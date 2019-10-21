10 biggest Week 7 surprises, milestones: Chase Edmonds arrives, Aaron Rodgers passes Dan Marino

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will wrap up the NFL's Week 7 action on "Monday Night Football," but we already have a lot to discuss from Thursday and Sunday's slate of games. A second-year running back out of Fordham did his best impression of Phillip Lindsay circa 2018 and helped carry his team to its third straight victory. Aaron Rodgers reminded the NFL why he's one of the most talented passers to ever suit up, and in the process, he passed Dan Marino in a career milestone they previously shared.

There is a lot more to unpack from Week 7's action -- a lot of awesome surprise and a few not-so-awesome surprises, at least for fans of those teams.

So let's break down the 10 most surprising performances from Week 7:

1. Chase Edmonds rewards the Cardinals for drafting him

When the Cardinals selected Chase Edmonds in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, fans asked: who? Edmonds played collegiate ball at Fordham, a university best known for its close proximity to Manhattan. However, like Tarik Cohen and the Chicago Bears before him, the Cardinals' scouting team saw a unique burst and ability to create yardage independent of his supporting cast when evaluating Edmonds. In Week 7, that evaluation paid off. Edmonds ran for 126 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 27 carries -- all career highs -- after starter David Johnson left the game following the first offensive series. Edmonds had three rushing touchdowns of 20-plus yards in this game and that matched Johnson's career total (for 20-plus rushing touchdowns). Edmonds is a perfect fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system and blocking scheme and it showed in a 27-21 Week 7 victory over the New York Giants. The Cardinals nailed it with this Day 3 draft pick.

2. Aaron Rodgers passes a video game-like Dan Marino record

Entering Week 7, Rodgers was tied with Marino for the fifth-most four-touchdown performances in NFL history (22). He then proceeded to torch the Oakland Raiders secondary in the Green Bay Packers' 42-24 win. Rodgers threw for five touchdown passes and added a sixth total touchdown on the ground. He threw for just one fewer touchdown than incompletion. Rodgers connected on 25 of 31 pass attempts for 429 passing yards. He became just the third player in the Super Bowl Era with five passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and the third player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown in a single game. The last time it happened was in 1991. Rodgers also turned in the first perfect passer rating (minimum 10 pass attempts) in Packers franchise history. It was a breakout performance for the Packers' passing attack under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur.

3. Lamar Jackson makes NFL history, again

Another week, another historic performance from the second-year quarterback in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-16 road upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks. This week, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 100 yards and rush for over 100 yards in consecutive games. No quarterback has won more games since Week 11 of the 2018 regular season, when Jackson made his first career start. Jackson was so individually dominant against the Seahawks that one Seattle player compared playing against him to trying to stop the modern-day Michael Vick.

4. Zach Pascal jumps onto the fantasy football radar

Anyone who plays fantasy football -- and that percentage of fans is only growing -- is well aware of the Colts' Pascal after Indianapolis' 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans. Pascal broke out with six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Pascal already has more touchdowns through Week 7 of the 2019 season than he had all of the 2018 season. He also has the second-most receiving touchdowns on the team. Pascal has developed into a key weapon for a Colts offense that is starting to find its groove. Pascal will be a popular addition in fantasy football leagues during the waiver period this week.

5. Jacoby Brissett has a career day

Brissett was cooking for the Colts following their bye week. He set career highs with four touchdown passes and 326 passing yards. Brissett is now up to 14 passing touchdowns through just six games after throwing for just 13 passing touchdowns in 16 games during the 2017 season, when Andrew Luck was sidelined with an injury. Brissett also matched his 2017 win total (four) through just six games while becoming the fourth quarterback in Colts history to throw for four passing touchdowns in a single game.

6. Titans find a 300-yard passing game behind Ryan Tannehill

The Titans finally found a rhythm in the passing game with Tannehill replacing Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Tannehill was extremely efficient -- he went 23 of 29 with 312 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. More importantly, he helped to finally figure out a way for the Titans to get former top-10 draft pick Corey Davis involved -- making great usage of the middle of the field. Davis had a season-high six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. As for Tannehill, he threw for the first Titans passing touchdown since Week 4. It was the Titans' first 300-yard passing game since Week 4 of the 2018 season (you read that right). It was also the first time the Titans eclipsed 400 yards of total offense since Week 14 of the 2018 season. For comparison's sake, the Titans only threw for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns two times over the past three seasons with Mariota as the starting quarterback.

7. John Brown continues to be a difference-making acquisition

When the Buffalo Bills acquired John Brown this offseason, the signing went under the radar behind bigger names who had more production in 2018. Meanwhile, Brown's skill set was a near-perfect fit for Buffalo's offensive system and for quarterback Josh Allen's skill set. In Week 7, Brown continued to prove Buffalo correct for investing in him by racking up 83 yards receiving and a touchdown on five receptions. Brown now has 473 receiving yards in 2019 -- the most by a Bills receiver through his first six games since Lee Evans in 2008.

8. Matthew Stafford becomes fastest player to reach 40K passing yards

Stafford made history in Week 7 by throwing for 364 passing yards and becoming the fastest player to reach 40,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford got there in just 147 games. For comparison's sake, it took Drew Brees, Dan Marion, and Peyton Manning 152, 153, and 154 games, respectively, to reach the 40K mark. It was a banner day for Stafford, who also threw for four passing touchdowns. In doing so, Stafford passed Boomer Esiason and Tony Romo to move up to No. 22 overall on the all-time passing touchdowns list with 250 in his career. Stafford is one of the most underrated quarterbacks through Week 7 of the 2019 season.

9. Bears continue a streak of offensive ineptitude

After failing to top the 300-total yardage mark during a disappointing 36-25 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints, the Bears continued their streak of not eclipsing the 300-yard mark in a single game. Now, the Bears are the only NFL team remaining that hasn't topped the 300 total yardage mark in a single game. The Bears offense has regressed in 2019 now that NFL teams have adjusted to head coach Matt Nagy's system and due to the regression from the offensive line. When you combine that with third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has yet to take a step forward in his career as a passer, the end result is arguably the NFL's worst offensive team.

10. Teddy Bridgewater gets to the Bears' vaunted defense

If you're looking for an early frontrunner for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, look no further than Teddy Bridgewater. Despite having to go on the road, in Chicago, against a team coming off its bye week, Bridgewater was nearly perfect during the Saints' Week 7 win. Bridgewater completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions against the vaunted Bears defense. He made multiple big-time throws, including a game-clincher to Michael Thomas. He is now 5-0 as the starting quarterback of the Saints and 16-5 as a starting quarterback in the NFL over his last 21 starts.