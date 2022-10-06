|
49ers-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina's Baker Mayfield.
The bumpy road isn't expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick.
Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN's total quarterback rating, leads the league's worst offense against its top-ranked defense when the Panthers (1-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (2-2).
Mayfield joined the Panthers in July after a trade with the Cleveland Browns. He has struggled mightily, completing a league-low 54.7% of his passes while being limited to 186.7 yards passing per game with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
''I pride myself on being a guy that elevates the guys around him and being able to lead at an extremely high level,'' Mayfield said. ''And obviously, that has not happened yet.''
Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said he deserves blame too, adding that he needs to put his players in better position to make plays and find ways to get Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore the ball more often.
That's easier said than done against the 49ers.
San Francisco has been dominant defensively with Nick Bosa's NFL-best six sacks leading a fearsome pass rush and playmaking safety Talanoa Hufanga anchoring the back end. The Niners have given up only 37 points to opposing offenses - tied for the second fewest through four games since 2010 - and have allowed 3.81 yards per play, the lowest mark through four games since 2008.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said ''I think they're number one in every category.''
''I think it's to be best in the league,'' Bosa said about the expectations of San Francisco's defense. ''It's kind of our mindset every year and this year we have the personnel to do it. Not that we haven't in the past, but at all three levels are elite players.''
JIMMY G VS. BAKER
When the Panthers were considering making a move at quarterback this past offseason, they pursued trades for Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mayfield.
Watson wound up in Cleveland and talks with the 49ers about Garoppolo never really got off the ground because of the money involved in taking him on.
Now they'll face Garoppolo on Sunday.
''Jimmy, he's won a lot of games there and got them to the NFC championship last year,'' Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said. ''He just wins games.''
TIPPED BALLS
The 6-foot-1 Mayfield continues to struggle with batted balls at the line of scrimmage. He's had an NFL-high 11 this season, including five last week by Arizona - one of which was intercepted and led to a Cardinals touchdown.
McAdoo said the Panthers have worked extensively on the problem this week in practice
''It's a copycat league,'' McAdoo said. ''So what you are seeing is teams are rushing and then once they feel that they are blocked or stymied (on the pass rush), they will put their hands up and jump.''
KITTLE ON THE MEND
Niners tight end George Kittle had a monster three-game stretch in late in the 2021 season, but in the eight games since he's been mediocre at best with just 21 catches for 220 yards.
''The more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''I think that stuff will take care of itself. The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job on in the game. Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass.''
Shanahan said the 49ers want to get the ball to Kittle more, but added, ''it's something we're not that concerned about. We think it'll take care of itself as we get going.''
TAKING IT ON THE CHINN
The Panthers will be without safety Jeremy Chinn, who had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons to start his career but was lost in Week 4 to a hamstring injury. The Panthers will turn to Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler to fill Chinn's spot while he's on short-term injured reserve.
The versatile and athletic Chinn almost surely would have been matched up at times against dangerous 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
TRAVELING SHOW
The 49ers will stay on the road following the game as they begin their now-annual 10-day stay back East. The Niners will head to West Virginia to practice there before playing at Atlanta in Week 6. San Francisco has done this kind of trip the previous three seasons, including twice in 2019. The Niners are 7-1 in those games.
''There is something when you go on the road, just the distractions are a little less there,'' Shanahan said. ''The people aren't there, even in your own house, you're just kind of locked into a room and I think it just helps guys focus a little bit more. I don't know if it's a coincidence, but the numbers have definitely been a lot better.''
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:09
|14:51
|1st Downs
|10
|6
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|205
|133
|Total Plays
|32
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|39
|Rush Attempts
|13
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|3-50.0
|Return Yards
|45
|68
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|1-41
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|133
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|11/18
|136
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|49
|0
|41
|6
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|18
|0
|14
|14
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|6
|5
|47
|0
|20
|7
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|3
|44
|1
|30
|14
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|6
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
1
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 CB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
5
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/2
|49
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|10/17
|95
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
7
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|9
|29
|0
|9
|7
|
D. Moore 2 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
7
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|3
|25
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
S. Smith 12 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Moore 2 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/2
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|50.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|3
|22.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 40(0:11 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to SF 14 - Center-J.Jansen. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 1 yard (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 40(0:19 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to CAR 40 for no gain (D.Lenoir; T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 40(0:22 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Tremble.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(0:37 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 35 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Lenoir). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw - Defensive Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 35.
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to CAR 4. R.Blackshear to CAR 31 for 27 yards (M.Turner; J.Mason).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CAR 30(0:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left intended for C.McCaffrey INTERCEPTED by E.Moseley at CAR 41. E.Moseley for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 40(1:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 44 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 40(1:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.McCaffrey [F.Warner].
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 30(1:22 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 40 for 10 yards (F.Warner).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(1:43 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to CAR 30 for 8 yards (T.Gipson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - SF 25(1:48 - 2nd) R.Gould 43 yard field goal is BLOCKED (Y.Gross-Matos) - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky - RECOVERED by CAR-S.Thompson at CAR 22. S.Thompson to CAR 22 for no gain (S.Burford). FUMBLES (S.Burford) - and recovers at CAR 22. S.Thompson to CAR 22 for no gain (S.Burford).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SF 30(1:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to CAR 25 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 30(1:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel (B.Burns).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 31(2:34 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 36 - recovered by SF-J.Wilson at CAR 34. J.Wilson to CAR 30 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; J.Burris).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(3:21 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to CAR 31 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield; D.Brown).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(4:03 - 2nd) T.Coleman right end to CAR 40 for 14 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 13(4:10 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to SF 46 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 13(4:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 7(5:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 13 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 7(5:33 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 7 for no gain (N.Bosa; F.Warner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 45(5:42 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 38 yards to CAR 7 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-S.Womack.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 45(5:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 50(6:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to T.Coleman to CAR 45 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 50(6:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - SF 26(7:20 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to 50 for 24 yards (S.Chandler).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 26 for 1 yard (M.McCall; H.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAR 25(8:04 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 31(8:43 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to G.Ricci to SF 25 for 6 yards (C.Ward - D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 31(8:48 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey (F.Warner).
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CAR 41(9:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Marshall to SF 31 for 10 yards (E.Moseley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 31(9:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore [S.Ebukam]. PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 36(9:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to C.McCaffrey (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-E.Moseley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 36 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 43(10:18 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 36 for 7 yards (A.Spence; D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CAR 38(10:39 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 36 for 2 yards (K.Givens; K.Hyder). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at SF 38 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 44(10:59 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to SF 38 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Lenoir).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(11:36 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 44 for 3 yards (K.Givens).
|+32 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 21(12:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Anderson ran ob at SF 47 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(12:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 21 for -1 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to CAR 0. R.Blackshear to CAR 22 for 22 yards (O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - SF 31(13:01 - 2nd) R.Gould 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SF 25(13:41 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at CAR 31 for -6 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SF 25(13:45 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle (D.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SF 20(14:18 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to CAR 4 for 16 yards (M.Hartsfield; D.Wilson). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(15:00 - 2nd) T.Coleman left guard to CAR 20 for 1 yard (S.Thompson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 33(0:21 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to CAR 21 for 12 yards (C.Littleton).
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - SF 37(0:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to T.Coleman pushed ob at CAR 33 for 30 yards (M.Hartsfield) [M.Haynes].
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 36(1:28 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 37 for 1 yard (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(2:10 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 36 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 2 - CAR 23(2:15 - 1st) E.Pineiro 41 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 34(2:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at SF 23 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 31(3:33 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to SF 34 for -3 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 31(3:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (C.Ward).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 34(4:20 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 31 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 39(4:40 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 34 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 41(5:20 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 39 for 2 yards (T.Hufanga; D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(5:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas pushed ob at SF 41 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 48(6:35 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to SF 43 for 5 yards (O.Burks).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 44(7:09 - 1st) D.Moore right end pushed ob at SF 48 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(7:20 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 45 for 7 yards (D.Wilson). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) - RECOVERED by CAR-Y.Gross-Matos at CAR 46. Y.Gross-Matos to CAR 46 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at CAR 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - SF 28(8:03 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 38 for 10 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 25(8:40 - 1st) T.Coleman up the middle to SF 28 for 3 yards (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(8:44 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel (J.Burris).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SF 24(9:22 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to SF 25 for 1 yard (C.Littleton; H.Anderson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(9:54 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 24 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 25(10:07 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 63 yards to SF 12 - Center-J.Jansen. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 3 yards (B.Smith; S.Chandler).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 25(10:59 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (C.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 25(11:03 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (C.Ward).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 16(11:37 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 25 for 9 yards (T.Hufanga; S.Ebukam).
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 68 yards from SF 35 to CAR -3. R.Blackshear to CAR 16 for 19 yards (R.Dwelley; D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(11:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to T.Coleman for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 9(11:51 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - SF 50(12:32 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle pushed ob at CAR 9 for 41 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(13:04 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - SF 29(13:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 49 for 20 yards (J.Burris).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 30(14:25 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 29 for -1 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 30 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
