The 2025 NFL Draft is over, bringing hundreds of new players to the professional stage. There were some major surprises during draft weekend, none bigger than Shedeur Sanders' slide all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns made him their second quarterback addition in as many days. Now that the drama has come and gone, however, all 32 teams are mostly stocked for the upcoming season.

That doesn't mean a few more notable moves aren't around the corner. With offseason programs up next, from spring workouts to summer training camp, it's possible -- no, probable -- that clubs will scour the remains of free agency and the trade market for last-minute tweaks and upgrades. That's doubly the case, thanks to the ripples of the draft, with certain veterans arguably more expendable than they were before.

So which players could be ripe for relocation after the draft? Which teams could be primed to make additional splashes to supplement their rookie class? Here are 10 proposed moves now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, including a couple involving notable quarterbacks:

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers

This is a tired connection at this point, with Pittsburgh publicly teasing Rodgers' arrival for what's felt like months on end. Yet it remains the most logical play for a Steelers team currently projected to open 2025 with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard under center, even if Rodgers is a rental at age 41.

Kirk Cousins to the Saints

We don't expect the Atlanta Falcons to deal the veteran inside the NFC South, nor would New Orleans be willing to eat his inflated contract. If, however, Cousins is eventually cut loose as he reportedly desires, the Saints still need a proven arm, provided Derek Carr is unavailable due to injury and/or discontentment. Yes, they drafted Tyler Shough early, but new coach Kellen Moore might prefer some veteran insurance.

Will Levis to the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has been fine riding with Kyle Trask at the No. 2 quarterback spot, but do the Bucs really want to risk falling out of a feasible NFC South race if the always-gutsy Baker Mayfield goes down? Levis is expendable in Tennessee after the Titans drafted Cam Ward, and he seems like a perfect fit to sit and learn from Mayfield, who shares some of his never-say-die spunk.

Kenny Pickett to the Lions

No more than two months after the Cleveland Browns sent a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Pickett as 2025 competition, the ex-Steelers prospect already feels as if he's on the fringe of the roster, thanks to the draft's dual addition of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Unless one of those two rookies is stashed on the scout team, Pickett might be better off bouncing to Detroit in another trade, where the Lions could use a more experienced No. 2 behind Jared Goff. Dan Campbell would like his grit.

Carson Wentz to the Cowboys

Dallas dealt a pick to the New England Patriots for Joe Milton III, an intriguing young arm to develop behind Dak Prescott. You've gotta think they'd like a bit more experience in the room, considering Prescott's missed extensive time in three of his last five seasons. And Wentz, their old NFC East rival, has drawn solid reviews as a big-armed backup for a couple of contenders in recent years.

Nick Chubb to the Bears

Chicago was rumored as a potential Ashton Jeanty landing spot in the draft. Instead, the Bears focused on the other skill spots. Chubb's pure rushing prowess would be a welcome complement to D'Andre Swift's change-of-pace burst, however. The entire offseason has been about boosting Caleb Williams' support.

A year after showcasing his trademark explosiveness with the Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps Dobbins is ready for a new AFC West squad. Kansas City took a flyer on Elijah Mitchell earlier this offseason, but since when does Andy Reid turn down additional options in the backfield? Dobbins could function as a speedier running mate to the physical Isiah Pacheco with Kareem Hunt approaching 30.

Prisco's NFL Draft 2025 grades for each team, including best and worst picks: Bucs earn one of three 'A' marks Pete Prisco

Amari Cooper to the Broncos

Denver waited until Round 3 of the draft to address wide receiver with Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram is onboard as the new No. 1 tight end. Still, young quarterback Bo Nix could use an added safety valve out wide, and Cooper, though slowing at age 30, could still be a reliable route-runner for Sean Payton.

Keenan Allen to the Chargers

If Mike Williams can go back, why can't Allen? Yes, Los Angeles added some fresh legs to Justin Herbert's receiving corps by drafting Tre Harris, a potential downfield threat. Allen knows the city and the franchise, however, and he could help alleviate pressure on other youngsters like Ladd McConkey.

Von Miller to the Eagles

Still unsigned despite ranking in the top 20 among the NFL's all-time sack leaders, Miller would be a short-term rental at 36. And the reigning champions added pass rushing juice with Jihaad Campbell. Still, Miller thrived while working under Vic Fangio years ago. And you can never have too many quarterback chasers.