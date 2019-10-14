10 biggest Week 6 surprises: Sam Darnold gives Jets life, Lamar Jackson nearly breaks Michael Vick's record

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will wrap up the NFL's Week 6 action on "Monday Night Football," but we already have a lot to discuss from Thursday and Sunday's slate of games. A trio of second-year quarterbacks took control of their narratives in Week 6 with dominant performances that played the key factor in each of their team's victories. Two of them were first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft while the other went undrafted -- a mistake that 31 other NFL general managers are kicking themselves for.

There is a lot more to unpack from Week 6's action -- a lot of awesome surprise and a few not-so-awesome surprises, at least for fans of those teams.

So let's break down the 10 most surprising performances from Week 6.

1. Sam Darnold reminds Jets fans why they should be hopeful

It had been an ugly first five weeks for Jets fans (0-4) after being forced to turn to third-string quarterback Luke Falk. It was so ugly that most fans of the tortured franchise didn't want to believe there was anything to look forward to in a Week 6 home game against the Dallas Cowboys even knowing it meant the return of their second-year franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. There's a reason why CBS Sports NFL analyst Tony Romo told me in August that Sam Darnold was due for a breakout 2019 season, and his return alone should have Jets fans excited.

During the New York Jets' 24-22 victor over the Cowboys, Darnold completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was his third career 300-plus-yard passing game. The numbers could have been even bigger if the Jets didn't change their offensive strategy in the second half to close out Dallas after jumping out to a big lead. Darnold had his way with the Cowboys' pass defense in the first half throwing for 218 yards -- the fourth-most in the first half in Jets franchise history. Darnold also set a career-high with 10.6 yards per pass. The Jets put up season highs in yards (382) and first downs (20). The previously stout Cowboys defense had no answer for Darnold despite limiting Le'Veon Bell in the run game.

All but one game of Week 6 is in the books and there's a lot to go over, so be sure to check out Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Sean Wagner-McGough and myself break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and subscribe here for your daily dose of NFL goodness.

2. Lamar Jackson flashes prime Michael Vick status

In his prime, Michael Vick looked more like a Madden cheat code than NFL player. A couple of decades later, prime Lamar Jackson is starting to have the same feel. During the Baltimore Ravens' 23-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, there was no answer for Jackson when he decided to run the ball. The second-year quarterback ripped off 152 rushing yards and became just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for 150-plus yards in a single game. Jackson came just 22 rushing yards shy of breaking Vick's all-time single-game rushing record. It was Jackson's second 100-plus rushing yards game of the season and the third in his career -- this ties Billy Kilmer for the most by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons since 1950. Jackson still has 10 more games to break that record.

What makes Jackson so special is that he's also able to get the job done with his arm. Jackson went 21 of 33 with 236 passing yards. In the process, Jackson became the only player in the Super Bowl era to eclipse 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a single game.

3. Kyle Allen remains undefeated, earns praise from Bowles

The Kyle Allen story gets better every week. During the Carolina Panthers' 37-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, in a game that was not as close as the final score, Allen went 20 of 32 for 227 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The latter stat -- no interceptions -- has become the norm for the 2018 undrafted rookie free agent. In Week 6, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to win and throw zero interceptions during all of his first five starts. He also became the first undrafted rookie to win his first five starts since Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner did it in 1999. Allen is one of only two quarterbacks (Russell Wilson has 14:0 TD to INT ratio) to throw for multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions so far in 2019.

After the game, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said Allen presented their defense a bigger challenge in preparation than he would have facing Cam Newton.

"Todd Bowles told us in our pre-broadcast meeting that the Allen-QBed team presented more of a challenge to defend than the Week 2 Cam QBed team," NFL Network's Rich Eisen said, via Twitter. "Said, among other issues, Allen finds his outlets better. Also said with the Cam QBed team, he could focus his defense on the mesh point between Cam and McCaffrey because "85 percent of the offense" was centered right there. Not the case with Allen."

4. Auden Tate makes a name for himself

As Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis Tweeted, in the sea of darkness that was the Bengals in Week 6 (but really, that sea of darkness spans the entire 2019 season and not just Week 6), Tate was a beacon of light. The Bengals used their seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- No. 253 overall -- to grab the 6-foot-5 and 228-pound former Florida State star who turned 65 career collegiate receptions into 16 touchdowns. The Bengals overlooked a rough pre-draft process for Tate (several NFL teams ruled him out after his 4.68 40-yard dash and 31-inch vertical) and it appears they've found a legitimate wide receiver. Tate wasn't just a red zone threat in Week 6 -- he made plays all over the field. Tate finished with a career-high 91 receiving yards on five receptions.

Auden Tate had a breakout game for the Bengals. He snagged 5 of 12 targets for 91 yards, but all five catches were eye-popping. pic.twitter.com/oDPChooXUe — JG (@JoeGoodberry) October 14, 2019

5. Matt Ryan nearly perfect in losing effort

You know things are bad in Atlanta when franchise quarterback Matt Ryan can turn in the following stat line and the Falcons still lose 34-33 to the Arizona Cardinals: 30 of 36 for 356 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The four touchdowns were tied for the second-most in Ryan's career. He has now thrown for at least 300 passing yards in every game this season and that makes him tied for the longest streak of 300-plus passing games to start a season in NFL history. Despite Ryan's passing success, the Falcons dropped to 1-5 and have the toughest remaining schedule by opponent winning percentage. Atlanta is a sneaky darkhorse candidate to own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

6. Hunter Henry wastes no time returning to form

When Henry suffered a tibia fracture after catching four passes for 60 yards in Week 1, it paused a potential breakout season for the former first-round pick who has been snakebitten by injuries since entering the NFL. Henry beat his injury timetable and immediately returned to form in Week 6. Henry was unguardable by the safeties and linebackers -- a talented group -- the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to throw at him. Henry set career highs with eight receptions, 100 yards receiving, and two touchdowns. He became the first Chargers tight end with 100-plus receiving yards and two touchdowns in a single game since Antonio Gates did it in 2010.

7. Baker Mayfield goes backward in Browns QB history

The second-year quarterback continued to move backward in the turnover department during the Cleveland Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Mayfield threw for three interceptions in the game, and his inability to protect the football has proved costly, specifically in a game like this one that was decided by one score. Mayfield is now up to 11 interceptions through six games -- just three shy of his total during his rookie 2018 season. Mayfield has thrown for more interceptions through Cleveland's first six games than any quarterback in franchise history since Paul McDonald threw 12 in 1984. We don't have to tell you how many bad quarterbacks the Browns have cycled through their franchise's history since 1984. Mayfield has now thrown an interception in seven consecutive games dating back to 2018 -- the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in Browns' history since Derek Anderson threw an interception in nine consecutive games during the 2006-07 seasons.

8. Russell Wilson continues impressive no interception streak

On the flip side, and in the same game, Wilson continued his impressive streak of not throwing an interception. After Seattle's Week 6 win, Wilson has now thrown 14 passing touchdowns without a single interception this season. Wilson passed Drew Brees for the most touchdown passes without a single interception through the first six games of the regular season. Only one other quarterback (Kyle Allen, 7) has thrown for more than one touchdown pass this season without at least one interception to accompany it. Although it has improved to some degree, Wilson is still playing without a full deck in the sense that Seattle's offensive line is middling at best. This is what an MVP season looks like.

9. Terry McLaurin on pace to shatter all-time Redskins rookie record

About 31 NFL general managers must be kicking themselves for letting Terry McLaurin slip into the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. McLaurin, just like former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas who slipped into the second round, was overlooked after a middling pre-draft process and because he wasn't a featured component of the Buckeyes' offensive system. After a two-touchdown game with four receptions for 100 yards during the Washington Redskins' 17-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, no one will be overlooking McLaurin again. McLaurin has played in just five games this year (due to a nagging hamstring), but he has caught a touchdown in four of those five games. McLaurin now has five touchdown receptions on the season and only Charlie Brown (in 1982) has more touchdown receptions through any player's first five games in Redskins franchise history. Brown holds the Redskins' rookie record for touchdown receptions (8) and McLaurin is on pace to shatter it with ease.

10. Kyler Murray sets rookie completion record

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft continues to improve every week as a passer in spite of a shaky offensive line and limited talent at the wide receiver position around him. Simply put, he elevates the play of his teammates.

Ludicrous throw from Kyler Murray on 3rd & 10. He continues to stack plays like this each week.



Elevating talent pic.twitter.com/wJKU8xaHtz — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 14, 2019

Murray went 27 of 37 for 340 passing yards with a career-high three passing touchdowns. He became the third rookie in NFL history to throw for 300-plus passing yards in three of his team's first six games, joining Cam Newton (2011) and Andrew Luck (2012). Murray also became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have 20 completions or more in each of his first games. That Cardinals clearly have something special here with Murray.