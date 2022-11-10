|
Jaguars-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Doug Pederson will always feel indebted to Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the way his career played out.
Both the playing one and the coaching one.
It was Reid who gave Pederson, then a backup quarterback for the Packers, an opportunity to be an NFL starter with the Eagles. And years later, it was Reid who welcomed Pederson back to Philadelphia as an offensive quality control coach, a job that would serve as the jumping-off point for his rise to become head coach, first of the Eagles and now the Jaguars.
''I owe a lot to Coach Reid and the things he taught me,'' Pederson said this week. ''When I became coordinator there in Kansas City, we spent so much time together, in meetings and one-on-one, and everything about him is pouring himself into other people. He did that with me and prepared me for my first job in Philadelphia, and that went a long way, and now here in Jacksonville, taking some of the same things I learned from him and applying them here.''
The two remain close, talking often during the season. But those phone calls and text messages will stop this week as the Jaguars prepare to visit the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
It will be the second matchup between mentor and pupil - Reid won the first when the Chiefs beat the Eagles on Sept. 17, 2017. In fact, the Kansas City coach is 17-9 when facing former assistants as head coaches.
''He's a good friend,'' Reid said of Pederson, ''and I think he's doing a heck of a job down there. The players have bought into what he's teaching. They're well-coached and you know what? They have good players and they play very hard.''
Pederson won't be the only familiar face on the opposing sideline.
Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy played for Reid with the Packers in the '90s, defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell played for and coached under him in Philadelphia and defensive assistant Bob Sutton was his first coordinator in Kansas City.
So yes, even though it's been seven years since Reid and Pederson worked together, there is a certain familiarity between the two coaching staffs. And that makes their preparation a little more complicated than usual.
''I have to ask,'' Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, ''because I wasn't here with Doug - he left right before I got here - 'Do we need to change code words, change things up, so he doesn't have any intel on the stuff we're trying to run?'''
Reid and Pederson both acknowledged this week that the Kansas City offense maintains its roots in the West Coast system. But it has changed dramatically from the days when Pederson was orchestrating it with Alex Smith under center to the present, where offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has Mahomes putting up record-setting numbers.
He set new Chiefs marks last week for completions and attempts, going 43 of 68 for 446 yards in a 20-17 overtime victory over the Titans.
''Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, they just win. They get it done when they need to,'' Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard said, ''and I think we're starting to trend in that direction. It will be a good test. If you're going to contend in the AFC, you're going to have to go play Kansas City in January, February when it's cold and stuff, so it'll be a great challenge.''
The Jaguars rallied from a 17-point deficit last week to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20.
NO-LOSE NOVEMBER
Kansas City has won 10 straight November games, a streak that began on Nov. 18, 2019, with a win over the Chargers. Part of the reason is the play of Mahomes, who is 12-2 as the starting quarterback. He has thrown 37 touchdown passes and nine interceptions during his second-best month statistically behind September.
MISSING MECOLE
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury during what has been perhaps the most productive three-game span of his career. He has touchdown catches in each game, and five TDs total over that period, and he's given the Kansas City offense a different dynamic with his ability to stretch fields on jet sweeps.
WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney could have been on the visiting sideline Sunday. Ex-Jaguars coach Urban Meyer badly wanted to draft Toney with the 25th pick in 2021, but the former Florida standout went to the Giants five spots earlier. His first 18 months in New York were mostly a bust, prompting the Giants to trade him to Kansas City last month.
The Jaguars selected former Clemson running back Travis Etienne at No. 25 instead. He ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing and has been Jacksonville's top offensive threat.
RUN TO DAYLIGHT (NOT A WALL)
The Chiefs ran for 77 yards last week against Tennessee. Mahomes had 63 of them on scrambles. The other 14 yards came on 13 carries from their trio of running backs. None of them had a longer carry than 3 yards.
IDOLIZING MAHOMES
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn't miss many prime-time Chiefs games, and there have been a bunch already this season. He tunes in for one reason: Mahomes. And Lawrence is always taking notes.
''Just the things they do, really creative,'' he said. ''Obviously Patrick's a great player, fun to watch. . Those are always good games to watch, and I've got a lot of respect for him and the way he plays the game is special. He's a great player.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:40
|9:31
|1st Downs
|3
|10
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|80
|226
|Total Plays
|21
|23
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|96
|Rush Attempts
|8
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|10.7
|Net Yards Passing
|60
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|5-10
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|52
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-33
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|80
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|5/10
|71
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|5
|10
|0
|7
|4
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
3
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|3
|10
|0
|5
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|4
|2
|32
|0
|24
|5
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|4
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
0
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|4
|42.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|9/14
|130
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
2
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|6
|41
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Toney WR
10
FPTS
|K. Toney
|1
|32
|0
|32
|10
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|2
|23
|0
|19
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|48
|0
|46
|6
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|3
|2
|33
|0
|25
|5
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|2
|1
|18
|1
|18
|8
|
J. Watson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
N. Gray 83 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Toney WR
10
FPTS
|K. Toney
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|10
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
2
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28(8:01 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 35 yards to KC 37 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-D.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28(8:05 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to J.Agnew.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 20(8:48 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to D.Arnold to JAC 28 for 8 yards (J.Thornhill).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - JAC 30(9:15 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 39 for 9 yards (T.McDuffie). PENALTY on JAC-D.Arnold - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence left guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (W.Gay).
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - KC 18(10:01 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(10:43 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right guard to JAC 18 for 9 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - KC 41(11:18 - 2nd) K.Toney right end pushed ob at JAC 27 for 32 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - JAC 33(11:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson 51 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 33(11:25 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to J.Hasty.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 32(12:12 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at KC 33 for -1 yards (K.Saunders).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 36(12:51 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end to KC 32 for 4 yards (G.Karlaftis; D.Harris).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 31(13:14 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold pushed ob at KC 24 for 7 yards (Ja.Watson). PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 45(13:44 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to KC 31 for 24 yards (J.Thornhill; J.Reid).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 45(13:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(14:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 45 for -1 yards (N.Bolton - M.Danna).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - KC 33(14:46 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to JAC 27 - Center-J.Winchester. J.Agnew to JAC 46 for 19 yards (J.McKinnon - B.Cook). KC-C.Lammons was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KC 33(14:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 33(14:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KC 25(0:32 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 33 for 8 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(1:12 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 25 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis; J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - JAC 27(1:20 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 52 yards to KC 21 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by K.Toney.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 36(1:59 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 27 for -9 yards (sack split by C.Jones and C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - JAC 37(2:45 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 36 for -1 yards (L.Chenal).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(3:27 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 37 for 4 yards (M.Herring; C.Dunlap).
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to JAC 0. J.Agnew to JAC 33 for 33 yards (M.Burton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KC 6(3:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to K.Toney for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - KC 15(4:21 - 1st) I.Pacheco right tackle to JAC 6 for 9 yards (A.Cisco).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(5:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson to JAC 15 for 6 yards (D.Williams).
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(5:42 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce pushed ob at JAC 21 for 46 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(6:10 - 1st) I.Pacheco right tackle pushed ob at KC 33 for 13 yards (A.Cisco).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - JAC 44(6:23 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 45(7:02 - 1st) T.Lawrence right end to KC 44 for 1 yard (G.Karlaftis; W.Gay).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 47(7:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to KC 45 for 8 yards (L.Sneed - T.McDuffie).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:18 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 47 for -1 yards (W.Gay - L.Chenal).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(8:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk to JAC 48 for 24 yards (L.Sneed).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(9:04 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to JAC 9 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins). FUMBLES (R.Jenkins) - RECOVERED by JAC-D.Lloyd at JAC 7. D.Lloyd to JAC 24 for 17 yards (J.Smith-Schuster; P.Mahomes).
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - KC 38(9:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to J.Smith-Schuster to JAC 13 for 25 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 38(9:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster [R.Robertson-Harris].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(10:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to JAC 38 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - KC 48(11:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson ran ob at JAC 40 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 41(11:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Gray pushed ob at KC 48 for 7 yards (T.Campbell) [J.Allen].
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - KC 22(12:13 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end pushed ob at KC 41 for 19 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 22(12:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(12:49 - 1st) I.Pacheco right end to KC 22 for 2 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - JAC 39(12:55 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 39(13:00 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (G.Karlaftis).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 40(13:41 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to KC 39 for 1 yard (J.Reid - C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 40(13:47 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 47(14:23 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to KC 40 for 7 yards (L.Sneed; N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(14:59 - 1st) T.Etienne left guard to KC 47 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
