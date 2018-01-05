2017 NFL All-Pro teams: Upstart Rams and Jaguars are both well represented

The Associated Press revealed its All-Pro teams on Friday and, to no one's surprise who was predicting these things before the 2017 season started, there are lots of Rams and Jaguars on the first-team squad. WAIT WHAT? Yup, the Rams, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, loaded up on All-Pro players, headlined by Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald, along with a number of different special teams guys.

There were plenty of familiar faces, including Tom Brady -- you might know him from a tension-filled story about the Pats that dropped the same day -- and Rob Gronkowski -- he now gets to unlock a $2.5 million bonus in his contract, party on Wayne, party on Garth -- as well as Steelers stalwarts Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

The Jags are well represented on the defensive side of the ball, with Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey serving as obvious names. The Vikings are there too, as they should be, although no Everson Griffen on the first team seems odd. It's an indication just how good some of the pass rushers were this year.

To the teams!

First-Team All-Pro

QB - Tom Brady, Patriots

RB - Todd Gurley, Rams

FLEX - Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

WR - Antonio Brown, Steelers

WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

TE - Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

LT - Andrew Whitworth, Rams

LG - Andrew Norwell, Panthers

C - Jason Kelce, Eagles

RG - David DeCastro, Steelers

RT - Lane Johnson, Eagles



EDGE - Calais Campbell, Jaguars

EDGE - Cameron Jordan, Saints

INT DL - Aaron Donald, Rams

INT DL - Cameron Heyward, Steelers

LB - Chandler Jones, Cardinals

LB - Luke Kuechly, Panthers

LB - Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

CB - Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars

CB - Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

S - Kevin Byard, Titans

S - Harrison Smith, Vikings

DB - Darius Slay, Lions

PK - Greg Zuerlein, Rams

P - Johnny Hekker, Rams

KR - Pharoah Cooper, Rams

PR - Jamal Agnew, Lions

ST - Budda Baker, Cardinals

Second-Team All-Pro

QB - Carson Wentz, Eagles

RB - Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

FLEX - Alvin Kamara, Saints

WR - Julio Jones, Falcons

WR - Adam Thielen, Vikings

TE - Travis Kelce, Chiefs

LT - David Bakhtiari, Packers

LG - Rodger Saffold, Rams

C - Alex Mack, Falcons

RG - Zach Martin, Cowboys

RT - Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs AND Daryl Williams, Panthers

EDGE - Everson Griffen, Vikings

EDGE - Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

INT DL - Fletcher Cox, Eagles

INT DL - Calais Campbell, Jaguars

LB - Von Miller, Broncos

LB - C.J. Mosley, Ravens

LB - Telvin Smith, Jaguars

CB - Casey Hayward, Chargers

CB - A.J. Bouye, Jaguars

S - Earl Thomas, Seahawks

S - Micah Hyde, Bills

DB - Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

PK - Justin Tucker, Ravens

P - Brett Kern, Titans

KR - Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

PR - Pharoah Cooper, Rams

ST - Matthew Slater, Patriots