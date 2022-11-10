|
Broncos-Titans Preview
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans are coming off an overtime road loss in which four defensive starters played 100 snaps, with a fifth going 97.
The Denver Broncos?
Rested and refreshed thanks to their bye week, even with the return flight from London and yet another road trip on Sunday to visit the Titans (5-3).
Not a problem for Tennessee, according to two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.
''As a defense, we just feel like we're hitting our stride,'' Byard said.
The Titans' defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry have been carrying Tennessee with quarterback Ryan Tannehill missing the past two games because of a sprained ankle. Russell Wilson still is trying to find his comfort level with first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos (3-5).
That makes this game destined to be a defensive showdown between two of the NFL's best units.
Tennessee is tied for 10th in fewest points allowed and second against the run. The Broncos are the league's stingiest against the pass and second in total yards, though they traded away pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami at the trade deadline during their bye week.
Right now, the Broncos are just trying to string together consecutive wins for the second time this season after a 21-17 victory over Jacksonville before the bye. Wilson said they have to have a playoff mentality right now, especially against the AFC South-leading Titans.
''We have to be at our best and bring our `A' game,'' Wilson said.
The Titans are back in Music City for their fourth home game of the season. The two-time AFC South champs rallied from a 0-2 start with a five-game winning streak that was snapped last week with a 20-17 overtime loss in Kansas City.
''We have a challenge on our hands,'' Tannehill said. ''We have to go out and execute and play our brand of football. We're going to have to take advantage of some opportunities that we get. When we have chances to make a play downfield or across the middle or whatever the case may be, we are going to have to make it.''
KING HENRY
As good as Denver's defense is, the Broncos haven't faced Henry this season, and after finishing ninth last season, he is back atop the league's rushing stats with 870 yards. Henry also has topped 100 yards in five straight games to match the longest streak in his career.
Henry is the only NFL player to put together a five-game streak rushing for at least 100 yards since 2015, and he's now done it twice. Before the Broncos can worry about whether they're defending Tannehill or rookie QB Malik Willis, they're going to have to deal with Henry.
Denver is giving up 122.6 yards rushing per game, and the Broncos have been burned by Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs (144 yards, two TDs), Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (156 yards, TD) and Jets rookie Breece Hall, who rumbled for a 62-yard TD against them before blowing out a knee in Week 7.
BEST ON BEST
Denver is the NFL's stingiest defense when inside its own 20, giving up only five touchdowns on 19 red-zone chances. That's a league-lowest rate of 26.3%. The Titans come in as the league's best at scoring TDs inside the 20 at a rate of 78.9%.
Henry is a big reason for that, with nine TDs rushing. He is one shy of posting 10 TDs rushing for a fifth straight season, something only LaDanian Tomlinson (nine), Adrian Peterson (seven) and Shaun Alexander and Michael Turner (five) have done.
''It has been crucial to our success up until this point in just getting wins,'' Tannehill said of the Titans' red-zone success. ''No doubt it is going to play a huge factor in the game on Sunday. Being able to extend drives down into the red zone, and when you get down there come away with sevens instead of threes.''
HEALING UP
Tannehill appears ready to return to the starting lineup. He also might get rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks back from injured reserve, with the 18th draft pick overall returning to practice and having had a bye for an extra week of recovery from an injured left toe.
That should give a boost to a passing offense that ranks 31st, with veteran Robert Woods the only Titans receiver with a TD catch this season.
SO CLOSE
Wilson is two TD passes shy of 300 for his career. Yet the veteran has only six TD throws in seven games this season. Facing the Titans might give him a chance to change that. Wilson has thrown for 973 yards with six TDs without an interception in three career starts against Tennessee.
SIMMONS WATCH
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is in a walking boot after aggravating his sprained left ankle in Kansas City. He had played two straight games without practicing.
Denver has its own Simmons with an injury issue. Safety Justin Simmons got his first interception this season but sprained a knee in London. Wide receiver KJ Hamler, the Broncos' fastest player, missed practice Thursday after pulling a hamstring Wednesday.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:46
|8:53
|1st Downs
|7
|2
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|182
|57
|Total Plays
|28
|19
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|16
|Rush Attempts
|9
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|4-13
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|5-53.4
|Return Yards
|8
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|3-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|182
|TOTAL YDS
|57
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|10/18
|171
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Virgil 15 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|1
|1
|66
|1
|66
|13
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|3
|3
|61
|0
|35
|9
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|4
|2
|19
|0
|16
|3
|
L. Murray 28 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|14
|0
|14
|4
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edmonds RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
1
FPTS
|B. McManus
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|4
|48.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
1
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|4/13
|41
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henry
|6
|16
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|4
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Burks 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Burks
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Woods 2 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|53.4
|3
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|3
|13.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 2nd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+66 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 34(8:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to J.Virgil for 66 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 30(9:14 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 34 for 4 yards (S.Okuayinonu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 30(9:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 30 for no gain (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 28(10:18 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 30 for 2 yards (T.Tart).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 29(10:54 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to DEN 28 for -1 yards (D.Cole).
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 15(11:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 29 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 20(11:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 26(11:31 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 74 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 26(11:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 20(12:26 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to TEN 26 for 6 yards (Dj.Jones - J.Cooper).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 20(12:28 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (Dj.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 40(12:39 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to TEN 14 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 20 for 6 yards (A.Singleton - M.Fraboni).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 40(12:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Dulcich.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 37(13:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 3 yards (T.Mitchell; A.Adams).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(13:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson left end to DEN 37 for -2 yards (M.Edwards).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 29(14:28 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 39 for 10 yards (D.Cole - M.Edwards).
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 20(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton pushed ob at DEN 29 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-E.Tomlinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(0:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 25 for 17 yards (M.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 50(0:10 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards to DEN 8 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEN 50(0:13 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (K.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 45(0:57 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to 50 for 5 yards (A.Singleton - N.Bonitto).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(1:37 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Purcell; J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - DEN 24(1:48 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to TEN 26 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 42 for 16 yards (P.Locke).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 33(2:31 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 24 for -9 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 33(2:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dulcich.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(3:19 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to DEN 33 for 1 yard (D.Long; S.Okuayinonu).
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 16(3:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to DEN 32 for 16 yards (R.McCreary).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 17(4:39 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 16 for -1 yards (M.Rice - R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 17(5:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Edmonds pushed ob at DEN 17 for no gain (A.Adams).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 6(5:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to G.Dulcich to DEN 17 for 11 yards (D.Long; M.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 44(5:53 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to DEN 6 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-C.Board.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 44(5:57 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to T.Burks.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 44(6:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Hilliard.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(6:43 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to DEN 44 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; D.Williams).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(7:16 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at DEN 47 for 25 yards (K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 28(7:23 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to TEN 28 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by C.Board.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 28(7:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton (T.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 21(8:13 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 28 for 7 yards (S.Okuayinonu - D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 21(8:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 38(8:42 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to DEN 13 - Center-M.Cox. M.Washington to DEN 21 for 8 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 38(8:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (E.Bassey).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 35(9:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 38 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 34(10:19 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 35 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(11:02 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper to TEN 34 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(11:41 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (J.Harris - Dj.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 39(11:53 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 53 yards to TEN 8 - Center-M.Fraboni. C.Board to TEN 25 for 17 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 39(11:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left [A.Adams].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 39(12:42 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 39 for no gain (T.Tart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(12:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Dulcich.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 4(13:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep left to K.Hinton to DEN 39 for 35 yards (T.Mitchell) [M.Edwards].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 4(13:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 4(13:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy. DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEN 32(13:40 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to DEN 4 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-T.Avery.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEN 32(13:45 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to G.Swaim.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TEN 27(14:12 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 18 for -9 yards (J.Martin). PENALTY on DEN-J.Martin - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 27(14:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks [K.Williams].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
