It may not feel like it right now, but the NFL will be back at the forefront of our lives before you know it. In just a few weeks, clubs will reconvene for training camp after this summer break, and then it'll be full speed ahead through the preseason and towards the 2025 regular season.

While this is the quiet time on the league calendar, there's an array of futures bets available at various sportsbooks, and getting in on them now sometimes provides the best value. After all, most folks aren't jumping into the NFL futures market until we're a bit closer to the regular season, so the odds themselves won't be as heavily juiced one way or another. Of course, with that added value also comes the inherent risk of dealing with an unforeseen injury between now and Week 1. That said, scared money don't make money, right?

Below, we're going to identify 10 NFL futures bets that should be worth your consideration this summer.

Bijan Robinson to lead the NFL in rushing yards (+1100)

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7

Both Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry took the NFL by storm last season. Barkley nearly shattered the NFL record books with his 2,005 yards on the ground, while Henry's 1,921 yards rushing weren't too shabby either and were No. 1 and No. 2 in the league, respectively. Naturally, they are the top-two betting favorites to lead the league in rushing yet again in 2025, with Barkley at +260 and Henry at +480.

However, Robinson provides great value at +1100. He was third in the NFL in rushing in 2024 with 1,456 yards, and he has a favorable schedule in 2025. According to CBS Sports Fantasy Football expert Dave Richard's projections, Robinson has the seventh-easiest schedule for a running back this coming season.

Moreover, Robinson shined when Michael Penix Jr. took over as the Falcons starter at the tail end of last season. In Penix's three starts last year (Week 16 through Week 18), Robinson rushed for 354 yards. While that's a very small sample size, if you were to project that out throughout a full season, Robinson would have had a 2,006-yard rushing season.

Maybe more important than those projections was Robinson's carries increase over that stretch. In that three-game sample, Robinson averaged 22.3 rushing attempts per game. In the 14 games prior, he averaged 16.9 attempts. If Atlanta continues to ease Penix in as he enters his first season as the full-time starter, that should result in even more carries for Robinson and, in turn, an opportunity to pile up yards on the ground.

Miami Dolphins Under 6.5 wins (+170)

The Dolphins feel like a team on the downswing. While they have the ninth-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2025 in terms of their opponents' combined win total, it's hard to see this team truly competing. Last season, they mustered an 8-9 record, which included a 2-4 mark when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined. The veteran quarterback is routinely a flight risk for missing multiple games, and if he is sidelined for any period again in 2025, the combination of Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers behind him on the quarterback depth chart doesn't provide much optimism.

On top of questions surrounding Tagovailoa's availability, their second-half schedule is pretty daunting. In the three weeks leading up to their Week 12 bye, the Dolphins will face the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. Each of those clubs made the playoffs a season ago, and that has historically been unfavorable for head coach Mike McDaniel's club. Under his tenure, the Dolphins are 4-14 against playoff teams.

After the bye, Miami likely has just one game where it'll be a lock to be favored (Week 13 vs. the New Orleans Saints). After that, it plays three cold-weather games over its final five weeks (at New York Jets, at Pittsburgh and at New England). Tagovailoa has lost all seven of the coldest starts of his career and is just 5-9 overall in December and January.

That sets up what could be a tremendous free fall for Miami, as its record down the stretch could conceivably be 1-9 over its final 10 games. That means the Dolphins would need to go 8-0 to begin the year in order to hit the over on their season long win total of 8.5, which is heavily juiced to -180. While we'll absolutely be laying the juice at that 8.5 total, there's also value to grab them Under 6.5 at +170 given that tough back end of the schedule. I also like Miami to finish fourth in the AFC East at +210.

Bengals to miss the playoffs (+130)

Cincinnati has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL thanks to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. While that'll light up the scoreboard and produce fantasy points, I'm not sure how its one-sided attack will do in the win-loss column. The Bengals remain at odds with both star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season) and first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart. If the situation with Hendrickson leads to his departure, there will be even more pressure on the offense to outscore their opponents.

Even if they produce a high-flying offense, it may not result in wins. Last season, Cincinnati had two losses when the offense scored 38-plus points (tied for the most in NFL history). It also had six losses when it scored 25-plus points (also tied for the most in NFL history). If that theme persists in 2025, the Bengals could find themselves once again on the outside looking in on the postseason.

Mike Evans Over 925.5 receiving yards (-114)

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13

Something feels fishy with Evans' odds, but I'll take the bait. On FanDuel Sportsbook, Evans' season-long receiving yards prop sits at 925.5 with the Over at -114. However, if you were to bet him recording at least 1,000 yards receiving, the odds only move to -110. That's a 74.5-yard difference and not much benefit in the odds, so we'll just stick with the 925.5 figure.

Evans has dominated ever since he stepped onto an NFL field and has recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in all of his 11 seasons (an NFL record). It seems like the only way Evans wouldn't put together a 1,000-yard season in 2025 would be due to injury. However, as it relates to this prop, all we need is 926 yards to cash, so even if he does miss time, we'll still be within range.

For instance, Evans was limited to just 14 games last season and still notched 1,004 yards receiving. When he was limited to 15 games played in 2022, he had 1,124 yards. There should be plenty of breathing room to hit this number even if he suffers an injury that keeps him out for a game or two.

New England Patriots to make the playoffs (+148)

The Patriots have completely overhauled their organization over the last seven months. The club hired Mike Vrabel as its newest head coach and made strides to improve the roster this offseason. In free agency, the club doubled down on its strength defensively with the likes of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis and Robert Spillane. It also added right tackle Morgan Moses and wideout Stefon Diggs to bolster the offense. In the 2025 NFL Daft, Will Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick, should serve as a Day 1 starter at left tackle. Meanwhile, Day 2 picks TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams both have promise of contributing early in their careers as well.

That dramatically improves the depth chart around ascending second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who showed flashes as a rookie despite an overall lackluster season in Foxborough. Combine all that with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, and New England could very well be a playoff team. Its home schedule alone could produce six or seven wins, which would then only require less than a handful of road victories to sniff 10 victories and be in the thick of the playoff conversation.

San Francisco 49ers to win NFC West (+175)

It feels like the Los Angeles Rams are getting a lot of love this offseason from both talking heads and the betting public. While I share their optimism in L.A.'s potential in 2025, let's not sleep on the 49ers. Yes, San Francisco saw an exodus of players this offseason, including Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Deebo Samuel. However, a strong contingent of the core that had been to the NFC Championship in each of the three seasons before 2024 is still intact. That includes Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. With Kyle Shanahan also still on the sideline, this is a formidable team that will play the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2025. That presents enough of a case for me to lean towards this chalk play, even if it doesn't feel so chalky.

Dak Prescott to throw for 4,000 yards (+130)

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4

When Prescott is healthy, he's a 4,000-yard passer. So, similar to what we were discussing with Evans above, this is simply a play on Prescott saying healthy for the 2025 season. Back in 2023, when Prescott played all 17 regular season games, he threw for 4,516 yards. When he played 16 games in 2021, he threw for 4,449 yards. In 2019, Prescott had 4,902 yards through the air in 16 games played. Even last season, when he was limited to eight games before going down for the year, Prescott was on pace to throw for 4,203 yards had he suited up for all 17 games. Get the point?

With Dallas' running game still a major question and the addition of George Pickens to play opposite CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are expected to throw early and often in 2025. If you want a little more cushion, Prescott's season-long passing yards line is set at 3,850.5 at +100, which is certainly worth a look as well.

Denver Broncos Over 9.5 wins (+110)

The Denver Broncos were one of the surprise teams of 2024, as then-rookie Bo Nix was able to put together a strong first season and help lead the organization to the postseason. This offseason, they got even better with the additions of tight end Evan Engram, along with a revamped backfield of rookie RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins. That should only help Nix as he rolls into Year 2, but the biggest strength of the Broncos remains on the defensive side.

Last year, Denver was tied for the second-fewest yards per play allowed (5.0), only looking up to the Philadelphia Eagles. They were also third in fewest points allowed per game (19.0) and were league-best in the red zone, holding opponents to touchdowns on just 44.4% of their trips inside the 20-yard line. That unit also improved this offseason with first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw coming aboard. That again sets Denver up to have a top-three defense in the league and pile up wins because of it.

Davante Adams Over 925.5 receiving yards (-115)

Davante Adams LAR • WR • #17

Adams went nuclear down the stretch last season, totaling 576 yards over his final six games, giving him a season-long pace of 1,632 yards. While Adams likely won't reach those heights -- his 11.3 targets per game average over that stretch will come down now that he's with the Los Angeles Rams -- he should still be looked at as a 1,000-yard receiver.

Adams will work opposite Puka Nacua, and while that may be looked at as a situation where Adams' opportunities could be limited, the Rams offense has proven it can sustain two productive receivers. Adams is replacing Cooper Kupp, who posted 710 yards receiving in 12 games in 2024. Had he stayed healthy, he was on a 1,006-yard pace. Meanwhile, Nacua registered 990 yards receiving in 11 games played.

Matthew Stafford will be throwing it around the yard quite a bit next season, and Adams could be looked at as an upgrade over Kupp at this stage of their career, which sets up a great situation for him to go over this 925.5-yard prop and rival another 1,000-yard season.

Rashee Rice to win Comeback Player of the Year (+1400)

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4

Our longest play in this list finds us combing over the Comeback Player of the Year market. While there's certainly a risk of the quarterback bias coming into play here with Dak Prescott the favorite at +300 and Trevor Lawrence (+450) and J.J. McCarthy (+850) also in the field, I think there's good value with Rashee Rice.

The Kansas City Chiefs wideout suffered a leg injury that limited him to just four games played last season, but he is expected to be a full participant for training camp. That sets up Rice being a full go for the start of the season, and he could pick up where he left off in 2024.

The now third-year wideout was on a prolific pace to begin last season, registering 288 yards over his three full games played. He topped 100 yards receiving twice over that stretch and commanded a sizable target share from Patrick Mahomes (9.7 targets per game). Had he kept that up throughout a full season, Rice was looking at a stat line of 136 catches, 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Of course, expecting those figures would be a fool's errand, but he has the opportunity to be the No. 1 option for Mahomes on a Chiefs team that is expected to again rival for the No. 1 seed. That stage, along with his production, could be enough to warrant serious consideration for CPOY.