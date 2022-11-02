Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in his right leg on Aug. 28 during an attempted robbery in Washington D.C. On Wednesday, the D.C. Police Department announced that a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

The teenager -- who's name has not bee released by police -- was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. Although he has been arrested, the case remains under investigation. Officials are still looking for an additional suspect who was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

The Commanders rookie was transported to a local hospital after the shooting and attempted robbery. Robinson -- a 2022 third-round draft pick out of Alabama -- was fortunate because the bullets missed all the major ligaments, tendons and bones and therefore he did not suffer structural damage.

Robinson's recovery went smoothly and he was able to get back to the practice field just a few weeks after the incident.

He continued to improve quickly and finally made his NFL debut on Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

"That was one of those remarkable feelings," he said after the game via ESPN. "I can't even really explain it."

Through Week 8, Robinson has rushed for 175 yards and registered one touchdown in four games. The Commanders hold a 4-4 record and will be back on the field on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.