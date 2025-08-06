Last week's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game served as an appetizer to the NFL preseason, as the league's 30 other teams join the fray beginning Thursday. The reality of the NFL preseason is that several teams will elect to sit their starters most, if not all, of preseason action. For instance, few offer more intrigue than Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter, but readers will not find him on the list simply because it is unlikely he sees extensive play time during the exhibitions.

Although the preseason product may be a bit watered down, it is a great opportunity for fans to familiarize themselves with players who may not receive ample playing time this season. Plus, those who make an impression could be candidates to join your favorite team at some point this season after final roster cuts.

It is also a chance for draft aficionados to see prospects outside of a hypothetical scenario. Here are the rookies I am most excited to see this preseason:

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 Drafted: Round 1 (25th overall) Fun fact: All-time winningest starting QB in Ole Miss history in terms of total wins (28) and winning percentage (.737) View Profile

The New York Giants leveraged their future into the selection of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the back half of the first round. Would seeing him early in the regular season be good or bad for the team's 2025 outlook? There is a case to be made either way. The expectation is that Russell Wilson will emerge as the Week 1 starter, with his and the team's performance determining when Dart plays, if at all.

As a result, the preseason may be Dart's most extensive live-game exposure. After all, Dart came in as the No. 3 quarterback behind Wilson and Jameis Winston on the Giants' initial depth chart.

Nick Emmanwori SEA • SAF • #3 Drafted: Round 2 (35th overall) Fun fact: Allowed a QBR of just 28.6 to go along with 88 tackles, four interceptions and two pick-sixes for South Carolina last season View Profile

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the two teams most often associated with Nick Emmanwori prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. The former always made the most sense due to head coach Mike Macdonald's history of working with Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. Seattle was able to wait until the second round to secure his unique physical skillset.

There are others in that secondary, like Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, with experience and production to take some of the pressure off the South Carolina product. Reports from training camp indicate that Emmanwori has been moving around the defensive formation, including over the slot.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is another rookie in the Pacific Northwest who should generate a lot of excitement.

Harold Fannin Jr. CLE • TE • #88 Drafted: Round 3 (67th overall) Fun fact: Consensus All-American for Bowling Green last season after leading the nation in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) to go along with 10 receiving touchdowns View Profile

From a national narrative perspective, intrigue lies with Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. However, each has been dealing with soft tissue injuries during camp that may prove to be limiting.

Harold Fannin Jr. is more intriguing during the preseason because head coach Kevin Stefanski is returning to his schematic roots in 2025. The franchise is expected to deploy more wide zone runs and 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers). Fannin's role comes into focus opposite David Njoku. Fannin, a third-round pick out of Bowling Green, eclipsed 100 receiving yards eight times last season, including against Penn State and Texas A&M.

Terrance Ferguson LAR • TE • #18 Drafted: Round 2 (46th overall) Fun fact: Set records for most career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by an Oregon tight end View Profile

There may not be a stronger draft endorsement than being pursued by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. In 2024, the franchise targeted tight end Brock Bowers in a potential trade up but ultimately fell short in its efforts. Terrance Ferguson is not the same caliber of prospect as Bowers, but Los Angeles circled him on its Day 2 priority list. The team's excitement about Ferguson is infectious, as there is a lot of earned equity among that collective.

Landon Jackson BUF • DE • #94 Drafted: Round 3 (72nd overall) Fun fact: First Arkansas player since 1997 to have two games in his career with eight-plus tackles, three-plus tackles for loss and two-plus sacks View Profile

The Buffalo Bills set forth to upgrade their defensive front this offseason with Michael Hoecht, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders, Larry Ogunjobi, Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson and others being added. Jackson is a long pass rusher with a high motor. With so much depth at the position in Orchard Park, Jackson may see a lot of preseason repetitions against second- and third-string offensive line units, which are notably deficient relative to their starting peers. Jackson should be able to use that power and leverage to create production over these next few weeks.

Will Johnson ARI • CB Drafted: Round 2 (47th overall) Fun fact: Two-time All-American (first team in 2023 and second team in 2024) at Michigan View Profile

Will Johnson was a personal favorite to study early in the 2025 NFL Draft process. He looked like one of the best overall prospects following a standout 2023 campaign, but his final season in Ann Arbor was spent dealing with nagging injuries. The Arizona Cardinals already lost cornerback Starling Thomas V to injury this summer, so a starting job is available to Johnson. Will Arizona get the vintage version of the Michigan product?

Ty Robinson PHI • DT • #95 Drafted: Round 4 (111th overall) Fun fact: Tied Nebraska school record with 60 career games played View Profile

Some situations are more conducive to NFL success. The Philadelphia Eagles have been able to cultivate a competitive environment without pressure at key positions, such as defensive tackle. Milton Williams graduated from key reserve to highly paid starter in New England, which leaves Moro Ojomo and others hoping to follow in his wake.

Ty Robinson has grown man strength and athleticism. He was a steal for the defending Super Bowl champions in the fourth round. One wonders if a recent trade of defensive tackle reserve Thomas Booker IV is indicative of Robinson's early camp impressions.

Elsewhere, first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell has supposedly been a menace in training camp, making plays all over the football field.

Nic Scourton CAR • LB • #11 Drafted: Round 2 (51st overall) Fun fact: Career statistics include 109 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in three seasons (two at Purdue and one at Texas A&M) View Profile

The Carolina Panthers' incumbent coaching staff has done well developing talent in a short period of time. The issue is that it has not been able to accumulate swaths of elite athletes because of the trade with Chicago that allowed the Panthers to move up for quarterback Bryce Young. Pass rush has been a particularly bereft unit, but the infusion of youngsters Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton could be a catalyst for change.

Scourton was once regarded as a likely first-round prospect, but a transfer from Purdue to Texas A&M led to a new body type and a new role -- neither of which benefitted his stock. If he is able to tap back into his time with the Boilermakers, Scourton has the potential to become an X-factor. Prior to last year, 75% of All-Pro edge rushers had been first-round picks over a five-year period. It is difficult to find difference makers at that position beyond the first round.

Mason Taylor NYJ • TE • #85 Drafted: Round 2 (42nd overall) Fun fact: Son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas View Profile

There is a real opportunity for the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor to contribute this fall. The New York Jets are not exactly flush with wide receiver talent, and tight ends were heavily utilized in Detroit when head coach Aaron Glenn was there. Can Mason Taylor be the Lions' version of Sam LaPorta? As a rookie in 2023, LaPorta recorded 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ozzy Trapilo CHI • OT • #75 Drafted: Round 2 (56th overall) Fun fact: Two-time All-ACC (first team in 2024 and second team in 2023) at Boston College View Profile

Ozzy Trapilo had been a personal favorite dating back to January. The son of a former NFL offensive lineman has been competing with Braxton Jones at left tackle. One would have assumed his professional future would be at right tackle -- the position he played at Boston College -- but he is a long athlete with good technical skills. Having Joe Thuney next to him would theoretically aid in his development, but Thuney is not expected to see much playing time during the preseason.

It will also be interesting to witness how Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson utilizes rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III.