Chargers-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Big arm. Big plays. Big future.
It's easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up.
''Look at him behind the center,'' Johnson said, raising his arm over his head for emphasis. ''He's like 6-9.''
Well, Herbert's only listed at 6-foot-6, and that's hardly the most impressive number associated with him.
The 24-year-old QB has passed for an NFL-leading 1,250 yards as he leads the Chargers (2-2) and the league's top-rated passing attack into Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns (2-2), whose defensive backfield has been prone to fourth-quarter breakdowns.
Johnson knows that had better not happen against Herbert.
''They're No. 1 in passing, so if there's a game that you've got to get up for and be locked in for, it's this one,'' he said. ''We've had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we've got to be locked in or we're going to get torched.
''If there's a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it's this one.''
Herbert has done it to the Browns before. He threw for 398 yards with four touchdowns in the Chargers' 47-42 win over Cleveland last season, when the Browns' secondary showed some leakiness.
''They bust sometimes,'' said Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who caught TDs of 72 and 42 yards in last year's game. ''Sometimes they let up their communication back there. The safety cut or the corner not taking a post route or anything like that.
''Sometimes just a communication thing.''
The Browns thought they had cleaned up their issues. But the Atlanta Falcons burned them for a 42-yard play in the fourth quarter last week as Cleveland let Olamide Zaccheaus run open to make a catch and set up the go-ahead field goal.
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is confident his group has ironed out its communication challenges. Now it's about execution for the Browns, who are allowing a league-worst 12.5 points in the fourth quarter.
They gave up 17 in Week 1 to Carolina, 17 in Week 2 to the New York Jets and 13 against the Falcons.
''It's one of those things where you just you want to win games by two or three touchdowns, but it doesn't happen in the NFL,'' Woods said. ''All of our games came down to literally the last play of the game or the last series.
''You just have to have the mental toughness to understand that is how the games are going to go.''
GARRETT GOING
The Browns expect All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to return after he missed last week while recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash.
Garrett, who needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team's career mark, suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after he flipped his Porsche while speeding.
Garrett's absence strained a defensive front also missing Jadeveon Clowney, who missed his second game with a sprained ankle. Clowney tested the ankle this week, but is concerned about coming back too soon and risk missing more time.
''I want to go bad,'' Clowney said. ''It would be great to have the whole front back.''
Cleveland's pass rush hasn't been the same the past two weeks, and without Garrett and Clowney a week ago, the Falcons rolled up 202 yards rushing.
WATSON WATCH
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to return to the Browns on Monday while serving his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.
Watson has not been allowed at Cleveland's training facility since Aug. 30. He's been undergoing counseling and treatment, and per league rules, he's permitted back after five weeks of his suspension.
Watson, who signed a five-year $240 million contract with Cleveland in March, can attend team meetings and work out but can't practice until Nov. 14.
STALEY'S HOMECOMING
On his last trip to FirstEnergy Stadium, Chargers coach Brandon Staley recruited high school players. This visit will fulfill a dream.
Staley grew up in Perry, Ohio, less than an hour from Cleveland's lakefront stadium. He was a Browns fan as a kid, and after facing them twice on the road, he'll finally get to coach against them in his backyard.
''That was always my dream,'' Staley said of coaching a game in Cleveland. ''I went to games at the old stadium. With their franchise, in the last couple of years, they've really improved. Those fans are going to come alive when they have a team to root for.''
BALANCING ACT
In the air, the Chargers are superb. On the ground, not so much.
While Los Angeles leads the league with 307.3 yards passing per game, the Chargers are last in rushing at 64.5 yards. They showed signs of life last week against Houston as Austin Ekeler ran for 60 yards, two touchdowns and had two carries over 10 yards for the first time this season.
''It's not necessarily where we need to be but it's a step in the right direction. I did get some runs and now I'm starting to get a feel for it,'' Ekeler said. ''I was able to put a couple in the end zone for the run game, you know, for one game, but can I do it again?''
In last year's win over the Browns, he became the fifth player since 1991 with three scrimmage touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:47
|19:23
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|371
|342
|Total Plays
|50
|43
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|160
|Rush Attempts
|23
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|7.6
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-17
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|2-59.5
|Return Yards
|51
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|184
|PASS YDS
|182
|187
|RUSH YDS
|160
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|16/26
|185
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|10
|144
|1
|71
|31
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|6
|26
|1
|12
|13
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|14
|0
|12
|14
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Michel 20 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Williams
|9
|7
|108
|0
|38
|17
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|33
|0
|22
|13
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|25
|1
|12
|31
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
G. Everett 7 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham Jr. 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bertolet K
9
FPTS
|T. Bertolet
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|14/22
|182
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
22
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|12
|108
|2
|41
|22
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|7
|40
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|12
|0
|9
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
18
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|10
|6
|66
|1
|20
|18
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|3
|60
|0
|38
|9
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|4
|50
|0
|19
|9
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
22
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
3
FPTS
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|59.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 83 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 26(3:50 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 18 for 8 yards (A.Gilman - D.James).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(4:16 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 26 for 14 yards (J.Jackson).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 44(4:39 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 40 for 16 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 44(4:41 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(5:08 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 44 for 19 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:47 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 25 for no gain (J.Jackson; S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 7(5:50 - 3rd) T.Bertolet 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 9(6:33 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to CLE 7 for 2 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 9(6:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 4(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-D.Parham - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 4 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 6(7:37 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to CLE 4 for 2 yards (G.Delpit).
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 22(8:05 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at CLE 6 for 16 yards (D.Ward).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 24(8:29 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to CLE 22 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(8:51 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 24 for 6 yards (M.Garrett - G.Delpit).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 34(8:55 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to CLE 30 for -4 yards (C.Covington).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 30(9:35 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 34 for 4 yards (A.Samuel).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(10:17 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(10:21 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones [S.Joseph].
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bertolet kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 22(10:28 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CLE-J.Owusu-Koramoah - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 22(10:32 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams (G.Newsome).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34(11:08 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to CLE 22 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 45(11:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to CLE 34 for 11 yards (A.Wright).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 45(11:53 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 34(12:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to CLE 45 for 21 yards (D.Ward - J.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 39(13:03 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 45 for 6 yards (I.Rochell). PENALTY on LARC-C.Linsley - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 40(13:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked ob at LARC 39 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(14:19 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 40 for 4 yards (R.Harrison).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:24 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to Z.Horvath. PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 31 for 6 yards (J.Phillips - J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 27(0:16 - 2nd) C.York 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 27(0:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 27(0:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 27(0:31 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(0:56 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to LARC 27 for 10 yards (D.James; J.Tillery).
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 48(1:01 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at LARC 37 for 15 yards (J.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 47(1:06 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 32 for 15 yards (J.Jackson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Conklin - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 47 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 36(1:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku to LARC 47 for 17 yards (D.James).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(1:48 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 36 for 8 yards (A.Gilman - D.Tranquill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 35(1:55 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 37 yards to CLE 28 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 35(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Horvath right guard to LARC 35 for no gain (J.Clowney).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 29(2:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 35 for 6 yards (M.Emerson) [P.Winfrey].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(2:51 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 29 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah) [I.Rochell].
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to LARC 4. D.Carter to LARC 26 for 22 yards (G.Delpit).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 2(2:59 - 2nd) H.Froholdt and M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CLE 4(3:03 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper. PENALTY on LARC-S.Joseph - Roughing the Passer - 2 yards - enforced at LARC 4 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(3:46 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 4 for -1 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 3(3:52 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper [A.Johnson].
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 32(4:39 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 3 for 29 yards (A.Samuel).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(5:11 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to LARC 32 for 5 yards (D.James).
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:51 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku pushed ob at LARC 37 for 38 yards (A.Gilman).
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LAC 12(5:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 10(6:33 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 12 for -2 yards (J.Clowney).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 22(6:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 20 for 2 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Johnson - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:25 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to CLE 22 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(8:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to CLE 25 for 22 yards (J.Johnson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(8:37 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to CLE 47 for 15 yards (D.Ward).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 28(9:16 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 38 for 10 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 28(9:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 16(9:58 - 2nd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 28 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(10:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 16 for 5 yards (R.Harrison).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 4(11:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LARC 11 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 1(11:51 - 2nd) Z.Horvath left guard to LARC 4 for 3 yards (J.Phillips - S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLE 38(12:00 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 61 yards to LARC 1 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 38(12:05 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 36(12:46 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 38 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(13:28 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 36 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) T.Bertolet kicks 61 yards from LARC 35 to CLE 4. C.Rogers to CLE 32 for 28 yards (M.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 2nd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 5(13:43 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 15(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to CLE 5 for 10 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to CLE 15 for 3 yards (J.Clowney; G.Delpit).
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(0:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams to CLE 18 for 38 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:41 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 29 for 4 yards (A.Wright). PENALTY on CLE-A.Wright - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLE 29(0:51 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 58 yards to LARC 13 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Carter to LARC 25 for 12 yards (D.Allen).
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 28(1:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 29 for 1 yard (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CLE 28(1:43 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to N.Chubb.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(2:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 28 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) T.Bertolet kicks 59 yards from LARC 35 to CLE 6. C.Rogers to CLE 25 for 19 yards (D.Leonard).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 9(2:30 - 1st) T.Bertolet 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 9(2:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LAC 4(2:34 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-J.Salyer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 4(2:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 4(3:12 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to CLE 4 for no gain (J.Clowney - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:01 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to CLE 4 for 71 yards (G.Newsome).
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(4:06 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 14(4:46 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to LARC 11 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 20(5:12 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt pushed ob at LARC 14 for 6 yards (C.Rumph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(5:54 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle to LARC 20 for 3 yards (D.James - S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 29(6:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to LARC 23 for 6 yards (A.Samuel).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(6:53 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to LARC 29 for 4 yards (C.Covington). Penalty on LARC-K.Murray - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting. Penalty on CLE-J.Wills - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 50(7:36 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to LARC 33 for 17 yards (A.Gilman).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(8:16 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Fox).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(8:52 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass deep middle to A.Cooper to CLE 48 for 20 yards (A.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LAC 28(8:56 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 28(8:59 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. LARC-J.Palmer was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 36(9:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer pushed ob at CLE 28 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 36(9:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty (P.Winfrey).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 48(9:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at CLE 36 for 12 yards (D.Ward).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(10:27 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to CLE 48 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; P.Winfrey).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 35(10:48 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles left guard to LARC 36 for 1 yard (G.Delpit). PENALTY on CLE-G.Delpit - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 27(11:27 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 35 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 27(11:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 17(11:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 27 for 10 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 17 for 17 yards (D.Bell - R.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+41 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 41(12:12 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(12:59 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to LARC 41 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(13:36 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to 50 for 14 yards (D.James - A.Gilman).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(14:21 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 36 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (A.Johnson - D.Tranquill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
