2017 NFL All-Pro teams: Upstart Rams and Jaguars are both well represented
Six Rams named to the first team, Jaguars' defense stands out on the NFL All-Pro teams
The Associated Press revealed its All-Pro teams on Friday and, to no one's surprise who was predicting these things before the 2017 season started, there are lots of Rams and Jaguars on the first-team squad. WAIT WHAT? Yup, the Rams, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, loaded up on All-Pro players, headlined by Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald, along with a number of different special teams guys.
There were plenty of familiar faces, including Tom Brady -- you might know him from a tension-filled story about the Pats that dropped the same day -- and Rob Gronkowski -- he now gets to unlock a $2.5 million bonus in his contract, party on Wayne, party on Garth -- as well as Steelers stalwarts Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.
The Jags are well represented on the defensive side of the ball, with Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey serving as obvious names. The Vikings are there too, as they should be, although no Everson Griffen on the first team seems odd. It's an indication just how good some of the pass rushers were this year.
To the teams!
First-Team All-Pro
QB - Tom Brady, Patriots
RB - Todd Gurley, Rams
FLEX - Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
WR - Antonio Brown, Steelers
WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
TE - Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
LT - Andrew Whitworth, Rams
LG - Andrew Norwell, Panthers
C - Jason Kelce, Eagles
RG - David DeCastro, Steelers
RT - Lane Johnson, Eagles
EDGE - Calais Campbell, Jaguars
EDGE - Cameron Jordan, Saints
INT DL - Aaron Donald, Rams
INT DL - Cameron Heyward, Steelers
LB - Chandler Jones, Cardinals
LB - Luke Kuechly, Panthers
LB - Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
CB - Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars
CB - Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
S - Kevin Byard, Titans
S - Harrison Smith, Vikings
DB - Darius Slay, Lions
PK - Greg Zuerlein, Rams
P - Johnny Hekker, Rams
KR - Pharoah Cooper, Rams
PR - Jamal Agnew, Lions
ST - Budda Baker, Cardinals
Second-Team All-Pro
QB - Carson Wentz, Eagles
RB - Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
FLEX - Alvin Kamara, Saints
WR - Julio Jones, Falcons
WR - Adam Thielen, Vikings
TE - Travis Kelce, Chiefs
LT - David Bakhtiari, Packers
LG - Rodger Saffold, Rams
C - Alex Mack, Falcons
RG - Zach Martin, Cowboys
RT - Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs AND Daryl Williams, Panthers
EDGE - Everson Griffen, Vikings
EDGE - Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
INT DL - Fletcher Cox, Eagles
INT DL - Calais Campbell, Jaguars
LB - Von Miller, Broncos
LB - C.J. Mosley, Ravens
LB - Telvin Smith, Jaguars
CB - Casey Hayward, Chargers
CB - A.J. Bouye, Jaguars
S - Earl Thomas, Seahawks
S - Micah Hyde, Bills
DB - Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
PK - Justin Tucker, Ravens
P - Brett Kern, Titans
KR - Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
PR - Pharoah Cooper, Rams
ST - Matthew Slater, Patriots
