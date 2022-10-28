|
Panthers-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding.
The Carolina Panthers are in a major state of flux.
Not too worry.
In the pitiful NFC South, both of these scuffling teams are still contenders.
Every team in the NFL's weakest division has a losing record. The Falcons (3-4) moved into first place when Tampa Bay (3-5) lost to Baltimore on Thursday night, while the Panthers (2-5) and New Orleans are just a game behind.
''We do understand that it is a division game,'' Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said, looking ahead to Sunday's home contest against the Panthers. ''You've got to create somewhat of a lead in your division, you want to create separation. This is where it starts.''
Atlanta knew it could be in for a long season after trading quarterback Matt Ryan and taking a huge salary cap hit.
But the Falcons probably didn't envision the rest of the division coming along for the ride.
''Honestly, I don't try to think about anything other than winning this game,'' Mariota said. ''I try to not make it more than what it is.''
The Panthers are hanging around, too, even after firing coach Matt Rhule and trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for a haul of draft picks.
Carolina is coming off its best performance of the season, a 21-3 upset of Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers.
''We knew what (McCaffrey) meant to this team,'' quarterback P.J. Walker said. ''We knew what he brought to the table, but we still had to go out there and execute and go out there and play at a high level.''
RUN FOCUSED
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks took over a team that was ranked last in offense two weeks ago and made it a point to find an identity.
That meant running the ball.
D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined to rush for 181 yards on the ground against the Bucs. Hubbard was ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but the Panthers still intend to run the ball against the Falcons to set up the play-action pass.
''That is the mindset that I wanted to create up front - just blue collar, hard working and pushing the pile,'' Wilks said.
The Falcons know exactly what he's talking about.
With few threats in the passing game, coach Arthur Smith has steadfastly refused to open things up for quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Atlanta has thrown just 27 passes the last two weeks, relying instead on a grind-it-out running game led by rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley.
WHERE'S PITTS?
The lack of a passing game has made All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts an afterthought in the Falcons' offense.
The second-year player has just 16 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown, far off the pace he produced in his stellar rookie season.
Last week, Pitts was held to a season-low 9 yards on three receptions in a 35-17 loss at Cincinnati.
With so much emphasis on the running game, the Falcons have just three players with double-figure receptions on the season.
This year's No. 1 pick, Drake London, leads the team with some very ordinary numbers: 26 catches for 315 yards and two scores.
''There are certain games where we haven't had to pass that much,'' Smith said. ''Every game, you go in there to have balance and we have plays and those guys are a big part of our offense.''
WALKER EARNS START
Baker Mayfield will be active for the game, but the Panthers are sticking with Walker as their starting quarterback.
Walker kept the No. 1 spot after completing 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two scores against Tampa Bay.
Walker, who was undrafted, is now ahead of the QB taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.
The Panthers also have the No. 3 pick from that draft, Sam Darnold, who has returned to practice but remains on injured reserve.
''I'm not going to go into details on the conversations,'' Wilks said of his QB depth chart. ''Each and every week, I meet with all three of those guys ... so we're all in the room together. I don't try to talk to each of them separately because I want to make sure we have great communication and clarity on what I'm saying to the group.''
Wilks said Mayfield was aware of ''exactly where we were going this week, and he knows his role, and he was fine with that.''
AILING SECONDARY
No matter who lines up at quarterback for the Panthers, they are going to be facing a secondary that is especially vulnerable because of a rash of injuries.
Cornerback Casey Hayward is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and two other starters - corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) - went down against the Bengals and won't be able to suit up Sunday.
The situation has been so desperate that Smith considered moving running back Avery Williams to the other side of the line.
''Very close,'' the coach said.
WINNING THIRD DOWNS
The Panthers' biggest area of concern on offense has been third down.
They have converted just 25% of their third-down opportunities, which is by far the worst in the league. By comparison, the league-leading Buffalo Bills are converting nearly 53% of their third-down chances.
The Falcons also have done a much better job on third down than the Panthers. Atlanta ranks fifth in the NFL with a 44% conversion rate.
AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina contributed.
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:21
|23:59
|1st Downs
|14
|13
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|249
|184
|Total Plays
|46
|39
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|84
|Rush Attempts
|21
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|4-52.5
|Return Yards
|46
|90
|Punts - Returns
|4-46
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|249
|TOTAL YDS
|184
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|12/25
|132
|0
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|15
|80
|1
|16
|14
|
P. Walker 11 QB
5
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1
|20
|0
|20
|5
|
S. Brown 41 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Brown
|3
|16
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Moore 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|7
|2
|35
|0
|27
|5
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
4
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
7
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|6
|5
|26
|0
|13
|7
|
D. Moore 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|2-6
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
7
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|4
|11.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13/16
|114
|2
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|10
|47
|0
|6
|4
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|7
|30
|0
|13
|14
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3
|13
|0
|10
|15
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
0
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
14
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|6
|4
|47
|1
|26
|14
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|2
|2
|30
|1
|25
|14
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|7
|0
|8
|2
|
D. London 5 WR
2
FPTS
|D. London
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|2
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Armstrong 25 DB
|C. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
3
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|52.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:51 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 32(2:29 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CAR 25 for 7 yards (F.Luvu). CAR-M.Hartsfield was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 36(3:12 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to CAR 32 for 4 yards (X.Woods).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:50 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to CAR 36 for 2 yards (S.Chandler).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 45(4:29 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to CAR 38 for 7 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 49(5:14 - 3rd) C.Huntley right tackle to CAR 47 for 2 yards (M.Ioannidis). FUMBLES (M.Ioannidis) - and recovers at CAR 45. C.Huntley to CAR 45 for no gain (X.Woods).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 42(5:47 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to CAR 49 for 9 yards (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(6:25 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 42 for 4 yards (F.Luvu - D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 29(6:35 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 52 yards to ATL 19 - Center-J.Jansen. A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 38 for 19 yards (S.Franklin). ATL-M.Ford was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 27(7:14 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 29 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+13 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 14(7:53 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 27 for 13 yards (D.Malone).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - CAR 24(8:15 - 3rd) D.Foreman left end to CAR 31 for 7 yards (M.Walker - D.Marlowe). PENALTY on CAR-A.Corbett - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAR 24(8:19 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to T.Marshall (A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 29(8:24 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right [L.Carter]. PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 29 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 22(8:49 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault to CAR 29 for 7 yards (I.Oliver). ATL-C.Armstrong was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(9:26 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 22 for 5 yards (T.Horne - L.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ATL 23(9:35 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CAR 27 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith to CAR 28 for 1 yard (M.Ford). PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 18(10:14 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to ATL 23 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|-6 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 24(10:57 - 3rd) O.Zaccheaus right end to ATL 18 for -6 yards (S.Thompson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:33 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 24 for -1 yards (M.Hartsfield - B.Burns).
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAR 24(11:38 - 3rd) E.Pineiro 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 24(11:41 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 24(11:47 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(11:53 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore (I.Oliver).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 32(12:33 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to T.Marshall to ATL 24 for 8 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(13:05 - 3rd) S.Brown right tackle to ATL 32 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 29(13:43 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to S.Sullivan to ATL 38 for 33 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 27(14:24 - 3rd) D.Foreman right guard to CAR 29 for 2 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 27 for 2 yards (T.Graham - R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 38(0:09 - 2nd) P.Walker scrambles up the middle to ATL 42 for 20 yards (E.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(0:14 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to S.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 29(0:21 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 38 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:41 - 2nd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 29 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 37(0:51 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle intended for D.Foreman INTERCEPTED by L.Carter at CAR 28. L.Carter for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 34(0:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 37 for 3 yards (T.Graham).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 26(1:15 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 34 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(1:41 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 26 for 16 yards (R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 31(1:55 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 60 yards to CAR 9 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith pushed ob at CAR 39 for 30 yards (L.McCullough). PENALTY on CAR-C.Littleton - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 20.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 32(2:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to ATL 31 for -1 yards (D.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(2:42 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 32 for 1 yard (B.Burns - M.Hartsfield).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:22 - 2nd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 31 for 6 yards (S.Thompson; M.Ioannidis).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 19(4:04 - 2nd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 25 for 6 yards (D.Brown - S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(4:44 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 19 for 5 yards (D.Brown; J.Horn).
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 67 yards from CAR 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 36 for 38 yards (A.Barno). PENALTY on ATL-E.Harris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 2(4:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 2(5:00 - 2nd) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall (C.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 5(5:19 - 2nd) S.Brown left end to ATL 2 for 3 yards (A.Anderson).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 9(5:55 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 5 for 4 yards (I.Oliver).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(6:31 - 2nd) D.Foreman left tackle to ATL 9 for 8 yards (T.Andersen; M.Walker).
|+19 YD
2 & 14 - CAR 36(7:08 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short middle to D.Moore to ATL 17 for 19 yards (I.Oliver).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 32(7:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Moton - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 32(7:13 - 2nd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to L.Shenault.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 37(7:51 - 2nd) D.Foreman right guard to ATL 32 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:28 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to ATL 37 for 5 yards (M.Walker - L.Carter).
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 31(8:51 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep right to T.Marshall pushed ob at ATL 42 for 27 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 28(9:34 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 31 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett; T.Graham).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:13 - 2nd) D.Moore left end to CAR 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(10:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 7(10:58 - 2nd) C.Huntley left guard to CAR 2 for 5 yards (S.Thompson; D.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 10(11:43 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to CAR 7 for 3 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 16(12:07 - 2nd) C.Huntley right guard to CAR 10 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(12:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to CAR 16 for 26 yards (X.Woods).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 49(13:40 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to P.Hesse to CAR 42 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(14:21 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 49 for 3 yards (D.Jackson; D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Williams to ATL 46 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - ATL 28(0:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to ATL 38 for 10 yards (D.Jackson - J.Burris).
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 26(1:15 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 28 for 2 yards (X.Woods).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 31(1:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 31 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 24(1:23 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to ATL 31 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 24(1:27 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to T.Marshall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 19(2:07 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to L.Shenault pushed ob at CAR 24 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 19(2:14 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 41(2:28 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 53 yards to CAR 6 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith to CAR 19 for 13 yards (E.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 41(2:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (K.Taylor).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 42(3:15 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Williams to ATL 41 for -1 yards (J.Horn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:57 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 42 for 4 yards (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 28(4:39 - 1st) M.Mariota left end ran ob at ATL 38 for 10 yards (X.Woods).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(5:17 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 28 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 11(6:01 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to D.Byrd to ATL 23 for 12 yards (J.Burris) [B.Burns].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 8(6:43 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 11 for 3 yards (B.Burns).
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to ATL 0. A.Williams to ATL 17 for 17 yards (G.Ricci). PENALTY on ATL-T.Andersen - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 9 yards - enforced at ATL 17.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CAR 19(6:54 - 1st) E.Pineiro 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - CAR 26(7:34 - 1st) S.Brown left tackle to ATL 19 for 7 yards (M.Walker; T.Graham).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 24(8:14 - 1st) R.Blackshear left tackle to ATL 26 for -2 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 24(8:18 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 28(8:52 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 24 for 4 yards (T.Horne - R.Evans).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(9:23 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to ATL 28 for 9 yards (C.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - ATL 12(9:34 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 47 yards to CAR 41 - Center-L.McCullough. S.Smith pushed ob at ATL 37 for 22 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 25(10:18 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 12 for -13 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 26(11:02 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 25 for -1 yards (sack split by D.Brown and Y.Gross-Matos).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:47 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 12(12:28 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at ATL 25 for 13 yards (X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 44(12:36 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to ATL 12 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 44(12:41 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 44(12:46 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to T.Tremble.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(13:26 - 1st) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 44 for 3 yards (M.Walker - T.Graham).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CAR 26(13:30 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to D.Moore. PENALTY on ATL-D.Marlowe - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 26 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 27(14:14 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 26 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett - A.Ogundeji).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(14:46 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 27 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for D.Byrd INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at CAR 20. D.Jackson to CAR 20 for no gain (D.Byrd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
