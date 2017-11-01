2017 NFL Midseason Awards: Close race for MVP, offseason additions highlight OPOY, DPOY

Each NFL season is a unique little snowflake, but 2017 is way outside the realm of the typical mold. At midseason, there are a number of different MVP candidates heavily involved in the race that no one saw coming before the season. If you want further proof, look at where some of these guys -- namely Alex Smith, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson -- were drafted in your fantasy league. Spoiler: they probably weren't drafted at all, or at least only taken very late.

And yet, they find themselves right in the mix for the CBSSports.com midseason MVP ballot with a stalwart of this race, Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback is having an incredible season, per usual. So good, in fact, that the Patriots were willing to deal away Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick, knowing (hoping?) Brady can stay healthy and play at this level into his 40's.

What's wild about Brady's season is he's being asked to do more than ever, even at his advanced age. Julian Edelman was hurt before the season. The running game isn't the same with LeGarrett Blount in Philadelphia. Brady leads the NFL in passing attempts and passing completions through eight games and has completed 66.7 of his 309 attempts. He also leads the NFL with passing yards (2,541) and has thrown 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He's averaging 8.2 yards per attempt and really has not started to get completely rolling with his newest weapon Brandin Cooks.

And yet ... he's not even our midseason MVP. That award goes to Alex Smith of the Chiefs, who won the tiebreaker against Brady because he got my vote and I'm the one writing the story. Smith, Brady and Wentz all received two votes from our panel, while Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got one vote.

Smith might not win at the end of the year, but he is deserving right now: he has completed 69.1 percent of his completions (259 attempts), has thrown for 2,181 yards, 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions, while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. We've seen Smith slip back a little bit during the last three games against tough defenses and in rough spots, but he still has fewer interceptions than Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver on his own team. Smith is not being a full-blown caretaker, as he's been pushing the ball down the field and changing the way we think about the Chiefs on a weekly basis.

Look, Brady and Smith have pretty comparable stats. Brady is dealing with a historically bad defense. They both have pretty comparable weapons. Brady has a little more momentum the last few weeks. Give me Smith for the full body of work over the first half of the season.

Wentz is a worthy candidate too, having elevated the Eagles to an elite NFL team this year and sitting tied for the most passing touchdowns in the NFL this year (19, tied with Watson). He's completing 61 percent of his passes and is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt.

And, look, if the Texans ultimately win the AFC South without J.J. Watt playing for much of the season, Watson is going to be given a very serious look for this award, because the difference between him and Tom Savage/Brock Osweiler looks pretty massive right now. He's a rookie who didn't start Week 1 and is still leading the NFL in touchdown passes. It's a remarkable story. He will probably get consideration for another award!

Here's the full tally from our crew of CBSSports.com writers:

PETE PRISCO

Alex Smith: He has 16 touchdown passes and no picks with a completion percentage of 69.1 and a yards-per-attempt average of 8.4.

JASON LA CANFORA

Carson Wentz: I'm still not sold on the talent around him. He is elevating that offense and that entire team.‎

WILL BRINSON

Alex Smith: See above.

JOHN BREECH

Tom Brady: Brady is 40 years old, he has no defense and somehow, the Patriots are still 6-2. Brady gets hit about 40 times every game, and despite that, he's still on pace to throw for more than 5,000 yards.

RYAN WILSON

Carson Wentz: He's playing like a top-5 quarterback on the league's best team. We'll see what happens over the final two months of the season with a makeshift offensive line but it's hard not to like what he's done (well, unless you're the Cleveland Browns).

JARED DUBIN

Deshaun Watson: The Texans are only 3-4 blah blah blah. Who cares? There has not been a single player in the NFL that has impacted his team in a more positive way than Watson. That's what the MVP is.

SEAN WAGNER-MCGOUGH

Tom Brady: Without Brady, this Patriots team -- with an improving, but still bad defense -- wouldn't be regarded as a Super Bowl contender. But they are, because Brady has maintained his MVP-level of play at the age of 40.

Offensive, defensive awards

Two teams made huge moves this offseason that are paying off in spades. First there is the Kansas City Chiefs, who used a high pick on Kareem Hunt, a rookie running back out of Toledo, who was mostly going to be a flier in fantasy drafts, backing up Spencer Ware, until the incumbent suffered an injury and Hunt took over. He came out of the gates firing and as a result is the near unanimous choice to win our midseason Offensive Player of the Year award.

Hunt actually didn't get three votes, but those were split among other quarterbacks (basically guys who finished second to the MVP for the voters, see below). For me, Hunt was an easy choice.

He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards with 763 (Le'Veon Bell is fast approaching) and leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,070. He's on pace for more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage. That would be an incredible debut season. For as much as the offense in Kansas City has leaned on Alex Smith's improvement -- and he has improved to the point that we named him our midseason MVP -- it's impossible not to give Hunt credit for his offensive prowess on the field.

He is dynamic in the run game, explosive in the pass game. Every time he carries the ball, you can watch him run and imagine him busting off a 70-yard run to the house.

My gut is that it will almost be easier for him to win this award -- it often lands in the lap of a very good running back or wide receiver -- than it will be to win MVP or OROY, which so often go to the best quarterback. He is definitely deserving.

On the defensive side of things, hello DUVAL. We had a party with the Jaguars here, as four voters picked players from the Jaguars, defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The voting was split 2-2, and we're going to give Campbell the tiebreaker for a couple of reasons.

One, he was a free-agent addition who has 10 sacks this season. You can literally put a price on it, because the Jaguars did in signing him, but how often does something work out this well?

Two, look at the Cardinals defense without Campbell and the Jaguars defense with him.

Three, Campbell up front does make Ramsey better in the back end.

Four, I wanted to vote Campbell but then my picks would be the same as Pete Prisco and that sounds gross. And five: several other non-Campbell voters ACTUALLY MENTIONED CAMPBELL.

Here's the full tally from our crew of CBSSports.com writers:

Kareem Hunt was the consensus pick for Offensive POY. USATSI

PETE PRISCO

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: He leads the NFL in rushing and has a 5.2 per-rush average. He's also been dynamic in the passing game at times.

Calais Campbell, DE, Jaguars: He has 10 sacks, the most of his career, and he's good against there run. He's the best free-agent signing in the league this year.

JASON LA CANFORA

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: Brady is ageless and really should be the MVP, too, because he is the best now and the best ever. But I wanted to share the spoils.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars: Ramsey is playing out of his mind and might be the best defensive back in football these days.

WILL BRINSON

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: We tend to get locked into a "What have you done for me lately" attitude with the NFL and Hunt hasn't been mind-blowingly great lately. He only had 68 total yards against the Broncos. But that was his first game without 100 total yards from scrimmage and he leads the league in rushing and scrimmage yards halfway through.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars: Someone from the Jaguars defense needs to win this, and I'm fine with Campbell being the choice. I just think Ramsey has transformed that defense into a terrifying unit and he helps to cut the field in half. He is an absolute ballhawk and going to be the best corner in the NFL soon.

JOHN BREECH

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: I'd love to give Wentz my MVP vote, but I feel like Brady's done more with less. If Brady fades down the stretch -- because that sometimes happens to old people -- then I wouldn't be shocked at all to see Wentz take home the MVP.

Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys: Through eight weeks of the season, not only is Lawrence the NFL's sack leader, but he's also second in forced fumbles (3). He's been the glue that's keeping the Cowboys defense together. Unfortunately for Dallas, this is going to be some expensive glue. Lawrence is in a contract year and the Cowboys are going to have to pay him a lot money if they want to keep him going forward.

RYAN WILSON

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks: He's thrown 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions while running for his life. Now that the Seahawks have traded for Duane Brown, the offensive line should be stabilized, the offense more consistent, and Wilson even better. Heads up, Rams -- Seattle's coming.

Calais Campbell, DE, Jaguars: He has 10 sacks in seven games, anchors the Jaguars' defensive line, and is a key cog in the NFL's best pass defense. We also considered teammate Jalen Ramsey here.

JARED DUBIN

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: 100 plus total yards in each of the first seven games, including the NFL record for most total yards in an NFL debut. He keeps breaking big play after big play and he is the single biggest reason the Chiefs are atop the AFC West.

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys: I highly doubt he'll end up winning the award, but nobody has had a better first half. Lawrence is leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks, recording at least one in each of the Cowboys' seven games. He's also forced three fumbles and recovered two, and he has 13 tackles for loss. (Special recognition for Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, and Jalen Ramsey, who split the Jaguars vote in my head and convinced me to go with Lawrence for now.)

SEAN WAGNER-MCGOUGH

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: Hunt, a rookie, has turned the Chiefs' offense into the big-play machine that it is. Sure, Alex Smith, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill also deserve credit, but it's Hunt's big-play ability that has been the difference this season. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage and totaled at least 100 yards from scrimmage in the first seven games of the season.

Everson Griffin, DE, Vikings: Griffen leads a Vikings defense that is among the best in football. He's done that by consistently getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He's already notched 10 sacks and has gotten there by recording at least one sack in every game.