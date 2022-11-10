|
|
|LAC
|SF
Chargers-49ers Preview
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has been known as one of the NFL's most creative play-callers.
The midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey has only expanded the possibilities for the 49ers, who now feature two of the game's most versatile players in McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
McCaffrey is a former All-Pro running back who has caught more passes than all but 12 wide receivers since he entered the NFL five years ago. Samuel is a former All-Pro receiver who has more TD runs of at least 10 yards than all but one running back in the past two years.
''It's just like so crazy how much firepower we have in this offense now, adding him to the team along with all the other guys that we have on our team,'' Samuel said. ''It's going to be crazy. It's going to be hard to cover everybody out there. It will be real fun.''
The first defense that will have to contend with the dynamic duo will be the struggling Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), who head into Sunday night's showdown with the 49ers (4-4) having allowed the third-most points in the NFL and a league-worst six runs of at least 40 yards.
''That's where the game is now, to have those type of chess pieces,'' Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of a Niners' offense featuring McCaffrey, Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
''These guys can line up anywhere and they can do a lot of different things. They can catch the ball, they can run the ball, they can block. You need to have players on your team that can mirror that and you can use your players as chess pieces to be aggressive.''
The 49ers have shown glimpses of the possibilities since acquiring McCaffrey in a trade from Carolina two days before playing the Chiefs in Week 8.
McCaffrey had a limited role in his first game with San Francisco but was the focal point of the offense the following week when Samuel was out with a hamstring injury. McCaffrey had 149 yards from scrimmage and had a TD run, pass and catch in a win over the Rams.
Now with Samuel set to return this week following a bye, the Niners can show off their new offense.
''It's exciting and fun to be a part of,'' McCaffrey said. ''The other day, I was in the huddle, I was kind of smiling, looking around like there's some really good players in this huddle. Obviously Deebo, you can line him up anywhere and he's elite anywhere you put him. So it definitely puts a lot of stress on the defense. I'm lucky and happy to be able to suit up on the same team.''
LIMITED AIR SERVICE
With receivers Keenan Allen playing in only two games and Mike Williams about to miss his second one, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback Justin Herbert have seen their downfield options nearly disappear.
Herbert has gone four straight games without going over 300 yards and hasn't completed a pass longer than 20 yards in the air in the past three. Joshua Palmer is the only intermediate to deep threat, and he might start seeing more double coverage after having eight receptions for 106 yards last week.
The Chargers are likely to go with another grind-it-out passing game, where Herbert makes a lot of underneath passes and hopes that his receivers or running back Austin Ekeler can generate yards after the catch.
BOSA BROTHERS
The first NFL meeting between the Bosa brothers will have to wait, with LA's Joey on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery similar to the one that sidelined San Francisco's Nick in college.
Nick Bosa said their mother, Cheryl, still plans to attend the game in a split Chargers-49ers jersey, but he's sad his brother won't be able to play.
''I've watched them for seven to eight years now and I definitely have cheered for them for a long time, for Joey,'' Nick Bosa said. ''It's going to fun to play them. I wish he was out there. But I think I have a good idea of their offense.''
If Nick Bosa gets at least a half-sack, the family will reach the 100 mark, with Joey coming into the game with 59 1/2 in his career, Nick with 33 and father John with seven.
SECOND CHOICE
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey knows many 49ers fans would have rather gotten a different player in the 2018 draft. San Francisco picked McGlinchey ninth overall in that draft and he has been a capable starter for most of his five years.
Niners fans will get the chance to see the player many of them wanted when safety Derwin James visits with the Chargers. James was picked 17th overall and has developed into one of the top safeties in the league.
''Most people wanted him here and not me, if I remember correctly,'' McGlinchey said. ''So sorry for the socks and underwear that they got for Christmas in 2018.''
---
AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:15
|15:21
|1st Downs
|10
|8
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|187
|179
|Total Plays
|37
|29
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|51
|Rush Attempts
|11
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-26.5
|Return Yards
|13
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|14/21
|161
|1
|0
|14
|
C. Daniel 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Daniel
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|22
|0
|11
|14
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|4
|10
|0
|5
|10
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Carter 1 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|70
|1
|33
|16
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|10
|6
|37
|0
|14
|10
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
G. Everett 7 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Everett
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|4
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 15 K
7
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|2
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|9/13
|128
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Mitchell 25 RB
2
FPTS
|E. Mitchell
|5
|23
|0
|7
|2
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
4
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|8
|18
|0
|7
|4
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|2
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|4
|49
|0
|20
|6
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
4
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
4
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|4
|2
|18
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 75 DE
|J. Willis
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
4
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|26.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
4
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAC 20(0:24 - 2nd) C.Daniel sacked at SF 22 for -2 yards (J.Willis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 20(0:27 - 2nd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler [N.Bosa].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 20(0:30 - 2nd) LAC-4-C.Daniel in at QB. C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 40(0:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left guard to SF 33 for 7 yards (F.Warner). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw - Disqualification - 13 yards - enforced at SF 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - LAC 49(0:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to SF 40 for 11 yards (J.Ward).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LAC 44(0:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 49 for -7 yards (C.Omenihu). FUMBLES (C.Omenihu) [C.Omenihu] - recovered by LAC-J.Salyer at LAC 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 49(1:09 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to SF 44 for 5 yards (C.Ward). 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAC 49(1:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(1:33 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to SF 49 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw). 5 YAC
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LAC 26(1:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Palmer. PENALTY on SF-D.Lenoir - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at LAC 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LAC 26 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw). 6 YAC
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SF 1(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SF 2(2:06 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to LAC 1 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; D.James).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SF 5(2:54 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to LAC 2 for 3 yards (D.Tranquill - B.Fehoko).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SF 17(3:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at LAC 5 for 12 yards (D.James). 17 YAC
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(4:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to LAC 17 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy). 8 YAC
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(4:49 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to R.McCloud ran ob at LAC 23 for 33 yards (T.Reeder). Penalty on LAC-N.Adderley - Illegal Contact - declined. 15 YAC
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - SF 23(5:33 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 44 for 21 yards (A.Gilman; N.Adderley). 9 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SF 23(5:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to D.Samuel.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SF 28(5:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:42 - 2nd) E.Mitchell up the middle to SF 28 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko; S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 7(6:45 - 2nd) C.Dicker 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 8(7:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to SF 7 for 1 yard (J.Ward). 5 YAC
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 7(8:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at SF 8 for -1 yards (N.Bosa).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 2(8:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAC-F.Sarell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 2(8:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 35(8:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Carter to SF 2 for 33 yards (T.Gipson) [C.Omenihu]. 16 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 35(8:43 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to T.McKitty.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 37(9:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert up the middle to SF 35 for 2 yards (H.Ridgeway; J.Willis).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 38(9:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to Z.Horvath to SF 37 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw). YAC
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(10:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to SF 38 for 8 yards (F.Warner; D.Greenlaw). 6 YAC
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SF 33(10:36 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 13 yards to SF 46 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-G.Odum. LAC-31-N.Niemann deflected punt.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SF 31(11:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo scrambles right end to SF 33 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SF 24(12:03 - 2nd) E.Mitchell right tackle to SF 31 for 7 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 24(12:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAC 34(12:19 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 42 yards to SF 24 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LAC-A.Ogbongbemiga.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 29(12:50 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.McKitty pushed ob at LAC 34 for 5 yards (J.Ward). 6 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 29(12:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Bandy (C.Ward).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(13:34 - 2nd) I.Spiller right end to LAC 29 for -1 yards (J.Willis; K.Givens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 30(13:40 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 40 yards to LAC 30 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 30(13:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to C.McCaffrey. Penalty on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SF 24(14:09 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 30 for 6 yards (N.Adderley - D.James). 1 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(14:52 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 24 for -1 yards (K.Murray - K.Mack).
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 29(14:56 - 2nd) C.Dicker 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Palmer.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 32(0:29 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to SF 29 for 3 yards (F.Warner; K.Givens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 32(0:34 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to A.Ekeler [C.Omenihu].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAC 49(0:52 - 1st) J.Scott punts 32 yards to SF 17 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 49(0:56 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer [N.Bosa].
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 46(1:37 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to SF 49 for 5 yards (K.Hyder). 9 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(2:18 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 46 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 19(2:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to J.Palmer pushed ob at LAC 44 for 25 yards (T.Hufanga). 8 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 15(3:32 - 1st) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 19 for 4 yards (H.Ridgeway - A.Al-Shaair).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13(4:06 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LAC 15 for 2 yards (J.Willis).
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter to LAC 13 for 13 yards (T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 2(4:12 - 1st) R.Gould 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 2(4:44 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to LAC 2 for no gain (D.Tranquill; C.Covington). LAC-O.Ogbonnia was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(5:25 - 1st) D.Samuel up the middle to LAC 2 for 7 yards (C.Covington).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 9(5:30 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SF 13(6:08 - 1st) E.Mitchell up the middle to LAC 9 for 4 yards (K.Murray; O.Ogbonnia).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SF 15(6:29 - 1st) E.Mitchell left guard to LAC 13 for 2 yards (D.James).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 22(7:07 - 1st) E.Mitchell right guard to LAC 15 for 7 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 42(7:53 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to LAC 22 for 20 yards (N.Adderley - M.Davis). 8 YAC
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SF 49(8:33 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Jennings to LAC 42 for 7 yards (M.Davis). 3 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - SF 46(9:15 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to LAC 49 for 5 yards (A.Samuel). 0 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 47(9:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 46 for -1 yards (S.Joseph).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - SF 40(10:34 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 47 for 7 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SF 35(10:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 40 for 5 yards (N.Adderley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:29 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 35 for 4 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 63 yards from LAC 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 31 for 29 yards (D.Tuszka; T.Reeder).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(11:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to D.Carter for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 49(12:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to SF 32 for 17 yards (F.Warner) [N.Bosa]. 7 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 46(13:00 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to SF 49 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw - F.Warner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(13:34 - 1st) I.Spiller up the middle to LAC 46 for 1 yard (K.Hyder; A.Al-Shaair).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 31(14:07 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LAC 45 for 14 yards (D.Greenlaw). 13 YAC
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 31(14:07 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LAC 45 for 14 yards (D.Greenlaw). 9 YAC
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25(14:42 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at LAC 31 for 6 yards (N.Bosa). 4 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 25 for no gain (H.Ridgeway).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
