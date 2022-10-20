|
|
|NYJ
|DEN
Jets-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) Buried in the bewilderment over Russell Wilson's dreadful start to his Broncos career is Denver's dominant defense, which is allowing just 15.3 points per game.
''The defense is playing at such a high level and they are battling nonstop,'' marveled Denver's rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is pinning a turnaround on Ejiro Evero's unit that is ranked second in the league in yards allowed and fourth in sacks.
''The D-coordinator is doing a phenomenal job, but remember this system was installed almost four years ago with Vic (Fangio),'' said Jets coach Robert Saleh, whose resurgent team visits Denver on Sunday. ''They've done a great job adding their flavor to it. They're so precise, so fast, relentless.
''It's as good of a defense as we'll see all year,'' Saleh added. ''I'll probably say that a couple more times here in a few weeks, but these guys are legit. They're hard to move the ball on.''
The problem in Denver is Hackett's offense, which is averaging an NFL-low 14.8 points per game, leading to a three-game skid that includes consecutive overtime losses.
Wilson is struggling with his reads and rhythm - and with staying healthy. The O-line is allowing consistent pressure, particularly up the middle, and the receivers keep rounding off their routes and dropping passes.
The Broncos (2-4) have a whopping 19 three-and-outs in their past four games. Three of those matchups were in prime time, leading to a national piling on of Wilson, whose five TD passes and 20 sacks have him on pace for career worsts in both categories.
Wilson also is dealing with a pulled hamstring to go with a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. So, the Broncos might have to turn to backup Brett Rypien, whose only career start was a 37-28 win over the Jets two years ago.
Either way, they'll catch no break from the Jets (4-2) and their wrecking ball defensive line led by Quinnen Williams.
''We like our D-line matching up, from an advantage standpoint, versus anybody,'' said Saleh, whose team has already matched last year's win total. ''Whether that's cocky or unguided confidence, whatever it is, we love our D-line. We think they're a rolling ball of butcher knives and there's a lot of them that can play at a high level.''
CRUNCH TIME
The Jets know if they can keep games close going into the fourth quarter, they've got a good chance to win. New York has outscored opponents 68-20 in the final 15 minutes of games, the largest scoring margin in that period in the NFL. The 68 points in the fourth also lead the league.
''Guys are flying around, playing all the way to the last snap,'' QB Zach Wilson said.
TACKLING MACHINE
Broncos LB Alex Singleton's 21 tackles last week, 19 of them solo, were the most in the league since LB Kwon Alexander had 21 in the Buccaneers' 26-20 loss at Dallas on Dec. 18, 2016. Alexander had 10 solo stops and 11 assisted tackles that day.
Singleton wouldn't normally keep track of his tackles, but he said Josey (Jewell) kept joshing with him on the sideline about all the plays he was making.
''I was just kind of in the moment and when you're getting off the field, even if you made two tackles on the series, it doesn't seem like they're stacking up like that,'' Singleton said.
IMMEDIATE IMPACTS
CB Sauce Gardner and RB Breece Hall have provided the Jets with immediate boosts as rookies. Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in April, has been frustrating wide receivers with his excellent coverage. He has allowed one catch for 6 yards in 40 coverage snaps in man coverage.
Hall, a second-rounder, was the first running back selected after the Jets traded up three spots to get him. He has 391 yards rushing to lead New York and is second only to Houston's Dameon Pierce (419) among rookies.
BACKFIELD BLUES
Hackett announced early in the week that running back Melvin Gordon would start against the Jets as he has in the two games since Javonte Williams sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Raiders on Oct. 2. That surprised a lot of people because a benched Gordon appeared disengaged on the sideline as Latavius Murray averaged 4.4 yards a carry in his Denver debut last week. And a day later, Gordon retweeted a bunch of suggestions that the Broncos trade him.
BETTING AGAINST THEM
New York opened as 3-point underdogs, according to FanDuel, at Denver and dropped to just 1 point later in the week. The Jets are comfortable not being favorites as they joined the 2001 Cleveland Browns as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to have a winning record despite being an underdog in each of its first six games.
Zach Wilson said the Jets are ''absolutely'' proving they're better than most people expected. ''But the season is still so long and we can't feel like we have arrived or anything now. ''We have to keep going. We have to keep getting better. We have to learn from these wins.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:19
|12:59
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|80
|105
|Total Plays
|15
|29
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|64
|Rush Attempts
|5
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|15.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|2
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|4-12
|Yards Per Pass
|0.2
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|2
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|80
|TOTAL YDS
|105
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
0
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|4/8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
1
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|49.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|4/12
|41
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Boone 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Boone
|3
|21
|0
|15
|2
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|6
|18
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Murray 28 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Murray
|5
|16
|1
|5
|7
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|3
|9
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|6
|3
|33
|0
|17
|6
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
0
FPTS
|B. McManus
|0/1
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|2
|39.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 50(9:51 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to DEN 1 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 50(9:57 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (K.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 50(10:41 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to B.Berrios to 50 for no gain (J.Cooper).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(11:20 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to 50 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - DEN 38(11:25 - 2nd) B.McManus 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 38(11:29 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to E.Saubert [Q.Williams].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 42(12:07 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(12:14 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 43(13:04 - 2nd) B.Rypien up the middle to NYJ 42 for 1 yard (N.Shepherd).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 49(13:39 - 2nd) B.Rypien scrambles right guard to NYJ 43 for 6 yards (B.Huff).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 50(14:18 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to NYJ 49 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(14:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - NYJ 14(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 38 yards to DEN 48 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NYJ 19(0:41 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 14 for -5 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(0:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 19 for -10 yards (D.Jones). Denver challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:33 - 1st) Mi.Carter right tackle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (Dj.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:33 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 2(1:37 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 6(2:15 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NYJ 2 for 4 yards (Q.Williams; C.Mosley).
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 23(2:54 - 1st) B.Rypien pass deep left to J.Jeudy ran ob at NYJ 6 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 23(3:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 23(3:40 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to NYJ 23 for no gain (M.Clemons).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 38(4:14 - 1st) M.Boone right end pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 15 yards (A.Gardner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44(4:48 - 1st) M.Boone right guard to NYJ 38 for 6 yards (C.Mosley; D.Reed).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 46(5:04 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to NYJ 49 for 5 yards (N.Shepherd - Qu.Williams). PENALTY on NYJ-S.Thomas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 46(5:11 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DEN 41(5:26 - 1st) L.Murray left end to DEN 44 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams; M.Harris). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(5:59 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 41 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 34(6:24 - 1st) B.Rypien up the middle to DEN 36 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd). NYJ-K.Alexander was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 26(6:58 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to DEN 34 for 8 yards (A.Gardner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:34 - 1st) L.Murray right end to DEN 26 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams - K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(7:44 - 1st) Br.Hall left end for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 31(7:59 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 38 for 7 yards (P.Surtain). DEN-K.Williams was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(8:40 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at NYJ 31 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 39(8:52 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 34 yards to NYJ 27 - Center-M.Fraboni - downed by DEN-T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 39(8:56 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 39(9:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to M.Gordon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(9:04 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (D.Reed). DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NYJ 12(9:14 - 1st) B.Mann punts 51 yards to DEN 37 - Center-T.Hennessy. M.Washington to DEN 39 for 2 yards (J.Hardee).
|Penalty
4 & 6 - NYJ 17(9:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Martin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 12(10:02 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Uzomah to NYJ 17 for 5 yards (B.Chubb).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NYJ 22(10:12 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 11 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Wilson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 17(10:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(11:36 - 1st) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 17 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; Dj.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 43(11:43 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to NYJ 13 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 43(11:49 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 42(12:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (V.Curry).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(12:57 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 42 for 6 yards (A.Gardner).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 20(13:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 36 for 16 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 20(14:06 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 20 for no gain (A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 17(14:37 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 20 for 3 yards (Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:44 - 1st) B.Mann punts 58 yards to DEN 17 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:48 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to C.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:55 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right. Penalty on NYJ-N.Herbig - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
