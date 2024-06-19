Nowadays, to be selected to the Pro Bowl is all but a ceremonial honor, with the NFL's recent skills competition format replacing the full-contact exhibition. In some cases, the exclusivity of being selected has also changed, with frequent opt-outs enabling lesser-known players (see: former Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley) to inherit all-star credentials. Even still, few accolades are more widely used to recognize NFL excellence.

Entering 2024, which players could draw a Pro Bowl nod for the first time? Here are 20 candidates:

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Few gunslingers were as dazzling down the stretch in 2023, and now Love has another full offseason of prep under his belt, armed with a young and versatile wide receiver corps. His big arm could be a big-play machine.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 58.4 YDs 1808 TD 8 INT 4 YD/Att 7.09 View Profile

The AFC is a tough field from which to emerge, considering the wealth of elite signal-callers up top, but Levis' rugged dual-threat dynamism is now paired with an upgraded receiving corps featuring speedster Calvin Ridley.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 223 Yds 994 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Still just 23, Hall was eased back into the lineup while returning from injury in 2023, but he's been mighty efficient and explosive when afforded a full workload. Aaron Rodgers' return should also help his production.

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 109 REC 80 REC YDs 1297 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Collins quietly approached 1,300 yards as a breakout target for C.J. Stroud in 2023. Now he's got Stefon Diggs on the other side, with Tank Dell returning from injury. The opportunities for big-stage playmaking should increase.

DJ Moore CHI • WR • #2 TAR 136 REC 96 REC YDs 1364 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Despite four 1,100-yard seasons, Moore has never gotten a Pro Bowl nod. That could change now that he's got legitimate running mates in Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, catching passes from Caleb Williams.

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 85 REC 57 REC YDs 787 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

A year after quietly eclipsing 1,000 yards in his Jaguars debut, Kirk was on an even hotter pace in 2023 before an injury slowed his momentum. One of Trevor Lawrence's most trusted targets, he'll have new companions, too.

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 108 REC 70 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

He was splashy as a rookie, even while dealing with an injury-prompted quarterback carousel, and now he should have a healthier Justin Jefferson back by his side. With T.J. Hockenson also rehabbing, his targets could soar.

The first rookie on the list, Nabers brings much-needed electricity to the Giants' offense. Considering the dearth of other top-tier weapons in the lineup, he could receive a mountainous target share from Daniel Jones and Co.

Dalton Kincaid BUF • TE • #86 TAR 91 REC 73 REC YDs 673 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Everyone's focused on the Bills' remade receiving corps following Stefon Diggs' exit, but Kincaid may well end up being Josh Allen's new No. 1 after a strong finish to his rookie campaign. He's a legit downfield option.

The first draft pick of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, Alt is slated for an immediate top job as Justin Herbert's right tackle. If the Chargers get back on track, especially on the ground, he'll likely have a big hand in it.

After a sizzling start as a rookie, Carter cooled off down the stretch in 2023. But the big man's ferocious combo of explosiveness and strength should make him the new star of the Eagles' restocked defense under Vic Fangio.

The Lions are fully on the national radar now, thanks to their inspiring return to playoff form. McNeill, meanwhile, is just coming into his own on their defensive front, fresh off a career-high five sacks from the interior.

Collins has been around for a while, turning in solid stints with the Dallas Cowboys and most recently Houston Texans. In San Francisco, he'll be surrounded by imposing difference-makers like Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave.

Pried from the Jets after a highly efficient pass-rushing role off the bench, Huff will likely be tasked with filling Haason Reddick's duties in Vic Fangio's front. His relentless pocket pursuit should pay off in Philadelphia.

Quietly steady when healthy in Houston, Greenard got big money to replace Danielle Hunter in Minnesota, and he should benefit from working under Brian Flores, as well as alongside fellow newcomer Andrew Van Ginkel.

A sideline-to-sideline force in his Giants debut, Okereke has been a tackle machine since his days with the Indianapolis Colts. With Brian Burns added to the front seven, his impact might be felt even more.

A downhill difference-maker during his recent time with the Carolina Panthers, Luvu now joins a Dan Quinn-led Commanders club that also features savvy veteran Bobby Wagner. As a blitzing off-ball starter, he should excel.

A hit man for the San Francisco 49ers before his stop with the Tennessee Titans, Al-Shaair should see an even bigger uptick in production reuniting with DeMeco Ryans on a restocked Houston front.

One of the NFL's most underrated ballhawks, Douglas has been swiping passes for years, dating back to his time with the Green Bay Packers. He's due for a hefty pay raise as the new face of the Bills' remade secondary.

The last time Gardner-Johnson starred in the back end of the Eagles' secondary, he led the NFL with six picks despite also missing five games. His swagger should be a welcome addition to Philly's new-look defense.