The dog days of summer -- much less the NFL offseason -- haven't even arrived yet, but the countdown to the 2025 season can finally begin in earnest: Tuesday marks 100 days until the Cowboys and the reigning champion Eagles kick things off in Philadelphia.

This offseason has been a wild ride already, with controversial rule changes passing, new innovations arriving and the top story of both the NFL Draft and free agency being the wait for big-name quarterbacks to find their homes, the latter of which remains ongoing.

The NFL is always good for several major surprises, ones we can't anticipate one day before the season begins, much less 100. When I did the "100 most important players" exercise a year ago, I named J.J. McCarthy to the top 100, but not Sam Darnold. McCarthy didn't play a single snap, and Darnold led Minnesota to 14 wins. Rest assured, both make it this time around. I also included Diontae Johnson as a top-100 most important player. Then he quickly flamed out in Carolina ... and Baltimore ... and Houston. I'm certainly not averse to misses.

But there were some hits, too. James Cook broke out, powering a terrific Bills run game. Patrick Surtain II went from outstanding cornerback to Defensive Player of the Year. Brian Thomas Jr. was the silver lining in another wasted year for the Jaguars. Jared Verse was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. And remember, "important" players not living up to expectations can be important, too. The injuries to Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland doomed the Cowboys' defense. Deshaun Watson's continued struggles left the Browns in quarterback purgatory for yet another year.

So without further ado, to celebrate 100 days until the NFL returns, here are the 100 most important players for the 2025 NFL season:

NFC East

1. Consistently under-appreciated because of his remarkable supporting cast, Jalen Hurts posted a major bounce-back year in 2024, taking better care of the ball and playing very well (10 total touchdowns, one turnover) in the playoffs as the Eagles became Super Bowl champions. Hurts' passing numbers don't pop, but his goal-line running is second to none. Hurts has big adjustments with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gone, but Philadelphia remains on the short list of Super Bowl contenders.

2. We found out what happens when you put a premier running back talent behind arguably the league's best offensive line. Saquon Barkley took Philadelphia's offense to the next level, his 2,005 rushing yards the eighth most in a single season. Barkley was also the ultimate closer, his 1,245 rushing yards in second halves/overtimes the most on record (since 1991). Philadelphia's game plan was simple: Get ahead, and lean on Saquon. His response to a gargantuan workload, though, is worth monitoring: Barkley's 482 touches (including playoffs) were the most since 2014 DeMarco Murray. Eagles fans know all too well how Murray fared the following year.

3. With several standout defensive linemen/EDGE players leaving via free agency or retirement, Nolan Smith steps into the spotlight. The 2023 first-round pick had 6.5 sacks despite playing just 55% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps. How he holds up in a bigger role will be key.

4. and 5. The Eagles also experienced significant roster churn in the secondary, meaning Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean become primary candidates to step up in their second season. Mitchell already looks like one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and he'll look to carry over his postseason ball-hawking prowess (two interceptions after zero in the regular season). The versatile DeJean will fill many roles again.

6. Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is coming off one of the most dazzling debuts in NFL history, and the Commanders have gone all in on improving his supporting cast. Of all the aspects that stood out in 2024, perhaps his calm under pressure (four game-winning drives) was most impressive, and he can be a legitimate MVP candidate this year.

7. and 8. The Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel this offseason. Both are coming off down seasons -- Tunsil committed an NFL-high 17 accepted penalties, and Samuel had his second-fewest yards from scrimmage -- but they're big talents, too. Tunsil's addition (plus first-round tackle Josh Conerly Jr.) helps fix an inconsistent offensive line, and Samuel, if healthy, could thrive in Kliff Kingsbury's screen-heavy offense. But we give second-team All-Pro wideout Terry McLaurin the slight nod over Samuel in terms of importance. Washington would love if both prove very important.

9. We can add Marshon Lattimore to that group as well. Acquired at the trade deadline, Lattimore had a nagging hamstring issue and wasn't effective even when on the field. But hopes remain high that he, Mike Sainristil and rookie Trey Amos can form a solid cornerback trio.

10. Dak Prescott is coming off a major hamstring injury that ended his 2024 season after eight games. But how soon we forget Prescott was excellent in 2023, finishing second in MVP voting.

11. and 12. Prescott has, on paper, his best receiving tandem yet. CeeDee Lamb should once again gobble up catches on short and intermediate routes, and he should have extra space to do so with the addition of talented but mercurial deep threat George Pickens. Since Pickens entered the league in 2022, only two players have more catches on throws 20 yards or more downfield, and only one has more catches than Lamb on throws 20 yards or fewer downfield.

13. We'll be on Micah Parsons watch for a few reasons: Will he become the highest-paid non-quarterback ever this offseason? And will he finally capture that elusive Defensive Player of the Year award? He's been in the top three in three of his four seasons.

14. and 15. With the front office and coaching staff facing a do-or-die season, first-round rookies Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter will have big impacts on the Giants, both this year and in the future. Dart likely won't start to begin the season -- that'll be Russell Wilson -- but it'd be a surprise for him not to see the field late in the year if the Giants aren't in contention. Carter, meanwhile, is an absolute stud and could take New York's pass rush from talented to downright fearsome alongside Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

NFC North

16. Jared Goff's career received a stunning second wind under former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but with him off to Chicago, Goff has a big task ahead under new offensive coordinator John Morton. Goff certainly has a sour taste in his mouth after a five-turnover season-ending loss to the Commanders.

17. Aidan Hutchinson appeared to be joining the truly elite tier of pass rushers with 7.5 sacks in four-plus games before suffering a broken leg. Detroit's defense was never the same as injuries mounted elsewhere, too. If/when Hutchinson rediscovers his form will be crucial for the Lions, who are replacing former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

18. and 19. Playing alongside an elite safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed face crucial years. Arnold was up and down as a rookie, and while Reed is coming off a strong season, both are a little too grabby, tying for the league lead with seven pass-interference penalties apiece last season. One can see why Detroit proposed (unsuccessfully) less harsh penalties for defensive holding and illegal contact.

20. Jordan Love can go on absolute heaters, but he can also really struggle. In his first eight games of 2024, he threw 11 interceptions. Then he threw zero from Weeks 12-18. Then he threw three in the wild-card round loss to the Eagles. Love's streaky nature may never truly go away given his propensity to try to keep every play alive, but eliminating the really low lows would help. Staying healthy would help, too.

21. Josh Jacobs was a true bell cow in his first year in Green Bay, racking up 1,671 yards from scrimmage on 337 touches. Can (and even should) he repeat that workload? After he led the NFL in touches in 2022 with the Raiders, he had a down 2023, so Matt LaFleur and Co. must be wary.

22. The J.J. McCarthy era is underway in Minnesota. The Vikings traded up to get the national championship-winning Michigan product last year, only for him to suffer a knee injury that cost him the entire season. In essence, this is his redshirt freshman year, but he'll be asked to deliver immediately after Minnesota won 14 games last year. McCarthy has a strong, accurate arm and is an underrated athlete.

23. The quickest route to success for McCarthy is Justin Jefferson. The superstar wideout has 7,432 career receiving yards, the most ever by a player through five seasons, and he has at least 1,400 receiving yards in all four of his fully healthy seasons. He wins deep, intermediate and short. He is absolutely superb.

24. and 25. The Vikings completely remade their interior offensive and defensive lines, but with a young quarterback in tow, we'll give nods to incoming center Ryan Kelly and cornerstone left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Over the past two seasons, the Colts had a 45% success rate with Kelly on the field compared to 40% without him, and he played in just 24 of 34 games in that span. Darrisaw, meanwhile, is coming off a major knee injury, and as Minnesota saw last year, viable left tackle play in a pinch is hard to come by.

26. After new head coach Ben Johnson made massive investments up front (Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman) and at pass catcher (Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III), it's time for Caleb Williams to step up. The uber-talented No. 1 pick from 2024 was in a train wreck of a situation last year from the top-down, but his ability to play on time will be crucial in Johnson's scheme.

27. Joe Thuney also gets his own section, because he can truly anchor this new-look line. A first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons, Thuney turns 33 this season but has shown no signs of slowing down. Johnson relied on a terrific offensive line in Detroit; he'll lean on Thuney in Chicago.

28. After a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2023 (including six in nine games with the Bears), Montez Sweat had just 5.5 sacks in his first full season in Chicago. Here's the thing, though: Sweat actually posted a higher pressure rate (14.4% compared to 12.9%) in 2024. He just had a lot of near-misses, whether a split-second late, a missed tackle or a throwaway. Sweat turning some of those into sacks in 2025 would be a big boost.

NFC West

29. Brock Purdy's five-year, $265 million extension shows the 49ers are all in on the former Mr. Irrelevant. San Francisco's 6-11 record in 2024 -- its worst since 2018 -- was hardly Purdy's fault, but he has a lot of weight on his shoulders after the team lost several franchise staples in the offseason.

30. If healthy, Christian McCaffrey can take a lot of weight off of his quarterback's shoulders. McCaffrey led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,023) and touchdowns scored (21) in 2023 but played in just four games in 2024 due to Achilles and knee ailments. It's the second time in his career he has led the league in touches one year and hardly played the next.

31. and 32. Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) also saw his season cut short one year after a monster campaign. Aiyuk's 2023 was magnificent not just because of his 1,342 yards on nearly 18 yards per reception, but also because he's a physical blocker, key in San Francisco's physical run game. The same goes for Trent Williams, the future Hall of Famer who missed time with an ankle injury. In addition to Williams' stalwart pass protection, San Francisco has averaged a full yard more per carry when Williams is on the field compared to when he's not since he arrived in 2020.

33. Fred Warner remains the All-Pro force in the middle of the 49ers' defense. The unit took a significant step back in 2024, but with a remade defensive line, Warner hopes to get things back on track.

34. The Rams are being slept on one season after being the only team remotely close to beating the Eagles in the playoffs, and as long as Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are pulling the strings, there's little reason to doubt Los Angeles as a contender. Stafford remains a magisterial passer of the football, even if some of his movement skills have fallen off, and he just posted the lowest interception rate of his career.

35. and 36. Stafford has arguably the best 1-2 wide receiver punch of his career in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, which is really more of a 1A-1B punch. Stafford's numbers dropped off sharply across the board when Nacua wasn't on the field last season (he played in just 11 games), and in Adams, the Rams gain a bona fide star capable of creating separation all over the field.

37. Don't let Jared Verse's 4.5 sacks fool you. The Defensive Rookie of the Year had a 17.1% pressure rate, fourth best in the NFL and the same as NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson. If Verse can truly become a game-wrecking presence, he lifts the entire unit.

38. It was an uneven 2024 for the Cardinals and, in turn, Kyler Murray. Now in his second full year in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense -- and his second year after a torn ACL -- Murray must be more consistent down-to-down and game-to-game. The fact that the Cardinals did essentially nothing on offense this offseason puts more weight on Murray's shoulders.

39. The same goes for Marvin Harrison Jr., who was viewed as a sure-thing prospect at wide receiver but finished with 885 yards and caught just 53% of his targets. Of course, a lot of those were tough targets; Harrison only received 29 targets between the numbers, so using him on more immediate routes and away from the sideline could be a helpful first step. Murray hasn't shown a propensity to target that area of the field, though.

40. and 41. After having one of the poorest pass rushes in the NFL, the Cardinals signed Josh Sweat in free agency as part of a defensive overhaul, reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon. They also drafted Walter Nolen 16th overall, and the good parts of his film are as good as anyone's. But the rookie who might have a bigger immediate impact is Will Johnson. Viewed as a blue-chip talent (CB1 in the CBS Sports prospect rankings), Johnson fell to the second round due to medical concerns, but he is a major upgrade if healthy.

42. Sam Darnold joins the Seahawks after a career revival year in Minnesota. Darnold's play often went as the protection around him did, so Seattle has major questions to answer there. Don't sleep on the impact versatile first-round pick Grey Zabel could have.

43. Darnold had the advantage of throwing to Justin Jefferson and plenty of other talented pass catchers in Minnesota, all while playing under an excellent play-caller in Kevin O'Connell. In Seattle, he'll have to adapt to Klint Kubiak's scheme and mesh with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who emerged from what looked like a crowded wide receiver room to catch 100 passes for 1,130 yards.

NFC South

44. After hardly being able to find a job himself, Baker Mayfield has now helped offensive coordinators Dave Canales (Carolina) and Liam Coen (Jacksonville) get head-coaching jobs in consecutive years. Entering his third season in Tampa Bay, Baker is now working with Josh Grizzard, which shouldn't be too much of an adjustment considering he was the pass game coordinator last year. Mayfield is coming off a career-high 41-touchdown season, and he also ran for a career-high 378 yards -- his freewheeling style of play making him a fun watch every week.

45. Mike Evans reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight season, tying Jerry Rice for the longest streak to start a career. The big-bodied wideout is as consistent as they come and has shown very little decline into his 30s. He'll be especially important with Chris Godwin recovering from a severe leg injury.

46. They don't make 'em any better than Tristan Wirfs at tackle. Plain and simple.

47. The Michael Penix Jr. era arrived faster than anyone thought after the Kirk Cousins benching. Penix showed some promise in his abbreviated debut season, but after Atlanta hardly did anything to address the offensive side of the ball this offseason, him taking a big leap is a necessity if the Falcons want to make the postseason.

48. and 49. The last Falcon with a double-digit sack season was Vic Beasley in 2016. Over that span, every other team has had at least two players reach 10-plus sacks. Atlanta invested heavily -- perhaps even desperately -- by not only drafting Jalon Walker at No. 15 but trading a 2026 first-round pick to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. They must deliver, and soon, to aid a toothless pass rush.

50. Was Bryce Young's strong finish to 2024 an aberration or a sign of things to come? The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has had quite the rollercoaster ride through two seasons, but over the final three weeks, he accounted for 10 touchdowns and didn't have a single turnover.

51. Young has a new top target in rookie Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick had 2,721 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two years at Arizona, and at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, he's a smooth operator with the build and skills to be a bona fide No. 1.

52. The Panthers overhauled their defense in hopes of improving what was one of the NFL's worst groups, but it's holdover Jaycee Horn who may hold the keys after signing a four-year, $100 million extension over the offseason even though he's never played a full season. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl berth.

53. and 54. Stuck in quarterback purgatory, the Saints will likely turn to second-round rookie Tyler Shough in what appears to be a transition year following Derek Carr's retirement. Shough turns 26 in September, so New Orleans would love to see some early results. First-round rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. stepping in smoothly to protect Shough's blindside would be a big boost, too.

AFC East

55. After winning his first MVP, Josh Allen looks to finally break through in the playoffs. He threw six interceptions, fumbled five times and took 14 sacks, all career lows. His career-long improvement avoiding negative plays is both mightily impressive and necessary as the Bills look for their first Super Bowl title.

56. The common thread in the Bills'' postseason losses to the Chiefs has been the defense -- 32 points allowed last year, 27 in 2023, 42 in 2021, 38 in 2020 -- and especially the secondary. First-round rookie Maxwell Hairston immediately adds much-needed speed to the cornerback room, and if he can be a big contributor immediately, that's a huge boost.

57. Matt Milano is hoping for his first fully healthy season since 2022, when he was a first-team All-Pro. He's the heart and soul of the defense.

58., 59. and 60. Placed in a rough situation last year, Drake Maye showed some real promise, with the highs showing his considerable potential. Now, he has major improvements incoming, led by No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell at left tackle and Stefon Diggs stepping in as his top target. How Diggs plays in his first year after an ACL tear is key; Maye desperately needs a reliable wide target, and Diggs has a proven track record of being just that ... and much more.

61. The Patriots spent big on the defensive side as well, with Milton Williams' four-year, $104 million deal leading the way. Williams developed into a disruptive force on the interior for the Eagles, and at just 26, he can be a leader as New England rebuilds what has historically been a strength.

62. The Dolphins seem to be in a very precarious position, and Tua Tagovailoa and the word "precarious" go hand-in-hand. Miami was 6-5 when he played in 2024 and 2-4 without him, and while his numbers were down across the board, Tagovailoa is what makes this offense go.

63. and 64. We'll be keeping close eyes on Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is on his way out, with a bevy of suitors emerging. Hill remains an electric talent, but his contract, injuries and legal issues are considerable. If things start to go south, could he be traded, too?

65. Now on his third team in as many years, Justin Fields is the clear top quarterback for the Jets, and his consistency (or lack thereof) will determine how long he stays there, both this year and in the future. Fields' two-year deal is more than a bridge contract, but not so much more that it's truly locking the Jets in long term.

66. and 67. With new head coach Aaron Glenn in place, the Jets hope their talented defense lives up to its true potential. That starts with Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Williams remains an elite interior force, though he's yet to return to his 12-sack dominance from 2022, with just 11.5 sacks in the two seasons since. Gardner ranked as a top-three cornerback in each of his first two years in the league per Pro Football Focus, but he was 32nd in 2024.

AFC North

68. Lamar Jackson has plenty of motivation after yet another heartbreaking playoff loss (and finishing second in MVP voting), and he's coming off of one of his finest campaigns yet, leading the NFL in touchdown percentage (8.6%), yards per attempt (8.8) and passer rating 119.6. Jackson took a major step forward as a downfield passer as he got more comfortable in Todd Monken's scheme.

69. Like Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia, Derrick Henry was a great example of "what if we put a generational running back in a much-improved situation?" Henry ran for 1,921 yards and a league-best 16 touchdowns. Even at 31, he doesn't look like he's slowing down.

70. After four straight injury-plagued seasons, Ronnie Stanley returned to Pro Bowl form in 2024, and Baltimore rewarded him handsomely when many thought he might be headed elsewhere in free agency. His health is paramount to everything the Ravens do offensively.

71. There are few teams that can boast a bona fide star at every level of the defense, but the Ravens do just that with

Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton is a truly special talent, and Malaki Starks' arrival could free up Hamilton to return to his all-over-the-field prowess.

72. and 73. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase remain the NFL's best quarterback-wide receiver tandem, and Chase's four-year, $161 million extension was well-deserved. His triple crown season (127 catches, 1,708 yards, 17 touchdowns) was a sight to behold.

74. Whatever happens in the Trey Hendrickson saga will play a big role, one way or another, in Cincinnati's defense. Though he's not a player (and therefore can't make this list), new defensive coordinator Al Golden has his hands full hoping to get that unit to a place where the Bengals can contend for the playoffs. Cincinnati was 26th in defensive success rate last year; if it could get up to even 22nd, that'd be a big win.

75. Is the Steelers' section supposed to be where we put Aaron Rodgers? There's an argument to be made that even if he joins Pittsburgh, the team's ceiling still isn't that much higher than it's been: a playoff team, but nothing more and nothing less. But if it's a Mason Rudolph/Will Howard combination, the floor may finally drop out on what's been a historically steady franchise.

76. DK Metcalf will be the top target of whomever plays quarterback, and after giving him a four-year, $132 million extension, Pittsburgh has high hopes for him. He's a premier deep threat and a true physical specimen, and at 27, he's right in his prime.

77. T.J. Watt remains one of the most fearsome defenders in all of football, and he has now played all 17 games in consecutive years. The master of the splash play -- he had a league-high six forced fumbles after a league-high 19 sacks in 2023 -- Watt's contract status is also worth watching.

78. If his draft free fall showed us anything, it's that Shedeur Sanders is going to get a ton of attention no matter what this year brings. The Browns have four quarterbacks, and given the 2025 draft capital they acquired, they could be a prime candidate to take a quarterback early in 2026. But Sanders should get a chance, and perhaps he can show Cleveland's brass he's the answer for the future, which would be a boon for a franchise that's been stuck under the Deshaun Watson disaster.

79. Myles Garrett's four-year, $160 million extension makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. An absolute superstar, Garrett has shown remarkable durability (played in 66 of 68 games) and productivity (60 sacks, three first-team All-Pro selections. 2023 Defensive Player of the Year) over the past four seasons, and Cleveland counts him as a cornerstone.

AFC West

80. Patrick Mahomes posted his fewest passing yards and lowest yards per attempt as a starter in 2024, and his 6.3 air yards per attempt were also a career low. He spent long stretches as a game manager -- a title that shouldn't be disparaging -- and he is absolutely outstanding at that (10th in EPA per dropback) considering what he can do when he has to be more than a game manager. But with Xavier Worthy entering Year 2, Rashee Rice returning from injury, Marquise Brown healthy and Travis Kelce back, we'll see if Mahomes returns to a more explosive version of himself.

81. The Chiefs have tried the veteran stopgap and the rookie development paths at left tackle, and none have really worked out as well as they hoped. This year, they are trying both, bringing in toolsy but little-used veteran Jaylon Moore as well as first-round pick Josh Simmons, who was outstanding at Ohio State but is coming off a torn patellar tendon.

82. and 83. On the defensive side, stalwarts Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie remain about as good as it gets at their respective positions.

84. Things are set up for the Broncos to make another push after arriving ahead of schedule next year, and Year 2 of Bo Nix is crucial. Nix exceeded nearly all expectations as a rookie, and limiting turnovers (12 interceptions last year) is a major focus.

85. There's a very real possibility Denver has the best defense in the NFL, led by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, who essentially takes away half of the field. Can rookie first-round pick Jahdae Barron take away the other half?

86. Justin Herbert posted yet another strong season, but his first playoff win still awaits. After throwing three interceptions all season (good for a 0.6% interception rate, best in the NFL), he threw four in the wild-card loss to the Texans. Herbert's favorite target will continue to be Ladd McConkey, whose 82-catch, 1,149-yard, seven touchdown debut was both magnificent and under-appreciated.

87. The Chargers were 30th in rushing success rate and percent of rushes that went for 5+ yards. That's bad, especially considering offensive coordinator Greg Roman wants to pound the rock. Enter first-round pick Omarion Hampton, a suped-up bullet train ready to boost the rushing attack.

88., 89. and 90. Come on down, Geno Smith, and meet your new weapons: Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. Jeanty was the highest-draft running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018, and he's very much deserving of that after a 2,601-yard 2024 at Boise State that netted him second in Heisman Trophy voting. Smith is an aggressive downfield thrower willing to give his players chances, and we could see Bowers be a major beneficiary after a historic rookie campaign.

AFC South

91. and 92. C.J. Stroud went from rookie star to sophomore slump, though the major issues around him -- arguably the league's worst rushing attack and the league's worst offensive line -- were conflating factors. Hence, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser are gone, replaced by Nick Caley and Cole Popovich. There remain major issues up front, but not at WR1: Nico Collins is a star. Stroud averaged 7.5 yards per attempt and posted a 93.5 passer rating with Collins on the field in 2024. Those were 6.4 and 79.1, respectively, without him.

93. After an All-Pro season, Derek Stingley Jr. became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. When he's healthy -- which he wasn't the first two years -- he's up there with Patrick Surtain II as the game's best.

94., 95. and 96. The Jaguars' new Big Three is here: Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Under Liam Coen, Lawrence should be set up for a bounce back campaign after an injury-plagued 2024, and Thomas' 82/1,282/10 debut season was simply outstanding. He's a star already. Hunter can be, too, and his deployment at wide receiver and cornerback will be fascinating. He represented the first time a team traded into the top two to draft a non-quarterback since 1997 (Orlando Pace), so Jacksonville will want to get its bang for its buck.

97. The Colts are seemingly giving Anthony Richardson one last chance, but they significantly turned up the heat by bringing in Daniel Jones and giving him a significant chunk of change. Richardson's issues -- accuracy, injuries, etc. -- are significant, but the physical talent remains enamoring.

98. Jonathan Taylor rebounded from a slow start to finish with 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. It's often hard for running backs to make this list -- especially ones on teams that aren't expected to contend -- but Taylor is very much the exception.

99. Cam Ward is the face of a new era in Tennessee. The quick rundown is a marvelously talented passer with pocket poise and a willingness to make the big throws. He'll experience his ups and downs, especially because of the last part of that sentence.

100. Ward could easily be the only Titans player on this list -- if he looks completely lost, not a ton else matters -- but JC Latham is a storyline worth monitoring as he switches from left tackle to right tackle, a development that should be a major boost for him and for Tennessee's offensive line as a whole. That unit was devastated by injuries (and a really rough right side of the line) in a disastrous 2024.