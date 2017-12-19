2017 NFL MVP Watch: Todd Gurley emerges as the only real threat to Tom Brady

R.I.P. all of the MVP hot takes. The MVP discussion and debate died on the operating table Sunday afternoon as Tom Brady carved up the Steelers defense on what would become a game-winning drive, hitting Rob Gronkowski over and over and cementing his third NFL MVP award at the age of 40.

Now, something really weird and terrible could happen to Brady in the next two weeks, or the Patriots could decide to make things more challenging by losing out -- they have the Bills and Jets at home on the schedule -- and playing from the No. 3 seed in the AFC and then maybe we could open things back up, but the 2017 NFL MVP race is over.

A culmination of things over the past two weeks created this situation; Brady actually opened up the race to would-be contenders like Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson with a poor Week 14 performance against the Dolphins. But that same week Carson Wentz tore his ACL, removing him from the conversation.

Then in Week 15 we saw Rivers lay a gigantic egg against the Chiefs on Saturday night, ending his late-season surge up the leaderboard. Wilson's Seahawks were obliterated by the Rams at home -- the MVP can't score seven points in a de facto division title game, regardless of how little he has around him. And the MVP certainly can't miss the playoffs, which the Seahawks look likely to do at this point. Antonio Brown was threatening to become the first wide receiver to win the Associated Press NFL MVP (Jerry Rice won the 1987 FWAA award, the AP is the one recognized at the end of the year) but an injury to him early in the Patriots game likely submarined any debate.

The only other viable candidate at this point is Rams running back Todd Gurley, who we probably should have been talking more about all along. Gurley had a down year in 2016 and promptly surged back to relevance this season under rookie head coach Sean McVay. The Rams are tracking for a division title and the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Gurley, who scored four touchdowns and wrecked a depleted Seattle defense Sunday, is a big reason why.

But here's the reality of this situation: Brady is the last man left standing, and he was already having the best season anyway. At the age of 40 he is completing 67.1 percent of his passes, leading the league in passing yards (4,163) and has thrown 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Patriots defense isn't great -- it might not even be good at this point -- and yet New England is likely going to secure the top seed in the AFC. It's because of Brady, the G.O.A.T., continuing to destroy everyone at an age when he should be thinking about walking away from the game.

2017 MVP vote heading into Week 16

1. Tom Brady - 25 points

2. Todd Gurley - 15 points

3. Antonio Brown - 8 points

4. Aaron Donald - 6 points

5. Calais Campbell - 5 points

6. Drew Brees - 4 points

7. LeSean McCoy - 3 points

T-8. Case Keenum - 2 points

T-8. Carson Wentz - 2 points

T-8. Le'Veon Bell - 2 points

T-11. Rob Gronkowski - 1 point

T-11. Alvin Kamara - 1 point

T-11. Russell Wilson - 1 point

Will Brinson's top five

Tom Brady

Todd Gurley

LeSean McCoy

Case Keenum

Drew Brees



We're at the stage of things where this is such a runaway victory for Brady that my list includes two running backs -- although Gurley and Shady, the latter of whom deserves more credit for the Bills' big season, are in the top three, an unheard of situation. Even more rare? Case Keenum! Drew Brees cracks the top five because the Saints are good and he's having a nice, albeit not typically Breesian, season.

Sean Wagner-McGough's top five

Tom Brady

Todd Gurley

Antonio Brown*

Calais Campbell

Rob Gronkowski



Well, the past two weeks certainly deflated the MVP race. Russell Wilson suffered back-to-back dismal outings. Philip Rivers blew it against the Chiefs in a must-win game. Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Antonio Brown had a chance to make his MVP case against the Patriots, but he left the game with an injury in the early going and his regular season appears to be over. So is his MVP case.

Barring a horrendous final two games, Tom Brady is going to be your league MVP at the age of 40. It's entirely deserving. He tops my list after a good-enough outing against the Steelers. He overcame an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes to lead the Patriots to a win that should make sure they capture home-field advantage throughout the postseason. He has been the best quarterback in football on the Super Bowl favorite. He's my MVP. And it's not even close.

The rest of the list was honestly hard to fill out. Todd Gurley enters the conversation after a four-touchdown outing against Seattle, but I don't think he can actually win unless he has two more outstanding games and Brady stinks it up down the stretch. Brown gets to stick around on my ballot for one more week, but after he misses Week 16, he'll disappear -- hence the asterisk. Calais Campbell is the best player on the league's best defense, and the Jaguars are heading to the playoffs. And we all saw what Gronk did to the Steelers on Sunday night. There's not another tight end in the game like him.

But again, my ballot should really read: Tom Brady and a bunch of other guys who can't win the award.

Jared Dubin's top five

Tom Brady

Antonio Brown

Calais Campbell

Aaron Donald

Alvin Kamara



Spots 2 through 5 are honestly irrelevant. Brady is winning this award barring something weird happening over the final two weeks of the season. Everything else is just window dressing.

John Breech's top five

Tom Brady

Todd Gurley

Drew Brees

Le'Veon Bell

Russell Wilson



My ballot is completely unrecognizable compared to last week, when I had Philip Rivers, Antonio Brown and Carson Wentz on my list. This time around, Brady is still on top because there's one player who has been consistently better all season. If Brady wins the MVP at 40, I might go out and buy his book and immediately adopt his lifestyle. Gurley and Bell are the big newcomers on my list this week. Gurley has been so good this season that even his own coach thinks he should be an MVP candidate. If Sean McVey says Gurley should be an MVP candidate, then he should be an MVP candidate. Although Le'Veon Bell has been slightly overshadowed by Antonio Brown, he's having another huge season. Not only does the Steelers running back lead the NFL in rushing yards, but he's also ninth overall in receptions with 80. Oh, and did I mention that he actually leads the league in yards after the catch? As for Wilson, the only way he'll be moving up my ballot is if the Seahawks make the playoffs, which seems like a long shot right now. As for Brees, it's hard for me to put him on the top of the list since he has two potential MVP candidates in his backfield with him in Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Ryan Wilson's top five

Tom Brady

Aaron Donald

Todd Gurley

Carson Wentz

Antonio Brown



Brady is your 2017 MVP. We just have to sit through the final two regular-season games before it becomes official. Any and all challengers have come and gone, vanquished by the Football Gods of Injury and Poor Play. Carson Wentz and Antonio Brown fall into the former, Russell Wilson the latter. And through it all, Brady remains. There's no way Donald wins the award. He's a defensive tackle for starters, and there's a better chance Justin Tucker is named MVP over a defensive tackle, but just watch what Donald did to the Seahawks on Sunday and on that performance alone you could be convinced he's the best player the league has ever seen. He dominated the Seahawks' offensive line all day and forced three sacks, two hits and five hurries on Russell Wilson. For the season, he has 11 sacks, which ties his career best. He has also forced four fumbles, two better than his previous high. This should give you an idea of just how good the Rams are. Gurley is No. 3 on our list, behind his teammate. And like Donald, he has no chance to win the honor but that doesn't mean he shouldn't get consideration. The 10th overall pick in 2015 rushed for 1,106 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns as a rookie but regressed last season when he managed just 885 yards (3.2 ypc) and six touchdowns. But he has been a completely different player in new coach Sean McVay's system; he has 1,187 yards (at 4.6 ypc) with 13 touchdowns in 2017 and has already doubled his receiving yards from a season ago (630 yards along with four touchdowns). Against the Seahawks on Sunday, he scored four times. Wentz's season is over but what he accomplished through 13 games still qualifies him as one of the league's most valuable players. In his second season, the 2016 second overall pick threw 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions, and was 10-2 before suffering an ACL injury.