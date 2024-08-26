Just like that, the 2024 NFL preseason is in the books. Which means the real games can finally begin, starting with the Baltimore Ravens' opener against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.

First, it might behoove us to take one final look back at this year's exhibition slate, so that we can better understand what's next. What, exactly, did we learn from the 2024 preseason? Here are 10 takeaways:

1. The Steelers still have QB concerns on their hands

Russell Wilson had a strong finish to the preseason, if a two-throw series is considered strong. He also struggled when protection was poor earlier in the exhibition slate and missed extensive practice time due to injury. Justin Fields may be more electric, but his consistent trouble fielding snaps during the preseason means ball security remains a fair concern. All in all, Pittsburgh has probably improved under center since the end of last season, but can anyone in Steel City feel the upgrade was a slam dunk?

2. The Cowboys found their next gem up front

First-round rookie Tyler Guyton carried his promising training camp into live action, making a case for an Opening Day spot in Dallas' starting lineup. With Tyron Smith no longer in town, Guyton was always going to have an important role, but he looks to be up for the challenge, continuing the club's tradition of sturdy homegrown blockers.

3. The Raiders will almost certainly start multiple QBs

It took coach Antonio Pierce until partway through the preseason to declare a winner of the competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and even then, the choice felt somewhat reluctant. Maybe because neither signal-caller came close to acing the eye test in live reps. It's telling that Minshew, the man tabbed for the Week 1 job, indicated prior to his victory that he always anticipated Las Vegas using multiple quarterbacks anyway. Count on seeing O'Connell back under center down the road.

4. The rookie QB class is going to be must-see TV

It starts with Caleb Williams, of course; the No. 1 overall pick flashed and dazzled with both his arm and legs as the Chicago Bears' new face of the franchise, promising an explosive debut. Jayden Daniels was sharp and decisive in up-tempo looks for the Washington Commanders. Even Bo Nix impressed for the Denver Broncos, justifying coach Sean Payton's plan to start the rookie from Day 1.

5. Aaron Rodgers will own Week 1 (again)

By virtue of sitting out the entire preseason, the New York Jets quarterback is destined to draw the most eyes of maybe any player to start the actual season. At 40, the former NFL MVP is set to make his long-anticipated return from a torn Achilles in prime time against the San Francisco 49ers. You don't get much better than that in terms of season openers.

6. The Browns offense could be in trouble

Kevin Stefanski is widely and rightfully well-regarded as an offensive mind, but boy are there red flags with his personnel going into 2024. Deshaun Watson is the biggest, having played just 10 combined games the last two years, but so too is the quarterback's chemistry with Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy after the top wideouts each missed time for different reasons this offseason. Throw in a bunch of bumps and bruises along the O-line, including to the top three tackles, and they may be leaning on their defense again.

7. The Giants may need Malik Nabers to do it all

Daniel Jones has been fighting criticism both external and internal this offseason, and he didn't necessarily help himself with an ugly turnover-riddled preseason cameo. Offensive line injuries also reared their head once again in their preseason finale, with Evan Neal and John Michael Schmitz both nicked up, leaving Nabers, the explosive new No. 1 wideout, as the biggest reason for 2024 optimism in East Rutherford.

8. The fullback is coming back (sort of)

Technically, Carson Steele has taken most of his explosive handoffs lined up as a running back, but the undrafted rookie is listed as a fullback on the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart, and coach Andy Reid may well deploy the UCLA product as a lead blocker in 2024. Don't be stunned if the hard-nosed fan favorite also works his way into Reid's signature red-zone packages.

9. Drake Maye will be starting sooner rather than later

It's just inevitable, isn't it? The New England Patriots' new leadership crowned the first-rounder the future of the franchise as soon as he arrived. Despite downplaying his chances of usurping veteran placeholder Jacoby Brissett before Week 1, Jerod Mayo and Co. have since pried the door back open in light of Maye's lively and encouraging preseason. With Brissett now banged up, it feels like only a matter of time before the North Carolina product follows the footsteps of fellow first-round rookies in the QB1 seat.

10. The Chargers are a beautiful mystery

Maybe it's because Justin Herbert was absent for a long stretch of the summer, or the Easton Stick-led replacement offense didn't muster a lot of confidence, or Jim Harbaugh's zany quotes have drawn more headlines than actual on-field competitions in Los Angeles. But it feels like Harbaugh's Chargers are entering the real schedule as somewhat of an overlooked operation, which could work in their favor.