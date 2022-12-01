|
Browns-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) When Deshaun Watson returns to the field Sunday, it will be in the same stadium where he played his last game 700 days ago.
The disgraced quarterback will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) against his former team, the Houston Texans (1-9-1), in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
Speaking for to reporters on Thursday for the first time since August, Watson declined to answer any questions not related to football. He spoke at length about his excitement to play not only in front of Browns fans but Texans fans as well.
''It has been great memories and fun memories,'' he said of his time with the Texans. ''I still have a home in Houston. I still have friends and family still in Houston and relationships that are still there.''
It will be his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Houston in a 41-38 loss to Tennessee. Soon after that, he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade. Then, two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment or assault during massage therapy sessions.
He remained on Houston's roster last year but sat out all season before being traded to the Browns in March.
Watson agreed to the lengthy suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league's personal conduct policy.
Watson helped the Texans to two playoff berths in the four seasons before his trade request, becoming a fan favorite before his off-the-field issues began to overshadow his talent.
He was asked what reception he expects in his return to the city where he spent his entire NFL career.
''I am focusing on just being the starting quarterback and executing the game plan,'' he said. ''That is my main focus. I am not worried about the atmosphere.''
Watson will face a struggling squad that has lost six in a row and is the NFL's only one-win team.
Some wonder if the 27-year-old Watson will be the player he was before, or if he'll be rusty in his return.
''We're telling our guys we're going to see the best version of Deshaun,'' Houston coach Lovie Smith said. ''I think you go into every game that way. We have no idea. He hasn't played for a long period of time, but we hope there is some rust and all those things.''
Watson was asked if he expects the long layoff to affect him.
''Honestly, I am not sure,'' he said. ''This is my first time having time off. My biggest focus is just going out there, and just really whatever (coach) Kevin (Stefanski) calls, make sure I am executing, taking it one play at a time, and let the game come to me, not press or anything like that.''
RUNNING WOES
One of the few bright spots of Houston's first nine games was the improvement of a running game led by rookie Dameon Pierce. But in the last two games - both lopsided losses - the Texans haven't gotten anything going on the ground.
The Texans had 36 yards rushing Sunday, their second-worst rushing performance of the season after finishing with a season-low 21 yards against Washington Nov. 20.
Pierce had 772 yards rushing after nine games but has mustered just 8 yards in each of the past two games.
STEP FORWARD
A disappointment for much of the season, Cleveland's defense delivered last week.
The Browns held Tampa Bay to 96 yards rushing, sacked Tom Brady three times and held big-play wide receiver Mike Evans to two catches in a 23-17 overtime win.
It was a positive performance for a unit that has been plagued by communication problems and poor tackling.
''Yeah, little increments here and there,'' linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said when asked about the improvements. ''We still have a lot of stuff to work on and lot of mistakes to fix. From this point, I think we made some little adjustments and we're getting better as time goes on.''
After missing three games with a knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah has been a force in the last two, recording 20 tackles, including two for loss.
DAMAGED GOODS
Myles Garrett recorded 1 1/2 sacks last week with 1 1/2 arms.
Cleveland's All-Pro defensive end barely made it through last Sunday's win over Tampa Bay after aggravating a left shoulder sprain suffered when he crashed his car in late September. Afterward, Garrett said he's hoping to avoid surgery - or at least delay it until after the season.
He's been getting extra rest and treatment, which has allowed him to keep playing.
The Texas native has three sacks in four career games against Houston.
HEY OLD FRIEND
Houston quarterback Kyle Allen, who will make his second start Sunday since Davis Mills was benched, knows how dangerous Garrett can be after playing with him for two seasons at Texas A&M.
''He was the best player on our team then and is probably one of the best players in the league now,'' Allen said.
Allen had a message for Garrett leading up to Sunday's game, in which he'll try to bounce back after throwing two interceptions in his season debut last week.
''Be nice to me,'' Allen said with a smile.
TEXAS TWO-STEP
Houston favors a Cover 2 defensive scheme in which both safeties play deep to take away long throws. It's easier to run against the formation because there are fewer players near the line of scrimmage.
Stefanski said the Texans play Cover 2 as much as any team.
''It's a unique challenge,'' he said. ''It's a scheme that I have seen work at a really, really high level. It keeps you off balance when you can play Cover 2 and keep everything in front of you. Then you can crawl up and play man.''
PICKING FIRST?
With six games left and as the only team with just one win, the Texans are in position to receive the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.
If they get it, it will be the fourth time they'll pick first and the first since 2014 when they selected defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who now plays for the Browns.
Their previous No. 1 pick was also a defensive end when they chose Mario Williams in 2006. Houston is in desperate need of a quarterback and may look toward Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
If they do have the top pick and choose a quarterback, he'll be the second signal-caller drafted first in franchise history, joining David Carr, who was their first-ever draft pick in 2002.
The only other time the Texans took a quarterback in the first round came in 2017 when they traded up to draft Watson 12th overall.
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:38
|14:41
|1st Downs
|6
|8
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|142
|137
|Total Plays
|23
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|65
|Rush Attempts
|12
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-11
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|95
|79
|Punts - Returns
|2-82
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-29
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|90
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Watson
|7/11
|90
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|8
|37
|0
|18
|3
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|5
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Watson 4 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Watson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|2
|41
|0
|27
|6
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|0
|
P. Brown 84 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Bell 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 OLB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 OLB
|T. Fields II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
1
FPTS
|C. York
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|48.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|41.0
|76
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 3 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Allen
|8/17
|72
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|11
|57
|0
|11
|6
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|8
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Akins 88 TE
5
FPTS
|J. Akins
|4
|3
|21
|0
|11
|5
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
3
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
N. Collins 12 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Collins
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
2
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Quitoriano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
0
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Harris 48 OLB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 MLB
|C. Kirksey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
3
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|3
|50.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:41 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 16(4:00 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 60 yards to CLE 24 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Peoples-Jones for 76 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 10(4:37 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 16 for 6 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 10(4:41 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 8(5:20 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 10 for 2 yards (A.Wright; T.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLE 36(5:30 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 56 yards to HOU 8 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-A.Schwartz.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 35(6:11 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 36 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo).
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - CLE 21(6:44 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 35 for 14 yards (J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
1 & 18 - CLE 19(7:26 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 21 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(7:53 - 2nd) D.Watson left end pushed ob at CLE 35 for 8 yards (M.Stewart). PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 16(8:26 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to P.Brown pushed ob at CLE 27 for 11 yards (M.Stewart).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 9(8:59 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 16 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 1(9:35 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. D.Watson pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 9 for 8 yards (C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 44(9:46 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to CLE 1 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-T.Smith.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 48(10:20 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short middle to J.Akins to CLE 44 for 4 yards (G.Newsome) [M.Garrett].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 49(11:04 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short middle to D.Pierce to CLE 48 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki; A.Wright).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49(11:44 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to CLE 49 for no gain (A.Wright; J.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez kicks 79 yards from CLE 20 to HOU 1. D.King to CLE 49 for 50 yards (A.Green).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 1(12:00 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb up the middle tackled in End Zone for -1 yards - SAFETY (R.Lopez).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CLE 2(12:25 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at CLE 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 1(13:02 - 2nd) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 2 for 1 yard (C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - HOU 1(13:06 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. K.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Hairston (G.Delpit). HOU-T.Hairston was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 3(13:51 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to CLE 1 for 2 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 3(13:55 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - HOU 3(14:01 - 2nd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Quitoriano.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 9(14:33 - 2nd) D.Ogunbowale left guard to CLE 3 for 6 yards (P.Winfrey - G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15(15:00 - 2nd) K.Allen pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at CLE 9 for 6 yards (G.Newsome).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(0:33 - 1st) K.Allen pass short left to N.Collins to CLE 15 for 13 yards (G.Newsome).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 34(1:11 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to CLE 28 for 6 yards (T.Bryan - S.Takitaki).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(1:54 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to CLE 34 for 9 yards (J.Clowney).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 46(2:34 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to CLE 43 for 11 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:40 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep left to N.Collins.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(3:23 - 1st) K.Allen pass deep left to B.Jordan ran ob at HOU 46 for 20 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 11(3:35 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. D.Watson pass short middle intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by J.Pitre [M.Dwumfour] at HOU -3. J.Pitre to HOU 26 for 29 yards (W.Teller).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(4:23 - 1st) D.Watson pass deep left to D.Peoples-Jones to HOU 11 for 27 yards (J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 46(5:04 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. H.Bryant left end to HOU 38 for 8 yards (J.Pitre).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - CLE 43(5:34 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to K.Hunt to HOU 46 for 11 yards. Penalty on HOU-J.Hughes - Defensive Offside - declined.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(6:02 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 43 for -2 yards (C.Kirksey - T.Thomas).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 38(6:40 - 1st) D.Watson pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 45 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 38(6:43 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(7:16 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 38 for 4 yards (T.Thomas; R.Green).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 16(7:57 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 34 for 18 yards (J.Pitre; D.King).
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to CLE 3. J.Ford to CLE 16 for 13 yards (N.Hewitt - T.Hairston).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - HOU 25(8:06 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - HOU 25(8:11 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to N.Collins.
|+5 YD
2 & 24 - HOU 30(8:45 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CLE 25 for 5 yards (T.Bryan).
|+6 YD
1 & 30 - HOU 36(9:20 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CLE 30 for 6 yards (P.Winfrey; T.Bryan).
|Penalty
1 & 25 - HOU 31(9:20 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 16(9:25 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to B.Jordan [J.Elliott]. PENALTY on HOU-B.Jordan - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 16 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(9:49 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at CLE 16 for 11 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - D.Ward).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 29(10:32 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (M.Garrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 32(11:14 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to CLE 29 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki; G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(11:53 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to CLE 32 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 35(12:05 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to A.Schwartz to CLE 47 for 12 yards (T.Thomas). FUMBLES (T.Thomas) - RECOVERED by HOU-D.King at HOU 47. D.King to CLE 38 for 15 yards (D.Peoples-Jones; J.Bitonio).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 30(12:38 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 35 for 5 yards (C.Harris; S.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 28(12:47 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to CLE 24 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 30 for 6 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 28(12:51 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Akins. Penalty on HOU-T.Howard - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - HOU 28(12:55 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(13:29 - 1st) D.Pierce left end pushed ob at HOU 28 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; D.Ward).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(14:04 - 1st) K.Allen pass short right to P.Dorsett to HOU 21 for 11 yards (D.Ward - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLE 50(14:11 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 40 yards to HOU 10 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by D.King.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLE 50(14:19 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to Dav.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLE 50(14:22 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (S.Nelson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(14:54 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to 50 for 7 yards (R.Lopez).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.Quitoriano [D.Ward]. Cleveland challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. K.Allen pass deep right intended for T.Quitoriano INTERCEPTED by J.Johnson [D.Ward] at CLE 43. J.Johnson ran ob at CLE 43 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
