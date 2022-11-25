|
|
|HOU
|MIA
Texans-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The last time the Dolphins and Texans met, Miami edged Houston in a turnover-riddled game indicative of the chaotic seasons both teams were having.
For months, Miami and Houston were linked because of the Dolphins' interest in replacing Tua Tagovailoa with controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both teams were also on seven-game losing streaks with one win between them. Miami had five turnovers in the game, Houston four.
''I try to forget those nine (turnovers),'' said Houston coach Lovie Smith, who moved up from defensive coordinator in replacing David Culley. ''I do remember the game, hard-fought game. There were a lot of turnovers. ... On the offensive side, we just can't turn it over. We don't have a chance against a team like that. We looked at that video, analyzed everything that we did last year.''
The Dolphins and Texans, who will meet Sunday in South Florida, now have different coaches and starting quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett was Miami's starter; Tyrod Taylor started for Houston). They have also been on divergent paths since that game.
Houston is 4-14-1 since then, including a five-game losing streak that the Texans (1-8-1) will bring into Sunday's game.
Miami is 15-4 since that meeting, which seemed to be a turning point for the franchise. The Dolphins have won four straight behind Tagovailoa's electric play and are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins (7-3) are second in the AFC East, dropping from first after Buffalo beat Detroit on Thanksgiving. They're fifth in the AFC.
McDaniel, who replaced Brian Flores, said being in first place at this point in the season is ''neither here nor there.''
''I think there is an element, once you get closer to the end of the season, that you feel pride in controlling your destiny,'' he said. ''I think that is a cool deal. But at the same time, is it totally necessary to achieve your goals? It's not. The point is that you continue to progress.''
QB SWITCH
The Texans benched struggling quarterback Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen against Miami.
''What this call says is whenever you're making a change it means things aren't going well,'' Smith said. ''When you're not playing well decisions like this come with it. It's just a part of it all.''
Mills, who is in his second year, has thrown seven interceptions and five touchdowns during Houston's five-game skid. The third-round pick from Stanford has thrown for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and an NFL-high 11 interceptions.
The 26-year-old Allen has not played this season and his last appearance came on Dec. 26 of last season while he was with Washington against Dallas.
''We feel pretty confident that he can throw the ball,'' Smith said. ''He's mobile enough and he's earned the opportunity.''
IMPROVING UP FRONT
The Dolphins' offensive line has played a huge role in their success after struggling early in the season.
Tagovailoa has been sacked twice in the past three games, and the Dolphins are coming off their best rushing performance -- 195 rushing yards against Cleveland.
Veteran LT Terron Armstead and C Connor Williams, both offseason acquisitions, have been a big reason for the offensive line's success.
''Through the ebbs and flows of the season, we feel that at the critical time where we needed to get better, we did,'' said offensive coordinator Frank Smith.
PIERCE'S PROGRESS
Smith said rookie running back Dameon Pierce hasn't changed much from the moment he arrived in Houston.
''Loved him then, he was a breath of fresh air,'' Smith said. ''Seemed like he was a man on a mission then and that's how he's played. That's how he's played throughout, what type of effort he's going to give.''
The fourth-round pick from Florida had a tough game last week, finishing with 10 carries for a season-low eight yards. He leads all rookies with 780 yards rushing and 915 scrimmage yards. He needs 85 yards to become the third rookie in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:09
|8:51
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|16
|137
|Total Plays
|12
|18
|Avg Gain
|1.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|7
|Rush Attempts
|3
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|11
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|14
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|11
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|16
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 3 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Allen
|4/8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Collins
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Moore 15 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 MLB
|C. Kirksey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 OLB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|52.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|9/13
|130
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|4
|60
|0
|29
|10
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|2
|33
|0
|24
|5
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|3
|2
|33
|0
|22
|5
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
J. Wilson RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
4
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|2
|10.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 43(1:13 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to MIA 9 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 43(1:19 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to O.Howard [E.Campbell].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 39(1:56 - 1st) K.Allen pass short middle to C.Moore to HOU 43 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 39(2:01 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Pierce.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - HOU 34(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 34 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(2:51 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 34 for 9 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:57 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins (X.Howard).
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 4(3:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 3(3:39 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to HOU 4 for -1 yards (M.Collins).
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 12(4:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Sherfield to HOU 3 for 9 yards (C.Harris). HOU-C.Harris was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 16(5:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to HOU 12 for 4 yards (D.King - C.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 21(5:45 - 1st) T.Hill left end to HOU 16 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 21(6:21 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to HOU 21 for no gain (C.Kirksey).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(7:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to HOU 21 for 14 yards (J.Pitre).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(7:41 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Sherfield to HOU 35 for 24 yards (J.Pitre).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - HOU 9(7:52 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 56 yards to MIA 35 - Center-J.Weeks. C.Wilson to MIA 41 for 6 yards (M.Stewart).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 22(8:30 - 1st) K.Allen sacked at HOU 9 for -13 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 22(9:06 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 22 for no gain (J.Holland).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(9:41 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 22 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins - K.Kohou).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(10:14 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 21 for 11 yards (J.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 69 yards from MIA 35 to HOU -4. T.Smith to HOU 10 for 14 yards (J.Bethel; C.Fejedelem).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - MIA 27(10:26 - 1st) J.Sanders 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIA 27(10:30 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MIA 27(10:33 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to C.Wilson.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIA 27(10:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 17(11:02 - 1st) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at HOU 9 for 8 yards (S.Nelson). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 17 - No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 39(11:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to HOU 17 for 22 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 39(11:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(12:22 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to HOU 39 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey - R.Lopez).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(12:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Pitre).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(13:22 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to MIA 45 for 11 yards (S.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29(13:32 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to MIA 19 - Center-J.Weeks. C.Wilson ran ob at MIA 34 for 15 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 29(13:42 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to O.Howard.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(14:22 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 29 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler; E.Roberts).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Ogunbowale right tackle to HOU 26 for 1 yard (J.Baker; J.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
