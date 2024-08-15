Matt Judon has a new home, with the New England Patriots dealing the disgruntled Pro Bowl pass rusher to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. The trade preceded another defensive swap later that night, with the Dallas Cowboys acquiring interior man Jordan Phillips from the rival Washington Commanders.

Could even more trades be on the horizon? With roster cuts around the corner, it's very possible. Here are 10 veterans who could still be available ahead of the 2024 campaign:

Even after a relatively underwhelming summer, the Philadelphia Eagles would surely prefer to keep Pickett's NFL experience onboard as insurance for Jalen Hurts. The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers starter has never enjoyed a better supporting cast. That said, the Eagles are always in the business of collecting/flipping quarterbacks, and third-stringer Tanner McKee has shown enough poise to warrant No. 2 consideration in back-to-back years. Pickett is local to the Philly area, but he'd almost certainly sign off on a chance to get right back into a starting gig, adding to the appeal of another move.

Potential fits: Chargers, Vikings

The luster has worn off Lance quite a bit in recent years, with the former No. 3 overall draft pick struggling to secure the top backup job for the Dallas Cowboys. Still, at just 24, the ex-San Francisco 49ers prospect possesses long-term upside that could intrigue needier teams at the position. Dallas might just as well retain him with Dak Prescott entering a contract year, but considering the Cowboys are also letting Lance play out his rookie deal, it's possible they've already seen enough.

Potential fits: Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings

Three years removed from a spunky full-time gig as the Washington Commanders' starter, Heinicke's better suited coming off the bench, though he's suddenly an odd fit in Atlanta, where the Falcons' first-round pick of Michael Penix Jr. has left him a distant No. 3 behind Kirk Cousins. His experience (29 career starts) could be more valuable elsewhere as other teams scrounge for last-minute backup help.

Potential fits: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings

Once viewed as a potential Ryan Tannehill successor, the former third-rounder has reportedly taken strides as a passer this summer, though he seems fairly entrenched as the No. 3 behind ascending young starter Will Levis and new backup Mason Rudolph. The Tennessee Titans probably still value his impressive mobility at age 25, but another team might be able to offer a direct backup opportunity.

Potential fits: Chargers, Ravens

An incessant subject of trade rumors this offseason, Aiyuk is reportedly still in long-term contract talks with the San Francisco 49ers, attending but not partaking in training camp while (half-heartedly?) pushing for a trade to a team that'll meet his demands for top-end money. In the end, he's just as likely to stay put as he is to be dealt, with the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the last remaining teams to be legitimately linked to the All-Pro. San Francisco has a tendency to let holdouts turn ugly before ultimately resolving them (see: Deebo Samuel), so the bet right now is that Aiyuk suits up for the reigning NFC champions again.

Potential fits: Chargers, Commanders, Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers brass probably isn't quite ready to pull the plug on the TCU product, who arrived as the 21st overall pick just a year ago. But the current regime wasn't responsible for that pick, and the big-bodied wideout has reportedly struggled to make headway even in a stripped-down receiver competition, with rookie Ladd McConkey and vets Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark on track for larger roles.

Potential fits: Broncos, Cowboys, Patriots

Overshadowed by the Houston Texans' splashy additions out wide, namely new No. 1 Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old Woods has looked like his polished self in the preseason. The question is, where does he fit as potentially the No. 5 target for C.J. Stroud, with guys like Noah Brown and John Metchie III also vying for reserve snaps? An aging possession receiver, he may not have a massive market, but his reliable catch rate for multiple clubs suggests he can still be an effective plug-and-play safety valve.

Potential fits: Colts, Eagles, 49ers

It seems unfathomable that New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas would've signed off on acquiring the Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles this spring without also satisfying Reddick's clear desire for a new contract, or that Reddick would've initially reported to the team with a similar misunderstanding. Either way, unless the Jets cave to his demands, which would significantly aid their pass rush, Reddick feels poised to keep up the stare down in hopes of relocating for a second time this offseason.

Potential fits: Bears, Buccaneers, Cardinals

The former All-Pro was a hit for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-contending secondary in 2022, only to fall off a cliff as a perimeter cover man a year later. Since then, Bradberry has taken a switch to safety in stride, and suddenly feels like a decent bet to crack the Birds' lineup as veteran insurance on the back end. Still, if the Eagles find themselves a taker in exchange for depth at another position, they'd probably consider it after injecting youth into the secondary via the draft.

Potential fits: Cardinals, Raiders, Vikings

Once considered one of the top players at his position, Baker has seemingly backed off a trade request that mired part of his 2023 offseason. Entering a contract year for a younger team, however, he could still be a candidate for movement, with Jalen Thompson settling in as a starter on the back end.

Potential fits: Chiefs, Ravens, Saints