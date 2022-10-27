|
Titans-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) Ranked dead last in run defense, things are likely to get even worse for the one-win Houston Texans when they host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Josh Jacobs torched Houston (1-4-1) for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 38-20 win last week.
Now a run defense that is allowing a whopping 164.7 yards a game will have to deal with Henry, a player who has long dominated the Texans.
Henry has 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries in just 10 career games against Houston. Henry missed both meetings against the Texans last season with a foot injury, but has run for at least 200 yards in his last three games against Houston - capped by a career-high 250 in the 2020 season finale.
In those three games, he has combined for 673 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Another big game Sunday would make him the first player in NFL history to have at least two TD runs in four straight games against the same team and the first to have at least 150 yards rushing in four games in a row against a single opponent.
Houston coach Lovie Smith said Henry is ''headed'' in the direction of being one of the best running backs to ever play.
''You just look at the best backs in the league right now, he will be a part of that debate,'' Smith said. ''He's as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys. Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also.''
Henry, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 536 yards rushing, has run for at least 100 yards in Tennessee's last three games to help the Titans (4-2) to a four-game winning streak after opening the season 0-2. He could be even more important to Tennessee's offense this week with quarterback Ryan Tannehill dealing with a sprained right ankle.
Tannehill thinks Henry is returning to form after missing last season's final nine games with a broken foot.
''It looks like it to me,'' Tannehill said. ''He is running hard. He is running physical. These latest games, you can kind of see him getting that attitude back and punishing people, running through arm tackles, breaking tackles and getting to that second level. It is good to see Derrick being Derrick.''
Tannehill left Sunday's game in a walking boot and missed practice Wednesday, but is likely to start against Houston.
''I am headed in the right direction,'' he said. ''I have got a little ways to go, but I have been better and I have been worse.''
THIRD-DOWN TURNAROUND
The Titans had the NFL's worst defense on third-down conversions in 2020, allowing opponents to convert 51.9% of the time against them. That's no longer a problem.
Tennessee currently leads the NFL with the stingiest unit on third down, allowing conversions only 27.7% of the time. The Titans held the Colts to 4 of 13 on third down last week and Washington to 1 of 11 (9.1%) before their bye week.
FOURTH-QUARTER WOES
Both teams have had a tough time scoring in the fourth quarter this season.
The Titans have been outscored 20-6 in the final period. Tennessee has scored in the fourth quarter in just one game this season and that came with two field goals in last week's win over the Colts.
Houston has been outscored 58-17 in the fourth quarter. The Texans were outscored 21-0 in the final period Sunday to allow the Raiders to run away with a win after trailing by three points after three quarters.
''Believe me, after one if we knew exactly what that was, we would've fixed it,'' Smith said. ''We're just going to keep plugging away. You group them all together, it doesn't look good. There has been one game ... where we did finish. So, we've done it before. If you've done it one time, you should be able to do it again.''
RUN ON US
Tennessee is setting opponents up for that third-down success by stopping the run. The Titans currently rank fourth in the NFL holding opponents to 96.8 yards per game, and they didn't allow reigning NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor to reach 100 yards in either of his games against them. He combined for 100 yards in two games over the past month against Tennessee.
ROOKIE RUNNER
While Henry is the star of this weekend's running back show, Houston's Dameon Pierce has already established himself as one of the league's top runners early this season.
The fourth-round pick from Florida leads all rookies and ranks sixth in the NFL with 504 yards rushing.
''If there is space in there, he usually finds it,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. ''He runs hard through the second level, whether that is behind his pads or spins. He is a great challenge.''
NOT SO EXPLOSIVE
Tennessee ranks next to last defending the pass, giving up 277.5 yards per game. A big part of that has been the defense letting opponents complete too many long passes downfield.
With the return of starter Amani Hooker from the concussion protocol last week, the Titans moved him from safety alongside Kevin Byard to the slot. That helped the Titans keep the Colts from going deep, limiting Indianapolis' longest play to 20 yards.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:58
|13:08
|1st Downs
|8
|3
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|190
|36
|Total Plays
|29
|24
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|1.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|32
|Rush Attempts
|19
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|47
|4
|Comp. - Att.
|6-8
|5-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.0
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|36
|58
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-33
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|4
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|190
|TOTAL YDS
|36
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|6/8
|55
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Henry
|15
|124
|1
|41
|19
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 2 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Henry 22 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|19
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|54.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Woods 2 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|9.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Mills
|5/11
|17
|0
|1
|0
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|11
|32
|0
|16
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
1
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Howard 83 TE
1
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 LB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 79 DT
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 94 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
3
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|47.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(0:54 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to HOU 36 for 8 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 44(1:03 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Hilliard to HOU 44 for 12 yards (D.King; C.Kirksey).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(1:09 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end ran ob at TEN 44 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(1:14 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at TEN 38 for 10 yards (D.Stingley).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 25(1:32 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 28 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 17(1:53 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 25 for 8 yards (E.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 40(2:00 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to TEN 17 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by R.Woods.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 43(2:25 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce right guard to HOU 40 for -3 yards (T.Tart).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 37(3:03 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to P.Dorsett ran ob at HOU 43 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(3:40 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 37 for 3 yards (T.Tart).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(4:15 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end pushed ob at HOU 34 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to HOU -1. T.Smith to HOU 18 for 19 yards (H.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 29(4:29 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 37(5:09 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 29 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey - J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 37(5:13 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to C.Okonkwo.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOU 10(5:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to TEN 47 - Center-J.Weeks. R.Woods pushed ob at HOU 37 for 16 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 10(5:28 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to P.Dorsett (K.Fulton).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 9(6:15 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 10 for 1 yard (S.Okuayinonu; K.Strong).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(6:57 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 9 for -1 yards (D.Long - L.Murchison).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 41(7:06 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to HOU 4 - Center-M.Cox. D.King to HOU 10 for 6 yards (J.Thompson).
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - TEN 36(7:47 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to A.Hooper to TEN 41 for 5 yards (D.King; D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TEN 36(8:30 - 2nd) M.Willis sacked at TEN 36 for 0 yards (J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(9:10 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 36 for -1 yards (J.Pitre).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 21(9:52 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 37 for 16 yards (C.Harris) [R.Lopez].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(10:35 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 21 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to TEN 1. H.Haskins to TEN 18 for 17 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - HOU 24(10:43 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 11(11:42 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at TEN 24 for -13 yards (B.Dupree).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 11(11:46 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass incomplete short left to O.Howard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 11(11:51 - 2nd) R.Burkhead pass incomplete short right to J.Akins.
|Result
|Play
|INT Return
1 & 10 - TEN 30(12:02 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short middle intended for C.Hollister INTERCEPTED by S.Nelson at TEN 44. S.Nelson ran ob at TEN 11 for 33 yards (M.Willis).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 27(12:47 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 30 for 3 yards (G.Wallow; D.Harris).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(13:31 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 27 for 9 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 8(14:18 - 2nd) D.Hilliard up the middle to TEN 18 for 10 yards (J.Owens; C.Kirksey).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 7(15:00 - 2nd) M.Willis left guard to TEN 8 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
1 & 12 - TEN 5(0:29 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 7 for 2 yards (K.Hinish).
|Penalty
1 & 7 - TEN 10(0:55 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 10 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 7(1:22 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 27 for 20 yards (J.Owens). PENALTY on TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - HOU 45(1:29 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to TEN 7 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by R.Woods.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - HOU 45(1:38 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks.
|-3 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 48(2:21 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 45 for -3 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 48(2:24 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 42(2:49 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to TEN 38 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu). TEN-A.Hooker was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on HOU-J.McCray - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 42 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 8(3:02 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to TEN 38 - Center-J.Weeks. R.Woods to TEN 41 for 3 yards (T.Smith). FUMBLES (T.Smith) - RECOVERED by HOU-D.Ogunbowale at TEN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 8(3:06 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 6(3:49 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 8 for 2 yards (T.Tart; Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 6(4:27 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 6 for no gain (B.Dupree - Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 36(4:39 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 53 yards to HOU 11 - Center-M.Cox. D.King to HOU 18 for 7 yards (D.Hilliard). PENALTY on HOU-E.Murray - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 11. Penalty on HOU-M.Stewart - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 33(5:29 - 1st) M.Willis pass short middle to C.Okonkwo to TEN 36 for 3 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 33(6:11 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 33 for no gain (J.Pitre - G.Wallow).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(6:46 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 33 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 34(6:49 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left intended for B.Jordan INTERCEPTED by K.Fulton at TEN 31. K.Fulton to TEN 31 for no gain (B.Jordan).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 37(7:37 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to TEN 34 for 3 yards (D.Long; K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(8:18 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to T.Hairston to TEN 37 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 42(8:54 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to TEN 39 for 3 yards (R.McCreary).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 48(9:30 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks ran ob at TEN 42 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(10:10 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to TEN 48 for 3 yards (A.Hooker - Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(10:46 - 1st) D.Pierce right end pushed ob at HOU 49 for 11 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(11:27 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard to HOU 38 for no gain (T.Tart).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - TEN 30(11:31 - 1st) R.Bullock 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TEN 35(11:36 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - TEN 37(12:15 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles left end to HOU 35 for 2 yards (B.Cashman; O.Okoronkwo).
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - TEN 40(12:53 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to HOU 37 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 32(13:36 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at HOU 40 for -8 yards (J.Hughes).
|+41 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:22 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to HOU 32 for 41 yards (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
