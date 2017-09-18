Drive Chart
Falcons with a repeat performance in 34-23 win over Packers

  STATS AP
  Sep 18, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) New season. New stadium. Same ol' result.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons picked up where they left off against the Green Bay Packers, building a big halftime lead on the way to a dominating 34-23 victory Sunday night. The rematch of last season's NFC championship game was essentially a repeat: Ryan threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had a couple of scoring runs, and Desmond Trufant darted to the end zone off an attempted pass by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that was ruled a fumble.

''We came out aggressive,'' said Julio Jones, who had five catches for 108 yards. ''We did a great job and got after them.''

Back in January at the Georgia Dome, Atlanta earned a trip to the Super Bowl by racing to a 31-0 edge early in the third quarter on the way to a 44-21 blowout of the Packers.

In the first regular-season NFL game at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium - and the first sporting event in which the facility's camera lens-like roof was open - the Falcons put on quite a show to mark the occasion.

They were ahead 24-7 at halftime and 31-7 less than a minute into the third period.

Unlike the Super Bowl , Atlanta (2-0) made sure this lead stood up.

Ryan threw for 201 yards in the first half, getting Jones involved in the offense. Freeman rushed for 84 yards, and Tevin Coleman chipped in with 42 on the ground plus a touchdown catch. Trufant not only scored a defensive touchdown, he came up with a crucial interception near the end of the first half.

''That's when we really come to light,'' coach Dan Quinn said. ''Different weapons. You never know who's going to be the one.''

After struggling a bit offensively in a season-opening victory at Chicago that was preserved with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, the Falcons dominated right from the start in an early showdown for conference supremacy.

''If we get down to a tie-breaker, this game could be a big one,'' Rodgers said, already looking far down the road.

On the opening possession, Ryan guided a nine-play, 86-yard drive that was reminiscent of the league's highest-scoring team a year ago. Jones hauled in two passes for 53 yards and the Falcons didn't get to third down until they were at the Green Bay 1. Freeman powered in from there to make it 7-0.

The Packers (1-1) responded with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped by Ty Montgomery's 1-yard TD run. But it was downhill from there for Rodgers and his offense, which was missing both of its starting tackles and lost receiver Jordy Nelson early on with a quadriceps injury.

Atlanta led 17-7 after Freeman's second TD run from 2 yards out and Matt Bryant's 51-yard field goal. Then, the game totally got away from Rodgers and the Packers near the end of the first half. Three penalties in four plays - one a disputed offensive pass interference that wiped out a 36-yard gain - pushed Green Bay back to its own 3 before Rodgers lofted a terrible pass down the right sideline that was picked off easily by Trufant at the 36.

Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu with a 21-yard pass, setting up a 3-yard scoring pass to Coleman with 24 seconds remaining .

On the second play of the second half, Trufant turned it into a rout .

Rodgers was plastered by 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. attempting to throw, the ball wobbling out of his hand for what appeared an incomplete pass. But Trufant wisely scooped it up and scooted into the end zone for what was ruled a 15-yard touchdown. The call stood when the replay didn't show conclusively that the pass went forward.

''A big play by him with the interception at the end of the half,'' Quinn said, ''then a smart play to start the second half on the forced fumble.''

The Packers finally showed a bit of life with a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Rodgers' 300th career scoring pass .

It wasn't nearly enough.

INJURIES

Green Bay: Already short-handed up front, the Packers lost several more players during the game. Nelson was the most prominent injury, but also going down were defensive tackle Mike Daniel (hamstring), receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) and cornerback Davon House (quad). In addition, backup safety Kentrell Brice was forced out by a groin injury.

Atlanta: On the first touchdown of the night, right tackle Ryan Schraeder was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Falcons also lost Beasley (hamstring) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle).

MILESTONES

Rodgers' first touchdown pass came on a 33-yard, fourth-down pass to Davante Adams, who made a brilliant play to keep his feet inbounds while kicking the pylon. No. 300 for Rodgers was as short as you can get, a little left-handed shovel pass to Montgomery from the 1.

''They all count,'' Rodgers quipped.

Bryant's first field goal was his 200th since joining the Falcons in 2009, making him the first Atlanta kicker to reach that figure. He also connected in the third quarter from 53 yards.

UP NEXT

Green Bay: Return to Lambeau Field to face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) next Sunday.

Atlanta: Travel to Detroit to take on the Lions (1-0), who face the New York Giants on Monday night.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Key Players
A. Rodgers 12 QB
343 YDs, 2 TDs, 1 INTs
D. Freeman 24 RB
84 YDs, 2 TDs
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:51
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Goode, Holder-J.Vogel.
plays
yds
pos
23
34
Touchdown 5:51
A.Rodgers pass short middle to T.Montgomery for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
3:44
pos
22
34
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:42
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to D.Adams is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS
plays
yds
pos
16
34
Touchdown 12:42
A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams for 33 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
6:37
pos
16
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:19
M.Bryant 53 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
10
plays
40
yds
5:14
pos
10
34
Field Goal 9:33
M.Crosby 28 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-B.Goode, Holder-J.Vogel.
11
plays
65
yds
4:31
pos
10
31
Point After TD 14:04
M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 14:12
A.Rodgers sacked at GB 21 for -9 yards (V.Beasley). FUMBLES (V.Beasley) [V.Beasley], RECOVERED by ATL-D.Trufant at GB 15. D.Trufant for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
7
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 15:00
M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher. PENALTY on GB, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, 15 yards, enforced between downs.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 0:19
M.Ryan pass short right to T.Coleman for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
36
yds
0:28
pos
7
23
Field Goal 3:21
M.Bryant 51 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
7
plays
58
yds
3:53
pos
7
17
Point After TD 11:10
M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:10
D.Freeman right guard for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
87
yds
4:12
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:43
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Goode, Holder-J.Vogel.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:43
T.Montgomery left end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
6:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:51
M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:51
D.Freeman right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. ATL-R.Schraeder was injured during the play. He is Out.
9
plays
86
yds
5:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 31:23 28:37
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 4 7
Passing 18 12
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 5-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 367 364
Total Plays 68 58
Avg Gain 5.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 59 141
Rush Attempts 15 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.2
Net Yards Passing 308 223
Comp. - Att. 33-50 19-28
Yards Per Pass 6.2 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-35 3-29
Penalties - Yards 10-70 6-34
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.7 4-41.3
Return Yards 0 31
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-31
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Red Zone Eff. 2-3 -67% 3-3 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-3 -67% 3-3 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Packers 1-1 7031323
Falcons 2-0 71710034
o55.0, ATL -3.0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 308 PASS YDS 223
59 RUSH YDS 141
367 TOTAL YDS 364
Green Bay
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 343 2 1 90.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 343 2 1 90.7
A. Rodgers 33/50 343 2 1 21
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Montgomery 88 RB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
T. Montgomery 10 35 1 7 22
R. Cobb 18 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Cobb 1 10 0 10 7
A. Rodgers 12 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Rodgers 2 8 0 9 21
J. Williams 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Williams 2 6 0 4 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Adams 17 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
10 8 99 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 8 99 1
D. Adams 10 8 99 1 33 15
T. Montgomery 88 RB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
7 6 75 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 6 75 1
T. Montgomery 7 6 75 1 23 22
R. Cobb 18 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
9 6 60 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 6 60 0
R. Cobb 9 6 60 0 18 7
M. Bennett 80 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
11 5 47 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 5 47 0
M. Bennett 11 5 47 0 18 4
G. Allison 81 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
5 3 24 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 3 24 0
G. Allison 5 3 24 0 13 2
R. Rodgers 82 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 22 0
R. Rodgers 4 2 22 0 14 2
T. Davis 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
T. Davis 1 1 9 0 9 0
J. Williams 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
J. Williams 1 1 5 0 5 0
A. Ripkowski 22 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
A. Ripkowski 1 1 2 0 2 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Martinez 50 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
B. Martinez 5-0 1.0 0 0
H. Clinton-Dix 21 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
H. Clinton-Dix 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. Jones 27 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Randall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Randall 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. Brice 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Brice 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Burnett 42 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Burnett 2-3 0.0 0 0
N. Perry 53 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Perry 2-2 0.0 0 0
D. Lowry 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lowry 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. King 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. King 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Matthews 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
C. Matthews 2-3 1.5 0 0
Q. Rollins 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Rollins 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. House 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. House 1-2 0.0 0 0
K. Clark 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ryan 47 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Ryan 1-3 0.0 0 0
Q. Dial 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Q. Dial 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas 48 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Thomas 1-1 0.5 0 0
D. Mays 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
D. Mays 0-1 -0.5 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Crosby 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Vogel 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
J. Vogel 3 39.7 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Atlanta
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Ryan 2 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 252 1 0 108.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 252 1 0 108.0
M. Ryan 19/28 252 1 0 16
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Freeman 24 RB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 84 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 84 2
D. Freeman 19 84 2 17 21
T. Coleman 26 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
T. Coleman 6 42 0 35 10
M. Ryan 2 QB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Ryan 1 8 0 8 16
T. Gabriel 18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Gabriel 1 7 0 7 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jones 11 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
9 5 108 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 5 108 0
J. Jones 9 5 108 0 34 10
M. Sanu 12 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
6 5 85 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 5 85 0
M. Sanu 6 5 85 0 24 8
J. Hardy 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 1 19 0
J. Hardy 2 1 19 0 19 1
D. Freeman 24 RB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 16 0
D. Freeman 2 2 16 0 10 21
T. Gabriel 18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
T. Gabriel 3 2 14 0 12 1
A. Hooper 81 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 7 0
A. Hooper 2 2 7 0 4 0
T. Coleman 26 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
2 2 3 1
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 2 3 1
T. Coleman 2 2 3 1 3 10
A. Roberts 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TGT REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TGT REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
A. Roberts 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Alford 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Alford 7-1 0.0 0 0
D. Campbell 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
D. Campbell 6-2 1.0 0 0
K. Neal 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Neal 5-2 0.0 0 0
R. Allen 37 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Allen 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Jones 45 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Jones 4-1 0.0 0 0
B. Poole 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Poole 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Riley 42 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Riley 3-2 0.0 0 0
D. Trufant 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Trufant 2-0 0.0 1 0
A. Clayborn 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Clayborn 1-0 1.0 0 0
V. Beasley 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
V. Beasley 1-1 1.0 0 1
D. Poe 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Poe 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Crawford 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Crawford 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Shelby 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Shelby 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Bryant 3 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Bryant 2/2 53 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bosher 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 3
M. Bosher 4 41.3 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Roberts 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
A. Roberts 2 15.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Roberts 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Roberts 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 GB 25 6:08 11 75 TD
2:48 GB 36 2:26 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 GB 25 3:56 6 19 Punt
3:21 GB 25 1:22 5 3 Punt
1:09 GB 5 0:22 2 -2 INT
0:19 GB 25 0:19 1 -6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GB 25 0:56 2 -10 Fumble
14:04 GB 25 4:31 11 65 FG
4:19 GB 25 6:37 13 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 GB 15 3:44 8 85 TD
1:02 GB 12 1:02 7 30 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ATL 14 5:09 9 86 TD
3:43 ATL 25 0:55 3 -11 Punt
0:22 ATL 13 4:12 10 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:14 ATL 9 3:53 7 58 FG
1:59 ATL 44 0:50 3 1 Punt
0:47 GB 36 0:28 4 36 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 ATL 25 5:14 10 40 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 ATL 25 3:07 5 22 Punt
5:51 ATL 21 4:49 9 35 Punt
NFL Scores