Just like that, the 2025 NFL preseason is in the books. All 32 teams are finalizing their rosters for the regular season after allowing this summer's competitions to seep into live exhibition action. And all 32 fan bases got a sneak peek of their clubs in advance of the real drama this fall. Before we fully turn our eyes toward September, however, it's important to unpack what did -- and didn't -- matter from the month-long stretch of preseason contests. Who separated themselves? Whose stock changed?

Preseason can be a tricky site for evaluation. On one hand, some players are desperate to stand out in hopes of securing a job for the long run. On the other, plenty of teams deploy vanilla schemes to mask their true plans for the season. Still plenty of others rest most of their starting talent altogether, preventing the rest of us from making a full assessment of offseason progress.

In the end, we can only work with what we witnessed. And all the storylines will ultimately write themselves as the preseason is put in the rear view and the meaningful games begin. In the meantime, here are 10 things we did learn this preseason:

1. Shedeur Sanders isn't the Browns' answer (just yet)

Talk about a rollercoaster of a preseason for the headline-making rookie. First the Colorado product dazzled NFL folks with his composure in a two-touchdown debut against Carolina Panthers starters. Then he abruptly dropped out of action with an oblique injury. Finally he returned for the Browns' exhibition finale, only to be the most frazzled of Cleveland's four active quarterbacks, absorbing five sacks before coach Kevin Stefanski turned to journeyman Tyler Huntley for a game-winning drive. Sanders belongs in the Browns' crowded room, but his rapid rise and fall suggests he's got a ways before he truly surpasses both Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, a less splashy but more decisive counterpart.

2. The Colts are out on Anthony Richardson

Never say never. In fact, even the Colts aren't saying "never," insisting their 2023 first-round draft pick might still have a future as the leader of this team. But their actions tell an entirely different story: Not only did they repeatedly bench Richardson for an aging Flacco in 2024, which was supposed to be the youngster's true audition after an injury-shortened rookie campaign, but they recently declared Daniel Jones, Richardson's summer competition, the new starter for all of 2025. Does that mean Jones, the ex-New York Giants castoff, won't be benched this year? We're not prepared to bet on that. What we are prepared to say is the Colts positively do not trust their own premium investment of two years ago. Otherwise he'd be playing to grow.

3. The Jets are set to run the ball ... a lot

If you watched Justin Fields in his first summer wearing green, you saw what we've seen for most of the quarterback's tantalizing career: erratic passing and electric rushing. It stands to reason he'll keep leaning heavily upon his legs in New York given the pass catching options at his disposal, or lack thereof. Garrett Wilson is darn near quarterback-proof out wide, yes, but who else is commanding targets in this offense? Josh Reynolds? Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is a candidate, but he's still an unknown. Couple all that with coach Aaron Glenn's insistence on deploying a full running back rotation headlined by Breece Hall, and you can count on the rebuilding Jets trying to win ballgames -- and quiet drama -- by controlling the rock on the ground.

4. Matthew Stafford is a bigger 'if' than expected

Any quarterback who takes the field at age 37 is an injury risk. Now how about if that same quarterback has also suffered a concussion, back pain and a spinal cord contusion in the last half-decade? Wait, we're not done: Throw in an aggravated disc that reportedly required epidural injections this offseason. Yes, Stafford was a full participant at Los Angeles Rams practice to close the preseason, but it took the former Super Bowl champion all offseason to even reach that point. We wouldn't be stunned if he showed up in Week 1 and slung it like usual. But making it 17 weeks, plus another couple for a hopeful title bid, is a bigger ask. The Rams do have a proven backup plan in Jimmy Garoppolo, but he might now be their most underrated X factor.

5. The 49ers and Vikings might be forced to go run-heavy

Let's be clear: Both teams have a vested interest in establishing the run. San Francisco has almost always set up a dynamic passing attack through an ultra-efficient ground game under Kyle Shanahan, and Minnesota added Jordan Mason this offseason to complement Aaron Jones. But injuries at wide receiver have hit both franchises like the plague. Brandon Aiyuk will miss the start of the year while recovering from an ACL tear in San Francisco, leaving Christian McCaffrey and the newly acquired Brian Robinson Jr. in line for a heavy workload. The Vikings, meanwhile, will be without Jordan Addison due to suspension, leaving Justin Jefferson as the only proven playmaker on the perimeter for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

6. The Saints are stuck at square one under center

The bitter truth in New Orleans may be that the Saints never planned to fully address quarterback in 2025. It's kind of hard to do that when you delay a true rebuild for so many years. But new coach Kellen Moore's refusal to add any veteran competition for incumbent youngster Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough has left the team, well, stuck at square one in the hunt for a meaningful starter. Shough was a bit livelier in the preseason (for better and worse), and he might end up leading the group in starts by the time 2025 is up. It's just hard to say with conviction that the 25-year-old Louisville product who needed seven seasons to bid college farewell is going to be the guy to keep the Saints out of the quarterback market come 2026.

7. The Giants' succession plan is unfolding quickly

This is the polar opposite of what's happening in New Orleans: The Giants may be perpetual rebuilders, but New York faithful at least have a beacon of hope on which to affix their eyes. We speak of none other than Jaxson Dart, a relatively maligned first-round pick thanks to the Giants' decision to pass on Shedeur Sanders (like 31 other clubs until the fifth round). Dart has pretty clearly been the most impressive rookie gunslinger of his class, at least according to preseason numbers and eye tests. Is he perfect? No. Is he sharp and gifted? It appears so. Whether it was the perfectly placed bomb in his debut or the 13 straight completions to end his finale, he's primed to push the slowing Russell Wilson for starting reps sooner rather than later.

8. The Commanders' backfield will have an all-new look

A year after Jayden Daniels set the NFL on fire with effortless dual-threat magic, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year may be required to do even more for Washington's offensive attack. That's because the solid, if unspectacular, bludgeon of the Commanders backfield is now gone, with Brian Robinson Jr. shipped to San Francisco. The move may pay off immediately if youngsters like Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. can translate their burst to real games against real defenses. Otherwise, only an aging Austin Ekeler is left to headline the ground game alongside Daniels. Maybe Deebo Samuel will be deployed creatively as the new Swiss Army knife. Either way, the pressure is on Daniels to meet such lofty expectations.

9. The Eagles are an open book on defense

The biggest story of Super Bowl LIX was Philadelphia's suffocation of the Kansas City Chiefs. Vic Fangio had his entire unit swarming, and it was no surprise when multiple starters were nominated for major postseason accolades. Then the offseason arrived, and the forward-thinking front office shed salary, bidding adieu to standouts like Milton Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It's not that promise is lacking here. Nolan Smith Jr. might be ready to really break out. Jalen Carter is a freak. Zack Baun appears to be the real deal. Quinyon Mitchell can cover. But Fangio is also betting on rookies (i.e. Jihaad Campbell) and bargain-bin flyers (e.g. Azeez Ojulari, Adoree' Jackson) to fill openings at pass rusher and cornerback. Hiccups may await.

10. Plenty of contenders have backup QB uncertainty

This isn't entirely unusual, given the volatility of second- and third-string passers in general. But we're talking about some real contenders here. The Dallas Cowboys added Joe Milton III only to witness his mercurial backyard style firsthand in the preseason; old friend Cooper Rush is long gone, now in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson's No. 2. The Vikings added Sam Howell, only to watch his live arm throw into trouble in live action, prompting a last-minute Carson Wentz workout. The Commanders are hoping Marcus Mariota gets healthy behind Jayden Daniels. Ditto for the Panthers with Andy Dalton behind Bryce Young. Final roster cuts may help the loose ends get tied up, but expect a handful of clubs to be open to shuffling under center.