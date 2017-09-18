Drive Chart
Siemian, Broncos crush Elliott, Cowboys 42-17

DENVER (AP) Aqib Talib's 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds left was the final indignity for the Cowboys in the Denver Broncos' 42-17 blowout of Dallas and its vaunted offense on Sunday.

It was Talib's 10th pick-6, just two shy of Darren Woodson's NFL record.

''No. 10,'' relished Talib. ''It's just mind-boggling.''

Sort of like Denver's defensive dominance of Dallas and its vaunted offense.

Ezekiel Elliott had the worst game of his career with nine carries for 8 yards, Dallas managed just 40 yards rushing and one first down on the ground. The Cowboys (1-1) went 3-for-14 on third downs and failed three times on fourth down, looking nothing like the team that dominated the Giants in their opener.

''I want to emphasize today, this is not what we're about in my view,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. ''I feel strongly about that. On the other hand, this is what Denver is about.''

The only big blemish in Denver's fifth straight 2-0 start was the apparently serious injury to their top draft pick, left tackle Garett Bolles, who left the stadium on crutches and with a boot on his left foot after getting hurt in the third quarter.

With the stadium still rocking in the final minute, Talib stepped in front of Dez Bryant, who had earlier beaten him for a TD, snared Dak Prescott's fourth-down pass and raced up the Dallas' dejected sideline.

He slipped Cole Beasley's tackle and followed linebacker Brandon Marshall's beautiful block of Prescott into the south end zone, where he jumped into the stands, exhausted by enjoying every last bit of what he called ''an all-around complete ballgame from the Broncos.''

Trevor Siemian tied a career high with four touchdown passes in a game that included an hour-long lightning delay that did nothing to slow Denver's rolling offense.

''We knew they were sound in the secondary,'' Jones said. ''We were a little taken aback by how well they did offensively. ''They seemed to really have our number. There's no excuses here. Their quarterback played outstanding.''

Elliott, who's playing while his appeal of a six-game suspension for domestic violence works its way through the courts, came into the game averaging 108 yards rushing per game and more than 5 yards a carry in his career.

''We just were getting dominated up front,'' said Elliott, whose previous worst game was a 51-yarder in his NFL debut against the Giants last year. ''We couldn't get any movement off the ball.''

The star in the backfield on this day was C.J. Anderson, who rushed for 118 yards and a score and also caught a TD pass.

Thanks in part to Von Miller, who had two sacks, the Cowboys lost for the sixth straight time to the Broncos.

Siemian threw scoring strikes of 10 and 6 yards to Emmanuel Sanders as the Broncos built a 21-10 halftime lead. The Cowboys were lucky to be that close after a first half in which they managed just five first downs, converted one third down and were outgained 246 yards to 97.

The only touchdown for Dallas came on a 3-yard drive after DeMarcus Lawrence's strip sack of Siemian after beating right tackle Menelik Watson. Bryant beat Talib for the score two plays after Maliek Collins scooped up the loose ball at the Denver 3.

SUSPECT SECONDARY: The Cowboys began the day without their top cornerback, Orlando Scandrick, who broke his left hand last week, and they lost rookie Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) in the first half.

Denver scored on its first drive when Siemian found Sanders for a 10-yard strike , and the Broncos were driving for another score but Brandon McManus pushed a 49-yarder wide right, his second miss in three attempts since signing his contract extension Monday.

LIGHTNING DELAY : The game was delayed by lightning for 62 minutes in the first quarter. The Cowboys were at midfield with 33 seconds left in the first quarter when the teams were told to head to their locker rooms and fans retreated to the concourses.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said they turned off the air conditioning and turned on the TVs to watch some football during the delay.

Miller joked that they spent it dancing and playing games.

''Connect Four, we had some peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,'' Miller said. ''We had a couple of rock-paper-scissors in there, turned on the music for a dance contest. ... Just came in, danced around.''

Actually, Miller didn't even do any of his usual dances after his sacks, but he did raise his arms after ending his career-high five-game sackless streak, which came after he'd been flagged twice for jumping offside.

''You think he was getting antsy?'' Joseph said.

SPLIT ALLEGIANCES : DeMarcus Ware was the honorary alumni captain for the coin toss between the game pitting his former teams. He said he was thrilled to have played for both teams, but would always root for Miller.

Ware retired in January after nine years in Dallas and three seasons in Denver because of chronic back problems. He acknowledged he considered coming out of retirement when Broncos linebacker Shane Ray injured a wrist early in training camp but decided to stick with his new gig working for the NFL Network.

''I've played enough football,'' he said.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

D. Prescott 4 QB
238 YDs, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
T. Siemian 13 QB
231 YDs, 4 TDs, 1 INTs
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 0:53
D.Prescott pass short right intended for D.Bryant INTERCEPTED by A.Talib at DEN -3. A.Talib for 103 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
17
41
Point After TD 14:24
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 14:24
D.Prescott pass deep left to J.Witten for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
39
yds
2:35
pos
16
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:14
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 6:14
C.Anderson left tackle for 23 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
23
yds
0:14
pos
10
34
Point After TD 7:56
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 7:56
T.Siemian pass short right to V.Green for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:04
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
D.Bailey 56 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8
plays
37
yds
1:36
pos
10
21
Point After TD 1:38
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:38
T.Siemian pass short right to E.Sanders for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
51
yds
2:42
pos
7
20
Point After TD 5:54
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:54
T.Siemian pass short middle to C.Anderson for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
81
yds
6:45
pos
7
13
Point After TD 12:39
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:39
D.Prescott pass short right to D.Bryant for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
3
yds
0:46
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:25
B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:25
T.Siemian pass short middle to E.Sanders for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
78
yds
3:45
pos
0
6
Time of Pos 26:10 33:50
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 1 11
Passing 12 12
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-14 9-15
4th Down Conv 2-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 268 380
Total Plays 66 73
Avg Gain 4.1 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 40 178
Rush Attempts 14 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.6
Net Yards Passing 228 202
Comp. - Att. 30-50 22-32
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 2-29
Penalties - Yards 8-69 8-61
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-49.8 3-43.0
Return Yards 44 171
Punts - Returns 1-19 2-20
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-25 2-126
Kicking 3/3 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Red Zone Eff. 1-3 -33% 4-4 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-2 -50% 3-3 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cowboys 1-1 0100717
Broncos 2-0 71414742
o44.0, DEN +2.5
Sports Authority Field Denver, Colo.
 228 PASS YDS 202
40 RUSH YDS 178
268 TOTAL YDS 380
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Prescott 4 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 238 2 2 68.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 238 2 2 68.6
D. Prescott 30/50 238 2 2 19
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Prescott 4 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Prescott 3 24 0 11 19
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
E. Elliott 9 8 0 5 1
R. Smith 45 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
R. Smith 2 8 0 8 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Witten 82 TE
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
13 10 97 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 10 97 1
J. Witten 13 10 97 1 28 15
D. Bryant 88 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
16 7 59 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 7 59 1
D. Bryant 16 7 59 1 15 11
C. Beasley 11 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
8 4 33 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
C. Beasley 8 4 33 0 10 3
B. Butler 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 18 0
B. Butler 2 1 18 0 18 1
T. Williams 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
5 4 17 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 4 17 0
T. Williams 5 4 17 0 6 1
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
5 4 14 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 4 14 0
E. Elliott 5 4 14 0 9 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
S. Lee 50 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
S. Lee 8-1 0.0 0 0
A. Brown 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Brown 7-0 0.0 0 0
J. Lewis 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 6-0 0.0 1 0
D. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
D. Lawrence 5-2 2.0 0 1
K. Frazier 35 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Frazier 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Smith 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
J. Smith 3-7 0.0 0 0
B. Price 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Price 3-0 0.0 0 0
B. Jones 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Heath 38 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Heath 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. Mayowa 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Mayowa 2-2 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Carroll 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Wilber 51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilber 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Charlton 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Charlton 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Paea 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Paea 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Tapper 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tapper 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Crawford 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Crawford 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Collins 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Collins 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Bailey 5 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
D. Bailey 1/1 56 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Jones 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.8 2
C. Jones 5 49.8 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Switzer 10 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Switzer 1 19.0 19 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Siemian 13 QB
30
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 231 4 1 116.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 231 4 1 116.0
T. Siemian 22/32 231 4 1 30
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Anderson 22 RB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 118 1
C. Anderson 25 118 1 28 26
J. Charles 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
J. Charles 9 46 0 14 4
T. Siemian 13 QB
30
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
T. Siemian 5 14 0 6 30
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Thomas 88 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
8 6 71 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 6 71 0
D. Thomas 8 6 71 0 27 7
E. Sanders 10 WR
18
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
8 6 62 2
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 6 62 2
E. Sanders 8 6 62 2 25 18
C. Anderson 22 RB
26
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
3 3 36 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 3 36 1
C. Anderson 3 3 36 1 16 26
C. Latimer 14 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 22 0
C. Latimer 2 2 22 0 13 2
J. Heuerman 82 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 15 0
J. Heuerman 1 1 15 0 15 1
V. Green 85 TE
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
3 2 11 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 11 1
V. Green 3 2 11 1 9 7
B. Fowler 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
B. Fowler 3 1 8 0 8 0
J. Charles 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
J. Charles 1 1 6 0 6 4
A. Derby 83 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
A. Derby 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Marshall 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Marshall 6-1 0.0 0 0
C. Harris 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 6-0 0.0 1 0
W. Parks 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Parks 4-0 0.0 0 0
S. Barrett 48 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Barrett 4-3 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Simmons 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Stewart 26 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Stewart 3-0 0.0 0 0
V. Miller 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
V. Miller 2-0 2.0 0 0
B. Roby 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Roby 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Gotsis 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Gotsis 2-2 0.0 0 0
D. Wolfe 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wolfe 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Peko 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Peko 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Nelson 52 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Talib 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Talib 1-0 0.0 1 0
K. Edebali 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Edebali 0-1 0.0 0 0
S. Harris 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Harris 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus 8 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
B. McManus 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Dixon 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
R. Dixon 3 43.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Latimer 14 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
C. Latimer 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. McKenzie 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 20 0
I. McKenzie 2 10.0 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 25 1:50 3 9 Punt
9:25 DAL 25 3:02 4 15 Punt
2:24 DAL 39 2:36 6 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 DEN 3 0:46 2 3 TD
5:54 DAL 25 1:34 3 -4 Punt
1:38 DAL 25 1:36 8 37 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:56 DAL 25 1:28 2 10 INT
6:14 DAL 25 4:04 11 33 Downs
1:59 DEN 39 2:35 6 39 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 DAL 19 0:50 3 7 Punt
6:13 DAL 35 2:27 8 58 Downs
3:22 DEN 37 2:29 9 31 INT
0:53 DAL 25 0:53 2 8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 DEN 22 3:45 8 78 TD
6:23 DEN 6 3:59 10 63 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 DEN 20 1:23 3 -11 Fumble
12:39 DEN 19 6:45 14 81 TD
4:20 DEN 49 2:42 8 51 TD
0:02 DEN 25 0:02 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 7:04 15 75 TD
6:28 DAL 23 0:14 2 23 TD
2:10 DEN 42 0:11 1 0 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 DEN 25 2:01 3 8 Punt
11:33 DEN 6 5:20 6 24 Punt
3:46 DEN 7 0:24 3 3 Punt
NFL Scores