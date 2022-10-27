|
Raiders-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Saints coach Dennis Allen had little to say this week about his personal history with New Orleans' next opponent.
After all, the Raiders have seen many changes - including relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas - since Allen's firing four games into the 2014 season.
Meanwhile, Allen's current team has lost five of six and is increasingly desperate for better results, regardless of who's on the opposite sideline this Sunday in the Superdome.
''We need to get a win,'' Allen said when his time with the Raiders was brought up. ''That's really what our focus is.''
When Allen took his first head coaching job in Oakland in 2012, the Raiders were in transition. Owner Mark Davis was taking over for his late father, Al, and made Reggie McKenzie the club's new general manager.
By contrast, the Saints had posted five straight winning records when former coach Sean Payton retired last offseason and was replaced by Allen, who'd been his defensive coordinator since late in the 2015 campaign.
Allen also had won a Super Bowl in New Orleans as a secondary coach in 2009, so he's had plenty of experience working under Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and alongside a number of former Payton assistants who've been retained.
But while Allen's second chance came in a more stable situation, the winning part has again proved difficult.
The good news for the Saints (2-5) is they remain just one game out of first place in the NFC South, a division in which every team as a losing record. That fact was not lost on Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara, who spoke to the team after last week's mistake-filled loss at Arizona.
''We got to get our swag back - and what better time?'' Kamara said. ''Everything we want is still in front of us. I think it's just realizing what we are, what we want to be and being there.''
The stakes are arguably higher for the Raiders (2-4), who are coming off a victory over Houston, but still trail Kansas City by 2 1/2 games in the AFC West and are 1 1/2 games out of the wild-card picture.
Like Allen, the Raiders' Josh McDaniels is in the first season of his second stint as a head coach and has endured some excruciating losses this season. The Raiders' four losses each have come by six or fewer points.
Likewise, four of the Saints' losses have come by eight or fewer points and their worst loss came by 10 points (against Tampa Bay) in a game that was tied until the middle of the fourth quarter.
''So, very similar to us, they've been in a lot of close games,'' McDaniels said. ''And playing down there on the road in this stadium is always a big challenge. It's going to be noisy. That's always an added burden when you go in there.''
JACOBS' JOLT
The Raiders' offense has gotten a big jolt in recent weeks from the play of running back Josh Jacobs. He has rushed for 441 yards and six TDs the last three games - the best stretch of his career.
This is just the eighth time since the merger a back has run for at least 140 yards and a score in three straight games. Last week, seven of Jacobs' carries went for at least 10 yards.
THE DALTON DECISION
Allen decided to stick with Andy Dalton at QB for a fifth straight week - even though season-opening starter Jameis Winston was deemed healthy enough to return from back and ankle injuries.
The Saints have averaged 31 points per game during Dalton's four starts, but also have gone 1-3 in that span.
''It's hard to see all the things we've done well because we haven't won,'' Dalton said. ''We've been really balanced offensively. We've been able to run the ball well. We've been effective on third downs. We've been able to score. ... We've got to find ways to turn the positives into wins.''
REUNION WEEK
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was drafted by the Raiders during Allen's final year with the club. Allen made Carr his starter that year but was fired following an 0-4 start. Carr says he still keeps in touch with Allen.
''He's a brilliant mind, really smart, cerebral, can break down an offense, can really put pressure on quarterbacks,'' Carr said. ''I had a great relationship with him. We had open communication for the short time that we had, and I'll never forget it. He gave me my chance in this league, and I've told him 100 times and I'll tell him 100 more times how thankful I am.''
GIVEAWAYS
The Saints point to their own mistakes when identifying what has cost them most in their five losses. New Orleans leads the NFL with 16 lost turnovers and has an NFL-worst turnover differential of minus-10.
While plenty of blame falls on offensive blunders, defensive players and coaches have lamented their own lack of forced turnovers, compounded by too many missed tackles.
''It's paying attention to the minutia, the minor details,'' Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. ''It's not having the feeling of wanting to do more. It's doing your job.
''If you've got to hold your teammates accountable, that's what you have to do,'' added Jordan, a team captain. ''There's been a lot of that this week.''
AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:51
|25:36
|1st Downs
|9
|18
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|119
|306
|Total Plays
|42
|48
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|105
|Rush Attempts
|13
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|45
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|119
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|15/26
|101
|0
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|10
|43
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Adams 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Adams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|
M. Farley 49 DB
0
FPTS
|M. Farley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|3
|32
|0
|14
|6
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
9
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|7
|6
|31
|0
|12
|9
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|2
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Adams 17 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Adams
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Averett 29 CB
|A. Averett
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|44.0
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|8
|54
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
40
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|12
|47
|1
|9
|40
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
40
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|10
|9
|96
|2
|36
|40
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|3
|3
|38
|0
|30
|6
|
C. Olave 12 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Olave
|4
|2
|22
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Hill 7 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
N. Vannett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
6
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|2
|40.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 24 - LV 25(13:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 33 for 8 yards (A.Taylor). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|+3 YD
2 & 27 - LV 22(14:15 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 25 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata - P.Turner). Pass -2 - YAC 5
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 22 for -7 yards (P.Turner).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 39(0:06 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 39 for no gain (A.Taylor). PENALTY on LV-D.Parham - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - LV 25(0:43 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins ran ob at LV 39 for 14 yards. Pass 14 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 25(0:49 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau (D.Onyemata).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 28(1:29 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 25 for -3 yards (M.Davenport - P.Werner) [C.Jordan]. Pass -8 - YAC 5
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LV 19(2:09 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to LV 28 for 9 yards (P.Werner). Pass -5 - YAC 14
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 19(2:13 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (P.Adebo).
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - LV 8(2:52 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 19 for 11 yards (P.Werner; K.Elliss). Pass 4 - YAC 7
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 13(2:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 13 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 47(2:59 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 34 yards to LV 13 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by H.Renfrow.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 49(3:43 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to LV 47 for 2 yards (M.Crosby; D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NO 43(4:26 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to N.Vannett to LV 49 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass 7 - YAC 1
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(5:11 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to NO 43 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NO 37(5:52 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed to NO 44 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass -2 - YAC 9
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(6:30 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 37 for 4 yards (D.Deablo; A.Billings).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - NO 22(7:05 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end pushed ob at NO 33 for 11 yards (A.Averett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(7:47 - 3rd) D.Washington left tackle to NO 22 for 4 yards (C.Ferrell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - LV 41(7:57 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 46 yards to NO 13 - Center-T.Sieg. R.Shaheed to NO 18 for 5 yards (M.Farley; A.Abdullah). INJURY UPDATE: NO 22-M.Ingram - knee - OUT.
|+10 YD
3 & 23 - LV 31(8:38 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 41 for 10 yards (P.Werner) [T.Kpassagnon]. Pass 3 - YAC 7
|No Gain
2 & 18 - LV 36(9:25 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 31 for -5 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(10:08 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 36 for -8 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LV 31(10:25 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 39 for 8 yards (C.Harris). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at LV 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 31 for 6 yards (D.Davis). Pass 4 - YAC 2
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(11:12 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NO 45(11:55 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 36 for 9 yards (A.Averett).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to LV 45 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NO 37(12:38 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave. PENALTY on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at NO 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 37(12:43 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NO 31(13:24 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 37 for 6 yards (D.Harmon). Pass 0 - YAC 6
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 36(13:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(14:20 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end ran ob at NO 36 for 10 yards (A.Averett).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 26 for 1 yard (M.Crosby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 1 - NO 20(0:09 - 2nd) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 20(0:13 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 20(0:17 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 29(0:24 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LV 20 for 9 yards (D.Deablo).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NO 39(0:41 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to LV 29 for 10 yards (A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 4
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NO 45(0:53 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to LV 39 for 6 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:58 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NO 46(1:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to LV 45 for 9 yards (D.Perryman). Pass 2 - YAC 7
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(2:00 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 46 for 5 yards (D.Deablo; D.Harmon).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - NO 27(2:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 41 for 14 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass 14 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 27(2:20 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(3:04 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to R.Shaheed to NO 27 for 1 yard (T.Moehrig). Pass -2 - YAC 3
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 49(3:11 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 35 yards to NO 16 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Shaheed. PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 16.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 49(3:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 49(3:22 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Jacobs.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(4:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 49 for 4 yards (P.Werner).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LV 36(4:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 45 for 9 yards (M.Maye; P.Werner). Pass 2 - YAC 7
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LV 34(5:28 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 36 for 2 yards (P.Werner; T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30(6:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 34 for 4 yards (P.Adebo; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LV 25(6:33 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 17 for -8 yards (sack split by P.Werner and M.Davenport). PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 25(6:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams. Las Vegas challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:15 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 25 for no gain (C.Harris). Pass -5 - YAC 5 INJURY UPDATE: NO 22-M.Ingram - knee - QUESTIONABLE.
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - NO 16(7:23 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 2 - YAC 14
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 11(7:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 11 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NO 19(8:31 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to C.Olave to LV 11 for 8 yards (A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 2
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(9:16 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 19 for 5 yards (M.Crosby).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(9:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end to LV 24 for 11 yards (D.Harmon).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NO 42(10:31 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to LV 35 for 7 yards (D.Perryman).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(11:09 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to LV 42 for 3 yards (R.Ya-Sin). Pass -5 - YAC 8
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LV 30(11:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle intended for H.Renfrow INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu (P.Werner) at LV 45. T.Mathieu to LV 45 for no gain (M.Hollins).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LV 23(11:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 30 for 7 yards (P.Werner). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22(12:38 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 23 for 1 yard (P.Turner; D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to LV 2. A.Abdullah to LV 22 for 20 yards (J.Gray; K.White).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NO 18(12:47 - 2nd) W.Lutz 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NO 26(13:34 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to LV 18 for 8 yards (A.Robertson - D.Deablo). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 26(13:40 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 27(14:18 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (M.Crosby).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - LV 45(14:23 - 2nd) M.Farley right end to LV 42 for -3 yards (P.Adebo). PENALTY on LV-B.Bolden - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LV 46(15:00 - 2nd) D.Adams left end to LV 45 for -1 yards (M.Davenport).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LV 42(0:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 46 for 4 yards (M.Roach; P.Adebo).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(0:51 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins to LV 42 for 5 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 1
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(1:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at LV 37 for 12 yards (P.Adebo). YAC 12
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 62 yards from NO 35 to LV 3. D.Turner to LV 25 for 22 yards (C.Hansen; D.Sorensen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 3(1:36 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(2:13 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to LV 3 for 5 yards (M.Crosby - D.Harmon).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NO 15(2:56 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to LV 8 for 7 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22(3:38 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at LV 15 for 7 yards (D.Deablo). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(4:19 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to LV 22 for 2 yards (M.Koonce; D.Deablo). Pass -3 - YAC 5
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(5:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep left to R.Shaheed to LV 24 for 30 yards (A.Averett). Pass 29 - YAC 1
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - NO 39(5:41 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left guard to NO 46 for 7 yards (B.Martinez).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(6:20 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 39 for 8 yards (K.Vickers; B.Martinez). Pass 3 - YAC 8
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NO 20(7:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to T.Hill to NO 31 for 11 yards (D.Deablo). Pass 5 - YAC 6
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 21(7:41 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 20 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 16(8:15 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 21 for 5 yards (B.Martinez; D.Deablo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - LV 43(8:22 - 1st) A.Cole punts 41 yards to NO 16 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LV 43(8:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LV 43(8:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 48(8:53 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to NO 49 for 3 yards (C.Jordan). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(9:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - LV 32(9:41 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 48 for 16 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(9:47 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to J.Horsted (A.Taylor).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LV 19(10:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LV 32 for 13 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 4 - YAC 9
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - LV 22(11:08 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LV 19 for -3 yards (K.Street).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(11:48 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 22 for 6 yards (P.Werner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 41(11:58 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 46 yards to LV 13 - Center-Z.Wood. D.Turner to LV 16 for 3 yards (Z.Baun).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NO 39(12:43 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 41 for 2 yards (D.Perryman). Pass 0 - YAC 2
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 39(12:47 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(13:20 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson to NO 39 for 6 yards (D.Deablo - A.Averett). Pass 6 - YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LV 23(13:30 - 1st) A.Cole punts 54 yards to NO 23 - Center-T.Sieg. R.Shaheed to NO 33 for 10 yards (J.Horsted).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LV 23(13:36 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 23 for -3 yards (D.Davis; C.Jordan) [K.Elliss]. Pass -3 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LV 26 for 1 yard (A.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
