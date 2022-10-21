|
|
|PIT
|MIA
Steelers-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February.
But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past.
That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks Flores' return to South Florida for the first time since he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams shortly after the Dolphins fired him.
It'll also be the first game quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
''I think it'll be cool being able to go up against the guys that he's coaching on that side,'' Tagovailoa said. ''I know he knows personnel really well from being here with us. But I think we're all excited to go up against their defense.''
The Dolphins fired Flores, who is Black, in January after three seasons despite a 24-25 record and a stunning turnaround in 2021 in which Miami won eight of its final nine games after losing seven straight.
Three weeks later, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos over what he alleged were racist hiring practices, saying the NFL was ''rife with racism.''
The Steelers hired Flores less than a month later as a senior defensive assistant working with linebackers.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the idea of Flores' familiarity with the Dolphins - and Tagovailoa - being an advantage for the Steelers.
''In the coaching professions, we all feel it's overblown, to be quite honest with you,'' Tomlin said. ''It's not about what coaches know. It's about what coaches can convey to players and it's about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps.''
McDaniel said the game is about the players on the field.
''Defenses have tried various things against our offense with Tua at the helm,'' McDaniel said, ''and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I don't see a consistent theme.''
Tomlin added that Flores, often described as having an austere, soldier-like presence, is a ''great communicator,'' something that has been echoed by some of Pittsburgh's linebackers.
''You want answers, you get direct answers,'' said linebacker Devin Bush. ''You don't really get all the fluff.''
Many Steelers players have said it's like having another head coach on staff.
''Flo is a man that understands football with the best in the world and he presents it in a way that it's an open discussion,'' linebacker Rob Spillane said. ''We talk about plays. We learn from each other in the position room. We are able to speak our minds and tell him how we feel about certain things. I love being able to work with a guy like that. Not all coaches are like that.''
ROSS RETURNS
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross regained full ownership privileges this week after being suspended since August for tampering.
The NFL suspended Ross and fined him $1.5 million following a six-month investigation stemming from Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit. The investigation found Ross and the Dolphins had impermissible communication with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his and Sean Payton's agent, Don Yee.
''With regard to everyone in the organization, the players really appreciate him,'' McDaniel said of Ross, ''because he allows myself, (general manager) Chris (Grier) and everyone else in the organization to do whatever it takes necessary to try to produce a winner. And he gives us all the resources possible.''
STICKING WITH PICKETT
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett exited last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter with a concussion but will start after clearing the league's concussion protocol. Pickett practiced during the week without limitations.
Mitch Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, played well after relieving of Pickett but Tomlin reiterated the club remains committed to giving Pickett a chance to learn on the job.
''We're going to be somewhat steady,'' Tomlin said. ''I've been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. We're not going to flip the script now.''
SECOND(ARY) HELPING?
Pittsburgh's victory over Tampa Bay was all the more stunning because of who the Steelers did it with in the secondary. Pittsburgh held Brady in check despite not having four of its top five defensive backs, including star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick and cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) could return to face the Dolphins. Yet the play of substitutes Josh Jackson, Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley gives Tomlin options down the road.
''It's a mentality that we have here in Pittsburgh that we don't discount anyone, that everyone within our organization is viable,'' Tomlin said. ''That's just the sentiment that we try to have at all levels, and when guys get an opportunity to ascend and make plays and positively contribute to a winning effort, it solidifies that.''
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|0:40
|4:15
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|7
|76
|Total Plays
|2
|9
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|8
|Rush Attempts
|2
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|0
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|7
|TOTAL YDS
|76
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Harris
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6/7
|68
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|8
|0
|7
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|3
|22
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
1
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(10:05 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 32 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins - E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:45 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 8(10:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Mostert for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 8(10:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 15(11:32 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to PIT 8 for 7 yards (M.Adams - R.Spillane).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(11:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to PIT 15 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 34(12:39 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to PIT 33 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(13:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to PIT 34 for 9 yards (M.Jack; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(13:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to PIT 43 for 17 yards (A.Maulet; D.Bush).
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - MIA 20(14:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 40 for 20 yards (T.Edmunds).
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 24(14:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 20 for -4 yards (A.Maulet).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 29(14:53 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 29 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to MIA 1. R.Mostert to MIA 29 for 28 yards (M.Killebrew; B.Snell).
