100 NFL predictions for the 100th NFL season: Mahomes wins MVP, Browns end playoff drought, Brady retires

The 100th NFL season is finally upon us.

To celebrate the occasion, 10 NFL writers here at CBS Sports teamed up to make 100 predictions for the 100th NFL season. To do so, the 10 of us took turns making predictions Fantasy draft style until all 10 rounds were complete and we had 100 total predictions. Below, you'll find all 100 predictions in the order that they were made.

But first, a few quick highlights. Collectively, we predicted ...

A Chiefs-Vikings Super Bowl

A Broncos revival led by Joe Flacco

Mahomes winning MVP, again

The Browns breaking their playoff dought

Tom Brady retiring after the season

Without further ado, we present our 100 NFL predictions for the 100th NFL season.

Want a free shot to win $1,000,000 just for picking winners? How about 17 of 'em? Join Parlay Pick'em now to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.

1. Kyler Murray wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

In Kliff Kingsbury's pass-happy offense, Kyler Murray is the rookie quarterback best-positioned to post gaudy numbers while other rookie quarterbacks like Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins probably won't start until later in the season.

-- via Sean Wagner-McGough

2. Patrick Mahomes goes back to back

Let's say Mahomes regresses to the mean this season. Let's say he regresses hard, by like 20 percent. That means he'll throw for 4,078 yards and 40 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions. That still sounds pretty MVP-like to me. And he'll be better than that anyway.

-- via Jared Dubin

3. Matt LaFleur wins Coach of the Year

The Packers decision to fire Mike McCarthy is going to look like the smartest move in the history of football after the 2019 season. Although LaFleur hasn't even coached a single game yet, Aaron Rodgers already sounds revitalized, which is good news for the Packers, because we all saw what happened last season when Rodgers seemingly got bored with McCarthy's offense.

-- via John Breech

4. Joe Flacco leads the Broncos to the playoffs

Everyone is counting Denver out and that's dangerous for a team that is capable of producing the best defense in football in 2019. Denver has arguably the best pass-rushing combo (Von Miller, Bradley Chubb) in the league, a slew of dangerous defensive backs and Vic Fangio pulling the levers now. It's the offense that must do its part and Flacco has morphed into an underrated weapon. With Mike Munchak coaching the offensive line, Emmanuel Sanders potentially returning at full speed, Courtland Sutton developing and Noah Fant on board, there's enough here with Philip Lindsay/Royce Freeman to make a legitimate playoff push.

-- via Will Brinson

5. Jameis Winston delivers a Pro Bowl-caliber season

He's far from the easiest QB to project, but Bruce Arians is going to let him air it out, and his weapons are underrated. As a whole, the Bucs are still a question mark, but Jameis has never been more equipped to go off.

-- via Cody Benjamin

6. Aaron Donald breaks Michael Strahan's sack record

It sounds easy, but it is anything but. Strahan set an NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5 back in 2001, which means pass rushers have been chasing the mark for 17 years -- unsuccessfully. Some have come close, including Justin Houston with 22 in 2014 and J.J. Watt with 20.5 in both the 2012 and 2014 seasons, but Strahan remains king of the ring in that category. Donald, a monster in his own right, will have an uphill climb to achieve the feat. For one, he's not an edge rusher, and while that makes his 20.5 sacks in 2018 that much more impressive, it also demonstrates why he never delivered more than 11 sacks in the three seasons prior. Repeating a 20-plus sack year is also rare, as Houston can attest after never again breaking the double-digit mark in his career after his stellar 2014.

It's easy to assume Donald will improve upon 20.5 sacks, but history is basically daring him to try.

-- via Patrik Walker

7. Marcus Mariota starts all 16 games, puts up career-high numbers

Marcus Mariota has to prove this year that he's the right option for the franchise moving forward -- that or Ryan Tannehill will take over. Mariota will embrace this challenge by staying healthy, starting all 16 games for the first time in his career and putting up career-high numbers.

-- via Jordan Dajani

8. Carson Wentz becomes first Eagles QB to throw 40 TDs in a season

Wentz will be 20 months removed from ACL and LCL surgery, one that limited his mobility in the 2018 season. Because Wentz was hobbled getting the strength back in his knee, he suffered a spinal compression fracture in his back and still completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. With the Eagles adding DeSean Jackson (arguably the best deep ball receiver in the last decade) to pair with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor (who returns to the slot full time at wide receiver, adding Zach Ertz (who set the NFL record for tight end receptions in a season with 116) and rising second-year tight end Dallas Goedert, Wentz throws for 40-plus touchdowns this season, shattering his own franchise record of 33 two years ago.

-- via Jeff Kerr

9. Antonio Brown has worst statistical season since 2012

Antonio Brown has proven to be the best receiver in the league basically for this entire decade. Since 2013, he's caught over a hundred balls for at least 1,200 yards, but that will change in 2019 during his first campaign with the Raiders. Frostbitten feet and banned helmets have already taken over headlines with Brown and we haven't even really talked about his fit (which isn't great) in Oakland. Because of all that, Brown sees numbers similar to what he totaled in 2012 -- 66 receptions for 787 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. Business won't exactly be boomin' for AB.

-- via Tyler Sullivan

10. Julian Edelman makes first Pro Bowl

Julian Edelman has never made a Pro Bowl. You won't be able to make that statement this time a year from now, as Edelman, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, will get selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Last year, Edelman enjoyed one of his best seasons after missing the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. In 12 regular season games, Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six scores. If Edelman played in all 16 games, his projected stat line would have been 99 catches for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns. Fantasy football players should expect even similar numbers -- if not better numbers -- this season from Edelman, as Tom Brady will likely use him even more as a security blanket with Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan no longer at Brady's disposal.

-- via Bryan DeArdo

The CBS Sports NFL staff likes rookie Josh Allen to have a big season for the Jaguars. USATSI

11. Josh Allen wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Allen has the luxury of joining an already great defense and he has the potential to rack up north of 10 sacks.

-- via Wagner-McGough

12. Lamar Jackson breaks the single-season QB rushing yards record

Michael Vick currently holds this record, with 1,039 rushing yards. Jackson ran for 695 last season, and 556 in his seven starts. With the Ravens gearing up to run more than any offense in recent history, the guess is Jackson blows Vick's record out of the water.

-- via Dubin

13. Odell Beckham leads the NFL in receiving yards

Although Odell has had several impressive seasons in his career, he's never come close to leading the NFL in receiving yards (the closest he came was 2016 when he ranked third overall). Now that Eli Manning isn't throwing him passes anymore, it's starting to feel like 2019 could be Odell's biggest year yet.

-- via Breech

14. Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing yards

A zone-blocking scheme implemented by Gary Kubiak will be extremely friendly to Cook, along with the addition of Garrett Bradbury and the result will be Cook exploding for more than 1,500 rushing yards this season. Health is paramount.

-- via Brinson

15. Christian McCaffrey catches 100 passes for second straight season

The Panthers are going to be better than most people think in 2019, and one of the biggest reasons will be McCaffrey, who will come close to his own record with Cam Newton healthy, motivated and encouraged to keep going back to his best security blanket for a full season.

-- via Benjamin

16. Tom Brady throws 40 touchdowns

The best quarterback to ever play the game may be defying Father Time, but he's thrown for more than 30 touchdowns just once in the last three seasons.

This is more of a knock to the Patriots' corps of wideouts than it is to the six-time Super Bowl winning QB, however, because even the usually dependable Julian Edelman found himself suspended four games in 2018 after violating the league's PED policy. With Edelman clear of that and now activated from the physically unable to perform list in this year's training camp, it stands to reason his chemistry with Brady will instantly find its usual form.

Also now healthy is the newly-acquired Demariyus Thomas, and the reinstatement of Josh Gordon could be a rather explosive addition to a Patriots' wideout group that had major questions not long ago. Even with the mutually-agreed upon release of Dontrelle Inman following Gordon's return, Brady is still entering the 2019 season with three potentially dynamic receiving weapons. This should be enough juice -- assuming all remain available for the full ride -- to help Brady break the 40-TD mark for the first time since 2007.

-- via Walker

17. Derrick Henry finishes top five in rushing yards

The Titans' starting running back morphed into a monster at the end of last season. In the final four games of 2018, Henry rushed for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. While he hasn't been able to put up these kinds of numbers consistently, that should change in 2019. Tennessee seems to now understand that they possess one of the most physically gifted running backs in the league, and they are going to use him this season.

-- via Dajani

18. Miles Sanders leads the Eagles in rushing

Jordan Howard is the No. 1 running back in the Eagles' running back-by-committee, but Sanders is the better back (and has shown it this summer). Sanders is in line for more carries in the Eagles offense and should receive the bulk of the Eagles running back snaps sooner rather than later. Sanders is 100 percent from the hamstring injury that hindered him in minicamp. A healthy Sanders changes the dynamic of the Eagles offense.

-- via Kerr

19. Rob Gronkowski does not come out of retirement

After all the smoke and speculation, Rob Gronkowski doesn't come out of retirement to re-join the New England Patriots. The former tight end finds purpose in his post-NFL life (WWE, charity work, etc.) and doesn't need to expose his body (specifically his back) to serious injury. He'll be looked at fondly, but we've seen the last of Gronk.

-- via Sullivan

20. JuJu Smith-Schuster outperforms Antonio Brown

Smith-Schuster will not only flourish as Pittsburgh's new No. 1 receiver, he will outplay Brown, the Steelers' No. 1 wideout from 2011-18 who was traded to Oakland. This is honestly not too bold of a prediction, especially not with Brown missing significant time during Raiders training camp with frostbitten feet that could cause him to miss time when the regular season begins. Brown's foot issues aside, the odds are very much against him having the same type of season Smith-Schuster is set up to have in Pittsburgh.

Brown, for one, will no longer have Roethlisberger throwing him the ball. While Brown can surely have success with Derek Carr, improvising with Roethlisberger was a large part of what made them the best QB-WR duo in the NFL over the past decade. It's incredibly hard to fathom Brown having close to that type of rapport with Carr, especially after missing this much time during training camp. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, was present for the majority of Pittsburgh's voluntary offseason workouts. He didn't miss minicamp, and has been a dominant force throughout training camp. Smith-Schuster may not be Brown (yet), but he's clearly on his way. And if Pittsburgh's secondary receivers give him enough support, a 100-catch, 1,300-yard season from Smith-Schuster is a very reasonable expectation. Beyond stats, if Smith-Schuster helps lead the Steelers back to the playoffs, and if Brown fails to do enough to get Oakland back to respectability, many will give the nod to Smith-Schuster when the question of who had a better 2019 season is asked.

-- via DeArdo

Tarik Cohen will still be the main guy in Chicago. USATSI

Much has been made of the Bears' decision to trade up for Montgomery in the draft, but Cohen will still outproduce the rookie. Last year -- Cohen's first with Matt Nagy -- Cohen exploded for 1,169 yards and eight touchdowns. It's going to be difficult for Montgomery to match those totals in a crowded backfield.

-- via Wagner-McGough

22. Travis Kelce leads the NFL in receiving TDs

This goes hand in hand with my Mahomes for MVP selection. Kelce is a ridiculous athlete who can score from anywhere on the field and Andy Reid (and Mahomes) will make sure he does just that.

-- via Dubin

23. Andy Dalton hits a career-high passing total in Zac Taylor's offense

Not only will Dalton have plenty of weapons around him, but for the first time in his career, he has an offensive minded coach. The other thing about Dalton is that he should be highly motivated this year and that's because 2019 is basically a make-or-break season that will most likely decide whether or not the Bengals keep him in Cincinnati.

-- via Breech

24. Vikings win the NFC North

All in on the Vikings this year! I love what they've done on offense and defensively they shouldn't be any worse off than they've been since Mike Zimmer arrived. The scheme is more friendly to Kirk Cousins and while there are prime time games late in the year, I think the Bears' regression plus the Packers' struggles will open up the division.

-- via Brinson

25. Davante Adams pushes for the NFL receiving yards title

T.Y. Hilton would've been a shoe-in for something like this had, you know, his quarterback not retired. But Adams is no slouch, either. Even after a 1,300-yard 2018, it feels like he's underrated. Watch him go off with Aaron Rodgers physically and mentally rejuvenated.

-- via Benjamin

26. Deshaun Watson contends for MVP

This will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination, so let's be clear on that point first. The clear frontrunner for league MVP in 2019 will be the reigning 2018 MVP -- Patrick Mahomes -- with the usual suspects such as Tom Brady giving chase. This doesn't mean Watson can't make waves in the race, though, because he certainly can. He has both the escapability of Mahomes and a near-equivalent arm strength, but it's questions surrounding the offensive line in Houston that will make his battle an uphill one. Watson's dual-threat ability has and will continue to serve him well at the NFL level, and he should justifiably be looked at as at least an early contender for league MVP -- all things considered.

-- via Walker

27. Chris Godwin records first 1,000-yard season

Godwin has recorded just 1,367 receiving yards in his first two years with the Bucs, but he could be due for a big season in 2019. Tampa has another budding star at the wideout position.

-- via Dajani

28. Nick Foles plays his first full NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Foles $50.125 million in guaranteed money to be their franchise quarterback, a hefty price for a quarterback that has never played a full 16-game season. The most games Foles has played in a season is 13, when he took over as the starting quarterback for Michael Vick and threw for 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2013, winning Pro Bowl MVP honors. Foles started the season as the starting quarterback the next two seasons, only to be injured in Week 9 of the 2014 season and benched by Week 13 of the 2015 season. This is Foles' third opportunity to be the starting quarterback for a franchise, but the Super Bowl MVP is much wiser than in years past. Foles will play all 16 games for the first time and the Jaguars will compete for the AFC South title.

-- via Kerr

29. Sam Darnold takes second-year leap

With a year under his belt and a new head coach by his side, Sam Darnold will solidify himself as the quarterback the New York Jets hoped he'd become. Darnold takes a noticeable leap in production in 2019 and goes over 4,000 yards passing thanks to new weapons like Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder. It's a new day in NYC.

-- via Sullivan

30. Ben Roethlisberger in the thick of league MVP conversation

The Steelers haven't had a league MVP since Terry Bradshaw took that award home in 1978. While he may not join Bradshaw this season, Roethlisberger will be in the thick of the league's MVP conversation when the 2019 regular season comes to an end. With expectations for him and the Steelers' offense down after losing Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell this offseason, Big Ben and Pittsburgh's offense will perform beyond outside expectations while solidifying Roethlisberger's place as one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

-- via DeArdo

Look for David Johnson to catch 100 passes this season. USATSI

31. David Johnson catches 100 passes

After being misused by the previous coaching staff, Johnson should be heavily targeted by Kyler Murray in Kliff Kingsbury's offense the way he deserves to be. Johnson caught 80 passes in 2016, so he has the skillset to get to 100. Considering how terrible the Cardinals' offensive line might be, the Cardinals should lean on Johnson as a quick outlet in the passing game.

-- via Wagner-McGough

32. Julio Jones has his second double-digit TD season

The days of Julio failing to get in the end zone are over. He hit paydirt eight times in the final nine games of the 2018 season, and assuming good health he should continue to find scoring opportunities this year.

-- via Dubin

33. Colts finish .500 or better

After Andrew Luck's shocking retirement announcement, the oddsmakers in Vegas quickly jumped off the Colts' bandwagon, but that doesn't mean you should. Although Jacoby Brissett went 4-12 with Indy in 2017, this isn't the same team. The overall roster is much better than the one Brissett played with two years ago AND the QB now has a coach in Frank Reich who's proven he can thrive in this situation. Remember, Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator when Philly lost Carson Wentz late in 2017. Instead of giving up on the season, Reich and the Eagles rode their backup quarterback all the way to a Super Bowl win.

-- via Breech

34. Jaylen Samuels scores six-plus touchdowns from scrimmage

There are a lot of targets that need to be soaked up by the departure of Antonio Brown and Samuels is going to soak up a bunch of those, the same way he did in college.

-- via Brinson

35. Cowboys miss the playoffs

This doesn't mean Dallas will be bad. But they've been following up double-digit-win seasons with disappointment for years. And in an NFC where the South and North could easily send multiple teams to the postseason, there won't be room for the 'Boys.

-- via Benjamin

36. Joe Flacco throws for at least 4,000 yards

Sanders adding to one-fourth of this tally would go a long way to actually seeing it come to fruition for Flacco, and it's a feat the veteran quarterback is quite capable of. Lest many forget, Flacco once showed he was capable of this, throwing for a career-best 4,317 yards for the Baltimore Ravens just three seasons ago. He's also neared the mark on at least three other occasions in his career, and there's no reason to believe his fresh start in Denver won't combine with solid corps of receivers to rebuild his reputation.

The team has Sanders as the talented veteran, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton offering up dangerous targets themselves, and a first-round selection of tight end Noah Fant who helps round out a stable of bullseyes for Flacco in 2019.

-- via Walker

37. Redskins start at least two different quarterbacks

The Redskins started four different quarterbacks in 2018, and we may see something similar this upcoming season. Case Keenum is the Week 1 starter, but can he play well enough to hold off Dwayne Haskins? Colt McCoy was the No.1 quarterback when the depth chart first came out, what happens when he's 100 percent healthy?

-- via Dajani

38. Daniel Jones starts one of the first eight games

The Giants drafted Jones for a reason, and it's not to hold the clipboard of Eli Manning. Jones is the franchise quarterback of the Giants and he appears more than ready to start a regular season game based on how he's looked in the preseason. If the Giants get off to a poor start to the season again, the pressure will mount to give Jones a shot and see what he can do. It's time for the Giants to let go of the past in Manning and embrace their future (Jones). He could start his first game by Week 7.

-- via Kerr

39. Dolphins finish with the worst record in the NFL

2019 is going to be a forgetful season for Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins. They'll be lucky to scratch off three wins on the year and will own the worst record in the league when it's all said and done. The good news is they'll be in prime position to take any of the elite quarterback prospects as they'll own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- via Sullivan

40. Josh Rosen takes over as Dolphins' starter following Week 5 bye

While he wasn't bad in the preseason, Josh Rosen did not convince Dolphins head coach Brian Flores that he should be Miami's Week 1 starter ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick. With that in mind, Flores decided to start the season with Fitzpatrick, who should be more capable than Rosen when it comes to navigating through the Dolphins' daunting start to the season (they face Baltimore, New England, Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers in successive weeks) before entering their Week 5 bye. Rosen makes his first start with the Dolphins at home against the Washington Redskins in Week 6, given him 12 weeks to convince Miami that he can be their long-term solution at quarterback.

-- via DeArdo

Josh Rosen (left) will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the season. USATSI

41. 49ers finish below .500

Hyped as a playoff team a year ago, the 49ers are undoubtedly eyeing a playoff spot with Jimmy Garoppolo fully healthy. But this is also a team with an awful secondary and there are still question marks pertaining to Garoppolo. Four total games against the Rams and Seahawks also won't help matters as the 49ers fail to live up to expectations.

-- via Wagner-McGough

42. Ravens finish with the NFL's best defense

Sure, Baltimore lost C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith this offseason, but Earl Thomas is there now. When he's on the field, his defenses are elite.

-- via Dubin

43. Browns make the playoffs

Cleveland has one of the most talented teams in the NFL this year and as long as Freddie Kitchens doesn't crash the Browns hype-train, I expect this team to live up to expectations. I'm also predicting this because I feel sorry for Browns fans and that's because it's been nearly 20 years since they last saw their team make the playoffs.

-- via Breech

44. Raiders start the season 0-7

Oakland's schedule is impossible out of the gate -- if they can't beat the Broncos in Week 1 (and I don't think they will), they'll have a brutal stretch and I think think they go winless until a few weeks after they come back from London.

-- via Brinson

45. Buccaneers finish last in the NFC South again

Jameis Winston will probably be better, Chris Godwin will probably break out, and Bruce Arians' presence should spice things up. But this is the South we're talking about. Where are they finding wins in a division with potentially three serious playoff contenders.

-- via Benjamin

46. Jaguars win the AFC South

The frontrunners for the AFC South crown were the Colts, but the retirement of Andrew Luck threw the entire division into a maelstrom. The Colts can no longer be viewed as favorites under Jacoby Brissett and two unproven backups, and while the Houston Texans should step forward to take the lead -- they're still unable to guarantee protection for Deshaun Watson. With the addition of Nick Foles to an offense that has a premier running back and one of the better defenses in the league, it'll be all the Texans can do to hold off the Jaguars. As it stands, there's no reason to include the Titans in this conversation. That'll be the case until Marcus Mariota proves he's truly the answer at QB.

At first blush, the division is now the Jaguars' to lose.

-- via Walker

47. Leonard Fournette bounces back

Fournette played in just eight games last season due to injury, but he should rebound in 2019. The addition of Nick Foles should free him up for another 1,000 yard season.

-- via Dajani

48. DeSean Jackson leads the league in yards per catch ... again

Jackson led the NFL with 18.9 yards per catch last season at 32 years old. He's still one of the fastest receivers in the league and arguably the best deep ball receiver in the game. In the Eagles offense with Carson Wentz throwing him the deep ball lining up opposite of Alshon Jeffery with Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz in the middle of the field, the stage is set for Jackson to have some more long touchdowns. Jackson could contend for a 20 yards per catch average this year.

-- via Kerr

49. LeSean McCoy establishes himself as Chiefs starting RB

Reunited with Andy Reid and is in an offense that allows running backs to thrive. Should quickly takeover as the starter in Kansas City. Damien Williams was slowed by a hamstring injury to start camp and isn't exactly leaning on a ton of experience. Has a career high of just 50 carries for a season.

-- via Sullivan

50. T.J. Watt has more sacks than J.J. Watt

T.J. Watt, after moving from right to left OLB in 2018, nearly doubled his sack total last season compared to his rookie output. Watt should not only break James Harrison's franchise record of 16 sacks this season, he could have even more sacks than his big brother, who racked up 16 sacks in 2018.

-- via DeArdo

The Steelers will regain control of the NFC North. USATSI

51. Steelers win the AFC North

For as much hype as the Browns have generated this offseason, the Steelers are still the division's best team. JuJu should be able to replace Brown, Conner can replace Bell, the offensive line is still intact, Big Ben is still elite, and the defense should improve.

-- via Wagner-McGough

52. Quinnen Williams leads all rookies in sacks and tackles for loss

The Jets took this guy at No. 3 overall for a reason. He's a game-wrecker on the inside and he's going to use his quickness to penetrate and repeatedly make plays in the backfield.

-- via Dubin

53. Raiders end up with top-two pick in NFL Draft

The Raiders aren't the worst team in the NFL, but they do have the most brutal schedule. Not only do they have a horrendous stretch where they play zero home games over a 49-day period, but they also have to play both the Chiefs and Chargers twice. Oh, and that 49-day stretch includes games on the road against the Vikings, Colts, Bears (London), Packers and Texans. Good luck with that, Raiders.

-- via Breech

54. Jacoby Brissett makes the Pro Bowl

The former Patriots third round pick scored a contract extension in the wake of Andrew Luck retiring and him taking over the top job and now he's set to actually produce. Everyone is counting the Colts out, but I think Brissett has a big season behind a great offensive line and with a great coaching staff.

-- via Brinson

55. Chiefs win 12 games for the second year in a row

This might sound like a tame prediction, but remember K.C. plays in a division featuring the Chargers, an improved Broncos team that should be in the playoff mix, and a Raiders team that's at least a little better. Still, Andy Reid's club is loaded.

-- via Benjamin

56. Seahawks overtake Rams for NFC West crown

From 2013 through 2016, the Seahawks were the crown jewel of the NFC West, winning the division three out of those four seasons. They've played second fiddle ever since, and although the Rams aren't taking a step back, the Seahawks might've taken a step or two forward. It won't be easy, but considering the Rams swept the Seahawks by a total of only seven combined points in 2018, it's also not far-fetched to consider.

-- via Walker

57. Patrick Onwuasor records double-digit sacks

The Ravens are very excited for Onwuasor in 2019. With C.J. Mosley gone, he owns the inside linebacker spot, and he's looking to improve on the 5.5 sacks he recorded in 2018. While he's not an edge rusher, Onwuasor knows how to get to the quarterback, and should do plenty of it this season.

-- via Dajani

58. Kirk Cousins beats two teams with a winning record

Cousins is just 4-24 against teams with a winning record in his career, which is incredible considering his numbers last season, (70.1 completion percentage, 4,298 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT, 99.7 rating) led to just one win against a team with a winning record last year. The odds eventually even up in Cousins' favor, as he beats at least two teams that have a winning record in 2019.

-- via Kerr

59. Hunter Henry scores double-digit touchdowns

Don't sleep on Hunter Henry. The Chargers tight end is back from his torn ACL in 2018, the clear-cut No. 1 at his position on the roster and is in an offense that is in need of another scoring threat. As we saw with Antonio Gates, Philip Rivers loves throwing to tight ends.

-- via Sullivan

60. Tom Brady passes Peyton Manning in several career categories

Brady is 122 completions from passing Manning for No. 3 on the all-time list. Barring injury, Brady will also pass Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for all-time completions. Brady is No. 2 on the all-time list with 6,004 completions, while Favre has 6,300. Brady is also just 22 touchdown passes away from Manning, who is No. 1 all-time with 539 career touchdown passes (though Drew Brees is also in the mix, see below).

Brady will also likely pass Manning and Favre for No. 2 all-time in career passing yards behind Brees. His 70,514 career yards passing yards entering the 2019 season is 1,324 yards behind Favre and 1,426 yards behind Manning.

-- via DeArdo

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is poised to have a big season. USATSI

61. Roquan Smith named first team All-Pro

After a promising rookie season that involved 89 solo tackles and five sacks, Smith is poised for a second-year breakout. His skill as a blitzer and the fact that he's playing behind a dominant defensive front should help him rack up a number of sacks, which should help him earn a first team All-Pro nod.

-- via Wagner-McGough

62. Devin Singletary leads Bills RBs in rushing yards

Shady is gone and Frank Gore is old, folks. Singletary takes over the lead role in the backfield by midseason and leads non-Josh Allen Bills in rushing.

-- via Dubin

63. Josh Gordon leads the Patriots in receiving yards

If Gordon can stay out of trouble, and that's big "if," he could have a bonkers year. The last time he was on the field for 14 or more games came in 2013 when he led the NFL in receiving yards. In just 11 games with the Patriots last season, he racked up 720 yards, which means the sky's the limit for Gordon if he's on the field every week this season.

-- via Breech

64. Taysom Hill produces 10 total touchdowns

Running, throwing, receiving. However you want to count them, the versatile Saints "QB" will end up with double digit touchdowns in 2019 because of how Sean Payton loves to use him.

-- via Brinson

65. Panthers make the playoffs

A year after finishing below .500, they're well-rounded enough to make it in -- even with the Falcons and Saints squarely in the mix. Ron Rivera will stave off the familiar "hot-seat" talk by riding Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey to a likely Wild-Card berth.

-- via Benjamin

66. Saints make a run at 14 wins

Drew Brees is coming off of a blazing hot season that shows no signs of slowing down with age, and extending Michael Thomas gives the veteran wide receiver a lot of pressure to live up to the expectations that come with the money. Even with Mark Ingram in the backfield, the terror that is Alvin Kamara remains and can match serve with a defense led by Cameron Jordan and the return of Sheldon Rankins from the ranks of the injured. The Saints are again locked and loaded in 2019, and the fuel burning inside of them after a historically controversial playoff exit could push them to own the NFC.

-- via Walker

67. Eddie Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions

Jackson proved he was one of the best safeties in the NFL in his second season. The former Alabama star recorded 51 combined tackles and 15 passes defensed in 14 games, and could be set to take another step forward in 2019. He caught the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL last season, but will catch more than any other player this year.

-- via Dajani

68. Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for third on the all-time rushing list

Gore, entering his 15th season in the NFL at the age of 36, continues to move his way up the all-time rushing list as he continues to play into his late 30s. Gore enters 2019 fourth on the league's all-time rushing list with 14,745 rushing yards, just 521 yards behind Sanders (15,269). While Gore won't be the No.1 running back, he'll get his touches and rack up enough yards to get to 15,000 and pass Sanders. Gore has never had a season below 608 yards, which was his rookie year ... in 2005.

-- via Kerr

69. Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning in career passing TDs

Drew Brees is just 19 touchdowns shy of Peyton Manning's all-time record of 539 passing scores in a career. He'll have that done by Week 10.

-- via Sullivan

70. Eli passes older brother Peyton on career interceptions list

Not every NFL record is worth celebrating. Eli Manning would rather not move up on the list of all-time interceptions by a quarterback. Manning, who enters 2019 with 239 career picks (No. 14 all-time), is just 13 interceptions away from passing brother Peyton for No. 9 on the all-time list.

-- via DeArdo

Lions coach Matt Patricia could be on the hot seat. USATSI

71. Lions finish with six or fewer wins

Even after a free agent spending spree, the Lions are unable to make an improvement under Matt Patricia. What hurts the Lions is the fact that six of their games will come against the Bears, Vikings, and Packers, all of whom are significantly better than them. An 0-6 divisional record isn't out of the question, making it difficult for the Lions to finish with more than six wins on the season.

-- via Wagner-McGough

72. Duke Johnson tops 1,400 total yards

Johnson looks to be in line for something resembling lead-back workload in Houston, and he's never been anything but incredibly productive when given the ball. With a career average of 6.5 yards per touch, he only needs 215 total rushes and receptions to top 1,400. The bet here is he clears that bar with ease.

-- via Dubin

73. Jay Gruden is the first coach fired

It's not Gruden's fault that the team has turned into a train wreck, but he's going to be the one who pays for it. It's hard to see Washington wining very many games with this roster and if the Redskins get off to a slow start, which is completely possible, because they play the Eagles, Cowboys and Bears, that might be enough to get Daniel Snyder to pull the trigger.

-- via Breech

74. Zeke Elliott leads the league in rushing yards per game

Elliott won't quite earn a rushing title thanks to him missing Week 1 (a prediction within a prediction) but with Elliott inking a deal this week that makes him a wealthy running back, the Cowboys top offensive weapon is dominant enough in the games he plays to lead the league in rushing yards per game.

-- via Brinson

75. Josh Rosen fails to look like the answer

You can blame it on another bad situation, you can blame it on Ryan Fitzpatrick's persistence, you can blame it on Rosen's flaws, or you can blame it on all of them. The ex-Cardinal will get a shot at some point in 2019, but he won't come close to convincing Miami he's their future.

-- via Benjamin

76. Michael Gallup delivers Pro Bowl season

There's justifiably a ton of talk surrounding Amari Cooper, and that's respect earned by being a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. What's not being discussed much, however, is Michael Gallup -- now heading into his second year with the Cowboys and coming off of an impressive rookie campaign. It felt like there were plays left on the field in 2018 by Gallup, but not because of anything he did wrong. His timing with Dak Prescott appeared off, which makes sense considering it was their first year together, but the two have looked locked in this offseason. With Cooper and Randall Cobb preventing double teams and safety cheats, Gallup will be free to do big damage this coming season.

-- via Walker

77. Leighton Vander Esch leads the NFL in total tackles

The NFL saw the arrival of two star linebackers in 2018. Rookies Darius Leonard and Vander Esch took the league by storm in their first 16 games, with Leonard leading the NFL in total tackles. This season will be Vander Esch's turn.

-- via Dajani

78. Eagles finally have a 4,000-yard passer

In the 86-year history of the Philadelphia Eagles, no quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a season (Donovan McNabb has the record at 3,916). With all the playmakers at wide receiver on the Eagles, Carson Wentz will become the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Wentz threw for 3,074 yards in 11 games less than a year removed from ACL surgery and a broken bone in his back , an average of 279.4 yards per game. If he plays all 16 games, he'll compete for 4,500 passing yards with that average.

-- via Kerr

79. Todd Gurley still rushes for over a thousand yards

Given his knee troubles, Los Angeles will undoubtably lighten Gurley's load this season, but let's not get too crazy. For the fourth time in his five-year career, the Rams back will go over a thousand yards rushing. He may not lead the league in rushing scores like he has the last two years, but he'll still put up impressive numbers.

-- via Sullivan

80. Kicking woes doom Falcons

Giorgio Tavecchio was so bad this preseason that Atlanta signed Blair Walsh -- who didn't play in 2018 -- earlier this month to try to find a solution at kicker. Atlanta has since signed 44-year-old Matt Bryant. If the Falcons don't figure this out soon, it could be the difference between Atlanta missing and making the playoffs.

-- via DeArdo

Josh Allen doesn't show improvement in his second season for the Bills. USATSI

81. Josh Allen fails to make the leap

With the Bills having upgraded around their second-year quarterback, there's been plenty of talk of Allen's impending improvement after a rookie year that saw him become more effective as a runner than a passer. I don't think that improvement will come in 2019. Allen's accuracy remains a huge concern and it should prevent him from making the leap. A year after throwing more interceptions than touchdowns and posting a passer rating of 67.9, Allen struggles mightily as a passer once again, leading some to question his long-term outlook with the Bills.

-- via Wagner-McGough

82. Nick Chubb leads the AFC in rushing yards

Chubb was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded running back last season, averaging more yards after contact per carry than any rusher in the past decade. Playing in an offense that now features significantly more talent and has Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken at the controls, he is primed for a huge year. He'll be good enough through the first eight games that Kareem Hunt's late-season return from suspension will barely be a blip on his radar.

-- via Dubin

83. Jaguars defense finishes top three

Two years ago, the Jags defense basically carried Blake Bortles to the AFC Championship game, but you can only carry someone so far, which might explain why the team imploded last year. Although Jacksonville's defense wasn't great in 2018, they have all the makings to be one of the best defenses in the NFL this year starting with the fact that they might have gotten the steal of the 2019 NFL Draft in Kentucky's Josh Allen.

-- via Breech

84. Tyler Lockett is top five in receiving yards

Seattle might want to run the ball a ton, and they probably will, but they're gonna have to throw some and Lockett currently profiles as one of their only real threats in the receiving game. He should see a ton of targets from Russell Wilson and be quite efficient with them, leading to a monster year from the underrated WR.

-- via Brinson

85. Chargers miss the playoffs

The Chiefs are going to be nearly, if not just as good as they were in 2018, and the Broncos are underrated with Joe Flacco likely to benefit from a change of scenery. If L.A. doesn't drop 12 wins, it's hard to see how they're breaking through a playoff picture that could also feature two AFC North teams.

-- via Benjamin

86. DeMarcus Lawrence racks up 15 sacks

It's a new year for Lawrence, and it'll come with new expectations after signing a historic five-year, $105 million deal in April. Now fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, Lawrence will take the field on Week 1 with the goal of breaking the single-season NFL sack record. He's had two consecutive double-digit sack seasons and is in position to land a third, and now that he's no longer operating with a bum shoulder, it feels like 15 sacks is something he could roll out of bed and deliver.

-- via Walker

87. D.J. Moore leads Panthers in receiving yards

There is no doubt that McCaffrey is going to get his touches this season, which is why we are predicting he again makes 100 catches. He will not lead the Panthers in receiving yards this year, however. Moore will emerge as the No. 1 receiver on the Panthers even though more people seem high on Curtis Samuel

-- via Dajani

88. Kerryon Johnson runs for 1,000 yards

The Detroit Lions have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013 (1,006 yards). They'll finally break that streak with Johnson this year as Matt Patricia prefers to run the football. Johnson averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his rookie season, finishing with 641 yards and three touchdowns. If he stays healthy, he'll get 1,000 yards.

-- via Kerr

89. Jimmy Garoppolo wins Comeback Player of the Year

After missing the bulk of last season due to a torn ACL, Garoppolo comes back to the 49ers and has himself a strong 2019, which will make him a runaway winner for Comeback Player of the Year.

-- via Sullivan

90. Le'Veon Bell reclaims title as NFL's best running back

Bell took the title as NFL's best running back away from Adrian Peterson in 2014. After sitting out the 2018 season, Bell will return to his All-Pro form in 2019, rushing for over 1,200 yards and catching another 80-plus passes while taking the title of NFL's best back away from challengers Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley.

-- via DeArdo

The Chiefs take the next step and reach the Super Bowl. USATSI

91. Chiefs reach the Super Bowl

Who needs a defense when you have Patrick Mahomes? The Chiefs were a coin toss away from reaching last year's Super Bowl even without a halfway decent defense. This year, they get over the hump -- not because of a defensive improvement, but because that's how good Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense are.

-- via Wagner-McGough

92. Bradley Chubb leads the Broncos in sacks

Von Miller is awesome. But so is Chubb, and he gets less attention from defenses. The sophomore finished with 12 sacks to Miller's 14.5 last season, but this year he gets to lead the team.

-- via Dubin

93. Vikings reach the Super Bowl

From top to bottom, the Vikings seem like the most talented team in the NFC. Of course, being the most talented doesn't necessarily mean you're going to make it to the Super Bowl. Minnesota is going to need Kirk Cousins to actually win some big games, and to actually win some games that are played in primetime. Although Cousins has struggled in those situations, the addition of Gary Kubiak to the offensive staff could be the steadying hand he needs.

-- via Breech

94. Big Ben wins Offensive Player of the Year

This isn't purely narrative based because Ben Roethlisberger can put up some serious numbers, having led the league in passing yards last season. But the narrative helps: if Ben posts another monster season and does it without Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, voters will take notice.

-- via Brinson

95. Packers earn wild-card spot

The Vikings are the better team, which is why we have them going the distance in the NFC. But Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers, and Green Bay has enough talent, not to mention a refreshing change in leadership on the sidelines, to slip past Chicago and get into the playoff picture.

-- via Benjamin

96. Eli Manning plays his final season for the Giants

It's easy to believe this is inevitable, but it's just as difficult to fathom the son of Archie simply relinquishing his stranglehold on the Giants' organization. For as poorly as Manning has played these last few years, the club hasn't done anything of substance to replace him -- until supposedly now. The first-round selection of Daniel Jones puts Manning on notice, yes, but Jones is currently operating under the hype of stellar PREseason play, but also carries obvious questions about his long-term success odds following a less-than-impressive career at Duke. All of that being said, it's never felt more like things are moving on from Manning, so whether it's midseason or later, this is probably his last ride with Big Blue.

Does that mean he'll retire? Or simply head elsewhere to finish his career? Well, that's a prediction for a later time.

-- via Walker

97. Kevin O'Connell becomes the Redskins' next head coach

The Redskins' former quarterbacks coach was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason just to keep him on staff. He's in a position like Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur found himself in last season, in that he has been receiving attention from several different NFL teams. If Washington does fire Gruden, they will promote O'Connell to head coach. They missed out on Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and LaFleur. They won't let O'Connell walk.

-- via Dajani

98. Chiefs win Super Bowl

In a rematch of Super Bowl IV, the final matchup between the original AFL and NFL teams, the Chiefs repeat history 50 years later. Andy Reid finally gets his Super Bowl in his 21st season and Pat Mahomes continues his ascension as the new face of the NFL by winning MVP honors. The Vikings lose their fifth Super Bowl, tying the Patriots and Broncos for the most Super Bowl losses.

-- via Kerr

99. Cam Newton throws 30-plus touchdowns

With his shoulder issues behind him, Newton will go over 30 passing touchdowns for the first time since his MVP season in 2015. DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are arguably the best cast he's had in his career.

-- via Sullivan

100. Tom Brady retires

Forty-two years old. Twenty NFL seasons. Six Super Bowl rings. Four Super Bowl MVP awards. Near the top in nearly every career passing category. With nothing more to prove, and with the Patriots failing to make it back to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive year, Tom Brady decides to end a career that will go down as arguably the greatest in pro football history. While Bill Belichick will remain in New England, an incredible era in NFL history will officially end.

-- via DeArdo