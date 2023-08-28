Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Today is supposed to be the calm before the storm in the NFL, but the NFL doesn't do calm, so we are heading straight into the storm. The NFL is likely going to give us total chaos over the next 24 hours and that's because cut day is coming up tomorrow. By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all 32 teams will have to have their rosters down to 53 players, which means more than 1,000 players are going to be released over the next 24 hours.

Some teams have already started making cuts, and you can see who's been released by checking out our cuts tracker here (We'll cover the cuts a lot more tomorrow). With cut day coming up, we're going to take a look at a few surprise cuts that could be coming, plus, we'll be covering everything you need to know about the Trey Lance trade.

Anyway, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here. Let's get to the rundown.

1. Trey Lance trade: Here's everything you need to know about the 49ers QB being traded to Dallas

Getty Images

You're probably already well aware that this trade happened, but we're going to start off with it today because there's a lot of information to cover. Between the Cowboys and 49ers, there seemed to be stuff trickling out all weekend.

Here's everything you might have missed:

Finally, you can see our full story on the deal and our trade grades here (Spoiler alert: Both teams were given a grade in the 'B' range).

2. NFL cut day is almost here: 13 notable names who could be released

Things are going to get kind of crazy in the NFL over the next 24 hours, and that's because tomorrow is cut day. Between now and 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all 32 teams have to trim their roster down from 90 players to 53.

Every year, there are a few surprises on cut day so we had Cody Benjamin try to predict who some of the surprise cuts could be coming this year. Here's a look at a few names on his list:

Eagles QB Marcus Mariota

Bills QB Matt Barkley

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Jets RB Zonovan Knight

Patriots WR Ty Montgomery

49ers DT Javon Kinlaw

Saints K Wil Lutz

If you want to see Cody's full list of 13 players, then be sure to check out his story here. If you want to keep tabs on every player who has been cut so far, you can do that by following our cuts tracker here.

3. NFL Preseason: Winners and losers from Week 3

Getty Images

The final week of the preseason came to an end on Sunday night with the Texans beating the Saints. Back when the NFL played four preseason games, you almost never saw any starters playing in the final preseason game, but with only three games on the preseason schedule for each team, there were plenty of starters on the field over the weekend, which is why we decided to put together a winners and losers list for Week 3.

With that in mind, let's check out the winners from our list, which was put together by Cody Benjamin:

Winners

Jets fans. "Jets faithful finally got to witness Rodgers in live action Saturday, when the longtime Packers star hit new No. 1 Garrett Wilson for a pretty touchdown pass in a win over the Giants. It's all systems go for Week 1 and A-Rod's first-ever Big Apple tour."

"Jets faithful finally got to witness Rodgers in live action Saturday, when the longtime Packers star hit new No. 1 Garrett Wilson for a pretty touchdown pass in a win over the Giants. It's all systems go for Week 1 and A-Rod's first-ever Big Apple tour." Journeymen backup quarterbacks. "Experienced reserves made strong pushes for job security around the NFL: Will Grier balled out with 350+ yards and four TDs after the Cowboys essentially replaced him with Trey Lance. Jarrett Stidham aired it out to cement himself as the Broncos' No. 2, Teddy Bridgewater settled in as the Lions' new backup against the Panthers, and both Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm led scoring drives for the Commanders against the Bengals."

"Experienced reserves made strong pushes for job security around the NFL: Will Grier balled out with 350+ yards and four TDs after the Cowboys essentially replaced him with Trey Lance. Jarrett Stidham aired it out to cement himself as the Broncos' No. 2, Teddy Bridgewater settled in as the Lions' new backup against the Panthers, and both Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm led scoring drives for the Commanders against the Bengals." Tyjae Spears. "Spears has done his part to secure a role as Derrick Henry's sidekick on the ground. The third-round rookie got lots of work against the Patriots, and while his numbers weren't gaudy, he also had an impressive stiff-arm that showcased his open-field balance."

If you want to know who the losers were on Cody's list, you'll have to click here.

4. 10 things we learned from the NFL preseason

The 2023 NFL preseason is officially in the books. There were a total of 49 games played, and since Cody Benjamin watched them all -- Cody has had a busy month -- we asked him to come up with a list of 10 things that he learned during the preseason.

Let's check out his top five:

The Chiefs wide receivers will be just fine. "In 2022, the concern was losing All-Pro Tyreek Hill, but then the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. In 2023, the concern was adequately supporting Travis Kelce with, well, someone other than JuJu Smith-Schuster. Besides the fact Kelce and Patrick Mahomes would keep Kansas City afloat anyway, almost all of their young up-and-comers, including Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and even Ihmir Smith-Marsette, have flashed big-play ability this summer."

"In 2022, the concern was losing All-Pro Tyreek Hill, but then the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. In 2023, the concern was adequately supporting Travis Kelce with, well, someone other than JuJu Smith-Schuster. Besides the fact Kelce and Patrick Mahomes would keep Kansas City afloat anyway, almost all of their young up-and-comers, including Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and even Ihmir Smith-Marsette, have flashed big-play ability this summer." Bryce Young could use your prayers (or more help). "Frank Reich is a nice match at head coach, but not even Ikem Ekwonu, a solid left tackle as a rookie, has elevated a shaky line, and aging possession target Adam Thielen appears to be the only sure thing out wide."

"Frank Reich is a nice match at head coach, but not even Ikem Ekwonu, a solid left tackle as a rookie, has elevated a shaky line, and aging possession target Adam Thielen appears to be the only sure thing out wide." The Steelers offense is poised to take a big leap. "QB Kenny Pickett had no issue moving the ball this summer, aided by George Pickens' sideline acrobatics and Jaylen Warren's burst as Najee Harris relief. With an upgraded line and an underrated safety valve in tight end Pat Freiermuth, pretty much all the pieces are there for this club to make more noise in the AFC North."

"QB Kenny Pickett had no issue moving the ball this summer, aided by George Pickens' sideline acrobatics and Jaylen Warren's burst as Najee Harris relief. With an upgraded line and an underrated safety valve in tight end Pat Freiermuth, pretty much all the pieces are there for this club to make more noise in the AFC North." Jordan Love looks ready. "The regular season will be the ultimate test, but the former first-rounder was efficient, productive and, perhaps best of all, composed in all three exhibition starts."

"The regular season will be the ultimate test, but the former first-rounder was efficient, productive and, perhaps best of all, composed in all three exhibition starts." Derrick Henry might run for 2,000 yards again. "Even with Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans offense feels like another old-school Mike Vrabel operation that'll lean hard on Henry's superhuman size."

If you want to want to see all 10 of our takeaways from the preseason, be sure to check out the full story here.

5. C.J. Stroud wins starting QB job in Houston

Getty Images

The Texans waited as long as possible, but they finally named a starting quarterback over the weekend. Following Houston's 17-13 win over the Saints on Sunday night, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced that the job would be going to C.J. Stroud, which means the rookie will be on the field against the Ravens in Week 1.

Why Ryans chose Stroud over Davis Mills. This "battle" wasn't much of a battle and that's because Stroud took nearly every first-team rep starting with the second week of training camp. However, it sounds like Stroud won Ryans over as early as Day 1. "It's been over the course of the entire process of OTAs, training camp, preseason games, seeing the complete product and knowing C.J.'s desire to continue to get better," Ryans said Sunday night.

This "battle" wasn't much of a battle and that's because Stroud took nearly every first-team rep starting with the second week of training camp. However, it sounds like Stroud won Ryans over as early as Day 1. "It's been over the course of the entire process of OTAs, training camp, preseason games, seeing the complete product and knowing C.J.'s desire to continue to get better," Ryans said Sunday night. Stroud wasn't bad during the preseason, but he wasn't great. The QB job looked like it was going to go to Stroud unless he choked it away, but that didn't happen. The No. 2 overall pick started all three of Houston's preseason games and ended up going 11 of 20 for 89 yards and one touchdown with one interception. That total includes a 2-of-4 showing against the Saints on Sunday night where Stroud threw for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The QB job looked like it was going to go to Stroud unless he choked it away, but that didn't happen. The No. 2 overall pick started all three of Houston's preseason games and ended up going 11 of 20 for 89 yards and one touchdown with one interception. That total includes a 2-of-4 showing against the Saints on Sunday night where Stroud threw for 16 yards and a touchdown. Stroud will be one of three rookie quarterbacks starting in Week 1. With Stroud earning the starting job, that means he'll join Bryce Young (Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) as rookies who will be under center in Week 1. That number is tied with the 2021 season for the most rookie starting quarterbacks in the opening week over the past 10 years.

Giving Stroud the starting job definitely makes sense for the Texans, but based on how he played in the preseason, there's definitely going to be a steep learning curve once the real games start, which means you shouldn't be surprised if the Texans have another long season.

6. Extra points: Josh Jacobs signs one-year deal

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.